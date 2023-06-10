Premier League ins and outs: Summer signings, exits for all 20 clubs

By Jun 10, 2023, 8:15 AM EDT
0 Comments

Some Premier League mainstays have left their clubs and may even depart the league this summer, whether their choice or the desire of their teams.

Ashley Young, Lucas Moura, and Joao Moutinho are among the players who will not return to their clubs, and all this before June is more than a few days gone.

[ TRANSFER NEWS: Arsenal | Liverpool | Chelsea | Tottenham | Man City | Man United ]

Meanwhile, some new names are arriving in the Premier League, with Brentford purchasing a new keeper and Brighton raiding Watford for a star attacking talent.

As the summer goes on, this page will be consistently updated with the comings and goings around all 17 returning Premier League clubs and promoted sides Burnley, Sheffield United, and Luton Town.

See all signings, after the jump.

AFC Bournemouth

In
Hamed Traore (Sassuolo)

Out
Jefferson Lerma (Released)
Jack Stacey (Norwich City)
Junior Stanislas (Released)

Arsenal

None

Aston Villa

Out
Ashley Young (Released)

Brentford

In
Mark Flekken (Freiburg)
Ethan Brierley (Rochdale)

Out
Pontus Jansson (Malmo)
Saman Ghoddos (Released)
Tariqe Fosu (Released)
Joel Valencia (Released)

Brighton & Hove Albion

In
Joao Pedro (Watford)

Out
Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

Burnley

In
Jordan Beyer (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Out
Ashley Barnes (Norwich City)

Chelsea

Out
Dujon Sterling (Rangers)

Crystal Palace

In
Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth)

Out
James McArthur (Released)
Luka Milivojevic (Released)

Everton

Out
Niels Nkounkou (Saint-Etienne)

Fulham

None

Liverpool

In
Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton)

Out
Roberto Firmino (Released)
Naby Keita (Released)
James Milner (Released)
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Released)

Luton Town

None

Manchester City

None

Manchester United

Out
Ethan Galbraith
Phil Jones (Released)

Newcastle United

None

Out

Out
Jack Colback (Released)
Will Swan (Mansfield Town)
Jordan Smith (Released)
Andre Ayew (Released)
Cafu (Released)
Jack Colback (Released)
Jesse Lingard (Released)
Jordan Smith (Released)
Lyle Taylor (Released)

Sheffield United

None

Tottenham Hotspur

Out
Lucas Moura (Released)

West Ham United

Out
Arthur Masuaku (Besiktas)

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Out
Jeong Sang-bin (Minnesota United)
Diego Costa (Released)
Joao Moutinho (Released)
Michael Agboola (Released)
Lee Harkin (Released)
Jack Hodnett (Released)
Luke Matheson (Released)
Taylor Perry (Released)
Jack Scott (Released)

Manchester City vs Inter Milan: How to watch Champions League Final, odds, predictions

By Jun 10, 2023, 8:45 AM EDT
0 Comments

Manchester City is on the chase for a historic treble and standing in the way is Inter Milan, one of Europe’s precious few clubs to claim such an honor.

[ LIVE: Manchester City vs Inter Milan ]

The Premier League winners three times running have an FA Cup under their belt after beating Manchester United on June 3 and the final jewel in their treble crown awaits with a win in Istanbul on June 10.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Pep Guardiola could lead a second club to a treble after he did it with Barcelona in 2008-09, and they would give heated rivals United domestic company on the treble stage right down the road.

Guardiola says it’s now okay to talk about the treble. We agree, and we’ve laid out why the achievement is so special after the jump.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City vs Inter Milan.

How to watch Manchester City vs Inter Milan live, stream link and start time

Dates: 3pm ET June 10, 2023
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

What Premier League clubs have won the treble?

Manchester United won the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League in 1998-99.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s Red Devils are the lone Premier League club to win it.

That’s it. For now.

How many times has the treble been won?

Nine times in history has a team won its domestic league, top domestic cup, and the European Cup.

Bayern Munich and Barcelona have each done it twice, with Bayern doing it in 2012-13 and 2019-20 and Barca pulling it off in 2008-09 and 2014-15.

Celtic was the first to win a treble, doing it in 1966-67, while Ajax was the next in 1971-72.

PSV Eindhoven then won it in 1987-88 before Man United made it happen 11 years later. Inter Milan is the only Italian team to pull it off, winning in 2009-10.

