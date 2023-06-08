Manchester City vs Inter Milan: How to watch Champions League Final, odds, predictions

By Jun 8, 2023, 1:50 PM EDT
0 Comments

Manchester City is on the chase for a historic treble and standing in the way is Inter Milan, one of Europe’s precious few clubs to claim such an honor.

[ LIVE: Manchester City vs Inter Milan ]

The Premier League winners three times running have an FA Cup under their belt after beating Manchester United on June 3 and the final jewel in their treble crown awaits with a win in Istanbul on June 10.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Pep Guardiola could lead a second club to a treble after he did it with Barcelona in 2008-09, and they would give heated rivals United domestic company on the treble stage right down the road.

Guardiola says it’s now okay to talk about the treble. We agree, and we’ve laid out why the achievement is so special after the jump.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City vs Inter Milan.

How to watch Manchester City vs Inter Milan live, stream link and start time

Dates: 3pm ET June 10, 2023
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

What Premier League clubs have won the treble?

Manchester United won the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League in 1998-99.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s Red Devils are the lone Premier League club to win it.

That’s it. For now.

How many times has the treble been won?

Nine times in history has a team won its domestic league, top domestic cup, and the European Cup.

Bayern Munich and Barcelona have each done it twice, with Bayern doing it in 2012-13 and 2019-20 and Barca pulling it off in 2008-09 and 2014-15.

Celtic was the first to win a treble, doing it in 1966-67, while Ajax was the next in 1971-72.

PSV Eindhoven then won it in 1987-88 before Man United made it happen 11 years later. Inter Milan is the only Italian team to pull it off, winning in 2009-10.

(UEFA.com)

Champions League Final odds

Man City (-250) vs Inter Milan (+625) | Draw over 120 mins (+380)

Over 2.5 goals (-160). Under 2.5 goals (+110)

Champions League Final predictions

Joe Prince-Wright: Man City 2-1 Inter Milan
Andy Edwards: Man City 3-1 Inter Milan
Nick Mendola: Man City 2-0 Inter Milan

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: None

Inter Milan team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Joaquin Correa. OUT: Dalbert.

Lionel Messi rejects Saudi Arabia mega-offer, will sign with Inter Miami

By Jun 8, 2023, 4:50 PM EDT
0 Comments

Lionel Messi will sign with Inter Miami, opting to move to MLS this summer rather than return to Barcelona or join Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante in Saudi Arabia, according to multiple reports.

[ MORE: UEFA Champions League final, Manchester City vs Inter Milan ]

The deal will reportedly include profit sharing with two of MLS’s biggest commercial partners, Apple and Adidas, alongside his playing contract. According to reports, it could also include an option to purchase a minority stake in the club, which is partially owned (and operated) by David Beckham, who signed a similarly unique deal when he joined MLS in 2007. Beckham’s contract gave him a $25-million option to purchase an expansion franchise, which he exercised in 2018.

Messi’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain is set to expire on June 30 and the Ligue 1 club announced earlier this month that the Argentine superstar — widely considered the greatest player of all time — will leave the club this summer.

MORE: Five players to watch in the Premier League’s summer transfer window ]

Perhaps Inter Miami and MLS weren’t Messi’s first-choice option this summer, as his father previously stated his son’s desire to return to Barcelona, where he famously won 21 major trophies before an unceremonious exit amid financial troubles in the summer of 2021, but those issues still linger two years later. The offer from Saudi Arabia would have reportedly paid Messi, 35, $1.6 billion over three years.

Gerardo “Tata” Martino, who previously worked with Lionel Messi at Barcelona (2013-2014) and Argentina (2014-2016), is reportedly the leading candidate to replace the recently departed Phil Neville as head coach.

Inter Miami, who currently sit bottom (15th) of MLS’s Eastern Conference with 15 points from their first 16 games, parted ways with Neville last week. In his two full seasons in charge, Neville guided the club to regular-season finishes of 11th (of 14) and 6th (of 14) in the Eastern Conference and qualified for the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2022.

Premier League transfer news live, today! Latest updates on the summer window

By Jun 8, 2023, 2:30 PM EDT
0 Comments

We are all set for a very summer transfer window, as the latest transfer news keeps flooding in and plenty of big names are expected to be on the move.

[ VIDEO: Premier League analysis ]

The 2023 summer transfer window opens on June 14, 2023 for Premier League clubs and it will close at 6pm ET on September 1, 2023.

From superstars like Declan Rice, Harry Kane, and Jude Bellingham in-demand, to speculation around the future of Lionel Messi and plenty of money set to be spent by the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool, this will be a fun summer.

