Lionel Messi rejects Saudi Arabia mega-offer, will sign with Inter Miami

By Jun 11, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
Lionel Messi will sign with Inter Miami, opting to move to MLS this summer rather than return to Barcelona or join Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante in Saudi Arabia, according to multiple reports.

[ MORE: UEFA Champions League final, Manchester City vs Inter Milan ]

The deal will reportedly include profit sharing with two of MLS’s biggest commercial partners, Apple and Adidas, alongside his playing contract. According to reports, it could also include an option to purchase a minority stake in the club, which is partially owned (and operated) by David Beckham, who signed a similarly unique deal when he joined MLS in 2007. Beckham’s contract gave him a $25-million option to purchase an expansion franchise, which he exercised in 2018.

Messi’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain is set to expire on June 30 and the Ligue 1 club announced earlier this month that the Argentine superstar — widely considered the greatest player of all time — will leave the club this summer.

MORE: Five players to watch in the Premier League’s summer transfer window ]

Perhaps Inter Miami and MLS weren’t Messi’s first-choice option this summer, as his father previously stated his son’s desire to return to Barcelona, where he famously won 21 major trophies before an unceremonious exit amid financial troubles in the summer of 2021, but those issues still linger two years later. The offer from Saudi Arabia would have reportedly paid Messi, 35, $1.6 billion over three years.

Gerardo “Tata” Martino, who previously worked with Lionel Messi at Barcelona (2013-2014) and Argentina (2014-2016), is reportedly the leading candidate to replace the recently departed Phil Neville as head coach.

Inter Miami, who currently sit bottom (15th) of MLS’s Eastern Conference with 15 points from their first 16 games, parted ways with Neville last week. In his two full seasons in charge, Neville guided the club to regular-season finishes of 11th (of 14) and 6th (of 14) in the Eastern Conference and qualified for the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2022.

Manchester City complete treble, win first Champions League

By Jun 11, 2023, 6:23 AM EDT
Champions of Europe: Now they can say that. Manchester City won the UEFA Champions League to wrap up a historic treble with a 1-0 win over Inter Milan in Istanbul on Saturday.

[ HISTORY: Manchester City join exclusive club as latest treble winners ]

It wasn’t vintage as City as Simon Inzaghi’s Inter put up a vintage defensive display, full of bite and fury, but Rodri’s vicious strike deep in the second half put City in the driver’s seat.

The Premier League winners three times running had an FA Cup under their belt after beating Manchester United on June 3 and the final jewel in their treble crown arrived Saturday.

[ MORE: Player ratings: Manchester City, champions of nearly everything ]

It’s the second treble for Pep Guardiola, who pulled it off with Barcelona in 2008-09. The achievement gives heated rivals United domestic company on the treble stage right down the road.

UEFA Champions League final reaction

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola:

“Tired. Calm. Satisfied. It’s so difficult to win it.

“They are really good. Be patient, I said at half-time. You have to be lucky. Ederson or they miss it, they could draw. This competition is a coin.

“Our players have international games now. UEFA and FIFA, think about it. The Premier League finished two or three weeks ago, now people have to come back. It’s too much. We will start from zero next season.

“We’re going to celebrate in the hotel with family and friends. Monday, the parade is in Manchester. With this competition, the treble is so difficult.”

Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan:

“Unbelievable. Difficult to put in words. Today we made history.”

“It was probably a 50-50 game. We feel very fortunate it was for us. We knew everyone was talking about the treble. The pressure was there, but this team is built to handle the pressure in the best possible way.”

Manchester City defender/midfielder John Stones:

“It was the thing we were missing. I feel so pleased. It’s a pleasure to be a part of this team and create this history.

“We’re only the second team [from England] to do the treble. Both are so special in their own rights in different eras. I’m holding words back because I’m on camera, put it that way.

“We’ve set the bar high now. After this season, from where we were in the Premier League, to bring it back, win the FA Cup, then come here and win this, I can’t put it into words.”

“I played more like a No. 8 today, which I loved. I’m still learning. I don’t think I’m the best there, but I gave it my all. I thought it paid off. We created chances and there were key moments. Ederson saved that one at the end. Now, we can have a good chat about us actually winning this.”

Manchester City vs Inter Milan as it happened

2nd minute: Inter allowing City the ball and setting up with a 2-3-3-1 shape.

