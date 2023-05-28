Chelsea vs Newcastle, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

Champions League-bound Newcastle heads to Stamford Bridge for a Championship Sunday meeting with moribund Chelsea.
The Magpies have already sealed a place in the Champions League, while Chelsea is going to finish the season way off that standard.
The European regulars will not sniff the continent next season and have won just once since the middle of March.
Frank Lampard’s interim stint could end on a four-match winless run if the Blues can’t rally at home to Newcastle, as Chelsea is 1W-7L-3D dating back to March 18.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Newcastle.
Key storylines & star players
Lewis Hall has been a bright spot for Chelsea in the blowout loss at Manchester United, while Joao Felix and Christian Pulisic showed some things off the bench.
Newcastle is flying through forwards Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak, but the whole club has been solid under Eddie Howe. Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier are getting Best XI mentions, while Sven Botman has been stellar at center back.
Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Marcus Bettinelli (other), N’Golo Kante (groin), Reece James (thigh), Armando Broja (ACL), Benoit Badiashile (groin), Ben Chilwell (hamstring), Marc Cucurella (quad), Mason Mount (groin).
Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Joe Willock (thigh), Ryan Fraser (other), Matt Ritchie (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (calf), Emil Krafth (knee), Nick Pope (finger), Joelinton (knock), Javier Manquillo (muscular)