Plus there are Americans to watch as Tyler Adams, Christian Pulisic, Brenden Aaronson, and Weston McKennie are all high-profile USMNT players who could make a summer move.

Below we roundup the latest transfer news, done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on what’s going on as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic last few weeks of the window.

Latest transfer news

Lionel Messi to Inter Miami, MLS
Lionel Messi rejects Saudi Arabia mega-offer, will sign with Inter Miami
Tottenham transfer news
Tottenham transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates
Liverpool transfer news - Alexis Mac Allister
Liverpool transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

Transfer news live today! Latest from the summer window, so far…

June 8 – Declan Rice “99 percent” likely to leave West Ham this summer

In perhaps the least surprising bit of news ahead of the transfer window, West Ham chairman David Sullivan revealed on Thursday he is “99 percent” sure that captain Declan Rice will leave the club this summer. Rice has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League runners-up Arsenal, as well as boyhood club Chelsea.

“We gave the promise last summer that if he gave us his all, we would let him leave the club,” Sullivan said. “It’s a fair and proper thing to do.”

In what will likely be his final act as a West Ham player, Rice lifted the Europa Conference League trophy after the Hammers’ final triumph over Fiorentina on Wednesday, ending a 43-year major trophy drought in dramatic fashion.

June 6 – Christian Pulisic views Chelsea return but ‘a lot of things can happen’

Christian Pulisic has been linked with Juventus and AC Milan as things have not gone according to plan at Chelsea over the past season-plus.

But that doesn’t mean he’s absolutely skipping town this summer, Pulisic told reporters in California this week.

“Obviously, it’s been an interesting journey at club level for me. I thought it was a great couple years and the last couple years just haven’t gone at all how I’ve planned them to be,” Pulisic said. “And right now my focus is obviously here with the national team. I’m just excited to get back playing and just enjoy myself and do what I love to do out on the field. And from there, this summer, we’re obviously going to have to see what happens. It’s obviously very early. As of right now I’m a Chelsea player and I plan to go back. But a lot of things can happen. A lot of things can change.” (NM)

June 5 – Real Madrid contact Tottenham over Harry Kane

Harry Kane scoring goals in a white shirt is very familiar, but might the England and Tottenham striker do so next year in another country?

Marca report says Real Madrid is ready to pay over $100 million to Tottenham for the veteran forward, who scored 30 goals this Premier League season.

Kane as it stands now is in heavy pursuit of the Premier League record for goals but he’s also getting deeper into his career without a trophy and Real certainly has a reputation for collecting trophies.

Throw in the fact that Spurs are not going to be competing outside of England this year, and that Daniel Levy is thought to be leery of selling to another Premier League rival, and might Madrid make sense for Harry? (NM)

June 4 – Chelsea, Liverpool closing in on marquee targets

Reports from Fabrizio Romano say that breakthroughs are near for Chelsea and Liverpool when it comes to marquee midfield additions.

Chelsea is nearing a deal to acquire standout Sporting Lisbon midfielder Manuel Ugarte for around $65 million, with Romano saying there are “key hours ahead” in the race to fend off Paris Saint-Germain.

And the father/agent for Brighton star Alexis Mac Allister is expected to arrive in Liverpool to hammer out final personal terms between the Reds and the World Cup winner. Then it’ll go to Brighton and Liverpool, with a fee not thought to be an issue. (NM)

June 3 – In-demand $40M back name checks Liverpool

Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven has had a dream to play at Anfield since attending a game there as a youngster. An excellent ball progressor, Van de Ven is viewed as a $40 million target and reports have said Jurgen Klopp is an admirer. So it’s a mutual appreciation society.

“I once went to the Liverpool stadium with my dad,” he told AZ WAZ. “That was over Christmas on Boxing Day. Liverpool vs Arsenal. That was madness. Then when ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ comes [on] – that’s a goose bump moment, that was very cool. It’s a dream to play there.”

