Liverpool transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

By , and Jun 11, 2023, 12:15 PM EDT
After finishing 5th in 2022-23, it will be another busy summer of transfer news as Jurgen Klopp looks to build the next great Liverpool squad to return to the UEFA Champions League and challenge once again for the Premier League title.

VIDEO: Premier League analysis

Darwin Nunez, who arrived from Benfica last summer (up to $105 million) and returned nine PL goals in 29 appearances (19 starts), will be leaned upon even more heavily as Roberto Firmino (11 goals) departs this time around. Cody Gakpo took to life at Anfield like a duck to water after joining on Jan. 1 ($40 million, plus incentives) as he bagged 7 goals in 21 appearances (17 starts).

This summer, the focus will be on the midfield, where three rotational players are set to depart on free transfers, as Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho all embark upon the latter stages of their respective careers.

Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Liverpool transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

Latest transfer news

Liverpool expiring contracts, June 30

  • Roberto Firmino (25 PL appearances)
  • Naby Keita (8 PL appearances)
  • Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (9 PL appearances)
  • James Milner (31 PL appearances)
  • Adrian (0 PL appearances)
  • Arthur Melo (end of loan – 0 PL appearances)

Liverpool transfer needs, summer 2023

  • Midfielders – Maybe as many as three central midfielders, pending Thiago Alcantara’s future at the clue (contact expires next summer), including: a pair of attackers/capable pressers (Alexis Mac Allister signed, June 8); and a long-term replacement for Fabinho (contract through 2026).
  • Right back – A backup and/or long-term replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who appeared in 37 of 38 PL games in 2022-23 and could eventually move into central midfield.

Liverpool transfers confirmed, summer 2023

In

Alexis Mac Allister – Brighton & Hove Albion ($44 million, with potential add-ons up to $69 million)

Out

Roberto Firmino – end of contract
Naby Keita – end of contract
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – end of contract
James Milner – end of contract

Liverpool transfer news, rumors today, live!

June 8 – CONFIRMED: Liverpool sign Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton

June 5 – Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool latest

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that the long-mentioned Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool transfer is moving closer to reality.

Romano says that Mac Allister’s father/agent headed to England with the expectation of agreeing terms with the Reds, and that they’ve sorted a deal through the 2027-28 season.

That would then put the ball firmly in the court of Brighton to agree a fee with Liverpool for the World Cup-winning midfielder, with Romano saying it’ll be for a buyout clause “way less” than a reported $75 million. (NM)

June 3 – In-demand $40M back name checks Liverpool

Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven has had a dream to play at Anfield since attending a game there as a youngster.

An excellent ball progressor, Van de Ven is viewed as a $40 million target and reports have said Jurgen Klopp is an admirer.

So it’s a mutual appreciation society.

“I once went to the Liverpool stadium with my dad,” he told AZ WAZ. “That was over Christmas on Boxing Day. Liverpool vs Arsenal. That was madness. Then when ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ comes [on] – that’s a goose bump moment, that was very cool. It’s a dream to play there.”

The 6-foot-4 Van de ven turned 22 in April and has served as the captain of the Dutch U-21 national team. He moved from Volendam to Wolfsburg in the summer of 2021 and became a full-time starter in his second season, occasionally swinging to left back. (NM)

May 31 – Liverpool join Kone chase

Bild says that the Reds are turning to the Bundesliga to address their midfield.

Jurgen Klopp will turn to Borussia Monchengladbach’s Kouadio “Manu” Kone this summer, as Liverpool has reportedly told the player that it will be approaching Gladbach.

Kone, 22, has been linked with several big clubs including a late March report regarding Manchester United interest.

A ball progressor who reads the game very well, Kone is said to carry a price tag of more than $40 million. (NM)

May 22 – Reds closing in on Mac Allister but Man City lurks

La Nacion in Argentina says that Liverpool has agreed a transfer fee with Brighton and wages with Alexis Mac Allister as a summer transfer could be nearing in the midfield.

Mac Allister, 24, won the World Cup with Argentina this winter and has been part of a spectacular Brighton team, pairing with Moises Caicedo in a dynamic midfield.

The report claims that Mac Allister will cost Liverpool close to $75 million, a huge fee but barely half of what Borussia Dortmund hopes to get for oft-mentioned target Jude Bellingham.

Mac Allister would certainly give Liverpool a playmaking unit up there with anyone in the world, but a spectacular report later Monday claims Man City might try to hop to the front of the Mac Allister line in the case of an Ilkay Gundogan exit.

What’s the better fit for Mac Allister? (NM)

April 18 – Gravenberch angling for Liverpool move after holding talks last week

According to a report from the Mirror, Liverpool held talks just last week with representatives for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. The sides reportedly came to a loose agreement on contract terms for a summer move, with a transfer fee still needing to be agreed between the clubs.

Gravenberch joined Bayern from Ajax last summer, but the 20-year-old has reportedly grown frustrated by his lack of playing time and would like to leave this summer. Also last week, Liverpool pulled out of the race for Jude Bellingham, with a pair of starting central midfielders a high priority for Jurgen Klopp’s side. (AE)

April 13 – Klopp and Liverpool have shortlist of midfielders after Bellingham decision

After Liverpool reportedly decided to move on from signing Jude Bellingham due to the huge expected transfer fee of over $160 million, it appears Jurgen Klopp and the Reds have a shortlist of other, more attainable, options. Per our partners in Germany at Sky Sport, Liverpool have another five midfielders lined up to bolster their options in the engine room.

Per the report, Ryan Gravenberch, Nicolo Barella, Matheus Nunes, Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo are the four central midfielders Liverpool want to sign this summer. Rice will have less than a year left on his contract so he could be attainable but there would be severe competition to sign the West Ham skipper, while Caicedo may be a very good option but he could be expensive with Chelsea and Arsenal linked with the Ecuadorian in the past. Barella, Gravenberch and Nunes would perhaps be the cheaper options with the respective Italian, Dutch and Portuguese internationals solid additions but it seems like Rice should be their first choice and their midfield can be built around him. (JPW)

April 9 – Reds ready to joust for pair of World Cup midfielders

Liverpool is looking to Brighton and Real Madrid to fix their midfield.

So say the Sunday papers, with Spanish site Revelo claiming that Liverpool is ready to duel with Chelsea to land Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.

And Catalan site El Nacional says Liverpool wants to build around Aurelien Tchouameni, as the Real star is playing but not featuring as much as expected in Madrid after his move from Monaco.

Mac Allister’s shown he can star in the Premier League and the World Cup winner won’t come cheap. And might he want to stick around Brighton if the Seagulls and Liverpool are in the same European competition or, perhaps, if Brighton’s in the superior competiton?

As for Tchouameni, you have to ask the same questions. No, he’s not a nailed-on starter in a brilliant midfield behind Eduardo Camavinga, but he’d playing plenty at age 23 and on a perennial Champions League contender.

Mac Allister would seem the easier and less expensive — not my much — lure, but watch out for Chelsea who already has his World Cup-winning midfield mate Enzo Fernandez. (NM)

March 23 – Reds to rival biggest names in world for Florian Wirtz

Bayer Leverkusen phenom Florian Wirtz is back from a major knee injury and has shown he’s fit and firing, recalled back into the Germany set-up.

Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool is ready to rival Barcelona and Real Madrid for his services, while 90min claims that Man City, Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund are in the chase for Wirtz.

Wirtz, 19, has a contract with Leverkusen through the 2026-27 season and his fee will be massive should he continue to show no ill effects of his ACL injury.

The teenager returned to Leverkusen’s lineup in late January and has four assists in Bundesliga play but was a thorn in the side of Monaco and Ferencvaros in the Europa League. He scored twice with two assists in four legs between the two opponents.

Liverpool has a bevy of young attack-minded midfielders in Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho, but Wirtz is legitimately one of the most exciting prospects to come out of the Bundesliga since Kai Havertz and Timo Werner came from Leverkusen and Stuttgart.

Wirtz posted 10 goals and 14 assists in 31 games across all competitions in 2021-22 but suffered an ACL injury in late March. (NM)

March 20 – Reds hope for Wolves double midfield swoop

Football Insider says that Liverpool could turn to Wolves for a pair of midfielders including club captain Ruben Neves.

Matheus Nunes is also a target for Jurgen Klopp, according to the site, who says Liverpool faces serious Neves competition from Newcastle United.

