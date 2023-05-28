Leeds vs Tottenham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

Leeds have one last chance to pull off an incredible escape from relegation when they host Tottenham at Elland Road on Sunday (watch live, 11:30 am ET on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com), but they’ll need a lot of help elsewhere in the Premier League.
Heading into Championship Sunday, Leeds (31 points, -27 GF, 19th place) not only need to win their final game of the season, but they also need both Everton (33 points, -24 GD, 17th) and Leicester (31 points, -18 GD, 18th) to lose or draw as well, otherwise their two-year stay in the PL is over. As for Tottenham (57 points, +4 GD, 8th place), a win (and points dropped by Aston Villa – 58 points, +4 GD) will get them into next season’s Europa Conference League.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leeds vs Tottenham.
How to watch Leeds vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 11:30 am ET, Sunday
TV channel: CNBC
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium + Watch on NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
Leeds have had plenty of time opportunities to drag themselves out of the bottom-three and away from the relegation scrap as a whole, but they are now winless in their last eight games (0W-2D-6L) and have won just three of their last 24. Their biggest problem? The Premier League’s worst defensive record in 2022-23 — 74 goals conceded in 37 games. In each of the last four seasons, the side to concede the most goals has been relegated.
With another summer of uncertainty (from the manager to most of the first-team squad) on the cards for Spurs, Sunday could be the final time Harry Kane pulls on the white shirt of Tottenham, following reports this week that he will ask — or perhaps has already asked — to leave the club if a fair offer is made. Kane’s 278 goals make him the club’s all-time record goal scorer, and his departure could signal a full-blown tear-down and rebuild for the incoming manager still to be hired.
Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring – out for season), Luis Sinisterra (ankle – out for season), Patrick Bamford (thigh)
📋 Your #LUFC Starting XI…
— Leeds United (@LUFC) May 28, 2023
Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Cristian Romero (undisclosed), Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (hip), Eric Dier (hernia), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (undisclosed)
Our XI for the final time this season 📋
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 28, 2023