The 6-foot-4 Van de ven turned 22 in April and has served as the captain of the Dutch U-21 national team. He moved from Volendam to Wolfsburg in the summer of 2021 and became a full-time starter in his second season, occasionally swinging to left back. (NM)

June 2 – Man United in ‘detailed talks’ for young forwards

According to The Athletic, Manchester United have been in ‘detailed talks’ over the signing of Randal Kolo Muani and Rasmus Hojlund. The young forward duo are both being chased by the Red Devils as Erik ten Hag wants to add one of them and a more experienced striker. Per the report, John Murtaugh has spoken to both Eintracht Frankfurt and Atalanta multiple times about Kolo Muani and Hojlund respectively and United are hoping to move on with chasing summer targets despite uncertainty surrounding their ownership status as the Glazer Family continue to explore the option of a full or partial sale of the Premier League giants. Kolo Muani and Hojlund both fit the mould for the type of player Erik ten Hag wants and if United can land one of them and somehow pull off an unlikely move for Harry Kane (unlikely due to Daniel Levy’s unwillingness to do business) then it will be a heck of a summer for the Red Devils. (JPW)

June 2 – Gvardiol wanted by Manchester City

According to a report from The Times, Josko Gvardiol is at the top of Pep Guardiola’s wish-list this summer. The Croatian defender, 21, is thought to be valued at $108 million by RB Leipzig and although the German giants don’t want to sell, it is believed Gvardiol is keen on a move to City. The report says that City plan on moving on at least one of their center backs and all of John Stones, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake seem certain to stay with Aymeric Laporte perhaps the most likely to move on. Gvardiol has long been linked with a Premier League move and his power in the air as well as his pace and ability on the ball is a perfect fit for the Premier League and City. Josko Gvardiol also got a good look at City this season as Leipzig were hammered by Erling Haaland and Co. in the UEFA Champions League. We’ve seen this season how Guardiola’s side dominated the final months of the season not only due to their incredible goalscoring exploits but largely thanks to a solid defensive unit. Having mobile center backs who can slot in at full back and step into midfield is key to the way they play. Gvardiol can do that. (JPW)

June 1 – Manchester United move to front of queue for Mason Mount

A report from ESPN says that Manchester United have moved to the front of the queue when it comes to signing Mason Mount this summer. Mount, 24, has just one year left on his contract at Chelsea and is expected to move on this summer. Mount has been linked with moves to United and Liverpool but the report says that Mount is keen on heading to United although the Red Devils have some reservations over the $75 million transfer fee Chelsea are asking for. Per the report, clubs are waiting for later in the summer to try and buy Mount as they known Chelsea will have to move players on due to the enormous squad Mauricio Pochettino has inherited and will have to trim. Does Mount to United make sense? It does. He can slot in anywhere in Erik ten Hag’s midfield and is the perfect kind of player to add depth to their squad and be a great 12th man or step in when key midfielders are injured or need a rest. His time at Chelsea is clearly coming to an end and even though Mount has struggled this season at Chelsea, his quality is proven in the Premier League in recent years and on the international stage with England. (JPW)

May 31 – Liverpool eye Bundesliga midfielder

Bild says that the Reds are turning to the Bundesliga to address their midfield. Jurgen Klopp will turn to Borussia Monchengladbach’s Kouadio “Manu” Kone this summer, as Liverpool has reportedly told the player that it will be approaching Gladbach. Kone, 22, has been linked with several big clubs including a late March report regarding Manchester United interest. A ball progressor who reads the game very well, Kone is said to carry a price tag of more than $40 million. (NM)

May 30 – Chelsea all-in on Ugarte

Chelsea are in talks to sign Manuel Ugarte, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Uruguayan and Sporting Lisbon holding midfielder is admired by new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino. Romano says PSG are in the race for Ugarte too. Ugarte, 22, is exactly the kind of player Pochettino loves as he will dig in, win the ball and get it to others to create. Alongside Enzo Fernandez, Ugarte will add extra defensive stability to Chelsea’s midfield and improve the balance of their squad. Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports says that Ugarte has a $65 million release clause in his contract. (JPW)

May 30 – Declan Rice linked with Bayern Munich

Our partners at Sky Germany say that Bayern Munich are very interested in signing Declan Rice from West Ham. Bayern, who won their 11-straight Bundesliga title on the final day of the season, have made Rice, 24, their top target as Thomas Tuchel is a huge fan of the England international.

Here is more from Sky Germany reporter Uli Kohler: “Tuchel had a phone call with Rice. I don’t know what they were talking about – maybe money, maybe about what he can expect here [in Munich]. Bayern is keen on him. They need a strong defensive midfielder but everybody knows there are a lot of other clubs interested in him. Bayern could afford it. They would like to keep it below €100m [£86.4m]. They have to look at their accounts very closely but I think they can afford it.”

