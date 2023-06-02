The 2023 summer transfer window opens on June 14, 2023 for Premier League clubs and it will close at 6pm ET on September 1, 2023.
From superstars like Declan Rice, Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham in-demand, to speculation around the future of Lionel Messi and plenty of money set to be spent by the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool, this will be a fun summer.
Below we roundup the latest transfer news, done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on what’s going on as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic last few weeks of the window.
Transfer news live today! Latest from the summer window, so far…
June 2 – Man United in ‘detailed talks’ for young forwards
According to The Athletic, Manchester United have been in ‘detailed talks’ over the signing of Randal Kolo Muani and Rasmus Hojlund. The young forward duo are both being chased by the Red Devils as Erik ten Hag wants to add one of them and a more experienced striker. Per the report, John Murtaugh has spoken to both Eintracht Frankfurt and Atalanta multiple times about Kolo Muani and Hojlund respectively and United are hoping to move on with chasing summer targets despite uncertainty surrounding their ownership status as the Glazer Family continue to explore the option of a full or partial sale of the Premier League giants. Kolo Muani and Hojlund both fit the mould for the type of player Erik ten Hag wants and if United can land one of them and somehow pull off an unlikely move for Harry Kane (unlikely due to Daniel Levy’s unwillingness to do business) then it will be a heck of a summer for the Red Devils. (JPW)
June 2 – Gvardiol wanted by Manchester City
According to a report from The Times, Josko Gvardiol is at the top of Pep Guardiola’s wish-list this summer. The Croatian defender, 21, is thought to be valued at $108 million by RB Leipzig and although the German giants don’t want to sell, it is believed Gvardiol is keen on a move to City. The report says that City plan on moving on at least one of their center backs and all of John Stones, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake seem certain to stay with Aymeric Laporte perhaps the most likely to move on. Gvardiol has long been linked with a Premier League move and his power in the air as well as his pace and ability on the ball is a perfect fit for the Premier League and City. Josko Gvardiol also got a good look at City this season as Leipzig were hammered by Erling Haaland and Co. in the UEFA Champions League. We’ve seen this season how Guardiola’s side dominated the final months of the season not only due to their incredible goalscoring exploits but largely thanks to a solid defensive unit. Having mobile center backs who can slot in at full back and step into midfield is key to the way they play. Gvardiol can do that. (JPW)
June 1 – Manchester United move to front of queue for Mason Mount
A report from ESPN says that Manchester United have moved to the front of the queue when it comes to signing Mason Mount this summer. Mount, 24, has just one year left on his contract at Chelsea and is expected to move on this summer. Mount has been linked with moves to United and Liverpool but the report says that Mount is keen on heading to United although the Red Devils have some reservations over the $75 million transfer fee Chelsea are asking for. Per the report, clubs are waiting for later in the summer to try and buy Mount as they known Chelsea will have to move players on due to the enormous squad Mauricio Pochettino has inherited and will have to trim. Does Mount to United make sense? It does. He can slot in anywhere in Erik ten Hag’s midfield and is the perfect kind of player to add depth to their squad and be a great 12th man or step in when key midfielders are injured or need a rest. His time at Chelsea is clearly coming to an end and even though Mount has struggled this season at Chelsea, his quality is proven in the Premier League in recent years and on the international stage with England. (JPW)
May 31 – Liverpool eye Bundesliga midfielder
Bild says that the Reds are turning to the Bundesliga to address their midfield. Jurgen Klopp will turn to Borussia Monchengladbach’s Kouadio “Manu” Kone this summer, as Liverpool has reportedly told the player that it will be approaching Gladbach. Kone, 22, has been linked with several big clubs including a late March report regarding Manchester United interest. A ball progressor who reads the game very well, Kone is said to carry a price tag of more than $40 million. (NM)
May 30 – Chelsea all-in on Ugarte
Chelsea are in talks to sign Manuel Ugarte, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Uruguayan and Sporting Lisbon holding midfielder is admired by new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino. Romano says PSG are in the race for Ugarte too. Ugarte, 22, is exactly the kind of player Pochettino loves as he will dig in, win the ball and get it to others to create. Alongside Enzo Fernandez, Ugarte will add extra defensive stability to Chelsea’s midfield and improve the balance of their squad. Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports says that Ugarte has a $65 million release clause in his contract. (JPW)
May 30 – Declan Rice linked with Bayern Munich
Our partners at Sky Germany say that Bayern Munich are very interested in signing Declan Rice from West Ham. Bayern, who won their 11-straight Bundesliga title on the final day of the season, have made Rice, 24, their top target as Thomas Tuchel is a huge fan of the England international.
