Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

By May 28, 2023, 12:05 PM EDT
Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.

De Bruyne’s 16 assists this Premier League season are five more than his nearest competitor — Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka — and give him 102 for his career. That’s fifth all-time, two more than Dennis Bergkamp and 63 (?!) behind record holder Ryan Giggs.

[ MORE: Premier League Golden Boot race ]

The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.

He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.

De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.

His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.77 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).

Premier League 2022-23 assist leaders

  1. Kevin De Bruyne, Man City — 16
  2. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 11
  3. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 11
  4. Leandro Trossard, Arsenal/Brighton — 11
  5. Michael Olise, Crystal Palace — 10
  6. Riyad Mahrez, Man City — 10
  7. James Maddison, Leicester City — 9
  8. Andy Robertson, Liverpool — 8
  9. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool — 8
  10. Ivan Perisic, Tottenham Hotspur — 8
  11. Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United — 8
  12. Christian Eriksen, Manchester United — 8
  13. Morgan Gibbs-White, Nottingham Forest — 8
  14. Pascal Gross, Brighton — 8
  15. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 7
  16. Solly March, Brighton — 7
  17. Jack Harrison, Leeds — 7
  18. Erling Haaland, Man City — 7
  19. Granit Xhaka, Arsenal — 7
  20. Dominic Solanke, Bournemouth — 7
  21. Kieran Trippier, Newcastle United — 7
  22. Alex Iwobi, Everton — 7
  23. Jack Grealish, Man City — 7
  24. Dejan Kulusevski, Tottenham Hotspur — 7
  25. Bryan Mbeumo, Brentford — 7
  26. Andreas Pereira, Fulham — 6
  27. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 6
  28. Rodri, Manchester City — 6
  29. Joe Willock, Newcastle — 6
  30. Mathias Jensen, Brentford — 6
  31. Douglas Luiz, Aston Villa — 6
  32. Jacob Ramsey, Aston Villa — 6

Everton vs Bournemouth, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By May 28, 2023, 12:50 PM EDT
Everton host Bournemouth at Goodison Park on Sunday as the Toffees must win to guarantee Premier League survival on the final day.

STREAM LIVE EVERTON v BOURNEMOUTH

Sean Dyche’s side sit two points above the relegation zone heading into their final 90 minutes of the season and their 1-1 draw at Wolves last time out, courtesy of a 99th minute Yerry Mina goal, gave them an advantage in the frantic relegation scrap. It will be a nervous occasion at Goodison as injuries have piled up and Everton’s 69-year stay in England’s top-flight is still in jeopardy with Leeds and Leicester within touching distance below them.

Bournemouth are safe from relegation and Gary O’Neil’s side have no pressure on them whatsoever. They lost 1-0 at home to Manchester United last weekend but gave it a real go and the Cherries certainly have dangerous players on the counter who can make the most of any defensive mistakes from the Toffees.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Everton vs Bournemouth.

How to watch Everton vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Everton vs Bournemouth live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright at Goodison Park 

GOALLLL! Everton 1-0 Bournemouth – Goodison Park has gone bonkers. Abdoulaye Doucoure smashes home a stunner to put the Toffees ahead.

WHAT A CHANCE! A free kick is flicked on and it falls to Demarai Gray 6 yards out. He heads it straight at Travers. Then Bournemouth somehow scramble clear. The home fans can’t believe it.

The second half is underway. No changes for Everton. It is very tense here.

HALF TIME: Everton 0-0 Bournemouth – Half time here at their are loud boos from the home fans.

SAVE! Mark Travers with a good punch away and he then pushes over James Garner’s curling shot from the edge of the box.

BLOCK! What a block from Yerry Mina after Bournemouth made the most of some poor Everton defending. Excellent from David Brooks there.

You get the sense things were very defensive from the start from Sean Dyche as he stated with a back five.

CLOSE! Senesi squirms a shot wide of the far post after Bournemouth cause havoc in the box. The atmosphere is very, very quite here.

First, as it stands of today – Leicester City have gone 1-0 up against West Ham. With Everton drawing here at Goodison against Bournemouth, that means the Toffees are going down. Chants of “going down, going down!” from the Bournemouth fans in the away end. Everton’s fans are stunned.

BIG CHANCEEE! Idrissa Gana Gueye is played in but his shot is tipped over. Should be 1-0 to Everton. Moments later Travers tips away a shot from distance

A cross is whipped into the box but there isn’t an Everton player anywhere near it. Huge roars of discontent from the home fans. They want more attacking intent from their team.

The home fans are driving their team on. Everton seeing a lot of the ball but it is mostly from wide positions.

Demarai Gray with a half chance as he wriggles free but his shot/cross is cleared at the near post.