Barcelona is also going after Neves, 26, who could slide into the Blaugranas lineup and refresh the midfield for club legend Sergio Busquets. Barca, of course, also has teen midfield phenoms Gavi and Pedri, and also currently boasts Dutch star Frenkie de Jong. (NM)

March 12 – Roberto Firmino linked with St. Louis City in MLS

Roberto Firmino could be heading to MLS and sign for new boys St. Louis City FC, according to Bleacher Report. The 31-year-old Brazil international is out of contract this summer and it has been announced he will leave Liverpool and won’t sign a new contract. The free agent will have plenty of offers from some huge clubs in Europe given his incredible impact at Anfield over the last eight years. Would a move to MLS be a good idea for Firmino? You have to think he would score plenty of goals and be a star man in STL and there is a strong connection with the new MLS side as their current sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel was with Firmino in Germany at Hoffenheim. The expansion side have had a great start to life in MLS and adding a player of Firmino’s quality would be a major coup and give them a huge boost but you would think a huge number of MLS sides would be interested in signing Firmino. (JPW)

March 11 – Reds joined by Big Six rivals in pursuit of Lille teenager Carlos Baleba

Carlos Baleba’s only been in Ligue 1 for just over a year, but he’s earned his way to the wishlist of Jurgen Klopp and several other Premier League suitors.

Lille resisted an AC Milan bid for 19-year-old Baleba in January, according to 90min.com, but the calvary is coming this summer.

Liverpool has been joined by Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle, West Ham, and Leicester City in pursuit of Baleba, who will cost near the $35 million Lille got from Everton’s Amadou Onana last summer.

Baleba just turned 19 in January and already has 14 senior appearances. It seems like $30 million is the new $15 million when it comes to teenage talent, and that also seems like it’ll cross off a number of names from the above list.

Baleba as the 6 joining Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic as 8s — not to mention Fabio Carvalho — would give Klopp four midfielders under the age of 20. (NM)

March 3 – Roberto Firmino to leave Liverpool when contract expires this summer

After eight years at Anfield, Roberto Firmino will leave Liverpool when his contract expires at the end of the current season. The 31-year-old Brazilian has thus far scored 107 goals in 353 appearances since arriving from Hoffenheim in the summer of 2015. In his Liverpool career, Firmino has won the Premier League, UEFA Champions League (twice a runner-up) and the FA Cup.

February 27 – Liverpool among teams chasing Rafael Leao; Salah could leave

Will Mohamed Salah end his Anfield years if Liverpool fails to make the UEFA Champions League? A report from Fichajes says, Yes, and Jurgen Klopp would be fine with it.

Yes, one of the greatest players in Liverpool history could skip town this summer, with the report saying that Paris Saint-Germain could be a destination. The Ligue 1 set could see Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, or Kylian Mbappe leave Paris this summer or soon afterwards.

Liverpool has restocked its attacking cupboard with powerful (but snakebit so far) Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo joining Luis Diaz, and Diogo Jota in the team.

Calcio Mercato says that the Reds could also move on from Diaz if it means landing AC Milan star Rafael Leao in a swap deal.

Leao, 23, has eight goals and six assists across 23 matches in Serie A this season, and the left winger is one of the most sought-after players in the world.

Would you, if you were Jurgen Klopp? (NM)

February 25 – Ryan Gravenberch, Nicolo Barella as Bellingham partner

Reports out of Gazetta dello Sport and Express say that Liverpool’s midfield rejuvenation is well underway.

Jude Bellingham is on every big club’s want list but Liverpool is consistently being named as a favorite for the Borussia Dortmund and England star’s service.

Would he work better with Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella or Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch? We may find out on at least one count.

Barella, 26, came up through the ranks at Cagliari before moving to Inter in 2020. He’s an elite playmaker and ball progressor who seeks to find spaces up the pitch to receive it, too.

He has six goals and seven assists in 30 appearances across all competitions this season, and he’s up to 42 caps with Italy.

Gravenberch, 20, moved from Ajax in the summer and has made 22 appearances totaling 665 minutes as of post time, scoring a goal and an assist in cup play against Viktoria Koln.

Before making the move, Gravenberch was one of the most sought-after young players on the market. He’s not on the same level as Barella in ball movement but he’s very good at creating shots and is a harder tackler and defensive presence than Barella.

Liverpool is also named alongside Newcastle, Spurs, and West Ham as a club “monitoring” Mainz’s Anton Stach, via 90min.com. (NM)

February 24 – Jurgen Klopp acknowledges busy summer ahead

Liverpool’s forward ranks have been turned over and its injury list has been long, but the Reds’ have been bossed in the midfield for large portions of this season and things may not be better until the summer.

Jurgen Klopp’s admitted as such, and he’s known it a lot longer than Real Madrid’s 5-2 embarrassment of his Reds at Anfield: His mentality monsters might still be confident but the system’s not going to work without better players.

Then again, it’s difficult to read Klopp’s Friday comments and think he has more ways to fix things than he has reasons they aren’t working in the first place.

In other words, you can’t romanticize the relative efficiency of your club and also be mad about it, especially when a reputation is built on “Jurgen Klopp doesn’t miss on transfers” but also you’re missing on transfers.

Here are a whole lot of Klopp quotes, via The Liverpool Echo:

“Of course, we are not that dumb. It’s not like, ‘Today is not good and now we have to change.’ This is clear, it was always clear. This team has a wonderful history. The way this club is led is by not splashing the money and having a look at if it works out or not. Our transfers always have to be on point. So that makes it really tricky where we cannot make four transfers before we know who will leave the club.

“Last year was not a season for a big change. We played until the last moment. If you want to change again, this club, we can’t just bring in new players and then realise later, ‘Oh, nobody wants to leave.’ It doesn’t work, it doesn’t work like that. That’s why it’s not possible to start it early because we had final after final after final. Played the season until the last minute, played the Champions League final. Then we had a short break, then we have a lot of injuries, and then the World Cup.

“All the problems we knew we would have, this came on top. And now we are in it and I know it’s too long. For me it’s too long because I have to always face you in the press conferences. Believe me, I don’t like to talk about it all the time. But I have to think it all the time. But that’s not as bad as talking about it to be honest, because I don’t have to read it the next day. That’s the situation, I cannot change it.

“Now the people are not happy. We try to fight through and make the best of this season, that’s the idea. And stay in the period as good as a person as you can. If I said, the better you behave in the moment like this, the better the times will be after it. The more useful the bad times are because they have to be useful otherwise they are completely useless.

“But based on the way this club is led. It’s obviously different to other clubs, that’s how it is. But it worked out so far and we have to see if it will work still or if we have to adapt. Let me say it like that. But that’s something for us in the offices, when we are not in the training pitch. And for us, from my conversations with the owners. But that’s it, nothing else. It’s just work.”

Got it? No? Exactly. Jurgen Klopp needs the summer transfer window to get here, that’s for sure. But to say that reaching finals stops them from planning for the future is either an uninspired excuse or an indictment on the brains of every one inside of Liverpool including Klopp himself. The wise money is on the weak excuse. He’s one of the most impressive man motivators, tacticians, and soccer minds of his generation. Certainly he can walk and chew gum at the same time.

It also has to be exhausting to a coach to be outperforming teams but not finishing chances while also making uncharacteristic (in previous seasons) gaffes at the other end. Liverpool is still third in expected goals but is hemorrhaging xGA. It certainly looks like Klopp bet on a handful of mainstays to hold off Father Time for one more season and Father Time was like, “Nah.” And being asked about transfers by journalists might be annoying, but it sure isn’t the worst job on Earth, is it? (NM)

Liverpool completed transfers – January 2023

Ins

Cody Gakpo – PSV Eindhoven ($40 million plus incentives)

Outs

None

Liverpool archived transfer news, January 2023

January 19 – Liverpool prepare summer move for Mason Mount

England midfielder Mason Mount reportedly wants a raise from Chelsea, who is loading up on young talent amidst its season struggles to stay in the top four mix.

Liverpool sees a good solution for the Blues: Sell Mount to the red part of Merseyside.

The Reds would love to bring Mount to Anfield and the player has only 18 months left on his current deal at Chelsea. One thing that hasn’t often been mentioned about owner Todd Boehly’s big spending is the need to satisfy those who are currently in blue.

Mount would bridge the gulf between old and young midfielders at Liverpool, but how much money would he cost given his status as an England national team player and moving to a direct rival (but also Chelsea’s desire to balance their books)?

Juventus is also linked by The Guardian and Chelsea is said to be readying a new contract offer for Mount… but just something to put onto your radar. (NM)

January 17 – Ruben Neves continues to be linked with Liverpool

It wouldn’t be a transfer window if Ruben Neves wasn’t linked with a move away from Wolves, would it? The Portuguese midfielder is currently the skipper at Molineux and is leading their charge up the table after the appointment of Julen Lopetegui. Per a report from Football Insider, Liverpool want to sign Neves this month as his contract has just over a year left on it. That means Wolves would still get a very big transfer fee for him, but nowhere near the previous $120 million they were quoting clubs.

Given Liverpool’s struggles in central midfield this season, it is believed Jude Bellingham is their preferred long-term target. They probably needs Neves and Bellingham together to rejuvenate their midfield and push them back towards the top four, at the very least. Can we see this happening? It would be pretty crazy for Wolves to sell Neves this month as they battle against relegation. That said, if the offer is big enough then they could sell. (JPW)

January 16 – Jurgen Klopp perturbed with transfer questions

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is the mouthpiece for the club, and the mouthpiece for the club would like to stop answering questions about transfers.