Here is more from Sky Germany reporter Uli Kohler: “Tuchel had a phone call with Rice. I don’t know what they were talking about – maybe money, maybe about what he can expect here [in Munich]. Bayern is keen on him. They need a strong defensive midfielder but everybody knows there are a lot of other clubs interested in him. Bayern could afford it. They would like to keep it below €100m [£86.4m]. They have to look at their accounts very closely but I think they can afford it.”
Rice has long been linked with a move to Arsenal or Manchester United but it is believed that West Ham’s asking price for their captain and central midfielder (who is out of contract next summer) is putting up Premier League clubs. Bayern appear to be ready to pay close to the $120 million West Ham want for Rice. Is he worth it? He is. There is perhaps no better two-way central midfielder under the age of 25 in Europe and Rice’s ceiling is extremely high. (JPW)
May 25 – Harry Kane, Declan Rice, Mason Mount are summer targets for Man United
A report from our partners in the UK at Sky Sports says that Manchester United are trying to sign a trio of England internationals: Harry Kane, Mason Mount and Declan Rice.
“Manchester United will try to sign Harry Kane, Declan Rice and Mason Mount this summer. Their No. 1 target is Kane. He is the player Erik ten Hag wants most. It is unlikely they will sign all three players and everything depends on what happens with the takeover. Kane, Rice and Mount are exactly the kind of characters Ten Hag wants in his dressing room.”
It is clear Kane will be the top target for United as Erik ten Hag has spoken about signing a new striker and that is their main transfer need. It is tough to see Tottenham selling Kane to a direct top four rival in Manchester United for anything less than $130 million, even with Kane’s contract winding down. That said, do you take that money this summer and use it to rebuild? Or let him go for free in the summer of 2024?
Next up, Declan Rice will surely be their next main target, as all three of these players have just one year left on their contract. Rice, 24, is just the type of player United need alongside Casemiro in central midfield and the England international has become one of the best two-way central midfielders in Europe under the age of 25. Rice’s close friend is Mason Mount and the latter clearly doesn’t want to sign a new contract at Chelsea, so he could be the cheaper option of the three. All of this hinges on Manchester United’s takeover but if, as expected, they qualify for the Champions League, then signing two of these three players would be a huge upgrade on their current options and gives them quality, depth and experience in midfield and attack. First choice would be Kane and Rice but Kane and Mount would still be pretty decent. (JPW)
27 games from the The Soccer Tournament (TST) will be aired across NBC Sports’ platforms in the summer of 2023 as some of the biggest clubs in the world will be represented as teams square off to try and win the $1 million grand prize.
Games will be aired on Peacock and CNBC, as the inaugural 7-a-side tournament takes place in Cary, North Carolina and the likes of West Ham United, Wolves, Borussia Dortmund, Wrexham and various teams from around the world including former USMNT and USWNT players will compete.
“On June 4th, two teams will face off in our championship game for a million dollars. The second place team will get nothing. We are excited to showcase the drama of that moment and 26 additional high-stakes matches through this partnership with NBC Sports, home of the Premier League in the United States,” said TST founder and CEO Jon Mugar.
Here are more details on what to expect from The Soccer Tournament this summer:
“A first-of-its-kind soccer event, TST will feature 32 teams from eight different countries competing in a World Cup-like group stage. Sixteen teams will advance to the knockout stage, where they will compete in single elimination games for a $1 million grand prize.
