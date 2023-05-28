Roy Hodgson is perhaps set for his final game in charge of Crystal Palace (again), when the Eagles host Nottingham Forest at Selhurst Park on Sunday (watch live, 11:30 am ET on Peacock Premium).
Heading into Championship Sunday, Crystal Palace (44 points) simply need to better Chelsea’s results against Newcastle to finish 11th in the Premier League. Nottingham Forest (37 points), who are safe from relegation, need a victory and a loss or draw by Bournemouth (away to Everton) to climb one spot for a 15th-place finish.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest.
Kick off: 11:30 am ET, Sunday
Key storylines & star players
Since Hodgson replaced Patrick Vieira on March 21, Crystal Palace have been in fine form and promptly exited the relegation scrap themselves. The Eagles have enjoyed an incredible run (5W-2D-2L) in nine games under Hodgson, immediately on the back of a 12-game winless skid which started with the new year and ended on Hodgson’s return nearly three months later.
It has been a similar story for Nottingham Forest, only without the midseason managerial change. The Reds were in big trouble as April wound down, but then they reeled off three wins in their last five games (3W-1D-1L) to guarantee themselves a second season in the Premier League.
Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Wilfried Zaha (thigh), James Tomkins (calf), Luka Milivojevic (undisclosed), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed), Jeffrey Schlupp (knock)
Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Keylor Navas (adductor), Neco Williams (head), Dean Henderson (thigh), Chris Wood (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf), Jack Colback (concussion), Jonjo Shelvey (calf), Scott McKenna (shoulder), Danilo (hamstring), Felipe (knock), Gustavo Scarpa (knee)