“It must be a language issue,” Klopp said. “It must be, that you ask these questions again and again and again,” he told reporters, via The Liverpool Echo. “I answered it already so often. We look outside as well. It’s not that we are stubborn and think, ‘That’s it. We’ll go with these boys until 2050.’ That’s not how we see it.”

Klopp said he forgave the reporters because he knows they are being asked by their bosses to ask about transfers.

“We are underperforming, definitely. I know that but I cannot sit here and blame everyone else. The players, it is my responsibility that they perform. It’s my first concern, my first job to do. … Yes, we have to strengthen. Oh yes, but is the right time to do it? I can’t see it because of the situation we are in.

“I think I know exactly how the situation is and that’s it pretty much. I can’t change the answer every week because the situation doesn’t change, even when we lose another game since the last press conference.”

Liverpool has brought in Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, and Fabio Carvalho on permanent deals while also loaning in Arthur Melo. Last season, they bought Luis Diaz and Ibrahima Konate.

The Reds looked as mixed up as a hound’s breakfast in their weekend loss to Brighton, a setback that Klopp implied was the worst performance of his managerial career. (NM)

January 16 – Liverpool linked with discount Ruben Neves deal

There are reports that Ruben Neves’ contract situation at Wolves could give Liverpool its latest Anfield discount.

Somehow, the Reds have been able to land players below market price rather often but this one is an easier explanation: Neves only has 18 months left on his deal and Wolves may want to cash in now.

Neves is a sensational midfielder but Wolves would potentially be risking their Premier League status, though perhaps they feel Julen Lopetegui’s system can thrive without Neves.

It’s a no-brainer for the Reds, even in Klopp’s money-complaint world (see update above this one). (NM)

December 29 – Liverpool linked with Moises Caicedo as Brighton sets big price

Brighton and Hove Albion’s strong and inexpensive midfield is the envy of much of the Premier League, but the latter adjective makes Roberto De Zerbi’s club vulnerable to big-money suitors.

That’s going to be a problem as clubs like Liverpool look to strengthen in the January transfer window, and a “liked” Instagram post by one Moises Caicedo is fueling the transfer rumor mill this Thursday.

Liverpool’s said to want the ever-energetic 21-year-old Ecuadorian to help rejuvenate an aging unit led by Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, and Thiago Alcantara.

Caicedo learning from Fabinho could be a match made in Anfield heaven for Jurgen Klopp, and the young, fierce midfielder could also take some lessons from Jordan Henderson.

The pay packet rise and Champions League opportunities would make the minute dip worth the sacrifice for Caicedo, and this one could cost $30-40 million less than Enzo Fernandez. (NM)

December 28 – Liverpool confirms Cody Gakpo transfer

It’s official: Cody Gakpo is part of the Anfield set.

Liverpool announced Gakpo’s arrival on Wednesday with an interview on its web site, and manager Jurgen Klopp issued glowing praise for the Dutch forward.

“There is a lot to like about Cody. He is still only 23 years old but he already has a lot of experience. He was the captain of PSV, he was the Player of the Year in Holland last season and, as a lot of people have just seen, he also had a great World Cup with his national team. So, it is clear that he is already a really, really good player but his age also means he also has the potential to become even better. Offensively, he is very versatile and on top of this we know he is a smart footballer and also a smart person, so we are really excited to be able to work with him.”

There could hardly be a better time for this move whether you’re discussing in terms of the club or the player. Injuries to Luis Diaz and others have opened the door for a strong player to make an instant impact, and Gakpo certainly showed at the World Cup that he’s on his game.

Might this be the difference for the Reds as they charge onward in both the Premier League’s top four race and the UEFA Champions League?

More at LiverpoolFC.com. (NM)

December 26 – Liverpool in ‘advanced talks’ with Cody Gakpo

Well, well, well. Just when it looked like Manchester United were going to sign Cody Gakpo, it appears their bitter rivals Liverpool are set to swoop in and sign the Dutch winger.

His current club, PSV Eindhoven, have confirmed an agreement has been reached and Gakpo is heading to Liverpool for a medical.

An initial report from The Times said the talks were ‘advanced’ as they look to pip their rivals to sign the Dutch star who was excellent at the World Cup. The 23-year-old is expected to travel to Liverpool for a medical soon and according to The Athletic an initial fee of close to $45 million has been agreed with PSV Eindhoven for Gakpo.

Where would Gakpo slot in at Liverpool? With Liverpool already having Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino in attack, this is going to be intriguing. Gakpo, Nunez and Diaz will be Liverpool’s front three for the next five years plus if all goes well, and that is a trio full of trickery, intensity, clinical finishing and directness. This is a surprising move by Liverpool but it slots in superbly with their recruitment model and Gakpo seems to be the kind of player who is ready to break out in a big way and score 20 plus goals a season in the Premier League. Just like they did with Luis Diaz, Liverpool have snuck in ahead of their rivals. (JPW)

December 22 – Huge offer to arrive for Argentine star Enzo Fernandez?

With Liverpool linked continuously with Jude Bellingham and the quartet of Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara either in or approaching the twilight of their careers, it appears Liverpool’s main need is in central midfield.

That is where Enzo Fernandez comes in. The 21-year-old midfielder announced himself to the world at the World Cup as he scored and created goals, snapped into tackles and his driving runs all contributed to him being named the young player of the tournament. In many ways he and Bellingham are very similar players. According to the latest report from Record in Portugal, Benfica have rejected a $105 million bid from an unnamed club for Fernandez. His release clause is said to be around $126 million.

When you think about his qualities as a player, Fernandez would perfectly slot into this Liverpool side. They haven’t been shy about splashing the cash on players needed in key areas of the pitch in the past (Virgil van Dijk and Alisson prove that) and Fernandez slots into that category as Liverpool’s midfield needs strengthening and his signing would allow them to be pretty settled for the next four to five years. Yes, it’s a lot of money for Fernandez and they may pay a premium due to his displays at the World Cup. But he’s still cheaper than Bellingham. (JPW)

July 7 – Joe Gomez signs long-term contract extension

Joe Gomez might not be a first- (or second-) choice center back for Liverpool anymore, with Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip both out-appearing him last season, but the 25-year-old is keen to continue his seven-year stay an Anfield. Gomez signed a five-year contract through the summer of 2027. Gomez has since spoken to the club’s website:(AE)

“It’s obviously a special moment for me and my family. Another one that you dream of as a kid, and one I don’t take for granted.

“It is an unbelievable place to be. In my eyes, probably one of the best — if not the best — clubs in the world at the minute. The opportunity to extend my stay here was an easy decision to make, really.

“Obviously, I have been here quite a while now, but in the grand scheme of things I still feel young and, like you say, the best years are ahead of me. I have got more to learn and the time to do that.

“I think I have the platform here to do it with the manager and the coaching staff around me and my teammates, to make sure the best years are ahead. I think as a group, the sky is the limit. We want to go one, if not two, better than last season and aim for it all.”

By , and Jun 11, 2023, 2:11 PM EDT
We may be heading for another summer of Tottenham transfer tumult, as uncertainty at manager following Antonio Conte’s exit could lead to quite a few exits and entrances.

And Spurs’ failure to qualify for Europe could make quite a difference to their recruitment team’s work.

Will Harry Kane sign a new deal and continue his rewriting of the team and PL record book, or might Tottenham be using a huge line item in the budget (again) to sign new attacking talent? And how does new boss Ange Postecoglou want to reshape the squad?

Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Tottenham transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

Tottenham expiring contracts, June 30

  • Lucas Moura (15 PL appearances)
  • Clement Lenglet (end of loan – 26 appearances)

Tottenham transfer needs, summer 2023

  • Midfielders – Maybe as many as three, maybe as few as one, pending how Postecoglu views loanees Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso (and whether or not Napoli and Villarreal exercise their options to buy, respectively); Rodrigo Bentancur isn’t expected to return from his torn ACL until November.
  • Goalkeeper – At 36 years old and after 11 seasons, captain Hugo Lloris is likely to leave this summer; 35-year-old Fraser Forster should remain the backup.
  • Center backs – At least two, maybe three, with Eric Dier, Clement Lenglet and Davinson Sanchez all either struggling for form and/or likely to leave this summer; only Cristian Romero should be penciled in at this point.
  • Left back – Only Ben Davies, who is now a left-sided center back in a back-three, and Ivan Perisic, who is 34 and a converted attacking midfielder, have previously played the position with any regularity.
  • Forwards – On top of all of that, the biggest question remains whether or not Harry Kane leaves this summer; Son Heung-min is now 30 and regressed in 2022-23; Richarlison ($73 million last summer) scored the same number of goals for Spurs all season (3) as he did for Brazil in four games at the World Cup.