7th minute: Some hard fouls from Inter on Man City, underlined by Francesco Acerbi’s sliding takedown of Erling Haaland. Understandably just fouls but Inter opening the day daring referee Szymon Marciniak, the World Cup Final boss, to show a yellow.

12th minute: Is that a little rust from Ederson under the press of Lautaro Martinez? Inter continues to show some bite early and Jack Grealish is getting a familiar amount of physical opposition.

18th minute: Terrific discipline from Inter who’s been able to oscillate between keeping their shape and aggressive pressing. There’s width there but no regular spaces. If they can keep this up, it’s on for them.

29th minute: Haaland snaps a left-footed shot from a tight angle and Andre Onana stands firm, dipping his arm to block the shot. It stays in play and City put it out for an Inter goal kick. Kevin De Bruyne then lashes a bounding ball into Onana’s arms, and Grealish scuds a tepid effort to the keeper.

36th minute: INJURY SUB. And it’s a big one. De Bruyne can’t go on and it’ll be Phil Foden stepping into the fold with the score 0-0 and 10+ minutes left in the first half. And it’ll be eerily familiar to City supporters, who saw this in the club’s last UCL Final and will hope for a better outcome.

HALFTIME: City was definitely a bit better but the margins are close and Inter will like its chances even more now that De Bruyne has exited the contest. City predictably had 62 percent of the ball and edged the xG battle that half but Inter took four of the game’s seven shots and Onana made the best stop when he got his arm to Haaland’s rip around the half-hour mark. It’s all there for Inter… and City.

50th minute: It’s still City in possession without many obvious openings. Ironically, Onana makes an error to threaten some excitement, but Bernardo Silva is well handled by Inter and Federico Dimarco clears the danger.

56th minute: Enter this storyline –> Former Man United and Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku has been in scoring form and he’s entering for Edin Dzeko.

68th minute: GOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLL!! It’s RODRI and it’s 1-0 Manchester City! The treble is on, for the moment as Rodri runs onto a loose ball after Akanji slipped Bernardo Silva on goal and the Portuguese’s cross is blocked into space. Wow. A powerful rip and City’s in front.

71st minute: This should be level! Dimarco pops a header off the cross bar and then his follow-up header doesn’t get to the line because it zips off the leg of his teammate Lukaku. He might’ve been offside if VAR had to take a look at it but warning bells for City who almost fell victim to the honeymoon period after scoring a goal.

77th minute: Foden nearly makes it two! Onana’s on the scene and we’re set for a crazy final few minutes in Turkey.

88th minute: Oh, the minutes are ticking down now. There shouldn’t be too much stoppage time in Istanbul… and WHAT A SAVE! Ederson makes a close-range stop on Lukaku and Ruben Dias gets the rebound wide of the near post. Exhales all over the blue side of Manchester.

90th minute: Lukaku’s got a chance to beat Ederson again, but he drags his left-footed effort wide of the far post. FIVE minutes stoppage time ahead.

FULL TIME: MANCHESTER CITY HAVE WON THE TREBLE.

Rodri goal video: Vicious strike puts Man City in front

How to watch Manchester City vs Inter Milan live, stream link and start time

Dates: 3pm ET June 10, 2023
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

What Premier League clubs have won the treble?

Manchester United won the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League in 1998-99.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s Red Devils are the lone Premier League club to win it.

That’s was it until Saturday.

How many times has the treble been won?

It’s now 10 times in history that a team won its domestic league, top domestic cup, and the European Cup.

Bayern Munich and Barcelona have each done it twice, with Bayern doing it in 2012-13 and 2019-20 and Barca pulling it off in 2008-09 and 2014-15.

Celtic was the first to win a treble, doing it in 1966-67, while Ajax was the next in 1971-72.

PSV Eindhoven then won it in 1987-88 before Man United made it happen 11 years later. Inter Milan is the only Italian team to pull it off, winning in 2009-10.

(UEFA.com)

Champions League Final odds

Man City (-250) vs Inter Milan (+625) | Draw over 120 mins (+380)

Over 2.5 goals (-160). Under 2.5 goals (+110)

Champions League Final predictions

Joe Prince-Wright: Man City 2-1 Inter Milan
Andy Edwards: Man City 3-1 Inter Milan
Nick Mendola: Man City 2-0 Inter Milan

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: None

Inter Milan team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Dalbert.

Player ratings: Manchester City, champions of nearly everything

By Jun 11, 2023, 6:23 AM EDT
Manchester City are the champions of Europe after their triumph in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League final, a hard-fought victory over Inter Milan on Saturday.

