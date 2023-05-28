Manchester United will mark Erik ten Hag’s first Premier League season with a 3rd-place finish if they beat Fulham at Old Trafford on Sunday (watch live, 11:30 am ET on Bravo and Peacock Premium).
STREAM MANCHESTER UNITED vs FULHAM LIVE
It has been a building-block season for Manchester United (72 points – 3rd place), who can finish three places higher than a season ago as they prepare for next weekend’s FA Cup final, having already captured the League Cup. As for Fulham (52 points – 10th), a top-half finish is long since secured.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Fulham.
[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]
How to watch Manchester United vs Fulham live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 11:30 am ET, Sunday
TV channel: Bravo
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium + Watch on NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
Midweek injuries to Antony and Luke Shaw will leave Ten Hag short on depth when he picks the team to face Fulham. Their statuses for the FA Cup final — Manchester United’s chance to deny rivals Manchester City a famed treble to match their own in 1999 — are very much up in the air and perhaps in doubt.
Despite being comfortably mid-table and facing zero threat of relegation, Fulham have continued to compete (and win) until the very end. Last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace was disappointing for how late Fulham conceded the equalizer, but it came on the back of two-goal victories over Leicester and Southampton, as well as single-goal defeats to Manchester City, Liverpool and Aston Villa. The Cottagers have played the PL’s best sides close and comfortably beaten the sides below in the table. Marco Silva’s side surprised the whole world this season.
Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Lisandro Martinez (foot – out for season), Donny van de Beek (knee), Marcel Sabitzer (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE), Phil Jones (knee), Antony (ankle)
🚨 Closing out our 2022/23 season…
The boss makes 6️⃣ changes from Thursday's win 👊#MUFC || #MUNFUL
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 28, 2023
Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Tim Ream (arm), Andreas Pereira (ankle), Layvin Kurzawa (knee)
The last line-up of the season! 🚨#MUNFUL pic.twitter.com/MQcro9x1LV
— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) May 28, 2023