Tottenham transfers confirmed, summer 2023

In

None

Out

Lucas Moura – end of contract

Tottenham Hotspur rumors, transfer news today, live!

June 11 – Tottenham in advanced talks with Brentford goalkeeper David Raya

With captain Hugo Lloris’ exit looking increasingly likely this summer (see below), Spurs are increasingly likely to be in the market for a new starting goalkeeper. According to reports this weekend, Brentford’s David Raya is close to agreeing personal terms with Tottenham ahead of what could be a $50-million move from the west side of London to the north, though Daniel Levy and Co., reportedly believe that valuation is too high. Shocker.

Raya has been sensational since joining Brentford from Blackburn Rovers four years ago. After two seasons in the Championship, Raya and the Bees made the step up to the Premier League with no trouble whatsoever. He’s a good shot-stopper, but it’s his on-ball and passing ability that make him unique and well suited to a side that wants to aggressively play out of the back and quickly attack the other way. The transition from Thomas Frank to Ange Postecoglou would be close to seamless for the 27-year-old Spanish international. (AE)

June 6 – Spurs linked with trio of Premier League backs including Harry Maguire

Ange Postecoglou may be an attack-first manager, but he’s gotta sort out Tottenham’s poor back line.

And a report from 90min says Tottenham is considering a trio of Premier League center backs including two from ‘Big Six’ rivals.

The juiciest rumor in the mill has to be the idea that Erik ten Hag is open to the idea of selling Harry Maguire to Spurs, who would try to reinvigorate the England center back’s club career after a down 2022-23 season.

But perhaps more impactful would be the transfer of Aymeric Laporte, once Manchester City’s top center back, to North London.

And there’s a more under-the-radar idea in Wolverthampton Wanderers standout Max Kilman, who has emerged as a top defender in his own right despite Wolves’ disappointing season.

The Kilman investment is a classic Spurs “buy lower” move, Maguire a wild one, and Laporte the sort of more measured move — price tag pending — that would signify something a bit different but also more ambitious. What do you think? (NM)

June 6 – Postecoglou hired

Tottenham has its man, announcing the hiring of Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou.

June 5 – Celtic grant permission for Postecoglou talks

Ange Postecoglou could be Tottenham’s next manager after Celtic granted permission for Spurs to speak with their trophy-collecting boss.

Postecoglou, 57, was born in Greece and moved to Australia at a young age, starring for South Melbourne as a player and earning for caps for the Socceroos.

He is coming off a domestic treble with Celtic and won five of six trophies available to him in his two seasons with the Bhoys.

Postecoglou won trophies as a manager with South Melbourne, Brisbane Roar, and Yokohama F. Marinos, claiming the Asian Cup during his stint as Australia national team coach. (NM)

June 3 – Hugo Lloris ready for a change

It looks like it’ll be the end of at least one era at Tottenham this summer, as Hugo Lloris gave an interview at home in France stating that he’d like out.

The Spurs legend has been a staple between the sticks in North London but had a tough season in a number of ways.

“We are coming to an important moment, whether for the club or for me. It’s the end of an era. I have desires for other things. … But I don’t forget that I still have a year of contract with Tottenham and that in football it is always difficult to predict what will happen. What is essential at the moment is to recover well from my injury. I’m on vacation but I continue to talk and do my training. My goal is to be on top in July, then we’ll see what the future holds for me.”

Lloris made clear in the interview that he’s not looking to retire, and that he’s not ruling out more time at Tottenham.

He says he has more to give on the pitch.

“You can’t go from a successful World Cup to being an average player in a few months,” Lloris said. “I had a few hard knocks, I was a little inconsistent in my performance, I got injured twice. I came out of the World Cup pretty dull. The pace had been hellish before that. This is the first time in my career that I am unavailable, but I’m good in my head, in my body. This period will bring me freshness to still make me happy in the effort, the performance, the work. The most important thing is to find a project in which I flourish, at Tottenham among others.” (NM)

April 9 – North London derby battle as Spurs, Arsenal scrap for Elye Wahi

Twenty-year-old Montpellier striker Elye Wahi has attracted lots of interest this season with 12 goals and three assists this season.

French site Jeunes Footeux says that Arsenal and Tottenham (as well as PSG) have not been put off by that price tag and will look to woo the striker to North London this summer.

Wahi’s a young 20,  born in January, and he has a contract through the 2024-25 season so he won’t come cheap. The report says Montpellier’s asking for around $35 million.

The 6-foot center forward had four goals and an assist in his last four games entering Sunday’s visit from Toulouse. The advanced stats say he can carry the ball above average but basically has been strictly a finisher. Sounds like someone could use some schooling from a certain Harry Kane. (NM)

March 23 – Spurs linked with Dean Henderson interest

Look: A Tottenham story that isn’t about Antonio Conte or Harry Kane… at least entirely.

That’s because ESPN says that Tottenham’s interest in Manchester United property/serial loanee Dean Henderson could be used to lower the cost for Kane.

Henderson was 14 when he joined Manchester United from Carlisle United in 2011, and he made his senior move in 2015.

Henderson’s on loan to Nottingham Forest, where it’s been no surprise that he shined before going down to injury. Henderson was twice Sheffield United Young Player of the Year, on loan, and won the Championship Golden Glove in boosting the Blades into the Premier League.

Club legend Hugo Lloris has not been himself this season and is currently hurt, Fraser Forster is only under contract through 2023-24, and young keepers Brandon Austin and Alfie Whiteman have limited experience and all on loan. A solution will be needed, and soon. (NM)

Feb. 19 – Spurs to pursue Antonio Rudiger

Is a London return on the cards for longtime Chelsea man Antonio Rudiger? Maybe, according to Spanish language site Fichajes.

You’ll remember that the German center back wasn’t exactly angling to leave the Blues but uncertainty over the club’s ownership following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Roman Abramovich’s links to his country’s president Vladimir Putin led to Rudiger moving to Real Madrid.

The 29-year-old has been a regular starter at the Bernabeu but the report says continued Real links with new backs including RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol may unsettle Rudiger, who just wants regular playing time and a stable situation. (NM)

Tottenham Hotspur confirmed transfers & signings – January 2023 window

Ins

Arnaut Danjuma – Villarreal (loan)
Jude Soonsup-Bell – Chelsea

Outs

Matt Doherty (contract termination)

Tottenham Hotspur archived rumors transfer news

Jan. 31 – Matt Doherty, Spurs mutually terminate contract

As one full back is set to arrive in north London, another has left. Right back Matt Doherty is now expected to join Atletico Madrid after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract with Tottenham. (AE)

Jan. 31 – Pedro Porro loan move nears, Doherty to Atletico Madrid, Gil moves on loan

Matt Doherty may be leaving Tottenham on loan to Atletico Madrid, according to reports, while fullback Djed Spence will also be leaving on loan.

Atleti has plenty of success with their last acquisition of a fullback from Spurs, as Kieran Trippier shined at the Wanda Metropolitano.

And Spence reportedly turned down a loan to Atleti in favor of a move to Rennes in Ligue 1, while Bryan Gil is going on loan to Sevilla.

All this as Tottenham hopes to land Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon in a move that’s been slow-cooking all month and had plenty of complications. The Spence and Doherty reports will give Spurs fans hope that the Porro deal is coming.

Spurs also signed 19-year-old Chelsea starlet Jude Soonsup-Bell on a long-term deal (NM)

Jan. 25 – Spurs confirm Danjuma deal

Will the second time be the charm for Arnaut Danjuma when it comes to the Premier League?

Danjuma joins Spurs on loan for the rest of the season. He’s been playing plenty of center forward and can give Harry Kane a rest, but will also be plenty happy to head to the left wing.

The Bournemouth winger scored 10 times last season in La Liga and struck six times in 11 UEFA Champions League games, including in knockout round games against Juventus and Bayern Munich.

The 25-year-old has six goals in 17 matches across all competitions this season for Villarreal. (NM)

Jan. 24 – Danjuma to make late u-turn and join Spurs?