[ RECAP: Manchester City complete treble, win first Champions League ]

Who stood out (for better and for worse) as the Premier League champions and FA Cup winners added the final piece of the puzzle to their historic treble?

Manchester City player ratings vs Inter Milan

GK – Ederson: 7 – Six saves, including a critical late stop just ahead of the goal line as Romelu Lukaku looked certain to equalize and send the final to extra-time.

CB – Manuel Akanji: 5.5 – The game nearly swung away from Manchester City when Akanji fell asleep in the 58th minute and Lautaro Martinez was permitted to race into the penalty area unobstructed. Fortunately for the Swiss international, Ederson soared off his line and made the shooting angle far too tight.

CB – Ruben Dias: 6.5

CB – Nathan Ake: 6.5

DM – John Stones: 7.5 – Alongside Bernardo Silva (more on him in a moment), Stones played the roll of Pep Guardiola’s defensive Swiss Army knife masterfully

DM – Rodri: 8 – Aside from generally being the best midfield anchor in the world, Rodri packs a mean right foot when the ball falls to him at the edge of the penalty area. When he struck the ball in the 68th minute, there was little doubt he would put it on target.

RW – Bernardo Silva: 7.5 – Few attackers in the world, if any, press as effectively and destructively as Bernardo, who oftentimes renders the entire left side of the opposition attack useless. He did it again on Saturday, with bombarding extraordinaire Federico Dimarco held to just one key pass in the waning moments of the game (he averaged 1.8 per game in Serie A this season and 1.5 in the Champions League as a key creator).

CM – Ilkay Gundogan: 7 – In what might be the final appearance of his Manchester City career, Gundogan was typically silky smooth in possession, even as Inter Milan clogged the middle of the field and made life rather difficult.

CM – Kevin De Bruyne: 5.5 – Another bitterly disappointing Champions League final for De Bruyne, who left the 2021 final with a fractured nose and orbital bone after 60 minutes, and lasted just 35 minutes on Saturday after pulling his hamstring midway through the first half.
CM (Sub 36′) – Phil Foden: 6

LW – Jack Grealish: 6

CF – Erling Haaland: 6 – By his otherworldly standards, it was a rather quiet game from Haaland, who had just one scoring chance (and one shot) which he hit straight into the chest of Andre Onana.

Manchester City make history as latest treble-winning side

By and Jun 11, 2023, 6:22 AM EDT
1 Comment

Manchester City are not only the champions of England, winners of the FA Cup and champions of Europe, but Pep Guardiola’s side (perhaps his greatest) will now be forever remembered as treble winners.

It’s an elite club, by the way, of teams that have won their domestic league, top domestic cup, and the European Cup.

Nine Now, 10 times in history has a team won the treble and once now, twice it has been done by a Premier League club.

[ MORE: Recalling Zlatan’s “unicorn” career ]

The Premier League title was captured via 12 straight victories from late February to late May, as Arsenal collapsed and let their eight-point lead slip. Five titles in six seasons. Ho-hum.

The FA Cup final was a tricky, tricky prospect, as Manchester United — the only other English club to achieve the treble feat — stood in their way at Wembley Stadium a week ago. Once again, for the third time since 2010, sky blue ribbons adorned the famous trophy. Once again, been there, done that.

Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final proved just as challenging, with Inter Milan fighting tooth and nail with a fantastic defensive gameplan. Enter: Rodri’s rocket. For the first time in club history, Manchester City are champions of Europe, and for the third time in three weeks they lift a trophy as fireworks erupt behind them and confetti rains down upon them.

For more treble trivia, head below the jump.

How many times has the treble been won?

Bayern Munich and Barcelona have each done it twice, with Bayern doing it in 2012-13 and 2019-20 and Barca pulling it off in 2008-09 and 2014-15.

Celtic was the first to win a treble, doing it in 1966-67, while Ajax was the next in 1971-72.

PSV Eindhoven then won it in 1987-88 before Man United made it happen 11 years later. Inter Milan is the only Italian team to pull it off, winning in 2009-10.

Edit: Add Manchester City, 2022-23, to the list.

(UEFA.com)

Premier League 2023-24 season: Title odds, way-too-early predictions

By Jun 11, 2023, 6:20 AM EDT
The Premier League’s 2022-23 season has finally come to a conclusion, allowing nerves to settle and a collective sigh from every single supporter.

