Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

By May 28, 2023, 10:40 AM EDT
0 Comments

Roy Hodgson is perhaps set for his final game in charge of Crystal Palace (again), when the Eagles host Nottingham Forest at Selhurst Park on Sunday (watch live, 11:30 am ET on Peacock Premium). 

STREAM CRYSTAL PALACE vs NOTTINGHAM FOREST LIVE

Heading into Championship Sunday, Crystal Palace (44 points) simply need to better Chelsea’s results against Newcastle to finish 11th in the Premier League. Nottingham Forest (37 points), who are safe from relegation, need a victory and a loss or draw by Bournemouth (away to Everton) to climb one spot for a 15th-place finish.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Fulham vs Manchester United live - Premier League
Manchester United vs Fulham, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights
Leicester vs West Ham live
Leicester vs West Ham, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights
Southampton vs Liverpool live
Southampton vs Liverpool, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30 am ET, Sunday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Since Hodgson replaced Patrick Vieira on March 21, Crystal Palace have been in fine form and promptly exited the relegation scrap themselves. The Eagles have enjoyed an incredible run (5W-2D-2L) in nine games under Hodgson, immediately on the back of a 12-game winless skid which started with the new year and ended on Hodgson’s return nearly three months later.

It has been a similar story for Nottingham Forest, only without the midseason managerial change. The Reds were in big trouble as April wound down, but then they reeled off three wins in their last five games (3W-1D-1L) to guarantee themselves a second season in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Wilfried Zaha (thigh), James Tomkins (calf), Luka Milivojevic (undisclosed), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed), Jeffrey Schlupp (knock)

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Keylor Navas (adductor), Neco Williams (head), Dean Henderson (thigh), Chris Wood (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf), Jack Colback (concussion), Jonjo Shelvey (calf), Scott McKenna (shoulder), Danilo (hamstring), Felipe (knock), Gustavo Scarpa (knee)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Manchester United vs Fulham, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

By May 28, 2023, 10:40 AM EDT
0 Comments

Manchester United will mark Erik ten Hag’s first Premier League season with a 3rd-place finish if they beat Fulham at Old Trafford on Sunday (watch live, 11:30 am ET on Bravo and Peacock Premium). 

STREAM MANCHESTER UNITED vs FULHAM LIVE

It has been a building-block season for Manchester United (72 points – 3rd place), who can finish three places higher than a season ago as they prepare for next weekend’s FA Cup final, having already captured the League Cup. As for Fulham (52 points – 10th), a top-half finish is long since secured.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Fulham

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest live
Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest, live! Score, updates, stream link, video...
Leicester vs West Ham live
Leicester vs West Ham, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights
Southampton vs Liverpool live
Southampton vs Liverpool, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

How to watch Manchester United vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30 am ET, Sunday
TV channel: Bravo
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium + Watch on NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Midweek injuries to Antony and Luke Shaw will leave Ten Hag short on depth when he picks the team to face Fulham. Their statuses for the FA Cup final — Manchester United’s chance to deny rivals Manchester City a famed treble to match their own in 1999 — are very much up in the air and perhaps in doubt.

Despite being comfortably mid-table and facing zero threat of relegation, Fulham have continued to compete (and win) until the very end. Last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace was disappointing for how late Fulham conceded the equalizer, but it came on the back of two-goal victories over Leicester and Southampton, as well as single-goal defeats to Manchester City, Liverpool and Aston Villa. The Cottagers have played the PL’s best sides close and comfortably beaten the sides below in the table. Marco Silva’s side surprised the whole world this season.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Lisandro Martinez (foot – out for season), Donny van de Beek (knee), Marcel Sabitzer (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE), Phil Jones (knee), Antony (ankle)

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tim Ream (arm), Andreas Pereira (ankle), Layvin Kurzawa (knee)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Leicester vs West Ham, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

By May 28, 2023, 10:35 AM EDT
0 Comments

Leicester City needs a win over West Ham United and help or else the Foxes will be relegated from the Premier League on Championship Sunday at the King Power Stadium. 

Leicester is two points back of Everton for 17th place on the Premier League table and needs to beat West Ham and hope the Toffees fail to beat Bournemouth.

STREAM LIVE LEICESTER vs WEST HAM

West Ham, on the other hand, will be forgiven for focusing on the Europa Conference League Final having secured Premier League football with a nine-point cushion on the bottom three heading into Championship Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leicester vs West Ham.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Fulham vs Manchester United live - Premier League
Manchester United vs Fulham, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights
Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest live
Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest, live! Score, updates, stream link, video...
Southampton vs Liverpool live
Southampton vs Liverpool, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

How to watch Leicester vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET Sunday
TV Channel: SYFY
Online: Watch live on Peacock + Watch live on NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Leicester would love to see Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Wilfred Ndidi pass fitness checks, but Dean Smith will have rested and ready Harvey Barnes and James Maddison in a bid to score more goals than the Irons.

