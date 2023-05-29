Southampton and Liverpool share eight-goal thriller

Already-relegated Southampton surged back from 2-0 down to make it 4-2 at St Mary’s, then Liverpool surged back to make it 4-4 late on.
Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino put Liverpool 2-0 up early on but then Saints came roaring back as James Ward-Prowse scored a beauty, then Kamaldeen Sulemana made it 2-2 before half time.
Sulemana scored a beauty after the break to make it 3-2, then Adam Armstrong jumped off the bench to grab a fourth and send St Mary’s wild. But Liverpool surged back with Jota and Cody Gakpo scoring twice in a minute to make it 4-4.
[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]
Southampton finish the season bottom of the Premier League table on 25 points. Liverpool had already secured fifth place before this game as they ended the campaign 11 games unbeaten.
Saints show they have talents to come straight back up
It was a sad day for Saints but in James Ward-Prowse, Carlos Alcaraz and Kamaldeen Sulemana they showed they have talented players who can lead their Championship playoff push next season. But will those star players still be around? Saints now need to cut the deadwood, start again with a new manager and try their best to keep the six or so players they have in their current squad who will be starters in the Championship. Saints need to follow the way Fulham and Bournemouth rebounded as they hit the reset this summer. There are stars at Saints but they needed defensive solidity, a clear playing style and more experience if they’re going to get the best out of their undoubted talents.
Stars of the show; Southampton vs Liverpool player ratings
Diogo Jota: Two goals and when he is fully fit next season, he will be a big problem.
Kamaldeen Sulemana: Two tidy finishes and two great acrobatic celebrations. He will be a dangerous player in the Championship next season.
How to watch Southampton vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Southampton vs Liverpool live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright
FULL TIME: Southampton 4-4 Liverpool – A bonkers game which showcases why both teams came up short this season.
So close to a fifth for Liverpool but it grazes the post. More chaos.
GOALLL! Southampton 4-4 Liverpool – Chaos. Jota has another.
GOALLL! Southampton 4-3 Liverpool – Gakpo, on as a sub, scores. Here we go.
GOALLL! Southampton 4-2 Liverpool – Adam Armstrong jumps off the bench and scores. Wow.
GOALLLL! Southampton 3-2 Liverpool – My word, they’ve turned the game on its head. Kamaldeen Sulemana runs from inside his own half and curls home a beauty for his second goal of the game. Liverpool were on the attack but nobody closed down Sulemana.
HALF TIME: Southampton 2-2 Liverpool – Incredible comeback from Saints as they showed some real spirit. What a game!
Kamaldeen Sulemana with a chance from a well-worked corner routine but he can’t get enough power on his effort to the back post.
GOALLL! Southampton 2-2 Liverpool – Kamaldeen Sulemana slots home after a lovely pass from Theo Walcott. He celebrates with a lovely acrobatic flip. What a comeback from the Saints! Ward-Prowse whips a free kick towards the near post moments later but it is saved.
GOALLL! Southampton 1-2 Liverpool – What a start in the sun at St Mary’s! James Ward-Prowse finishes to give the home fans something to cheer about.
GOALLL! Southampton 0-2 Liverpool – Roberto Firmino adds a second. Liverpool rampant early on and Firmino has scored in his last game for Liverpool. All the emotions.
Bobby Firmino scores in his last Liverpool match! ❤️
📺: @peacock | #SOULIV pic.twitter.com/SK8NQp1QCc
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 28, 2023
GOALLL! Southampton 0-1 Liverpool – Diogo Jota opens the scoring with 10 minutes on the clock.
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Is this the last time Southampton skipper James Ward-Prowse plays for them? JWP has been at Saints since he was eight but his future is uncertain amid their relegation and intense interest in his services. It has been a sorry season for Southampton but they still have a bunch of talented young players, many of whom will be snapped up by Premier League clubs when the transfer window opens in July.
Liverpool have rallied to qualify for the Europa League which isn’t bad at all considering where they were at for large chunks of this season. Klopp seems refreshed and excited to lead an overhaul of this squad as Firmino, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are all moving on this summer. Trent Alexander-Arnold has been imperious in recent weeks and Mohamed Salah has quietly had another superb campaign.
Southampton team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: Mohamed Salisu (pelvis), Juan Larios (hamstring), Armel Bella-Kotchap (thigh), Romain Perraud (ankle), Che Adams (calf), Paul Onuachu (back)
Lining up against #LFC 😇
Here's the #SaintsFC team for this afternoon's match: pic.twitter.com/ccUsHUPKB3
— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) May 28, 2023
Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: Stefan Bajcetic (groin), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Thiago Alcantara (groin), Andy Robertson (groin), Darwin Nunez (foot), Naby Keita (muscular)
Here's how we line up for the @PremierLeague final day ✊#SOULIV
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 28, 2023