“Teams competing in the event include 7-a-side teams from notable European clubs such as Borussia Dortmund, West Ham, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Wrexham, Como 1907, Israeli club Hapoel Tel Aviv, MLS club Charlotte FC, Liga MX’s Club Necaxa, Clint Dempsey’s Team Dempsey, and US Women, a team of former US women’s national team players organized by Heather O’Reilly and coached by Mia Hamm.
“Notable players include legendary Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas (Como 1907), NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco (Nati SC), social media influencer and former MLS Academy product Noah Beck (Borussia Dortmund), among others. TST’s field will also include 23 former U.S. senior national team players on both the men’s and women’s side with nearly 1,400 matches of experience combined.”
Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Manchester City transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.
Manchester City transfer news, rumors today, live!
May 3 – Bellingham in ‘advanced talks’ with Real Madrid
Man City, as shown below, was recently said to be leading the race to sign Jude Bellingham and that lead got a boost when Liverpool reportedly pulled out of the billing.
It also reports that Bellingham could be in advance talks with other clubs as well, so there’s a grain of salt in this one, but we’re going to share the buzz any time a possible $100M+ player could be on the verge of a move.
April 23 – Man City leading race to sign Jude Bellingham
According to a report from ESPN, Manchester City are now leading the race to sign Jude Bellingham. After multiple reports said Liverpool are out of the running to sign Bellingham, 19, it appears that it is now a two horse race between Man City and Real Madrid for the England international. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is likely to cost over $160 million and the report states that City want to replace both Ilkay Gundogan (who is out of contract) and Bernardo Silva, with the latter long linked with a move away. Bellingham looks destined to be a star in the Premier League and his driving runs and ability on the ball would surely suit City perfectly. Given the transfer fee reportedly wanted by Dortmund, only a handful of clubs can afford Bellingham and a move to City seems like the perfect fit for all concerned. He could remain at Dortmund for one more season but after reported talks between Real Madrid and his representatives, it will be intriguing to see how hard City chase Bellingham as they try and wrap up a deal before preseason starts. (JPW)
March 23 – Man City to rejoin chase for Florian Wirtz
Bayer Leverkusen phenom Florian Wirtz is wanted by any of number of teams now that he’s healed from a serious knee injury.
Man City’s in the fight for Wirtz’s services, according to 90min, where it will jostle with Barcelona, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund amongst others.
Wirtz, 19, has a contract with Leverkusen through the 2026-27 season and his fee will be astronomical should he continue to show his injury hasn’t changed much about him.
The teenager returned to Leverkusen’s lineup in late January and has four assists in Bundesliga play but was a thorn in the side of Monaco and Ferencvaros in the Europa League. He scored twice with two assists in four legs between the two opponents.
Wirtz was electric as a 17-year-old regular in 2020-21, but really found his footing last season. Wirtz posted 10 goals and 14 assists in 31 games across all competitions in 2021-22 but suffered an ACL injury in late March.(NM)
March 20 – Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes eyed by Guardiola
It takes very little time watching Newcastle United to see that Bruno Guimaraes is the straw that stirs the midfield drink for Eddie Howe.
And it isn’t often that Pep Guardiola is linked with a big-money buy these days that doesn’t at least have a strong helping of truth in it.
Bruno running Man City’s midfield just kinda makes sense, as much as it might drive Newcastle insane to consider Guimaraes lining up with Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Phil Foden and Company.
City has already signed a midfielder of the future in Maximo Perrone, and the club has been slowly bringing along Cole Palmer, but Guimaraes is — as some would say — different gravy.
A report says Guimaraes would be a target and Guardiola could overhaul City by selling Aymeric Laporte and Bernardo Silva in addition to letting Ilkay Gundogan walk. Silva and Gundogan have been linked with Barcelona, while Lavia’s future — as detailed below — is still in City’s hands.