KICK OFF! We are underway and it has been a tense start. Everton’s fans are urging their team on but they’re in a back five. Bournemouth have had some good chances to whip it in from the right but the quality hasn’t been there on the final ball.

The nerves continue to build here at Goodison. 45 minutes until kick off. Everton fans just want to get this started. This has to be excruciating for them. Meanwhile in the away end the Bournemouth fans are having a lovely time in the sun. Completely opposite atmosphere.

As we sit in the press box in the main stand at Goodison, you can hear a wall of noise approaching the stadium from every angle. Great atmosphere building here.

Team news is out and there are two changes for Everton as Conor Coady comes in for the injured Nathan Patterson. Demarai Gray starts up top in place of the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Looks like Coady is at right back and McNeil is at left back. Bournemouth are without captain and star goalkeeper Neto who misses out due to personal reasons.

Hello and welcome to Goodison Park, where the nerves are jangling, the sun is shining and the flares are plentiful! The equation is simple for Everton: win and they will stay up. Lose or draw and their safety is out of their hands. Get ready for an intense few hours.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Everton have really been through it with injuries in recent weeks and the fact that Calvert-Lewin is once again struggling means that Dyche may play without a recognized striker on the final day. Defensively they have issues at full back but they have hung in there and the home crowd has inspired them on several occasions as they are within one win of safety.

Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto has been exceptional, so too has Dominic Solanke and Dango Ouattara at the other end of the pitch as there has been a really nice balance about the Cherries over the last few months as they stayed up without much stress in the end. In the reverse game in November Bournemouth beat Everton 3-0 to spark ugly scenes in the away end as the Everton fans turned on their players and demanded and were hugely disappointed with the display.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Seamus Coleman (hamstring), Dele Alli (groin), Ruben Vinagre (achilles), Andros Townsend (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Nathan Patterson (thigh), Tom Davies (thigh), Vitalii Mykolenko (thigh), Ben Godfrey (groin)

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Antoine Semenyo (leg), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Junior Stanislas (other), Joe Rothwell (thigh), Hamed Traore (ankle), Marcus Tavernier (thigh), Neto (personal reasons)

Chelsea vs Newcastle, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

By May 28, 2023, 12:50 PM EDT
Champions League-bound Newcastle heads to Stamford Bridge for a Championship Sunday meeting with moribund Chelsea. 

The Magpies have already sealed a place in the Champions League, while Chelsea is going to finish the season way off that standard.

STREAM LIVE CHELSEA vs NEWCASTLE

The European regulars will not sniff the continent next season and have won just once since the middle of March.

Frank Lampard’s interim stint could end on a four-match winless run if the Blues can’t rally at home to Newcastle, as Chelsea is 1W-7L-3D dating back to March 18.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Newcastle.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Chelsea vs Newcastle live score: 1-1

Anthony Gordon goal video: Magpies shred sleeping Blues

Kieran Trippier own goal video: Sterling pass ricochets in

How to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET Sunday
TV Channel: Peacock Premium
Online: Watch live on Peacock

Key storylines & star players

Lewis Hall has been a bright spot for Chelsea in the blowout loss at Manchester United, while Joao Felix and Christian Pulisic showed some things off the bench.

Newcastle is flying through forwards Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak, but the whole club has been solid under Eddie Howe. Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier are getting Best XI mentions, while Sven Botman has been stellar at center back.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Marcus Bettinelli (other), N’Golo Kante (groin), Reece James (thigh), Armando Broja (ACL), Benoit Badiashile (groin), Ben Chilwell (hamstring), Marc Cucurella (quad), Mason Mount (groin).

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Joe Willock (thigh), Ryan Fraser (other), Matt Ritchie (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (calf), Emil Krafth (knee), Nick Pope (finger), Joelinton (knock), Javier Manquillo (muscular)

Arsenal vs Wolves, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By May 28, 2023, 12:43 PM EDT
Arsenal looks to put some shine back on an impressive season when it hosts Wolves on Championship Sunday at the Emirates Stadium. 

The Gunners led the Premier League for much of the season but have faded badly down the stretch, with just two eight points from their last eight games.

STREAM LIVE ARSENAL vs WOLVES

Wolves have won four times in that same stretch to secure another season in the Premier League, but the club has not secured the services of manager Julen Lopetegui.

The 56-year-old Spaniard needs to know whether Wolves will be able to properly address their squad in the transfer window, citing Financial Fair Play concerns as a possible problem for his future at Molineux.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Wolves.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Arsenal vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET Sunday
TV Channel: Peacock Premium
Online: Watch live on Peacock

Arsenal vs Wolves live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright

NO GOALLL! Arsenal 3-0 Wolves – Thomas Partey smashes from close range but Wolves want a free kick for a foul on their goalkeeper and they get it.

