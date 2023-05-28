Premier League top scorers: Who is leading Golden Boot race?

By May 28, 2023, 12:05 PM EDT
Harry Kane has 28 goals on the season and a lead of eight on the closest competitor behind him on the Premier League goals list this season.

Key words: behind him. Because no one’s ever scored more goals in a 38-game Premier League season than Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

Haaland has 36 goals on the season, as he surpassed the record set by Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer who each bagged 34 goals during 42-game seasons. Haaland still has another four games to improve on his tally.

There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.

Haaland piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s beaten Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.

He’s passed Salah and may find his way to an absurd 40 if City’s rich vein of form continues down the stretch of their Premier League title run.

Which records can Haaland break?

Haaland may not be likely to hit 40 goals, but the Premier League record is his and that figure isn’t entirely absurd.

Haaland has set a new record of scoring 36 in a season.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.

He’s also broken Phillips’ record of goals in a first Premier League season when he bagged his 31st of the season versus Leicester City on April 15.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

  • Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18 – Haaland’s at 23 now)
  • Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
  • 11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

    1. Erling Haaland, Man City — 36
    2. Harry Kane, Tottenham — 30
    3. Ivan Toney, Brentford — 20
    4. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 19
    5. Callum Wilson, Newcastle — 18
    6. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United — 17
    7. Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal — 15
    8. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 15
    9. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 14
    10. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 14
    11. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 14
    12. Rodrigo, Leeds United — 13
    13. Harvey Barnes, Leicester City — 13
    14. Miguel Almiron, Newcastle — 11
    15. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 11
    16. Alexander Isak, Newcastle — 10
    17. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 10
    18. James Maddison, Leicester City — 10
    19. Alexis Mac Allister, Brighton — 10
    20. Eberechi Eze, Crystal Palace — 10
    21. Phil Foden, Man City — 10
    22. Heung-min Son, Tottenham — 10
    23. Taiwo Awoniyi, Nottingham Forest — 10
    24. Darwin Nunez, Liverpool — 9
    25. Bryan Mbeumo, Brentford — 9
    26. Julian Alvarez, Man City — 9
    27. Pascal Gross, Brighton — 9
    28. James Ward-Prowse, Southampton — 9
    29. Leandro Trossard — Brighton/Arsenal — 8
    30. Danny Ings, Aston Villa/West Ham — 8
    31. Brennan Johnson, Nottingham Forest — 8
    32. Ilkay Gundogan, Man City — 8
    33. Kai Havertz, Chelsea — 7
    34. Solly March, Brighton — 7
    35. Kaoru Mitoma, Brighton — 7
    36. Phillip Billing, Bournemouth — 7
    37. Kevin De Bruyne, Man City — 7
    38. Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace — 7
    39. Dwight McNeil, Everton — 7
    40. Yoane Wissa, Brentford — 7
    41. Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United — 7

Leicester vs West Ham, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

By May 28, 2023, 12:54 PM EDT
Leicester City needs a win over West Ham United and help or else the Foxes will be relegated from the Premier League on Championship Sunday at the King Power Stadium. 

Leicester is two points back of Everton for 17th place on the Premier League table and needs to beat West Ham and hope the Toffees fail to beat Bournemouth.

STREAM LIVE LEICESTER vs WEST HAM

West Ham, on the other hand, will be forgiven for focusing on the Europa Conference League Final having secured Premier League football with a nine-point cushion on the bottom three heading into Championship Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leicester vs West Ham.

Leicester vs West Ham live score: 2-0

Harvey Barnes goal video: Leicester lifeline!

Wout Faes goal video: Foxes double the lead

How to watch Leicester vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET Sunday
TV Channel: SYFY
Online: Watch live on Peacock + Watch live on NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Leicester would love to see Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Wilfred Ndidi pass fitness checks, but Dean Smith will have rested and ready Harvey Barnes and James Maddison in a bid to score more goals than the Irons.

West Ham could be seeing the penultimate appearance of Declan Rice in an Irons shirt, as the big-money midfielder is being linked to several big clubs in the Premier League.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: James Justin (calf), Jannik Vestergaard (calf), Wilfred Ndidi (thigh), Caglar Soyuncu (thigh), Ryan Bertrand (other)

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Gianluca Scamacca (knee)

Everton vs Bournemouth, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By May 28, 2023, 12:50 PM EDT
Everton host Bournemouth at Goodison Park on Sunday as the Toffees must win to guarantee Premier League survival on the final day.