Is there smoke here? It certainly sounds logical enough, especially if Newcastle doesn’t land a place in the Champions League. But Newcastle’s rise has been special for the players in the fold, and Guimaraes may love the idea of continuing down the road of becoming a club legend. (NM)
March 11 – Southampton’s Lavia in demand but City holds buyback key
Romeo Lavia has impressed in a massive way since leaving Manchester City for Southampton last summer, reportedly sending tongues wagging at Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United.
That said, this all probably hinges on whether Southampton stays up, because Lavia is still growing as a player and the PL minutes at St. Mary’s have done him well.
City’s not stopping restocking whether from within or without, as Maximo Perrone fits a similar profile to Lavia and was brought into the fold this January. Lavia’s proven an aggressive tackler and defender but City would likely be buying back a player to block him from other suitors. (NM)
March 1 – Pep Guardiola eyes cut-rate deal for Mateo Kovacic
Chelsea wrecking ball Mateo Kovacic will enter the final 12 months of his contract this summer, and multiple reports say City wants to bring the Croatian midfielder aboard.
If Kovacic, 28, is unwilling to sign a new deal or is just antsy to leave a project that seems destined to miss out on the UEFA Champions League, Pep Guardiola would certainly see a usable piece.
The former Dinamo Zagreb, Inter Milan, and Real Madrid player has 91 caps for Croatia and is an elite ball mover in the midfield. His expected assists and shot-creating actions are also impressive, and you can imagine his actual assists would be higher on a normal year of finishing for Chelsea.
This makes sense for Man City, but what about Chelsea? Normally you wouldn’t see the Blues selling anyone to a rival, especially one set for centurion status at Croatia and still in his prime, but given the money Chelsea’s spent under new boss Todd Boehly… maybe this helps balance the books a bit.
But selling Jorginho and Kovacic in the same six-month span? Wild. (NM)
February 19 – Man City looks to USMNT’s Antonee Robinson
Could Fulham’s Antonee Robinson be on the move to a European club even if Fulham do not quality for the Europa League?
Robinson, 25, nearly moved to AC Milan in the January window two seasons ago but a since-resolved heart issue scuppered the move at the 23rd hour.
Would he leap at the chance to go to Europe despite a great relationship with club captain and fellow USMNT back Tim Ream? Robinson is about to hit his prime if he isn’t in it already, and the Everton alum might have eyes for the opportunity (NM).
Manchester City confirmed transfers & signings – January 2023 window
Ins
Maximo Perrone – Velez Sarsfield ($10 million)
Outs
Joao Cancelo – Bayern Munich (loan with $76 million buy option)
Manchester City archived transfer news, January 2023
January 31 – Joao Cancelo seals Munich move
What a wild move, as Pep Guardiola sanctions the loan of Joao Cancelo to Bayern Munich with the option to buy in the summer.
Pep will be riding with Rico Lewis, Nathan Ake, Sergio Gomez, and Kyle Walker at fullback for the remainder of the season unless he makes an addition today.
🗣️ "Bayern are a great club, one of the best in the world, and it’s enormous motivation for me to now play alongside these extraordinary players. I know that this club lives for titles and wins titles every year. I’m also driven by the hunger for success."#MiaSanMia#ServusJoãopic.twitter.com/Dsw2P1aNO2
January 30 – Joao Cancelo to join Bayern Munich on loan-to-buy
Joao Cancelo has only fallen out of favor with Pep Guardiola in recent weeks, but the Portuguese left back is set to depart Manchester City for Bayern Munich. Cancelo’s move to the 10-time Bundesliga champions will be a loan initially, with a $76-million option to buy in the summer. (AE)
January 23 – Man City seals Maximo Perrone deal
Man City transfer rumors have had a “where there’s smoke, there’s fire” feel over the past few windows, so it’s no surprise to see Maximo Perrone quickly going from reported target to Man City player.
We reported last week that his reported release clause would be triggered by Man City but there was some question whether Velez Sarsfield would find a way to stand in the way of his move.