Rice has long been linked with a move to Arsenal or Manchester United but it is believed that West Ham’s asking price for their captain and central midfielder (who is out of contract next summer) is putting up Premier League clubs. Bayern appear to be ready to pay close to the $120 million West Ham want for Rice. Is he worth it? He is. There is perhaps no better two-way central midfielder under the age of 25 in Europe and Rice’s ceiling is extremely high. (JPW)

May 25 – Harry Kane, Declan Rice, Mason Mount are summer targets for Man United

A report from our partners in the UK at Sky Sports says that Manchester United are trying to sign a trio of England internationals: Harry Kane, Mason Mount and Declan Rice.

“Manchester United will try to sign Harry Kane, Declan Rice and Mason Mount this summer. Their No. 1 target is Kane. He is the player Erik ten Hag wants most. It is unlikely they will sign all three players and everything depends on what happens with the takeover. Kane, Rice and Mount are exactly the kind of characters Ten Hag wants in his dressing room.”

It is clear Kane will be the top target for United as Erik ten Hag has spoken about signing a new striker and that is their main transfer need. It is tough to see Tottenham selling Kane to a direct top four rival in Manchester United for anything less than $130 million, even with Kane’s contract winding down. That said, do you take that money this summer and use it to rebuild? Or let him go for free in the summer of 2024?

Next up, Declan Rice will surely be their next main target, as all three of these players have just one year left on their contract. Rice, 24, is just the type of player United need alongside Casemiro in central midfield and the England international has become one of the best two-way central midfielders in Europe under the age of 25. Rice’s close friend is Mason Mount and the latter clearly doesn’t want to sign a new contract at Chelsea, so he could be the cheaper option of the three. All of this hinges on Manchester United’s takeover but if, as expected, they qualify for the Champions League, then signing two of these three players would be a huge upgrade on their current options and gives them quality, depth and experience in midfield and attack. First choice would be Kane and Rice but Kane and Mount would still be pretty decent. (JPW)

Tottenham transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

By , and Jun 8, 2023, 1:40 PM EDT
0 Comments

We may be heading for another summer of Tottenham transfer tumult, as uncertainty at manager following Antonio Conte’s exit could lead to quite a few exits and entrances.

And Spurs’ failure to qualify for Europe could make quite a difference to their recruitment team’s work.

VIDEO: Premier League analysis

Will Harry Kane sign a new deal and continue his rewriting of the team and PL record book, or might Tottenham be using a huge line item in the budget (again) to sign new attacking talent? And how does new boss Ange Postecoglou want to reshape the squad?

Another central midfielder (more on the attacking than defensive side) might make Spurs more dangerous, more consistently, going forward.

Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Tottenham transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

Tottenham Hotspur rumors transfer news today, live!

June 6 – Spurs linked with trio of Premier League backs including Harry Maguire

Ange Postecoglou may be an attack-first manager, but he’s gotta sort out Tottenham’s poor back line.

And a report from 90min says Tottenham is considering a trio of Premier League center backs including two from ‘Big Six’ rivals.

The juiciest rumor in the mill has to be the idea that Erik ten Hag is open to the idea of selling Harry Maguire to Spurs, who would try to reinvigorate the England center back’s club career after a down 2022-23 season.

But perhaps more impactful would be the transfer of Aymeric Laporte, once Manchester City’s top center back, to North London.

And there’s a more under-the-radar idea in Wolverthampton Wanderers standout Max Kilman, who has emerged as a top defender in his own right despite Wolves’ disappointing season.

The Kilman investment is a classic Spurs “buy lower” move, Maguire a wild one, and Laporte the sort of more measured move — price tag pending — that would signify something a bit different but also more ambitious. What do you think? (NM)

June 6 – Postecoglou hired

Tottenham has its man, announcing the hiring of Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou.

June 5 – Celtic grant permission for Postecoglou talks

Ange Postecoglou could be Tottenham’s next manager after Celtic granted permission for Spurs to speak with their trophy-collecting boss.

Postecoglou, 57, was born in Greece and moved to Australia at a young age, starring for South Melbourne as a player and earning for caps for the Socceroos.

He is coming off a domestic treble with Celtic and won five of six trophies available to him in his two seasons with the Bhoys.

Postecoglou won trophies as a manager with South Melbourne, Brisbane Roar, and Yokohama F. Marinos, claiming the Asian Cup during his stint as Australia national team coach. (NM)

June 3 – Hugo Lloris ready for a change

It looks like it’ll be the end of at least one era at Tottenham this summer, as Hugo Lloris gave an interview at home in France stating that he’d like out.

The Spurs legend has been a staple between the sticks in North London but had a tough season in a number of ways.

“We are coming to an important moment, whether for the club or for me. It’s the end of an era. I have desires for other things. … But I don’t forget that I still have a year of contract with Tottenham and that in football it is always difficult to predict what will happen. What is essential at the moment is to recover well from my injury. I’m on vacation but I continue to talk and do my training. My goal is to be on top in July, then we’ll see what the future holds for me.”