Man City (-250) vs Inter Milan (+625) | Draw over 120 mins (+380)

Over 2.5 goals (-160). Under 2.5 goals (+110)

Champions League Final predictions

Joe Prince-Wright: Man City 2-1 Inter Milan
Andy Edwards: Man City 3-1 Inter Milan
Nick Mendola: Man City 2-0 Inter Milan

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: None

Inter Milan team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Joaquin Correa. OUT: Dalbert.

UEFA Champions League Final: Key battles for Inter Milan vs Manchester City

By Jun 10, 2023, 8:45 AM EDT
0 Comments

Manchester City’s quest for the treble hits its final obstacle when Inter Milan goes toe-to-toe with the Premier League and FA Cup champions in Istanbul at Saturday’s UEFA Champions League Final.

Pep Guardiola’s weren’t at their very best against Manchester United in the FA Cup Final and still walked away with its second trophy of the season.

But City’s final two Premier League matches saw dropped points. The stakes were non-existent and the team quite changed by Guardiola, who’s known to fancy a tactical wrinkle. How will things change this weekend?

[ MORE: Man City vs Inter Milan preview, watch info ]

It would be stunning if Inter boss Simone Inzaghi came out in anything but a 3-5-2, which has been his go-to formation for Inter Milan this season regardless of opponent.

But might Inzaghi have something up his sleeve?

Inter’s only losses in the Champions League came in the group stage versus Bayern Munich. Add in their setbacks in Serie A and there’s still been no standard recipe for beating Inter. There isn’t one for Man City, either, of course.

Kevin De Bruyne vs Marcelo Brozovic

If there’s a single player capable of messing with Pep Guardiola’s plan to control the game and get the ball to his creators in dangerous spots, it’s Croatian veteran Marcelo Brozovic. The 30-year-old is a force who can both be the club’s metronome and break up the opposition’s best attacks. There are few players in the world like De Bruyne, but he needs to be found in space and City needs the ball to do that. Brozovic can be a big part of limiting both of those things.

Erling Haaland vs Francesco Acerbi

Maybe the two names need to be switched in order, because Acerbi is going to have his hands full with Haaland. The question is whether the 35-year-old Acerbi, still very good but no longer in his prime, can use his nous and vast experience to limit Haaland’s chances to do the exceptional. Haaland, meanwhile, just has to be himself. Ask yourself who’s being asked more.

Andre Onana vs Man City’s attack

Picking one player, even Haaland or De Bruyne, for this battle is unfair to the exercise because let’s be real. There is no chance that Inter Milan wins this game without a supreme moment or two from its goalkeeper. Andre Onana has played every Champions League match for Inter and has had his fair share of outstanding performances. He’s outperformed expected goals on target by 6.7 goals over the course of the tournament.

How many times has a team won the treble? Man City goes for history

By Jun 10, 2023, 8:40 AM EDT
0 Comments

There’s been a lot of treble talk these days, talk that’s found a new level of buzz since Manchester City moved within one win of joining the club.

It’s an elite club, by the way, of teams that have won their domestic league, top domestic cup, and the European Cup.

Nine times in history has a team won the treble, and only once has it been done by a Premier League club.

[ MORE: Recalling Zlatan’s “unicorn” career ]

That’s why Man City’s defeat of Manchester United earlier this month in the FA Cup Final rings so true for the Citizens; The blue side of Manchester would join the red side as treble supporters, as United won the treble in 1998-99.

Man City goes for the third jewel of its treble crown on Saturday versus Inter Milan in Istanbul when it kicks off the UEFA Champions League Final.

For more treble trivia, head below the jump.

How many times has the treble been won?

Bayern Munich and Barcelona have each done it twice, with Bayern doing it in 2012-13 and 2019-20 and Barca pulling it off in 2008-09 and 2014-15.

Celtic was the first to win a treble, doing it in 1966-67, while Ajax was the next in 1971-72.

PSV Eindhoven then won it in 1987-88 before Man United made it happen 11 years later. Inter Milan is the only Italian team to pull it off, winning in 2009-10.

Premier League 2023-24 season: Title odds, way-too-early predictions

By Jun 10, 2023, 8:30 AM EDT
0 Comments

The Premier League’s 2022-23 season has finally come to a conclusion, allowing nerves to settle and a collective sigh from every single supporter.

That was wild.