Arnaut Danjuma appeared to be heading to Everton from Villarreal but the Dutch winger could now be making a very late u-turn. Danjuma, 25, has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs and looked set to join the Toffees on loan. Despite Frank Lampard being sacked, Danjuma was still expected to sign for Everton but our colleagues in the UK at Sky Sports say he is now heading to Tottenham for talks and a medical has been scheduled for him on Tuesday evening. Danjuma would be a solid squad player for Tottenham and we’ve seen flashes of his brilliance for Bournemouth and also at Villarreal. Antonio Conte wanted to sign some extra cover in attacking areas and it looks like he will get it. (JPW)

Jan. 23 – Kane ‘open’ to new contract talks at Tottenham

Harry Kane is reportedly keen and open to holding talks with Tottenham over a new contract at the club. The 29-year-old striker has been heavily linked with a move to both Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Manchester United in the past but a move to the former now seems like it has passed after Erling Haaland’s arrival. Per a report from David Ornstein, Kane and Spurs will talk in early February about a new deal and his priority is to ‘succeed with Tottenham.’ This is all quite a change from the previous years when it has seemed like Kane was very close to leaving but couldn’t force through an exit as Spurs asked for a huge transfer fee (and rightly so) for their star man. Despite Spurs struggling at the moment as they lose ground in the top four race and the future of Antonio Conte as boss is uncertain, having Kane sign a new contract would at least give Spurs fans some good news as they’ll know Kane will be around to score 20-25 goals a season for at least the next few years. (JPW)

Jan. 12 – Spurs offer $14 million for Trossard

Football.London has a very Spurs-like report that Tottenham has ‘verbally offered’ $14 million for Leandro Trossard after the Brighton man expressed his wishes to leave the Amex Stadium.

Trossard has reportedly fallen out with Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi and Brighton’s been said to want between $25-30 million for the playmaker.

Spurs landing Trossard for under $20 million would be at-worst a good risk and at-best an absolute coup, as the Belgian has done big things for Brighton. Playing with a focal point like Harry Kane could take him to the next level. (NM)

Jan. 9 – Trossard, Raya linked with Spurs

Tottenham have been linked with moves for both Leandro Trossard and David Raya as they try to strengthen their lineup. According to The Telegraph, Brentford and Spain goalkeeper Raya, 27, is seen as the long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris. The French captain only recently signed a contract extension but Lloris, 36, has been linked with a move away from Tottenham in recent years. Per the report, Raya will become Spurs’ top goalkeeping target in the summer and he is a fine shot-stopper and is very good playing the ball out of the back with his feet.

As for Trossard, this seems like a deal which could happen in January. The Daily Mail claim that Spurs are among several clubs, including Chelsea, who are set to move for the Belgian winger. Trossard, 28, is out of contract at Brighton next summer and didn’t feature in their win at Everton or in their 5-1 FA Cup win at Middlesbrough. It seems like a move this month could be possible as Brighton will aim to recoup some cash for their talented winger/wing-back. Trossard has added goals and assists to his game over the last 12 months and was a key cog in Graham Potter’s success as a hybrid wing-back. However, Roberto De Zerbi could use Kaoru Mitoma in that role and Brighton will look to move on Trossard in January. Spurs need to upgrade their wing-back potions and if Trossard comes in on the left, it would allow Ivan Perisic to play further up the pitch. Alternatively, Trossard is also comfortable playing as a winger or attacking midfielder and he is proven in the Premier League. Is he the type of player who can turn Spurs into a guaranteed top four team? Probably not. Is he a top quality addition who has the potential to slot in seamlessly? He is. (JPW)

Dec. 29 – Tottenham, Manchester United open talks with Rennes for Martin Terrier

Yes, Tottenham’s just splashed plenty of cash on a star left winger in Richarlison, but would the versatility of Martin Terrier make him a great fit to compete with the Brazilian as well as Heung-min Son?

Free-scoring Rennes forward Terrier is said to be a target for Tottenham and Manchester United as both clubs reportedly have opened discussions with the Ligue 1 outfit regarding the 25-year-old. Price tag? It reportedly starts around $38 million.

Terrier has scored and assisted on the regular in France’s top flight. He scored 21 goals last season and has eight in 14 matches this season. The left wing can also play center forward amongst other positions. He’s chipped in three goals in the Europa League this campaign and also had provided 11 assists across all competitions since the start of last season.

Very strong in the air and plenty good in combination play, Terrier has posted impressed xG and xA numbers and could combine with Kane but also deputize for the exhaustively-used CF. He may be a better fit for Spurs but might Man United before more willing to spend to get him? (NM)

Arsenal transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

By , and Jun 11, 2023, 2:10 PM EDT
0 Comments

Mikel Arteta’s side are on the upward trajectory in the Premier League and there are some intriguing storylines swirling around the Arsenal transfer news this summer.

After pushing for the Premier League title in the 2022-23 season but coming up short at the business end of the campaign, there is an extremely good squad already assembled and Arsenal will be in the UEFA Champions League next season.

That means extra experience, quality and depth are required.

Arteta continues to rejuvenate an already stunning attack that includes Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and captain Martin Odegaard, but it is perhaps in midfield and defense where he will look to do business this summer.

Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Arsenal transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

Arsenal expiring contracts, June 30

  • Ainsley Maitland-Niles (22 PL appearances – loan to Southampton)
  • Reiss Nelson (11 appearances)

Arsenal transfer needs, summer 2023

  • Center back – With only Gabriel and William Saliba as trusted options in the center of defense, at least two more rotational starters of Premier League/Champions League-caliber are required.
  • Defensive midfielder – Jorginho was a savvy January signing with Thomas Partey frequently injured and increasingly a liability as the 2022-23 season wore on, and the Gunners’ title hopes dissipated.
  • Central midfielder – Beyond Martin Odegaard and Granit Xhaka (the latter of whom might leave this summer), only Emile Smith Rowe, who made just 12 sub appearances in the PL last season due to injuries, has any kind of track record as a creative contributor (assuming Oleksandr Zinchenko remains at left back).

Arsenal transfers confirmed, summer 2023

In

None

Out

None

Arsenal rumors, transfer news today, live!

June 10 – Arsenal prepared to pay for Man City want-away

Joao Cancelo is not going to Bayern Munich and Mikel Arteta is apparently happy to lure the Man City playmaker to North London.

Football Transfers says that Arsenal’s been quoted an approximate $56 million price tag for the playmaking fullback, who cost a bit more than that when City took him off Juventus’ hands in 2019.

Cancelo turned 29 late last months and featured for City and loan club Bayern Munich this season to the tune of three goals and 11 assists in 3,161 minutes. (NM)

June 4 – Arsenal midfield targets include Feyenoord star

The Gunners’ changes in midfield this summer could be more than simply chasing Declan Rice and replacing Granit Xhaka, but let’s focus on the latter.

Football.London claims that Arsenal’s found their ideal replacement for Xhaka, who is said to be nearing a Bayer Leverkusen move, and that Orkun Kokcu of Feyenoord is the man to take his place.

The Dutch-born Turkey international, 22, scored 12 times with five assists across all competitions last season and his ball progression and passing stats are out of this world (at least compared to the “next tier” of leagues by FBref.com).

It could take a $50M+ deal to land Kokcu, and the same report connects Arsenal with interest in Ilkay Gundogan, Moises Caicedo, Mason Mount, and Martin Zubimendi. (NM)

May 30 – Declan Rice linked with Bayern Munich

Our partners at Sky Germany say that Bayern Munich are very interested in signing Declan Rice from West Ham. Bayern, who won their 11-straight Bundesliga title on the final day of the season, have made Rice, 24, their top target as Thomas Tuchel is a huge fan of the England international.

Here is more from Sky Germany reporter Uli Kohler: “Tuchel had a phone call with Rice. I don’t know what they were talking about – maybe money, maybe about what he can expect here [in Munich]. Bayern is keen on him. They need a strong defensive midfielder but everybody knows there are a lot of other clubs interested in him. Bayern could afford it. They would like to keep it below €100m [£86.4m]. They have to look at their accounts very closely but I think they can afford it.”

Rice has long been linked with a move to Arsenal or Manchester United but it is believed that West Ham’s asking price for their captain and central midfielder (who is out of contract next summer) is putting up Premier League clubs. Bayern appear to be ready to pay close to the $120 million West Ham want for Rice. Is he worth it? He is. There is perhaps no better two-way central midfielder under the age of 25 in Europe and Rice’s ceiling is extremely high. (JPW)

May 23 – Bukayo Saka signs improved, extended contract

Bukayo Saka had hardly been linked with a move away from Arsenal, but with just one year left on his existing deal, the 21-year-old winger has put pen to paper on a new contract for three more years and (presumably) a lot more money. With one game left this season, Saka leads Arsenal in goals (13) and assists (11). Unfortunately for the rest of the Premier League, Saka’s very best is still probably to come. (AE)

May 22 – Mount, Rice, Gundogan key targets this summer

A report from The Athletic says that Arsenal want to sign Mason Mount, Declan Rice and Ilkay Gundogan this summer. With Granit Xhaka set to move on this summer and Arsenal struggling in central midfield (especially Thomas Partey) in the final months of this season, it is an area where Arteta wants to strengthen. Declan Rice is the main target but it will cost a huge amount to sign him from West Ham (reportedly over $130 million) despite Rice, 24, only having one more year left on his contract. Rice’s close friend Mount also has just a year left on his Chelsea contract and it appears he could be leaving Stamford Bridge this summer. Per the report, Liverpool and Manchester United both want to sign Mount from Chelsea too.