West Ham could be seeing the penultimate appearance of Declan Rice in an Irons shirt, as the big-money midfielder is being linked to several big clubs in the Premier League.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: James Justin (calf), Jannik Vestergaard (calf), Wilfred Ndidi (thigh), Caglar Soyuncu (thigh), Ryan Bertrand (other)

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Gianluca Scamacca (knee)

Southampton vs Liverpool, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By May 28, 2023, 10:35 AM EDT
0 Comments

Southampton host Liverpool at St Mary’s on Sunday as the Saints wave goodbye to the Premier League after an 11-year stay.

STREAM LIVE SOUTHAMPTON v LIVERPOOL

It was announced this week that current boss Ruben Selles will not continue at the club as he stepped up from being an assistant to try and help Saints stay in the Premier League. But they are 12 games without a win and lost 3-1 at Brighton last time out as relegation was sealed two weeks ago. Sport Republic, Saints’ owners who arrived just 16 months ago, have already announced sweeping changes behind-the-scenes and it will be intriguing to see how they get on in the Championship next season.

As for Liverpool, well, they’ve been chasing an unlikely Champions League dream in recent weeks and they just came up short in that pursuit. But it has still been a fine end to the season as they’re 10 games unbeaten. They drew 1-1 at home against Aston Villa last time out as Roberto Firmino said farewell to Anfield with a late goal. Jurgen Klopp’s side have shown they’re getting back to their best and with some big additions expected in midfield this summer, they should be challenging for the title again next season.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Southampton vs Liverpool.

Premier League news

Fulham vs Manchester United live - Premier League
Manchester United vs Fulham, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights
Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest live
Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest, live! Score, updates, stream link, video...
Leicester vs West Ham live
Leicester vs West Ham, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

How to watch Southampton vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Is this the last time Southampton skipper James Ward-Prowse plays for them? JWP has been at Saints since he was eight but his future is uncertain amid their relegation and intense interest in his services. It has been a sorry season for Southampton but they still have a bunch of talented young players, many of whom will be snapped up by Premier League clubs when the transfer window opens in July.

Liverpool have rallied to qualify for the Europa League which isn’t bad at all considering where they were at for large chunks of this season. Klopp seems refreshed and excited to lead an overhaul of this squad as Firmino, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are all moving on this summer. Trent Alexander-Arnold has been imperious in recent weeks and Mohamed Salah has quietly had another superb campaign.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Mohamed Salisu (pelvis), Juan Larios (hamstring), Armel Bella-Kotchap (thigh), Romain Perraud (ankle), Che Adams (calf), Paul Onuachu (back)

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Stefan Bajcetic (groin), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Thiago Alcantara (groin), Andy Robertson (groin), Darwin Nunez (foot), Naby Keita (muscular)

Latest USMNT news

USMNT schedule
USMNT upcoming schedule – Nations League, friendlies, Gold Cup
Folarin Balogun
Folarin Balogun switches to USMNT
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic linked with Napoli swap deal, Juventus – Reports

Chelsea vs Newcastle, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

By May 28, 2023, 10:35 AM EDT
0 Comments

Champions League-bound Newcastle heads to Stamford Bridge for a Championship Sunday meeting with moribund Chelsea. 

The Magpies have already sealed a place in the Champions League, while Chelsea is going to finish the season way off that standard.

STREAM LIVE CHELSEA vs NEWCASTLE

The European regulars will not sniff the continent next season and have won just once since the middle of March.

Frank Lampard’s interim stint could end on a four-match winless run if the Blues can’t rally at home to Newcastle, as Chelsea is 1W-7L-3D dating back to March 18.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Newcastle.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Fulham vs Manchester United live - Premier League
Manchester United vs Fulham, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights
Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest live
Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest, live! Score, updates, stream link, video...
Leicester vs West Ham live
Leicester vs West Ham, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

How to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET Sunday
TV Channel: Peacock Premium
Online: Watch live on Peacock

Key storylines & star players

Lewis Hall has been a bright spot for Chelsea in the blowout loss at Manchester United, while Joao Felix and Christian Pulisic showed some things off the bench.

Newcastle is flying through forwards Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak, but the whole club has been solid under Eddie Howe. Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier are getting Best XI mentions, while Sven Botman has been stellar at center back.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Marcus Bettinelli (other), N’Golo Kante (groin), Reece James (thigh), Armando Broja (ACL), Benoit Badiashile (groin), Ben Chilwell (hamstring), Marc Cucurella (quad), Mason Mount (groin).

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Joe Willock (thigh), Ryan Fraser (other), Matt Ritchie (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (calf), Emil Krafth (knee), Nick Pope (finger), Joelinton (knock), Javier Manquillo (muscular)