[ MORE: PST’s big 2022-23 Premier League awards post ]

So what will Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, and their 17 closest friends do for an encore?

And how likely is it that City repeats as Premier League champion for a fourth time, something that hasn’t been done since — checks notes, checks again, leafs through pages, scratches forehead — ever?

Below you’ll find the early odds on who will win next season’s Premier League, plus a bevy of absolutely rudderless predictions from what’s to come in the new campaign… all after the jump.

Premier League 2023-24 season: Way-too-early predictions

It’s clear that Manchester City will be favored to win the Premier League again, but all it takes is a look back at last season to see how quickly things can go awry.

Liverpool was supposed to be Man City’s biggest rival for the 2022-23 Premier League Trophy, but it was Arsenal who led the table for much of the season and Manchester United who briefly joined in on the fun.

Tottenham and Chelsea fell off dramatically, while Newcastle United surged into the top four and several teams — Brighton, Aston Villa, Brentford — spent time as a hot-button underdog in the race.

Prediction No. 1: Erling Haaland will go back-to-back with the Golden Boot Award

Yeah, that’s not a wild prediction but it’s difficult to believe that Haaland won’t find another gear given that most players look more comfortable during their second year in Pep’s system. In fact, if Man City wins the Champions League this year, maybe Haaland’s focus will lead to 40 goals!

Prediction No. 2: The top-four and top-six races will be as insane as ever

It might be tempting to project drop-offs for Newcastle, Brighton, Brentford, and even Aston Villa given the potential for transfer tumult and the challenges of competing in Europe for all of those but the Bees, but at least two of the bunch will be alive in the top six picture provided health and a wise move or two.

And now think about this: Chelsea and Tottenham will only have the Premier League (and domestic cups) for their focus, while Liverpool will be able to prioritize the Premier League at least until it sees how it feels about the Europa League.

Prediction No. 3: Chelsea will adapt quickly under Mauricio Pochettino

Todd Boehly needs Mauricio Pochettino to work out. Mauricio Pochettino needs Mauricio Pochettino to work out. And Chelsea’s massive depth of talent should almost all be inspired for their second (or third, or fourth) chances at the club.

Sure there are questions regarding the atmosphere at the club but Pochettino’s going to have the rule of the roost from the first moment of preseason and he’ll have had lots of time to anticipate squad needs.

Chelsea just needs to score more goals and Pochettino will find finish from his men. Will it be enough to challenge for the league? It’s unlikely but the Blues should look a lot better with their focus on the league. And, hey, you wouldn’t rule out Chelsea claiming one of the cups!

Prediction No. 4: The relegation picture will be a bit more predictable

That’s not saying a ton given the Premier League’s bottom half was absolutely bonkers this season, but hear us out. West Ham, Wolves, Everton… the list of clubs that were surprisingly in or near the bottom three was long. It’s natural, usually a bit too much so, to predict that promoted teams will struggle but there are reasons to think all three sides will take some time to adjust to the level.

Burnley’s star of the season was Southampton loanee Nathan Tella and the Clarets will have several big questions to answer when it comes to loan players and the transfer market. Sheffield United still has Sander Berge and a few other stalwarts from their PL campaign but has to hope Iliman Ndiaye is ready to make the jump. and Luton Town has to make a huge adjustment quickly. That’s not to say some or all of the new boys won’t stay up, but it’s difficult to project a Fulham-like quickstart for any… at least right now.

Prediction No. 5: Declan Rice, Harry Kane to be Player of the Year contenders

Many expect Declan Rice to leave West Ham United for a Premier League power — Bayern Munich has also been linked — and the Irons midfielder will not take too long to adapt to a new system. That’s because Rice’s skill set is very versatile and what he does best is the simple stuff. Regardless of which “Big Six” club he joins, Rice will get a lot of love because he’s the type of player who makes everyone else’s job easier.

As for Harry Kane, the 30-goal man is on a mission to chase down Alan Shearer. Whether that continues at Tottenham as he goes on a free agent tour of the world, or if it happens in a leading role at Manchester United or another English club, it’s safe to say we’re going to see the best out of Kane assuming he stays healthy.

Premier League 2023-24 title odds

Manchester City: -175
Manchester United: +800
Arsenal: +900
Liverpool: +900
Chelsea: +1200
Newcastle: +1400
Tottenham: +4000
Brighton: +5000
Aston Villa: +12500