The 20-year-old has signed a five-and-a-half year deal with City.
Perrone is a fine reader of the game who is also not afraid of a tackle. An excellent dribbler and play driver, Perrone should learn plenty from both Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne (amongst others). (NM)
We’re delighted to have completed the signing of Máximo Perrone from Vélez Sarsfield. The midfielder will join us after the U-20 South American Championship.
Velez boss Sergio Rapisarda is less than pleased with City, however. What will he do if Perrone’s reported meager $9 million release clause is triggered by City?
The youngster’s played almost 2,500 minutes this season and is coached at the U-20 level by longtime Pep pal Javier Mascherano. If two of Barcelona’s best see you as a good prospect, well, connect those dots without much reservation.
“The boy, he wants to go,” Rapisarda said. “The City coach called him three times. Mascherano also persuaded him, which I don’t like. The boy loves the coach of that club. We are going to take the risk. We are trying to be the best in the transfer and with numbers that favour Velez.
Perrone, who just celebrated his birthday earlier this month, has also been linked with Newcastle United amongst several other sides, but the center midfielder and Argentina U-20 debutant fits well with Guardiola. (NM)
Raheem Sterling – Chelsea ($56.3 million)
Gabriel Jesus – Arsenal ($54.7 million)
Oleksandr Zinchenko – Arsenal ($35.9 million)
Gavin Bazunu – Southampton ($14.75 million)
Romeo Lavia – Southampton ($14.4 million, plus $3.6 million possible add-ons)
Fernandinho (end of contract)
Taylor Harwood-Bellis – Burnley (loan)
CJ Egan-Riley – Burnley (free agent)
Manchester City archived transfer news, Summer 2022
August 30 – Man City in talks to sign Dortmund center back Manuel Akanji
Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and John Stones is a pretty good one-two-three at center back, but all three players, alongside Kyle Walker who frequently moonlights at the position, have a lengthy history of short- to medium-term injuries that often leave Pep Guardiola with only one (or zero) options in central defense. As such, it appears Guardiola has requested additional cover, with new reports claiming Man City are working towards bringing Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji to Etihad Stadium. The 27-year-old is in the final year of his contract, which means he’ll come at a bargain price ($15-20 million). A player with ample UEFA Champions League experience and a few prime years remaining in his career, Akanji seems like the perfect fit for Man City’s very specific need. (AE)
Aug. 16 – City gets its (young) man
The left back below is going to City, as Man City announced the capture of Anderlecht’s Sergio Gomez on a four-year deal.
As expected, the Vincent Kompany connection was huge to the deal.
“It was a pride working with him from the first day. I used to watch Manchester City when I was younger and he was the captain of the team. He was a role model for everybody. To me, it was an honour working with him and I’m very grateful to him for everything that happened last season at Anderlecht.
“I spoke to him a few days ago. I told him about an option to move to Manchester City and he told me he was very happy for me. He said he was proud of me for this big step in my career.”
Gomez, 21, will be with the first team, though it will likely take some time for Pep Guardiola to bed in the Spaniard. (NM)
July 22 – Oleksandr Zinchenko unveiled as newest Arsenal player
Following weeks of reports and speculation, and even confirmation from his former manager, Oleksandr Zinchenko is officially an Arsenal player. The Gunners announced the 25-year-old left back/midfielder’s arrival on Friday, with the Ukrainian international calling it “a boyhood dream come true.” (AE)
July 13 – Raheem Sterling signs for Chelsea
The England international has signed for Chelsea after a stellar seven seasons at Manchester City. Sterling will be the main man in attack for Thomas Tuchel and will give him them the clever runs and pace they need in attack. This is a massive upgrade for Chelsea and proves the ambition of their new owners, as Sterilng will excel in the 3-4-2-1 formation in one of the underneath roles, or even up top as the central striker. Sterling’s goodbye message to City was classy and the England star will always be remembered fondly by the City faithful. (JPW)
July 4 – Kalvin Phillips completes Man City move
England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips has switched his boyhood club Leeds for Manchester City, as the move costs an initial $54.7 million. Phillips is the long-term replacement for Fernandinho and will add steel, creativity and class to City’s engine room. This seems like a very good fit for Pep Guardiola and the transfer fee is pretty decent too. Perhaps that was impacted by Phillips having a rough 2021-22 season as he spent most of it out injured. Regardless of those struggles, the Yorkshire Pirlo has an incredible range of passing and he should slot in very nicely alongside Rodri to give City’s stable of wonderful attacking players plenty of license to roam free. Phillips, 26, is joining City in his prime and Guardiola will no doubt take his game to the next level. This is a very good deal for City and Phillips. (JPW)
July 1 – Man City add goalkeeper ahead of Steffen loan
USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen was expected to leave Manchester City on loan this season should the Citizens find a home for him.