As for Gundogan, he is another player who has just one year left on his contract at Manchester City and the City skipper has long been linked with a move to Barcelona. On paper it seems like Gundogan, 32, could be a really good addition to this Arsenal side. He would help the youngsters continue to develop, while he has worked closely with Mikel Arteta before when the current Arsenal boss was assistant coach at Man City. We’ve all seen how well Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko have settled in at Arsenal after arriving from Man City and Gundogan would provide the quality, experience and winning knowhow Arsenal need to make the next step. (JPW)

May 15 – Arsenal joined by Man Utd in Simakan pursuit

Mikel Arteta is targeting 23-year-old RB Leipzig center back Mohamed Simakan, though he’ll face competition from within the Premier League according to Fichajes.

Simakan has produced three goals and eight assists across all competitions this season, also spending time at right back and even a bit more advanced over the course of the campaign.

A very good passer and monster in the air, the French young international left Strasbourg for Leipzig in 2021 and has been a force this season despite missing a handful of games for various ailments. (NM)

April 18 – Declan Rice prefers move to Arsenal, not Newcastle, this summer

With just one year remaining on his current contract, Declan Rice is all but certain to leave West Ham this summer, as Arsenal and Newcastle are both 1) preparing to be in next season’s UEFA Champions League, and 2) very interested in the 24-year-old services.

However, all signs point toward Rice and Arsenal arranging a deal sometime in the coming weeks and/or months. According to a report from talkSPORT, Rice prefers to make the short move from east London to north London, where the Mikel Arteta requires a defensive-minded midfielder around which to build the next team in his Arsenal project.

West Ham will hope to get somewhere in the neighborhood of $125 million for Rice, but that could be a difficult sales pitch to Arsenal, who could simply wait 12 more months and sign him for free. (AE)

April 9 – Gunners could vie with Tottenham for Ligue 1 hotshot

Montpellier striker Elye Wahi’s 12 goals and three assists this season have Arsenal and Tottenham (as well as PSG) looking to woo the striker to North London this summer, according to French site Jeunes Footeux.

Wahi turned 20 in January and he has a contract through the 2024-25 season so he won’t come cheap. The report says Montpellier’s asking for around $35 million.

The center forward’s more than 6-feet tall and had four goals and an assist in his last four games entering Sunday’s league match with Toulouse.

The advanced stats say Wahi’s a raw scorer; He carries the ball above average but has been effective almost strictly as a finisher. Mikel Arteta already has a young English-American center forward coming back from loan in France and a few options already in North London but… maybe? (NM)

April 1 – Aurelien Tchouameni targeted by Arsenal (again)

Real Madrid splashed a lot of cash on Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni, but his status as an expensive player who isn’t starting opens him up for a sale, according to Catalan site El Nacional.

Long-linked with Arsenal and Liverpool before moving to Real, Tchouameni is also being mentioned as a target for Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and Manchester United.

The 23-year-old has played very well when called upon, as advertised an excellent ball mover who relishes his space when the opponent has the ball.

Carlo Ancelotti has found minutes for Tchouameni but the loaded midfield situation means Real boss Florentino Perez is looking at an $80 million player who is often on the bench to start games. Could he look to recoup fees to splash on a striker? (NM)

March 20 – Arsenal wants Galatasaray fullback

Mikel Arteta wants some new blood at right back and his club is looking to Turkey for a French youngster.

Sacha Boey, 22, has been capped by France at several youth levels but has launched his profile sky high this season with Galatasaray.

Boey has two goals in 23 appearances this year, having moved from Rennes in 2021. He previously racked up 30-plus Ligue 1 appearances between Rennes and Dijon.

A report from Turkish site Aksam has Arsenal leading the race of Lyon, Sporting Lisbon, and Premier League clubs Crystal Palace and Aston Villa. (NM)

February 27 – Gunners linked with Serie A star striker, midfielder

Mikel Arteta sees some things he likes in Italy, where World Cup winner Lautaro Martinez and Serbia star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic are reported as targets for the Arsenal.

Martinez, 25, had been starring for Inter Milan long before he helped Lionel Messi win a World Cup, and the Argentine has 16 goals and seven assists across all competitions this season.

TeamTalk says that Chelsea and Manchester United are also looking at the super star striker, who could pair up very nicely with Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka.

Calcio Mercato has the report on Milinkovic-Savic to Arsenal. Could the Lazio star finally make his move to the Premier League after being linked with an England transfer for ages?

The 27-year-old has 39 caps and seven goals for Serbia, and he’s twice been Serie A Best XI, including last season. Milinkovic-Savic is Lazio’s two-time defending Player of the Year.

Milinkovic-Savic is among the complete midfielders in the game. Newcastle and West Ham have also been heavily linked with his services, but only one is currently on pace to offer him European football. Advantage: Arsenal? (NM)

February 25 – Arsenal eye Atalanta striker

Can never have enough finishers, can you?

Arsenal is said to be joining Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Newcastle in pursuit of 20-year-old Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Twice-capped by Denmark, Hojlund started at home with Copenhagen before heading to Austria’s Sturm Graz.

Hojlund has 13 goals and five assists in 29 appearances across all competitions between Sturm Graz and Atalanta, scoring against Dynamo Kiev in Champions League qualification for the latter.

He’s one to watch, but it’s also worth noting that Atalanta just purchased him in summer and is very much in the race for Champions League places in Serie A. He could do worse than collecting some group stage seasoning in the UCL and UEL at a club that spotted him early. Heck, would a club like Arsenal consider a summer buy and loan back to Italy? (NM)

February 25 – Bukayo Saka, William Saliba approach new deals

Reports out of North London say that Arsenal is nearing new deals with 21-year-olds: Center back William Saliba and, perhaps more eye-catching, playmaker Bukayo Saka.

Saka signed his current deal in 2019 and it runs through the end of the 2023-24 season: It’s safe to say his career has since found a new level.

London-born and with 24 England caps, Saka is one of the faces of Arsenal’s renaissance. A relentless worker off the ball, he has nine goals and eight assists in Premier League play this season and would fetch a heaping helping of salary on the open market.

Easy decision for the Gunners, given his status within the team. (NM)

Arsenal confirmed transfers & signings – January 2023 window

Ins

Leandro Trossard – Brighton & Hove Albion ($33.4 million)
Jorginho – Chelsea ($14.8 million)
Jakub Kiwior – Spezia (undisclosed)

Outs

Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Coventry) Loan
Miguel Azeez (Wigan) Loan
Arthur Okonkwo (Sturm Graz) Loan
Ovie Ejeheri (SJK Seinajoki) Loan
Harry Clarke (Ipswich Town)

Arsenal archived transfer news, January 2023

January 31 – Arsenal confirm Jorginho signing

Jorginho has joined Arsenal on an 18-month contract, for a reported fee of $14.8 million. The 31-year-old Italian, who started 15 of 20 Premier League games for Chelsea this season, should be an incredibly useful (and experienced) figure for Mikel Arteta, as the Gunners try to lift the PL trophy for the first time since 2004.

January 31 – Arsenal moves for Jorginho as Caicedo move collapses

Brighton wasn’t lying when it came to their desire to keep Moises Caicedo for a European push, and Arsenal has made a new plan.

Reports say that Arsenal will sign Chelsea midfielder Jorginho on an 18-month deal with an option for an additional year. The price tag? About $15 million.

Sure some Arsenal fans won’t love buying a player off of Chelsea, but Jorginho is one of the great game readers of his generation. The risk is low. (NM)

January 29 – Brighton without Caicedo as talks continue

A report from the Daily Mail says Arsenal have submitted a second bid for Moises Caicedo, with an improved offer of $86.6 million going in. Brighton are said to want $100 million for Caicedo. He did not play against Liverpool in the FA Cup on Sunday and reportedly he will not be around the team until Feb. 1, after the transfer deadline. Brighton have told Caicedo they want him to stay but his social media posting asking to be allowed to leave has put the writing on the wall. Will Arsenal up their offer and get their main ahead of Chelsea? (JPW)

January 28 – Moises Caicedo saga takes another twist

Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo has reportedly not shown up for training at Brighton after previously posting a message on social media asking for him to be allowed to leave. Arsenal reportedly had a $65 million bid for Caicedo rejected as Brighton do not want to sell him in January. Fabrizio Romano has said that Arsenal will go in with an improved offer. Caicedo, 21, has been a revelation for the Seagulls and has been chased by Chelsea, and many other Premier League heavyweights, since the summer. This latest twist could force Brighton’s hand in the final hours of the January window but they are likely to want closer to $85 million for their talented box-to-box midfielder. (JPW)

January 26 – Amadou Onana also an option

It has been reported by The Times that Chelsea have stepped up interest in Everton’s Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana. The 21-year-old has been one of the only bright spots in Everton’s dreadful campaign and the Belgian international is seen as a player Chelsea can sign this month to bolster their midfield and is easier (and much cheaper) to acquire than Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo. Onana arrived at Goodison from Lille last summer for a deal worth up to $40 million. It is believed Chelsea have offered $62 million initially for Onana, who can drive forward from midfield, is tidy on the ball and just always seems to make things happen. One problem: does Onana want to sign for Chelsea? A report from Belgian outlet Nieuwsblad states that Onana has rejected a move to Chelsea and wants to stay at Everton and keep them in the Premier League. There same report also says that a move to Arsenal could be a more realistic option for Onana. Are Arsenal and Chelsea settle to battle it out for yet another player? Keep a close eye on Onana late in this window. (JPW)

January 26 – Huge offer for Caicedo on the way?

