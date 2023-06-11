Tottenham transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

By , and Jun 11, 2023, 1:10 PM EDT
0 Comments

We may be heading for another summer of Tottenham transfer tumult, as uncertainty at manager following Antonio Conte’s exit could lead to quite a few exits and entrances.

And Spurs’ failure to qualify for Europe could make quite a difference to their recruitment team’s work.

VIDEO: Premier League analysis

Will Harry Kane sign a new deal and continue his rewriting of the team and PL record book, or might Tottenham be using a huge line item in the budget (again) to sign new attacking talent? And how does new boss Ange Postecoglou want to reshape the squad?

Another central midfielder (more on the attacking than defensive side) might make Spurs more dangerous, more consistently, going forward.

[ TRANSFER NEWS: Liverpool | Chelsea | Man City | Arsenal | Man United ]

Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Tottenham transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

Latest transfer news

Premier League transfer list
Premier League ins and outs: Summer signings, exits for all 20 clubs
Lionel Messi to Inter Miami, MLS
Lionel Messi rejects Saudi Arabia mega-offer, will sign with Inter Miami
Manchester United transfer news
Manchester United transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

Tottenham Hotspur rumors, transfer news today, live!

June 11 – Tottenham in advanced talks with Brentford goalkeeper David Raya

With captain Hugo Lloris’ exit looking increasingly likely this summer (see below), Spurs are increasingly likely to be in the market for a new starting goalkeeper. According to reports this weekend, Brentford’s David Raya is close to agreeing personal terms with Tottenham ahead of what could be a $50-million move from the west side of London to the north, though Daniel Levy and Co., reportedly believe that valuation is too high. Shocker.

Raya has been sensational since joining Brentford from Blackburn Rovers four years ago. After two seasons in the Championship, Raya and the Bees made the step up to the Premier League with no trouble whatsoever. He’s a good shot-stopper, but it’s his on-ball and passing ability that make him unique and well suited to a side that wants to aggressively play out of the back and quickly attack the other way. The transition from Thomas Frank to Ange Postecoglou would be close to seamless for the 27-year-old Spanish international. (AE)

June 6 – Spurs linked with trio of Premier League backs including Harry Maguire

Ange Postecoglou may be an attack-first manager, but he’s gotta sort out Tottenham’s poor back line.

And a report from 90min says Tottenham is considering a trio of Premier League center backs including two from ‘Big Six’ rivals.

The juiciest rumor in the mill has to be the idea that Erik ten Hag is open to the idea of selling Harry Maguire to Spurs, who would try to reinvigorate the England center back’s club career after a down 2022-23 season.

But perhaps more impactful would be the transfer of Aymeric Laporte, once Manchester City’s top center back, to North London.

And there’s a more under-the-radar idea in Wolverthampton Wanderers standout Max Kilman, who has emerged as a top defender in his own right despite Wolves’ disappointing season.

The Kilman investment is a classic Spurs “buy lower” move, Maguire a wild one, and Laporte the sort of more measured move — price tag pending — that would signify something a bit different but also more ambitious. What do you think? (NM)

June 6 – Postecoglou hired

Tottenham has its man, announcing the hiring of Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou.

June 5 – Celtic grant permission for Postecoglou talks

Ange Postecoglou could be Tottenham’s next manager after Celtic granted permission for Spurs to speak with their trophy-collecting boss.

Postecoglou, 57, was born in Greece and moved to Australia at a young age, starring for South Melbourne as a player and earning for caps for the Socceroos.

He is coming off a domestic treble with Celtic and won five of six trophies available to him in his two seasons with the Bhoys.

Postecoglou won trophies as a manager with South Melbourne, Brisbane Roar, and Yokohama F. Marinos, claiming the Asian Cup during his stint as Australia national team coach. (NM)

June 3 – Hugo Lloris ready for a change

It looks like it’ll be the end of at least one era at Tottenham this summer, as Hugo Lloris gave an interview at home in France stating that he’d like out.

The Spurs legend has been a staple between the sticks in North London but had a tough season in a number of ways.

“We are coming to an important moment, whether for the club or for me. It’s the end of an era. I have desires for other things. … But I don’t forget that I still have a year of contract with Tottenham and that in football it is always difficult to predict what will happen. What is essential at the moment is to recover well from my injury. I’m on vacation but I continue to talk and do my training. My goal is to be on top in July, then we’ll see what the future holds for me.”

Lloris made clear in the interview that he’s not looking to retire, and that he’s not ruling out more time at Tottenham.