HALF TIME: Arsenal 3-0 Wolves – The Gunners are in cruise control and are showing just how good they can be.

GOALLL! Arsenal 3-0 Wolves – Bukayo Saka with a brilliant curling shot to extend Arsenal’s lead. They are on fire.

GOALLL! Arsenal 2-0 Wolves – You’re not going to believe this… Granit Xhaka has scored again. What a farewell game he’s having.

GOALLL! Arsenal 1-0 Wolves – Granit Xhaka heads home after a lovely ball from Gabriel Jesus. With Xhaka set to leave this summer, that goal meant so much to him.

Key storylines & star players

Arsenal will want to finish this season with a flourish, and Premier League Best XI favorites Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard are the likeliest to look bright no matter the occasion.

Is this Ruben Neves last game of a storied career with Wolves? The Portguese midfielder is desirous of Champions League football and Wolves are in need of money. Let’s watch how he reacts during the game.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Reiss Nelson (virus), Bukayo Saka (‘little issue’), Leandro Trossard (‘little issue’) | OUT: Gabriel Martinelli (ankle), William Saliba (back), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf), Mohamed Elneny (knee)

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Chiquinho (knee)

Southampton vs Liverpool, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By May 28, 2023, 12:38 PM EDT
Southampton host Liverpool at St Mary’s on Sunday as the Saints wave goodbye to the Premier League after an 11-year stay.

STREAM LIVE SOUTHAMPTON v LIVERPOOL

It was announced this week that current boss Ruben Selles will not continue at the club as he stepped up from being an assistant to try and help Saints stay in the Premier League. But they are 12 games without a win and lost 3-1 at Brighton last time out as relegation was sealed two weeks ago. Sport Republic, Saints’ owners who arrived just 16 months ago, have already announced sweeping changes behind-the-scenes and it will be intriguing to see how they get on in the Championship next season.

As for Liverpool, well, they’ve been chasing an unlikely Champions League dream in recent weeks and they just came up short in that pursuit. But it has still been a fine end to the season as they’re 10 games unbeaten. They drew 1-1 at home against Aston Villa last time out as Roberto Firmino said farewell to Anfield with a late goal. Jurgen Klopp’s side have shown they’re getting back to their best and with some big additions expected in midfield this summer, they should be challenging for the title again next season.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Southampton vs Liverpool.

How to watch Southampton vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Southampton vs Liverpool live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright

GOALLLL! Southampton 3-2 Liverpool – My word, they’ve turned the game on its head. Kamaldeen Sulemana runs from inside his own half and curls home a beauty for his second goal of the game. Liverpool were on the attack but nobody closed down Sulemana.

HALF TIME: Southampton 2-2 Liverpool – Incredible comeback from Saints as they showed some real spirit. What a game!

Kamaldeen Sulemana with a chance from a well-worked corner routine but he can’t get enough power on his effort to the back post.

GOALLL! Southampton 2-2 Liverpool – Kamaldeen Sulemana slots home after a lovely pass from Theo Walcott. He celebrates with a lovely acrobatic flip. What a comeback from the Saints! Ward-Prowse whips a free kick towards the near post moments later but it is saved.

GOALLL! Southampton 1-2 Liverpool – What a start in the sun at St Mary’s! James Ward-Prowse finishes to give the home fans something to cheer about.

GOALLL! Southampton 0-2 Liverpool – Roberto Firmino adds a second. Liverpool rampant early on and Firmino has scored in his last game for Liverpool. All the emotions.

GOALLL! Southampton 0-1 Liverpool – Diogo Jota opens the scoring with 10 minutes on the clock.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Is this the last time Southampton skipper James Ward-Prowse plays for them? JWP has been at Saints since he was eight but his future is uncertain amid their relegation and intense interest in his services. It has been a sorry season for Southampton but they still have a bunch of talented young players, many of whom will be snapped up by Premier League clubs when the transfer window opens in July.

Liverpool have rallied to qualify for the Europa League which isn’t bad at all considering where they were at for large chunks of this season. Klopp seems refreshed and excited to lead an overhaul of this squad as Firmino, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are all moving on this summer. Trent Alexander-Arnold has been imperious in recent weeks and Mohamed Salah has quietly had another superb campaign.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Mohamed Salisu (pelvis), Juan Larios (hamstring), Armel Bella-Kotchap (thigh), Romain Perraud (ankle), Che Adams (calf), Paul Onuachu (back)

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Stefan Bajcetic (groin), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Thiago Alcantara (groin), Andy Robertson (groin), Darwin Nunez (foot), Naby Keita (muscular)

