Southampton vs Liverpool, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

Southampton host Liverpool at St Mary’s on Sunday as the Saints wave goodbye to the Premier League after an 11-year stay.
It was announced this week that current boss Ruben Selles will not continue at the club as he stepped up from being an assistant to try and help Saints stay in the Premier League. But they are 12 games without a win and lost 3-1 at Brighton last time out as relegation was sealed two weeks ago. Sport Republic, Saints’ owners who arrived just 16 months ago, have already announced sweeping changes behind-the-scenes and it will be intriguing to see how they get on in the Championship next season.
As for Liverpool, well, they’ve been chasing an unlikely Champions League dream in recent weeks and they just came up short in that pursuit. But it has still been a fine end to the season as they’re 10 games unbeaten. They drew 1-1 at home against Aston Villa last time out as Roberto Firmino said farewell to Anfield with a late goal. Jurgen Klopp’s side have shown they’re getting back to their best and with some big additions expected in midfield this summer, they should be challenging for the title again next season.
Here’s everything you need for Southampton vs Liverpool.
How to watch Southampton vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Is this the last time Southampton skipper James Ward-Prowse plays for them? JWP has been at Saints since he was eight but his future is uncertain amid their relegation and intense interest in his services. It has been a sorry season for Southampton but they still have a bunch of talented young players, many of whom will be snapped up by Premier League clubs when the transfer window opens in July.
Liverpool have rallied to qualify for the Europa League which isn’t bad at all considering where they were at for large chunks of this season. Klopp seems refreshed and excited to lead an overhaul of this squad as Firmino, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are all moving on this summer. Trent Alexander-Arnold has been imperious in recent weeks and Mohamed Salah has quietly had another superb campaign.
Southampton team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: Mohamed Salisu (pelvis), Juan Larios (hamstring), Armel Bella-Kotchap (thigh), Romain Perraud (ankle), Che Adams (calf), Paul Onuachu (back)
Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: Stefan Bajcetic (groin), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Thiago Alcantara (groin), Andy Robertson (groin), Darwin Nunez (foot), Naby Keita (muscular)