STREAM LIVE EVERTON v BOURNEMOUTH

Sean Dyche’s side sit two points above the relegation zone heading into their final 90 minutes of the season and their 1-1 draw at Wolves last time out, courtesy of a 99th minute Yerry Mina goal, gave them an advantage in the frantic relegation scrap. It will be a nervous occasion at Goodison as injuries have piled up and Everton’s 69-year stay in England’s top-flight is still in jeopardy with Leeds and Leicester within touching distance below them.

Bournemouth are safe from relegation and Gary O’Neil’s side have no pressure on them whatsoever. They lost 1-0 at home to Manchester United last weekend but gave it a real go and the Cherries certainly have dangerous players on the counter who can make the most of any defensive mistakes from the Toffees.

Here’s everything you need for Everton vs Bournemouth.

How to watch Everton vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Everton vs Bournemouth live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright at Goodison Park 

GOALLLL! Everton 1-0 Bournemouth – Goodison Park has gone bonkers. Abdoulaye Doucoure smashes home a stunner to put the Toffees ahead.

WHAT A CHANCE! A free kick is flicked on and it falls to Demarai Gray 6 yards out. He heads it straight at Travers. Then Bournemouth somehow scramble clear. The home fans can’t believe it.

The second half is underway. No changes for Everton. It is very tense here.

HALF TIME: Everton 0-0 Bournemouth – Half time here at their are loud boos from the home fans.

SAVE! Mark Travers with a good punch away and he then pushes over James Garner’s curling shot from the edge of the box.

BLOCK! What a block from Yerry Mina after Bournemouth made the most of some poor Everton defending. Excellent from David Brooks there.

You get the sense things were very defensive from the start from Sean Dyche as he stated with a back five.

CLOSE! Senesi squirms a shot wide of the far post after Bournemouth cause havoc in the box. The atmosphere is very, very quite here.

First, as it stands of today – Leicester City have gone 1-0 up against West Ham. With Everton drawing here at Goodison against Bournemouth, that means the Toffees are going down. Chants of “going down, going down!” from the Bournemouth fans in the away end. Everton’s fans are stunned.

BIG CHANCEEE! Idrissa Gana Gueye is played in but his shot is tipped over. Should be 1-0 to Everton. Moments later Travers tips away a shot from distance

A cross is whipped into the box but there isn’t an Everton player anywhere near it. Huge roars of discontent from the home fans. They want more attacking intent from their team.

The home fans are driving their team on. Everton seeing a lot of the ball but it is mostly from wide positions.

Demarai Gray with a half chance as he wriggles free but his shot/cross is cleared at the near post.

KICK OFF! We are underway and it has been a tense start. Everton’s fans are urging their team on but they’re in a back five. Bournemouth have had some good chances to whip it in from the right but the quality hasn’t been there on the final ball.

The nerves continue to build here at Goodison. 45 minutes until kick off. Everton fans just want to get this started. This has to be excruciating for them. Meanwhile in the away end the Bournemouth fans are having a lovely time in the sun. Completely opposite atmosphere.

As we sit in the press box in the main stand at Goodison, you can hear a wall of noise approaching the stadium from every angle. Great atmosphere building here.

Team news is out and there are two changes for Everton as Conor Coady comes in for the injured Nathan Patterson. Demarai Gray starts up top in place of the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Looks like Coady is at right back and McNeil is at left back. Bournemouth are without captain and star goalkeeper Neto who misses out due to personal reasons.

Hello and welcome to Goodison Park, where the nerves are jangling, the sun is shining and the flares are plentiful! The equation is simple for Everton: win and they will stay up. Lose or draw and their safety is out of their hands. Get ready for an intense few hours.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Everton have really been through it with injuries in recent weeks and the fact that Calvert-Lewin is once again struggling means that Dyche may play without a recognized striker on the final day. Defensively they have issues at full back but they have hung in there and the home crowd has inspired them on several occasions as they are within one win of safety.

Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto has been exceptional, so too has Dominic Solanke and Dango Ouattara at the other end of the pitch as there has been a really nice balance about the Cherries over the last few months as they stayed up without much stress in the end. In the reverse game in November Bournemouth beat Everton 3-0 to spark ugly scenes in the away end as the Everton fans turned on their players and demanded and were hugely disappointed with the display.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Seamus Coleman (hamstring), Dele Alli (groin), Ruben Vinagre (achilles), Andros Townsend (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Nathan Patterson (thigh), Tom Davies (thigh), Vitalii Mykolenko (thigh), Ben Godfrey (groin)

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Antoine Semenyo (leg), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Junior Stanislas (other), Joe Rothwell (thigh), Hamed Traore (ankle), Marcus Tavernier (thigh), Neto (personal reasons)

Chelsea vs Newcastle, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

By May 28, 2023, 12:50 PM EDT
Champions League-bound Newcastle heads to Stamford Bridge for a Championship Sunday meeting with moribund Chelsea. 

The Magpies have already sealed a place in the Champions League, while Chelsea is going to finish the season way off that standard.

STREAM LIVE CHELSEA vs NEWCASTLE

The European regulars will not sniff the continent next season and have won just once since the middle of March.

Frank Lampard’s interim stint could end on a four-match winless run if the Blues can’t rally at home to Newcastle, as Chelsea is 1W-7L-3D dating back to March 18.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Newcastle.

Chelsea vs Newcastle live score: 1-1

Anthony Gordon goal video: Magpies shred sleeping Blues

Kieran Trippier own goal video: Sterling pass ricochets in

How to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET Sunday
TV Channel: Peacock Premium
Online: Watch live on Peacock

Key storylines & star players

Lewis Hall has been a bright spot for Chelsea in the blowout loss at Manchester United, while Joao Felix and Christian Pulisic showed some things off the bench.

Newcastle is flying through forwards Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak, but the whole club has been solid under Eddie Howe. Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier are getting Best XI mentions, while Sven Botman has been stellar at center back.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Marcus Bettinelli (other), N’Golo Kante (groin), Reece James (thigh), Armando Broja (ACL), Benoit Badiashile (groin), Ben Chilwell (hamstring), Marc Cucurella (quad), Mason Mount (groin).

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Joe Willock (thigh), Ryan Fraser (other), Matt Ritchie (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (calf), Emil Krafth (knee), Nick Pope (finger), Joelinton (knock), Javier Manquillo (muscular)

Arsenal vs Wolves, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By May 28, 2023, 12:43 PM EDT
Arsenal looks to put some shine back on an impressive season when it hosts Wolves on Championship Sunday at the Emirates Stadium. 

The Gunners led the Premier League for much of the season but have faded badly down the stretch, with just two eight points from their last eight games.

STREAM LIVE ARSENAL vs WOLVES

Wolves have won four times in that same stretch to secure another season in the Premier League, but the club has not secured the services of manager Julen Lopetegui.

The 56-year-old Spaniard needs to know whether Wolves will be able to properly address their squad in the transfer window, citing Financial Fair Play concerns as a possible problem for his future at Molineux.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Wolves.

How to watch Arsenal vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET Sunday
TV Channel: Peacock Premium
Online: Watch live on Peacock

Arsenal vs Wolves live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright

NO GOALLL! Arsenal 3-0 Wolves – Thomas Partey smashes from close range but Wolves want a free kick for a foul on their goalkeeper and they get it.

HALF TIME: Arsenal 3-0 Wolves – The Gunners are in cruise control and are showing just how good they can be.

GOALLL! Arsenal 3-0 Wolves – Bukayo Saka with a brilliant curling shot to extend Arsenal’s lead. They are on fire.

GOALLL! Arsenal 2-0 Wolves – You’re not going to believe this… Granit Xhaka has scored again. What a farewell game he’s having.

GOALLL! Arsenal 1-0 Wolves – Granit Xhaka heads home after a lovely ball from Gabriel Jesus. With Xhaka set to leave this summer, that goal meant so much to him.

Key storylines & star players

Arsenal will want to finish this season with a flourish, and Premier League Best XI favorites Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard are the likeliest to look bright no matter the occasion.

Is this Ruben Neves last game of a storied career with Wolves? The Portguese midfielder is desirous of Champions League football and Wolves are in need of money. Let’s watch how he reacts during the game.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Reiss Nelson (virus), Bukayo Saka (‘little issue’), Leandro Trossard (‘little issue’) | OUT: Gabriel Martinelli (ankle), William Saliba (back), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf), Mohamed Elneny (knee)

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Chiquinho (knee)