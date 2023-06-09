This summer, Australia and New Zealand will serve as joint-hosts of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. This is the ninth edition of the Women’s World Cup, which takes place every four years.

How many Women’s World Cups has the United States won?

The United States Women’s National Team is the two-time defending World Cup champions and is the most successful team in the history of the tournament. Overall, the USWNT has won four of the first eight Women’s World Cups, while they have never finished worse than third place.

When has the United States won the Women’s World Cup?

The USWNT has won four World Cups: 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019. They won the inaugural Women’s World Cup in 1991, beating Norway in the final behind two goals from Michelle Akers. The USWNT won as the host nation in 1999, beating China on penalty kicks in the final at the Rose Bowl, with Brandi Chastain scoring the game-winning penalty.

The United States enters this summer’s tournament as the two-time defending champions as they look to become the first team, male or female, to win three straight World Cups. The U.S. defeated Japan in the 2015 final, winning 5-2 behind a hat trick from Carli Lloyd in the game’s opening 16 minutes. In 2019, the U.S. won 2-0 against the Netherlands in the final behind goals from Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle.

United States Women’s National Team: World Cup Results

1991: Champions (won vs. Norway in final)

1995: Third place (lost vs. Norway in semifinals)

1999: Champions (won vs. China in final)

2003: Third place (lost vs. Germany in semifinals)

2007: Third Place (lost vs. Brazil in semifinals)

2011: Runners-up (lost vs. Japan in final)

2015: Champions (won vs. Japan in final)

2019: Champions (won vs. Netherlands in final)

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

When: July 20 to August 20

July 20 to August 20 Location: Australia and New Zealand

Australia and New Zealand TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Telemundo, Universo, Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, scores, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2023 World Cup