The out-of-contract 29-year-old starred for Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga but saw the club relegated as he finished out his contract. (NM)
July 1 – Vincent Kompany’s Burnley signs two Man City backs
It comes as little to surprise to hear that new Burnley manager Vincent Kompany would look to Man City in a bid to boost the Clarets back to the Premier League.
City will send highly-rated center back Taylor Harwood-Bellis, 20, on a season-long loan to Turf Moor, while CJ Egan-Riley moves to the Clarets on a permanent deal.
England U-21 back Harwood-Bellis started double-digit games for Kompany’s Anderlecht last season and then went to Stoke City, where ran up almost 2,000 minutes in the Championship over a half-season. He’s played eight times for City, scoring a goal against Port Vale in the FA Cup.
Egan-Riley, 19, is also an England youth international and made three senior appearances for Man City last season.
June 24 – Arsenal, Man City agree transfer fee for Gabriel Jesus
Following the departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in January and the summer, respectively, Arsenal appear to have filled their massive hole at striker with a 25-year-old (four-time) Premier League champion: Gabriel Jesus. Fabricio Romano reported on Friday that Arsenal and Manchester City have agreed a $55.3 million transfer fee for the Brazilian international. All that remains to be agreed are personal terms for a contract between Jesus and Arsenal. (AE)
June 23 – Goalkeeper moves involving Steffen, Stefan
German goalkeeper Stefan Ortega could become Manchester City’s No. 2 goalkeeper if Zack Steffen finds a transfer destination to his liking, according to Sky Sports.
Ortega, 29, has spent much of his career with Arminia Bielefeld, which was relegated to 2.Bundesliga this season.
Steffen, meanwhile, may want to pursue a No. 1 shirt this summer as Ederson is not likely to lose his at Man City any time soon and the USMNT backstop is locked in a battle with Matt Turner to start at the 2022 World Cup.
The 27-year-old American cost City around $7-8 million in 2019 when he made his second trip abroad. He was previously on the books at Freiburg and Columbus Crew, and starred on loan to Fortuna Dusseldorf from City in the 2019-20 season (though Fortuna was relegated).
The journey continues, as Erling Haaland posts a photo of himself wearing a Man City shirt as a kid ahead of his move to City which will be completed on July 1. Previously City had agreed a fee with Borussia Dortmund for his signature and it is believed that personal terms with Haaland would not be a problem to negotiate. It appears that is all sorted now. Erling’s father, Alf-Inge, played for Man City and Haaland will follow in his dad’s footsteps in playing for the Premier League. However, this Haaland will spearhead City’s attack rather than mop up in midfield. (JPW)
For the next few months CONCACAF Nations League takes center stage, while the program is very much in transition as Anthony Hudson was in temporary charge but he has now moved on with B.J. Callaghan taking over an interim basis as the search for a new permanent head coach continues.