Lloris made clear in the interview that he’s not looking to retire, and that he’s not ruling out more time at Tottenham.

He says he has more to give on the pitch.

“You can’t go from a successful World Cup to being an average player in a few months,” Lloris said. “I had a few hard knocks, I was a little inconsistent in my performance, I got injured twice. I came out of the World Cup pretty dull. The pace had been hellish before that. This is the first time in my career that I am unavailable, but I’m good in my head, in my body. This period will bring me freshness to still make me happy in the effort, the performance, the work. The most important thing is to find a project in which I flourish, at Tottenham among others.” (NM)

April 9 – North London derby battle as Spurs, Arsenal scrap for Elye Wahi

Twenty-year-old Montpellier striker Elye Wahi has attracted lots of interest this season with 12 goals and three assists this season.

French site Jeunes Footeux says that Arsenal and Tottenham (as well as PSG) have not been put off by that price tag and will look to woo the striker to North London this summer.

Wahi’s a young 20,  born in January, and he has a contract through the 2024-25 season so he won’t come cheap. The report says Montpellier’s asking for around $35 million.

The 6-foot center forward had four goals and an assist in his last four games entering Sunday’s visit from Toulouse. The advanced stats say he can carry the ball above average but basically has been strictly a finisher. Sounds like someone could use some schooling from a certain Harry Kane. (NM)

March 23 – Spurs linked with Dean Henderson interest

Look: A Tottenham story that isn’t about Antonio Conte or Harry Kane… at least entirely.

That’s because ESPN says that Tottenham’s interest in Manchester United property/serial loanee Dean Henderson could be used to lower the cost for Kane.

Henderson was 14 when he joined Manchester United from Carlisle United in 2011, and he made his senior move in 2015.

Henderson’s on loan to Nottingham Forest, where it’s been no surprise that he shined before going down to injury. Henderson was twice Sheffield United Young Player of the Year, on loan, and won the Championship Golden Glove in boosting the Blades into the Premier League.

Club legend Hugo Lloris has not been himself this season and is currently hurt, Fraser Forster is only under contract through 2023-24, and young keepers Brandon Austin and Alfie Whiteman have limited experience and all on loan. A solution will be needed, and soon. (NM)

Feb. 19 – Spurs to pursue Antonio Rudiger

Is a London return on the cards for longtime Chelsea man Antonio Rudiger? Maybe, according to Spanish language site Fichajes.

You’ll remember that the German center back wasn’t exactly angling to leave the Blues but uncertainty over the club’s ownership following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Roman Abramovich’s links to his country’s president Vladimir Putin led to Rudiger moving to Real Madrid.

The 29-year-old has been a regular starter at the Bernabeu but the report says continued Real links with new backs including RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol may unsettle Rudiger, who just wants regular playing time and a stable situation. (NM)

Tottenham Hotspur confirmed transfers & signings – January 2023 window

Ins

Arnaut Danjuma – Villarreal (loan)
Jude Soonsup-Bell – Chelsea

Outs

Matt Doherty (contract termination)

Tottenham Hotspur archived rumors transfer news

Jan. 31 – Matt Doherty, Spurs mutually terminate contract

As one full back is set to arrive in north London, another has left. Right back Matt Doherty is now expected to join Atletico Madrid after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract with Tottenham. (AE)

Jan. 31 – Pedro Porro loan move nears, Doherty to Atletico Madrid, Gil moves on loan

Matt Doherty may be leaving Tottenham on loan to Atletico Madrid, according to reports, while fullback Djed Spence will also be leaving on loan.

Atleti has plenty of success with their last acquisition of a fullback from Spurs, as Kieran Trippier shined at the Wanda Metropolitano.

And Spence reportedly turned down a loan to Atleti in favor of a move to Rennes in Ligue 1, while Bryan Gil is going on loan to Sevilla.

All this as Tottenham hopes to land Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon in a move that’s been slow-cooking all month and had plenty of complications. The Spence and Doherty reports will give Spurs fans hope that the Porro deal is coming.

Spurs also signed 19-year-old Chelsea starlet Jude Soonsup-Bell on a long-term deal (NM)

Jan. 25 – Spurs confirm Danjuma deal

Will the second time be the charm for Arnaut Danjuma when it comes to the Premier League?

Danjuma joins Spurs on loan for the rest of the season. He’s been playing plenty of center forward and can give Harry Kane a rest, but will also be plenty happy to head to the left wing.