It appears that Arsenal and Chelsea are going to go head-to-head for plenty of new signings and Moises Caicedo is the latest star player at the center of the battle. A report from the London Evening Standard says that Arsenal could spend $93 million on Caicedo, 21, as Chelsea have baulked at Brighton’s asking price and look to have moved on to other targets. The Ecuadorian midfielder has been a revelation in the Premier League this season and is exactly the kind of player Arsenal have made a habit of recruiting over the last few years: young, hungry, physical and focused. Caicedo has been chased by Chelsea for months and most expected him to join his former Brighton boss Graham Potter at Stamford Bridge in the upcoming transfer windows. Wherever he goes, Caicedo will make Brighton a huge profit and looks set for a brilliant Premier League as a holding midfielder. (JPW)

January 25 – One back in (from La Liga), one out to Fulham

Reports say that Arsenal will led Cedric Soares head on loan to London neighbors Fulham, but not without a replacement.

Sky Sports says that Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund are in hot pursuit of Real Valladolid right back Ivan Fresneda.

Marca says that Fresneda missed Valladolid training amid reports that Arsenal matched BVB’s $15 million bid for the back.

The 18-year-old has started regularly for Valladolid this season when healthy and has represented Spain at the U-18 and U-19 levels.

Valladolid doesn’t have a lot of the ball so there are limited ways to judge his attacking production even by advanced metrics, but he does rank well in receiving the ball and has terrific numbers in tackles, interceptions, and clearances according to FBref.com. (NM)

January 24 – Leeds join battle for McKennie

After USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie was linked with a move to Arsenal, it appears that Leeds United are also keen on the American. According to Fabrizio Romano, McKennie is an option Leeds are looking at. With Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson already at Elland Road, thanks largely to American coach Jesse Marsch, perhaps McKennie will head to Leeds where he will likely play every week? That probably won’t be the case at Arsenal, at least initially. (JPW)

January 23 – Arsenal unveils Polish back Jakub Kiwior from Spezia

Arsenal’s gone to Serie A for its latest signing, 22-year-old Jakub Kiwior of Spezia and the Poland national team.

A member of Poland’s World Cup team, Kiwior had been with Spezia since the start of the 2021-22 season.

The left-footed center back has nine caps for Poland and started all four of the club’s matches at the 2022 World Cup.

Kiwior turns 23 next month and will wear No. 15. A fee has not been disclosed.

January 23 – USMNT star Weston McKennie linked with Arsenal transfer

According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie is wanted by Arsenal. Per the report, Arsenal are in talks with Juve and are willing to spend around $22-27 million on McKennie. The American midfielder could be part of the mass exodus at Juventus given the recent turmoil at the club, as the Italian giants were just handed a 15-point deduction amid ongoing investigations into finances and the governance of the club. The report says McKennie could be sell to fund the arrival of a new winger. McKennie has long been linked with Tottenham, and other PL clubs, but this move to Arsenal would suit his style of play very well and he would be a great midfielder to rotate in for Xhaka and Partey, while his versatility means he can slot in at right back, center back and elsewhere. (JPW)

Arsenal transfer news
January 23 – Declan Rice linked with Arsenal again

Okay, so Arsenal are definitely trying to sign a central midfielder. And it seems like Declan Rice is their top target for this summer. Rice’s contract at West Ham is ticking down and although Chelsea and Manchester United also wanted to sign the England international, a report from the Guardian says that Rice would prefer a move to Arsenal (JPW)

January 21 – Eduardo Camavinga loan talks

This is a real surprise, isn’t it? According to the London Evening Standard, Arsenal are in talks with Real Madrid over a loan move for Eduardo Camavinga. The 20-year-old France international has struggled to become a regular at Real and it appears he wants more regular action. Will he get that at Arsenal? It’s hard to see the duo of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey being broken up but maybe Camavinga could play alongside them both in a more defensive midfield setup? Camavinga is a quality player and if Arsenal can get this loan move sealed, it significantly strengthens their options in central midfield. (JPW)

January 20 – Leandro Trossard confirmed as newest Arsenal signing

January 19 – Trossard talks intensify

It seems like Leandro Trossard is getting closer to joining Arsenal in January. Per Fabrizio Romano, the Brighton and Belgium star has agreed personal terms and is just waiting for the Gunners and Seagulls to agree a transfer fee. Trossard, 28, has fallen out with Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi and is out of their plans. It has been reported that Brighton want over $33 million for Trossard as he has just six months left on his current contract but Brighton can also trigger an extra year so he basically has 18 months left on his current deal. Would this be a good move for Arsenal? Absolutely, 1000 percent yes. Trossard can slot into several different roles in their wide, midfield and attacking areas and can also do a job at full back or wing-back. He is versatile, has quality on the ball and this season he has added plenty of goals to his name. Mikel Arteta needs extra depth in wide areas and Trossard provides that. It will be key to keeping Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli fresh. This is one of those situations where it is a great deal for all involved. (JPW)

January 16 – Moussa Diaby a top target?

Arsenal are being linked with wingers galore at the moment and it appears Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby is the latest target. According to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Arsenal have reached out to Leverkusen about the availability of Diaby. The 23-year-old winger is a French international and Leverkusen have reportedly said he is worth over $108 million. Does that fee sound familiar? It is the transfer fee Chelsea just paid Shakhtar Donetsk for Mudryk and is now seen as the reference point for a talented winger in Europe. Diaby’s speed, crossing ability and penchant to cut inside mean he is very similar to Arsenal’s current wide players and he would slot into this system perfectly. He also creates and scores a lot of goals (25 assists and 23 goals since the start of the 2020-21 season), which is always handy. It seems like a move in the summer is more likely but Arsenal are putting the building blocks in place. (JPW)

January 16 – Gunners in Declan Rice driver’s seat?

The London Evening Standard’s Nizaar Kinsella says that Arsenal has pulled ahead of Man City, Manchester United, and Chelsea in the race to sign West Ham star Declan Rice.

The 24-year-old England midfielder is part of the Irons’ potent midfield with Lucas Paqueta and Tomas Soucek, but has been said to want UEFA Champions League football and 15th-place West Ham is well off top-half standards so far this season.

Rice was long ticketed for old club Chelsea, but the Blues are said to prefer Enzo Fernandez and other options for the center of the park. (NM)

January 16 – Raphinha, Ferran Torres interest

According to 90min Arsenal have enquired about Barcelona duo Raphinha and Ferran Torres. Per the report, Arsenal’s sporting director Edu has held talks with Barca to see if the two wide forwards are available. After missing out on Mudryk, Arsenal still want to sign a new winger. It is believed both Raphinha and Torres could be available as Barcelona need to cut their wage bill further. Raphinha was a key target for Arsenal last summer but joined Barca from Leeds instead but the Brazilian winger has struggled to nail down a starting spot at the Nou Camp. If Arsenal could sign Raphinha for less than the $70 million Barcelona paid for him last summer, that would represent a very good deal for the Gunners. He knows the Premier League inside out and his style of play would suit this Arsenal side extremely well as he could rotate in and out of the lineup with Saka and Martinelli. (JPW)

January 15 – Gunners have interest in Leandro Trossard

According to David Ornstein, Arsenal are now interested in signing Leandro Trossard from Brighton. After missing out on Mudryk, the Gunners still want to improve their options out wide and Trossard has six months left on his current deal at Brighton with the Seagulls having an option to extend his contract by a year. Trossard, 28, has been left out of Brighton’s recent squads and his agents released a statement saying his time at Brighton is basically up after falling out with manager Roberto De Zerbi. Trossard is proven in the Premier League and will be a very good option to rotate into Arsenal’s attacking lineup. (JPW)

January 15 – Mudryk signs in $108 million deal on eight-and-a-half year deal

Mykhailo Mudryk has signed for Chelsea, as the Blues reportedly offered him double what Arsenal were prepared to pay him in wages. Mudryk, 22, has signed an eight-and-a-half year deal and the Ukrainian winger will be a big part of their future as they continue to expensively revamp their squad. As for Arsenal, this is one that got away as the finances of the deal just didn’t add up for the Gunners. They are now moving on to other options. (JPW)

January 14 – Chelsea could snap up Mudryk from under the noses of Arsenal

This is absolutely bonkers. There have been reports over the last week or so that Chelsea could make a move for Mudryk but this latest update from Fabrizio Romano seems to be a lot more concrete and Chelsea are trying to get one over their London rivals. Arsenal have been haggling over the transfer fee for many days with Shakhtar and it seems like Chelsea are ready to pay the Ukrainian side whatever they want for the talented winger. This would be a huge blow for Arsenal but I guess every player has his price, right? (JPW)

January 13 – Arsenal, Shakhtar ironing out transfer fee structure for Mudryk

According to the latest report regarding Arsenal’s pursuit of Mykhaylo Mudryk, progress is being made as Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk go back and forth over the transfer fee. $60 million is the latest reported base fee, with another $30 million expected in add-ons. (AE)

Manchester City complete treble, win first Champions League

By Jun 11, 2023, 11:57 AM EDT
0 Comments

Champions of Europe: Now they can say that. Manchester City won the UEFA Champions League to wrap up a historic treble with a 1-0 win over Inter Milan in Istanbul on Saturday.