That was wild.

[ MORE: PST’s big 2022-23 Premier League awards post ]

So what will Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, and their 17 closest friends do for an encore?

And how likely is it that City repeats as Premier League champion for a fourth time, something that hasn’t been done since — checks notes, checks again, leafs through pages, scratches forehead — ever?

Below you’ll find the early odds on who will win next season’s Premier League, plus a bevy of absolutely rudderless predictions from what’s to come in the new campaign… all after the jump.

Premier League 2023-24 season: Way-too-early predictions

It’s clear that Manchester City will be favored to win the Premier League again, but all it takes is a look back at last season to see how quickly things can go awry.

Liverpool was supposed to be Man City’s biggest rival for the 2022-23 Premier League Trophy, but it was Arsenal who led the table for much of the season and Manchester United who briefly joined in on the fun.

Tottenham and Chelsea fell off dramatically, while Newcastle United surged into the top four and several teams — Brighton, Aston Villa, Brentford — spent time as a hot-button underdog in the race.

Prediction No. 1: Erling Haaland will go back-to-back with the Golden Boot Award

Yeah, that’s not a wild prediction but it’s difficult to believe that Haaland won’t find another gear given that most players look more comfortable during their second year in Pep’s system. In fact, if Man City wins the Champions League this year, maybe Haaland’s focus will lead to 40 goals!

Prediction No. 2: The top-four and top-six races will be as insane as ever

It might be tempting to project drop-offs for Newcastle, Brighton, Brentford, and even Aston Villa given the potential for transfer tumult and the challenges of competing in Europe for all of those but the Bees, but at least two of the bunch will be alive in the top six picture provided health and a wise move or two.

And now think about this: Chelsea and Tottenham will only have the Premier League (and domestic cups) for their focus, while Liverpool will be able to prioritize the Premier League at least until it sees how it feels about the Europa League.

Prediction No. 3: Chelsea will adapt quickly under Mauricio Pochettino

Todd Boehly needs Mauricio Pochettino to work out. Mauricio Pochettino needs Mauricio Pochettino to work out. And Chelsea’s massive depth of talent should almost all be inspired for their second (or third, or fourth) chances at the club.

Sure there are questions regarding the atmosphere at the club but Pochettino’s going to have the rule of the roost from the first moment of preseason and he’ll have had lots of time to anticipate squad needs.

Chelsea just needs to score more goals and Pochettino will find finish from his men. Will it be enough to challenge for the league? It’s unlikely but the Blues should look a lot better with their focus on the league. And, hey, you wouldn’t rule out Chelsea claiming one of the cups!

Prediction No. 4: The relegation picture will be a bit more predictable

That’s not saying a ton given the Premier League’s bottom half was absolutely bonkers this season, but hear us out. West Ham, Wolves, Everton… the list of clubs that were surprisingly in or near the bottom three was long. It’s natural, usually a bit too much so, to predict that promoted teams will struggle but there are reasons to think all three sides will take some time to adjust to the level.

Burnley’s star of the season was Southampton loanee Nathan Tella and the Clarets will have several big questions to answer when it comes to loan players and the transfer market. Sheffield United still has Sander Berge and a few other stalwarts from their PL campaign but has to hope Iliman Ndiaye is ready to make the jump. and Luton Town has to make a huge adjustment quickly. That’s not to say some or all of the new boys won’t stay up, but it’s difficult to project a Fulham-like quickstart for any… at least right now.

Prediction No. 5: Declan Rice, Harry Kane to be Player of the Year contenders

Many expect Declan Rice to leave West Ham United for a Premier League power — Bayern Munich has also been linked — and the Irons midfielder will not take too long to adapt to a new system. That’s because Rice’s skill set is very versatile and what he does best is the simple stuff. Regardless of which “Big Six” club he joins, Rice will get a lot of love because he’s the type of player who makes everyone else’s job easier.

As for Harry Kane, the 30-goal man is on a mission to chase down Alan Shearer. Whether that continues at Tottenham as he goes on a free agent tour of the world, or if it happens in a leading role at Manchester United or another English club, it’s safe to say we’re going to see the best out of Kane assuming he stays healthy.

Premier League 2023-24 title odds

One of our betting partners is BetMGM

Manchester City: -175
Manchester United: +800
Arsenal: +900
Liverpool: +900
Chelsea: +1200
Newcastle: +1400
Tottenham: +4000
Brighton: +5000
Aston Villa: +12500