The Bournemouth winger scored 10 times last season in La Liga and struck six times in 11 UEFA Champions League games, including in knockout round games against Juventus and Bayern Munich.

The 25-year-old has six goals in 17 matches across all competitions this season for Villarreal. (NM)

Jan. 24 – Danjuma to make late u-turn and join Spurs?

Arnaut Danjuma appeared to be heading to Everton from Villarreal but the Dutch winger could now be making a very late u-turn. Danjuma, 25, has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs and looked set to join the Toffees on loan. Despite Frank Lampard being sacked, Danjuma was still expected to sign for Everton but our colleagues in the UK at Sky Sports say he is now heading to Tottenham for talks and a medical has been scheduled for him on Tuesday evening. Danjuma would be a solid squad player for Tottenham and we’ve seen flashes of his brilliance for Bournemouth and also at Villarreal. Antonio Conte wanted to sign some extra cover in attacking areas and it looks like he will get it. (JPW)

Jan. 23 – Kane ‘open’ to new contract talks at Tottenham

Harry Kane is reportedly keen and open to holding talks with Tottenham over a new contract at the club. The 29-year-old striker has been heavily linked with a move to both Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Manchester United in the past but a move to the former now seems like it has passed after Erling Haaland’s arrival. Per a report from David Ornstein, Kane and Spurs will talk in early February about a new deal and his priority is to ‘succeed with Tottenham.’ This is all quite a change from the previous years when it has seemed like Kane was very close to leaving but couldn’t force through an exit as Spurs asked for a huge transfer fee (and rightly so) for their star man. Despite Spurs struggling at the moment as they lose ground in the top four race and the future of Antonio Conte as boss is uncertain, having Kane sign a new contract would at least give Spurs fans some good news as they’ll know Kane will be around to score 20-25 goals a season for at least the next few years. (JPW)

Jan. 12 – Spurs offer $14 million for Trossard

Football.London has a very Spurs-like report that Tottenham has ‘verbally offered’ $14 million for Leandro Trossard after the Brighton man expressed his wishes to leave the Amex Stadium.

Trossard has reportedly fallen out with Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi and Brighton’s been said to want between $25-30 million for the playmaker.

Spurs landing Trossard for under $20 million would be at-worst a good risk and at-best an absolute coup, as the Belgian has done big things for Brighton. Playing with a focal point like Harry Kane could take him to the next level. (NM)

Jan. 9 – Trossard, Raya linked with Spurs

Tottenham have been linked with moves for both Leandro Trossard and David Raya as they try to strengthen their lineup. According to The Telegraph, Brentford and Spain goalkeeper Raya, 27, is seen as the long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris. The French captain only recently signed a contract extension but Lloris, 36, has been linked with a move away from Tottenham in recent years. Per the report, Raya will become Spurs’ top goalkeeping target in the summer and he is a fine shot-stopper and is very good playing the ball out of the back with his feet.

As for Trossard, this seems like a deal which could happen in January. The Daily Mail claim that Spurs are among several clubs, including Chelsea, who are set to move for the Belgian winger. Trossard, 28, is out of contract at Brighton next summer and didn’t feature in their win at Everton or in their 5-1 FA Cup win at Middlesbrough. It seems like a move this month could be possible as Brighton will aim to recoup some cash for their talented winger/wing-back. Trossard has added goals and assists to his game over the last 12 months and was a key cog in Graham Potter’s success as a hybrid wing-back. However, Roberto De Zerbi could use Kaoru Mitoma in that role and Brighton will look to move on Trossard in January. Spurs need to upgrade their wing-back potions and if Trossard comes in on the left, it would allow Ivan Perisic to play further up the pitch. Alternatively, Trossard is also comfortable playing as a winger or attacking midfielder and he is proven in the Premier League. Is he the type of player who can turn Spurs into a guaranteed top four team? Probably not. Is he a top quality addition who has the potential to slot in seamlessly? He is. (JPW)

Dec. 29 – Tottenham, Manchester United open talks with Rennes for Martin Terrier

Yes, Tottenham’s just splashed plenty of cash on a star left winger in Richarlison, but would the versatility of Martin Terrier make him a great fit to compete with the Brazilian as well as Heung-min Son?

Free-scoring Rennes forward Terrier is said to be a target for Tottenham and Manchester United as both clubs reportedly have opened discussions with the Ligue 1 outfit regarding the 25-year-old. Price tag? It reportedly starts around $38 million.