[ HISTORY: Manchester City join exclusive club as latest treble winners ]

It wasn’t vintage as City as Simone Inzaghi’s Inter put up a vintage defensive display, full of bite and fury, but Rodri’s vicious strike deep in the second half put City in the driver’s seat.

The Premier League winners three times running had an FA Cup under their belt after beating Manchester United on June 3 and the final jewel in their treble crown arrived Saturday.

[ MORE: Player ratings: Manchester City, champions of nearly everything ]

It’s the second treble for Pep Guardiola, who pulled it off with Barcelona in 2008-09. The achievement gives heated rivals United domestic company on the treble stage right down the road.

UEFA Champions League final reaction

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola:

“Tired. Calm. Satisfied. It’s so difficult to win it.

“They are really good. Be patient, I said at half-time. You have to be lucky. Ederson or they miss it, they could draw. This competition is a coin.

“Our players have international games now. UEFA and FIFA, think about it. The Premier League finished two or three weeks ago, now people have to come back. It’s too much. We will start from zero next season.

“We’re going to celebrate in the hotel with family and friends. Monday, the parade is in Manchester. With this competition, the treble is so difficult.”

Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan:

“Unbelievable. Difficult to put in words. Today we made history.”

“It was probably a 50-50 game. We feel very fortunate it was for us. We knew everyone was talking about the treble. The pressure was there, but this team is built to handle the pressure in the best possible way.”

Manchester City defender/midfielder John Stones:

“It was the thing we were missing. I feel so pleased. It’s a pleasure to be a part of this team and create this history.

“We’re only the second team [from England] to do the treble. Both are so special in their own rights in different eras. I’m holding words back because I’m on camera, put it that way.

“We’ve set the bar high now. After this season, from where we were in the Premier League, to bring it back, win the FA Cup, then come here and win this, I can’t put it into words.”

“I played more like a No. 8 today, which I loved. I’m still learning. I don’t think I’m the best there, but I gave it my all. I thought it paid off. We created chances and there were key moments. Ederson saved that one at the end. Now, we can have a good chat about us actually winning this.”

Manchester City vs Inter Milan as it happened

2nd minute: Inter allowing City the ball and setting up with a 2-3-3-1 shape.

7th minute: Some hard fouls from Inter on Man City, underlined by Francesco Acerbi’s sliding takedown of Erling Haaland. Understandably just fouls but Inter opening the day daring referee Szymon Marciniak, the World Cup Final boss, to show a yellow.

12th minute: Is that a little rust from Ederson under the press of Lautaro Martinez? Inter continues to show some bite early and Jack Grealish is getting a familiar amount of physical opposition.

18th minute: Terrific discipline from Inter who’s been able to oscillate between keeping their shape and aggressive pressing. There’s width there but no regular spaces. If they can keep this up, it’s on for them.

29th minute: Haaland snaps a left-footed shot from a tight angle and Andre Onana stands firm, dipping his arm to block the shot. It stays in play and City put it out for an Inter goal kick. Kevin De Bruyne then lashes a bounding ball into Onana’s arms, and Grealish scuds a tepid effort to the keeper.

36th minute: INJURY SUB. And it’s a big one. De Bruyne can’t go on and it’ll be Phil Foden stepping into the fold with the score 0-0 and 10+ minutes left in the first half. And it’ll be eerily familiar to City supporters, who saw this in the club’s last UCL Final and will hope for a better outcome.

HALFTIME: City was definitely a bit better but the margins are close and Inter will like its chances even more now that De Bruyne has exited the contest. City predictably had 62 percent of the ball and edged the xG battle that half but Inter took four of the game’s seven shots and Onana made the best stop when he got his arm to Haaland’s rip around the half-hour mark. It’s all there for Inter… and City.

50th minute: It’s still City in possession without many obvious openings. Ironically, Onana makes an error to threaten some excitement, but Bernardo Silva is well handled by Inter and Federico Dimarco clears the danger.

56th minute: Enter this storyline –> Former Man United and Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku has been in scoring form and he’s entering for Edin Dzeko.

68th minute: GOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLL!! It’s RODRI and it’s 1-0 Manchester City! The treble is on, for the moment as Rodri runs onto a loose ball after Akanji slipped Bernardo Silva on goal and the Portuguese’s cross is blocked into space. Wow. A powerful rip and City’s in front.

71st minute: This should be level! Dimarco pops a header off the cross bar and then his follow-up header doesn’t get to the line because it zips off the leg of his teammate Lukaku. He might’ve been offside if VAR had to take a look at it but warning bells for City who almost fell victim to the honeymoon period after scoring a goal.

77th minute: Foden nearly makes it two! Onana’s on the scene and we’re set for a crazy final few minutes in Turkey.

88th minute: Oh, the minutes are ticking down now. There shouldn’t be too much stoppage time in Istanbul… and WHAT A SAVE! Ederson makes a close-range stop on Lukaku and Ruben Dias gets the rebound wide of the near post. Exhales all over the blue side of Manchester.

90th minute: Lukaku’s got a chance to beat Ederson again, but he drags his left-footed effort wide of the far post. FIVE minutes stoppage time ahead.

FULL TIME: MANCHESTER CITY HAVE WON THE TREBLE.

Rodri goal video: Vicious strike puts Man City in front

How to watch Manchester City vs Inter Milan live, stream link and start time

Dates: 3pm ET June 10, 2023
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

What Premier League clubs have won the treble?

Manchester United won the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League in 1998-99.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s Red Devils are the lone Premier League club to win it.

That’s was it until Saturday.

How many times has the treble been won?

It’s now 10 times in history that a team won its domestic league, top domestic cup, and the European Cup.

Bayern Munich and Barcelona have each done it twice, with Bayern doing it in 2012-13 and 2019-20 and Barca pulling it off in 2008-09 and 2014-15.

Celtic was the first to win a treble, doing it in 1966-67, while Ajax was the next in 1971-72.

PSV Eindhoven then won it in 1987-88 before Man United made it happen 11 years later. Inter Milan is the only Italian team to pull it off, winning in 2009-10.

(UEFA.com)

BetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links. 

Champions League Final predictions

Joe Prince-Wright: Man City 2-1 Inter Milan
Andy Edwards: Man City 3-1 Inter Milan
Nick Mendola: Man City 2-0 Inter Milan

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: None

Inter Milan team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Dalbert.

Premier League 2023-24 season: Start date, teams, fixture release, how to watch live, odds

By Jun 11, 2023, 11:45 AM EDT
0 Comments

An epic 2022-23 Premier League has only just finished but the 2023-24 Premier League is already fast approaching and there are plenty of key dates and information you need ahead of the new campaign.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

From Premier League fixture release date to the opening day of the season, how to watch the games and early odds for who will win it all, there is a lot going on.

Below is everything you need to know about the 2023-24 Premier League season.

When are the 2023-24 Premier League fixtures released?

The Premier League will announce the schedule for the new season on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 4am ET.

When will the 2023-24 Premier League season kick off?

The opening day of the season will be on the weekend of Saturday August 12, 2023.

When is the final day of the 2023-24 Premier League season?

Championship Sunday will take place on Sunday, May 19, 2024, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

Where can I watch Premier League games in the USA?

You can watch all 380 games during the 2023-24 Premier League season across our NBC platforms. During the 2022-23 season you could watch games on USA Network and NBC, plus via Peacock Premium.

Will there be a winter break in the 2023-24 season?

Yes, there will! It has returned after the 2022 World Cup impacted the 2022-23 season. There will be a ‘mid-season player break’ of Premier League action from January 13-20.

Which teams will compete in the 2023-24 Premier League?

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton, Burnley, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Liverpool, Luton Town, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers

BetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links. 

Premier League 2023-24 kits

And of course, a new season means new kits! We are ranking the new threads as they are released and you can see all of them right here.