After both the general manager (Brian McBride) and sporting director (Earnie Stewart) left in recent months, Matt Crocker has arrived as U.S. Soccer’s new sporting director and has some huge decisions coming up as the USMNT’s talented youngsters need some guidance with a World Cup on home soil just three years away.
vs Mexico ** — June 15, 10pm ET — Las Vegas, Nevada (Nations League semifinal)
2023 Gold Cup from June 16 to July 19
vs Jamaica**** — June 24, 9:30pm ET — Chicago, Illinois
vs TBD**** — June 28, 9:30pm ET — St. Louis, Missouri
vs Nicaragua**** — July 2, 7pm ET — Charlotte, North Carolina
October 2023
vs Germany* — October 14, 3pm ET — Rentschler Field, East Hartford, CT
vs Ghana* — October 17, 8:30pm ET — GEODIS Park, Nashville, TN
USMNT games in 2022
vs. Morocco* — June 1 — Win 3-0
vs. Uruguay* — June 5 — Draw 0-0
vs. Grenada** — June 10 — Win 5-0
at El Salvador** — June 14 — Draw 1-1
vs Japan* — Sept. 23 (in Dusseldorf, Germany) — Loss 2-0
vs Saudi Arabia* — Sept. 27 (in Murcia, Spain) — Draw 0-0
USMNT at 2022 World Cup
Group B
vs. Wales*** — Nov. 21, 2 pm ET — Draw 1-1
vs. England*** — Nov. 25, 2 pm ET — Draw 0-0
vs. Iran*** — Nov. 29, 2 pm ET — Win 1-0
Last 16
vs. Netherlands*** — Dec. 3, 10 am ET — Loss 3-1
USMNT 2022 World Cup qualifying scores, recaps, analysis
at El Salvador — Sept. 2 — Draw 0-0
vs. Canada — Sept. 5 — Draw 1-1
at Honduras — Sept. 8 — Win 4-1
vs. Jamaica — Oct. 7 — Win 1-0
at Panama — Oct. 10 — Loss 0-1
vs. Costa Rica — Oct. 13 — Win 2-1
vs. Mexico — Nov. 12 — Win 2-0
at Jamaica — Nov. 16 — Draw 1-1
vs. El Salvador — Jan. 27 — Win 1-0
at Canada — Jan. 30 — Loss 0-2
vs. Honduras — Feb. 2 — Win 3-0
at Mexico — March 24 — Draw 0-0
vs. Panama — March 27 — Win 5-1
at Costa Rica — March 30 — Loss 0-2
Vlatko Andonovski’s side are going for a third-straight World Cup title, something which has never been achieved in the history of the men’s and women’s game.
Led by Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Becky Sauerbrunn, this USWNT side have so much experience but there are also exciting young talents coming through with Mallory Swanson and Trinity Rodman excelling in recent months.
Below is a closer look at the the new USWNT 2023 World Cup jerseys, with the away kit also to be worn by the USMNT.
U.S. Soccer say that the inspiration for the jerseys are “from abstract expressionism, an international art movement that started in the 1940s in New York and shifted the art epicenter from Europe to the U.S., similar to what the USA team has done for women’s soccer.”
They add there is “a custom USA ‘signature'” as the “bespoke mark is hand painted with ink on paper, and is a nod to the abstract expressionism movement, where each artist would sign their painting. Lastly, the USA’s inner pride mark celebrates the USWNT’s four Women’s World Cup championships in 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019.”
When it comes to the home kit, U.S. Soccer say it is “an unexpected take on the tradition of wearing white at home and features a bespoke drip paint technique pattern. Highlighting the energy of the USWNT and how they are diverse players and personalities, but always united, the action painting method pattern features a distinctive placement, making every single jersey unique.”
For the blue away kit, which will be worn by both the USWNT and USMNT, there are “bespoke stars and stripe print on the sleeve cuffs – a diagonal stripe with intersecting stars – and a neckline that also features red blades, formed to look like the tip of stars.”
They add that those shapes are “subtle, patriotic nods to the hidden shapes that are inspired by abstract expressionism art.”
Here is a look at both USWNT World Cup jerseys in a little more detail, plus the USMNT showing off their new away kits.