Terrier has scored and assisted on the regular in France’s top flight. He scored 21 goals last season and has eight in 14 matches this season. The left wing can also play center forward amongst other positions. He’s chipped in three goals in the Europa League this campaign and also had provided 11 assists across all competitions since the start of last season.

Very strong in the air and plenty good in combination play, Terrier has posted impressed xG and xA numbers and could combine with Kane but also deputize for the exhaustively-used CF. He may be a better fit for Spurs but might Man United before more willing to spend to get him? (NM)

Tottenham 2022-23 archived transfers & signings – Summer

In

Richarlison – Everton ($73 million) – MORE
Yves Bissouma – Brighton ($30 million)
Djed Spence – Middlesbrough (up to $24 million)
Iyenoma Udogie – Udinese ($18 million – loaned back)
Clement Lenglet – Barcelona (loan)
Ivan Perisic – Inter Milan (free transfer) – MORE
Fraser Forster – Southampton (free transfer)

Out

Steven Bergwijn – Ajax ($31.9 million)
Cameron Carter-Vickers – Celtic ($7.4 million, plus $4.8 million possible add-ons)
Jack Clarke – Sunderland (undisclosed)
Pierluigi Gollini – Atalanta (end of loan)

Tottenham archived transfer news, rumors

August 30 – Sergio Reguilon joins Atletico Madrid on season-long loan

Sergio Reguilon has joined Atletico Madrid on loan until the end of the season. The 25-year-old was signed from Real Madrid in the summer of 2020 and initially impressed under Jose Mourinho. The Spaniard was rather quickly deemed ill-fitting by current manager Antonio Conte, and that was pretty much that. Reguilon underwent groin surgery last week and will continue his rehabilitation at Atleti. (AE)

August 19 – Tanguy Ndombele joins Napoli on season-long loan

Tottenham’s club-record signing of three summers ago ($82 million), Tanguy Ndombele, is headed to Serie A side Napoli for a season-long loan after Spurs were unable to find a club interested in a permanent transfer. Ndombele spent the second half of last season on loan to Lyon, his club prior to Tottenham, and made 11 Ligue 1 appearances and another four in the Europa League. (AE)

Aug. 16 – Tottenham makes Udogie purchase, loan-back official

And there it is: a five-year contract for the below-mentioned teenage left back, the first year going back to Udine on loan.

Iyenoma “Destiny” Udogie has very promising advanced stats according to FB Reference, comparable to Atletico Madrid star Renan Lodi, Spurs’ Sergio Reguilon, Gladbach’s Joe Scally, and Brentford’s Sergi Canos. (NM)

July 27 – Tottenham still hopeful of McKennie deal

Weston McKennie has been linked with a move to Tottenham approximately 1,752 times over the last 12 months and The Daily Mail are once again saying the USMNT star could swap Turin for north London. Per the report, Spurs are willing to pay up to $41 million for the Texas native. McKennie, 23, was signed for Juventus by their former sporting director Fabio Paratici, who is now in the same role at Spurs. Antonio Conte wants to strengthen his midfield options and McKennie would be a near-perfect fit in midfield in Conte’s aggressive, mobile 4-3-3 system. His versatility is also stated as a big factor for Conte.

But there’s a twist. There’s always a twist. With superstar Paul Pogba arriving back at Juventus this summer and expected to eat up plenty of the minutes McKennie was previously getting, Pogba has just gone down with a knee injury in preseason. That requires surgery and it means Juve may not move on McKennie this summer after all. Another twist? McKennie is yet to feature on Juventus’ preseason tour of the United States of America as he was unused substitute in each of their games against Barcelona and Chivas Guadalajara. During the tour Juve boss Max Allegri has stated that McKennie is working his way back to full fitness, so maybe there’s nothing to read into here, but it is a little odd that Juventus haven’t given any minutes to one of the best USMNT players on their U.S. tour, right? Perhaps they aren’t risking him being injured as a transfer away is imminent? McKennie seems fairly happy at Juventus but it seems inevitable he will end up in the Premier League at some point. (JPW)

July 19 – Tottenham finally sign Djed Spence

Tottenham have finally confirmed the signing of Djed Spence, 21, from Middlesbrough as the talented right back/wing-back becomes Antonio Conte’s sixth signing of the summer window. Spence excelled while he was on loan at Nottingham Forest last season and it is believed he’s signed for Spurs for an initial $15 million fee and add ons could take the deal to $24 million. Spence is regarded as one of the top young right back prospects in England and he will push Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty all the way for a starting spot. Spence is exactly the kind of right wing-back Conte loves in his 3-4-3 system and his attacking instincts will slot in really well at Spurs. (JPW)

July 8 – Clement Lenglet signs for Tottenham

UPDATE: Spurs have confirmed Clement Lenglet’s arrival on a season-long loan from Barcelona.

