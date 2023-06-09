Premier League ins and outs: Summer signings, exits for all 20 clubs

Some Premier League mainstays have left their clubs and may even depart the league this summer, whether their choice or the desire of their teams.
Ashley Young, Lucas Moura, and Joao Moutinho are among the players who will not return to their clubs, and all this before June is more than a few days gone.
Meanwhile, some new names are arriving in the Premier League, with Brentford purchasing a new keeper and Brighton raiding Watford for a star attacking talent.
As the summer goes on, this page will be consistently updated with the comings and goings around all 17 returning Premier League clubs and promoted sides Burnley, Sheffield United, and Luton Town.
See all signings, after the jump.
AFC Bournemouth
In
Hamed Traore (Sassuolo)
Out
Jefferson Lerma (Released)
Jack Stacey (Norwich City)
Junior Stanislas (Released)
Arsenal
None
Aston Villa
Out
Ashley Young (Released)
Brentford
In
Mark Flekken (Freiburg)
Ethan Brierley (Rochdale)
Out
Pontus Jansson (Malmo)
Saman Ghoddos (Released)
Tariqe Fosu (Released)
Joel Valencia (Released)
Brighton & Hove Albion
In
Joao Pedro (Watford)
Out
Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)
Burnley
In
Jordan Beyer (Borussia Monchengladbach)
Out
Ashley Barnes (Norwich City)
Chelsea
Out
Dujon Sterling (Rangers)
Crystal Palace
In
Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth)
Out
James McArthur (Released)
Luka Milivojevic (Released)
Everton
Out
Niels Nkounkou (Saint-Etienne)
Fulham
None
Liverpool
In
Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton)
Out
Roberto Firmino (Released)
Naby Keita (Released)
James Milner (Released)
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Released)
Luton Town
None
Manchester City
None
Manchester United
Out
Ethan Galbraith
Phil Jones (Released)
Newcastle United
None
Nottingham Forest
Out
Jack Colback (Released)
Will Swan (Mansfield Town)
Jordan Smith (Released)
Andre Ayew (Released)
Cafu (Released)
Jesse Lingard (Released)
Lyle Taylor (Released)
Sheffield United
None
Tottenham Hotspur
Out
Lucas Moura (Released)
West Ham United
Out
Arthur Masuaku (Besiktas)
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Out
Jeong Sang-bin (Minnesota United)
Diego Costa (Released)
Joao Moutinho (Released)
Michael Agboola (Released)
Lee Harkin (Released)
Jack Hodnett (Released)
Luke Matheson (Released)
Taylor Perry (Released)
Jack Scott (Released)