Antonio Conte looks set to land the a left-sided center back he so desperately coveted this summer transfer window, with French international Lenglet reportedly undergoing a medical in London. The 27-year-old is said to have stayed Thursday night in Tottenham’s on-site hotel at the club’s training facility.

While Ben Davies was certainly a (surprising) standout performer as the left-sided center back in Conte’s back-three down the stretch last season, Lenglet represents an upgrade in quality and his arrival instantly creates depth at a vitally important (and dangerous thin) position in Tottenham’s squad. As is the case all over the field, there will be plenty of games to go around — in two condensed half-seasons either side of the World Cup, with the five-substitutes rule once again in effect as well. (AE)

July 8 – Steven Bergwijn completes Ajax transfer

Steven Bergwijn’s long-rumored move to Ajax has been completed, after Tottenham announced the 24-year-old Dutch winger’s departure on Friday. Spurs will reportedly receive $31.9 million from Ajax, nearly an identical match to the $32 million they paid to PSV Eindhoven to bring him to the Premier League in January 2020. (AE)

July 1 – Richarlison unveiled by Tottenham

It’s official! Antonio Conte has added Richarlison to an attacking group that already included Harry Kane, Heung-min Son, and Dejan Kulusevski.

It’s not a crazy profit for Everton, who purchased Richarlison from Watford for $60 million at the behest of manager Marco Silva, but the Toffees need the money after risking Financial Fair Play fouls.

More, here.

June 17 – Tottenham signs Bissouma

Spurs aren’t messing around in the transfer market this summer, are they?

They have completed the signing of Yves Bissouma, 25, from Brighton and it is believed the transfer fee is initially $30 million and could rise to $37 million. Bissouma, a Mali international, had one year left on his contract at Brighton and that drove his transfer fee down. He’s worth at least double what Spurs paid for him and the combative central midfielder is just the type of destroyer who will thrive in Antonio Conte’s system.

Of course, he’s smooth on the ball and has plenty of poise to his game too, but Bissouma’s arrival adds more steel to Tottenham’s team and more depth too as Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster have already arrived this summer. Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici are certainly delivering the additions Conte wanted. This is a very savvy addition by Spurs. With Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur the first-choice pairing in central midfield and Oliver Skipp around too, Conte now has four top quality options for his two central midfield spots. That will help a lot with rotating the lineup from Champions League games in midweek to PL action at he weekend. (JPW)

June 10 – USMNT DF Cameron Carter-Vickers makes Celtic loan permanent

Cameron Carter-Vickers spent the 2021-22 season on loan to Celtic, and he had a great time in Scotland, where he made 28 league appearances as the Bhoys reclaimed the Scottish Premiership title from rivals Rangers. Celtic were so pleased with Carter-Vickers’ loan spell that they made the transfer permanent and handed the USMNT center back a four-year contract. (AE)

June 8 – CONFIRMED: Spurs sign Fraser Forster to serve as Hugo Lloris backup

Tottenham announced on Wednesday that Fraser Forster has been signed on a free transfer from Southampton. Forster will serve as backup to captain and no. 1 goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, thus guaranteeing an experienced Premier League ‘keeper in net game in and game out. (AE)

When is the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup taking place? When are the USWNT playing?

By Jun 8, 2023, 1:30 PM EDT
0 Comments

This summer, Australia and New Zealand will host the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The Women’s World Cup takes place every four years and the United States is the two-time defending champions, having won the tournament in both 2015 and 2019.

When is the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?

This year’s tournament will span one month, with the first matches being played on Thursday, July 20. The final will be held on Sunday, August 20 and will played at Stadium Australia in Sydney, which has a capacity of 83,500 and hosted both the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the 2000 Olympic Games.

RELATED: When and where is the 2026 World Cup?

When does the United States play?

The United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) has a chance to become the first team to win three consecutive Women’s World Cups. This year, the USWNT has been drawn into Group E alongside the Netherlands, Portugal and Vietnam. The United States’ schedule for the group stage is below:

  • Friday, July 21 (9:00pm ET): USA vs. Vietnam
  • Wednesday, July 26 (9:00pm ET): USA vs. Netherlands
  • Tuesday, August 1 (3:00am ET): USA vs. Portugal

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

  • When: July 20 to August 20
  • Location: Australia and New Zealand
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock

Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, scores, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2023 World Cup, and be sure to subscribe to NBC Sports on YouTube!