He says he has more to give on the pitch.

“You can’t go from a successful World Cup to being an average player in a few months,” Lloris said. “I had a few hard knocks, I was a little inconsistent in my performance, I got injured twice. I came out of the World Cup pretty dull. The pace had been hellish before that. This is the first time in my career that I am unavailable, but I’m good in my head, in my body. This period will bring me freshness to still make me happy in the effort, the performance, the work. The most important thing is to find a project in which I flourish, at Tottenham among others.” (NM)

April 9 – North London derby battle as Spurs, Arsenal scrap for Elye Wahi

Twenty-year-old Montpellier striker Elye Wahi has attracted lots of interest this season with 12 goals and three assists this season.

French site Jeunes Footeux says that Arsenal and Tottenham (as well as PSG) have not been put off by that price tag and will look to woo the striker to North London this summer.

Wahi’s a young 20,  born in January, and he has a contract through the 2024-25 season so he won’t come cheap. The report says Montpellier’s asking for around $35 million.

The 6-foot center forward had four goals and an assist in his last four games entering Sunday’s visit from Toulouse. The advanced stats say he can carry the ball above average but basically has been strictly a finisher. Sounds like someone could use some schooling from a certain Harry Kane. (NM)

March 23 – Spurs linked with Dean Henderson interest

Look: A Tottenham story that isn’t about Antonio Conte or Harry Kane… at least entirely.

That’s because ESPN says that Tottenham’s interest in Manchester United property/serial loanee Dean Henderson could be used to lower the cost for Kane.

Henderson was 14 when he joined Manchester United from Carlisle United in 2011, and he made his senior move in 2015.

Henderson’s on loan to Nottingham Forest, where it’s been no surprise that he shined before going down to injury. Henderson was twice Sheffield United Young Player of the Year, on loan, and won the Championship Golden Glove in boosting the Blades into the Premier League.

Club legend Hugo Lloris has not been himself this season and is currently hurt, Fraser Forster is only under contract through 2023-24, and young keepers Brandon Austin and Alfie Whiteman have limited experience and all on loan. A solution will be needed, and soon. (NM)

Feb. 19 – Spurs to pursue Antonio Rudiger

Is a London return on the cards for longtime Chelsea man Antonio Rudiger? Maybe, according to Spanish language site Fichajes.

You’ll remember that the German center back wasn’t exactly angling to leave the Blues but uncertainty over the club’s ownership following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Roman Abramovich’s links to his country’s president Vladimir Putin led to Rudiger moving to Real Madrid.

The 29-year-old has been a regular starter at the Bernabeu but the report says continued Real links with new backs including RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol may unsettle Rudiger, who just wants regular playing time and a stable situation. (NM)

Tottenham Hotspur confirmed transfers & signings – January 2023 window

Ins

Arnaut Danjuma – Villarreal (loan)
Jude Soonsup-Bell – Chelsea

Outs

Matt Doherty (contract termination)

Tottenham Hotspur archived rumors transfer news

Jan. 31 – Matt Doherty, Spurs mutually terminate contract

As one full back is set to arrive in north London, another has left. Right back Matt Doherty is now expected to join Atletico Madrid after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract with Tottenham. (AE)

Jan. 31 – Pedro Porro loan move nears, Doherty to Atletico Madrid, Gil moves on loan

Matt Doherty may be leaving Tottenham on loan to Atletico Madrid, according to reports, while fullback Djed Spence will also be leaving on loan.

Atleti has plenty of success with their last acquisition of a fullback from Spurs, as Kieran Trippier shined at the Wanda Metropolitano.

And Spence reportedly turned down a loan to Atleti in favor of a move to Rennes in Ligue 1, while Bryan Gil is going on loan to Sevilla.

All this as Tottenham hopes to land Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon in a move that’s been slow-cooking all month and had plenty of complications. The Spence and Doherty reports will give Spurs fans hope that the Porro deal is coming.

Spurs also signed 19-year-old Chelsea starlet Jude Soonsup-Bell on a long-term deal (NM)

Jan. 25 – Spurs confirm Danjuma deal

Will the second time be the charm for Arnaut Danjuma when it comes to the Premier League?

Danjuma joins Spurs on loan for the rest of the season. He’s been playing plenty of center forward and can give Harry Kane a rest, but will also be plenty happy to head to the left wing.

The Bournemouth winger scored 10 times last season in La Liga and struck six times in 11 UEFA Champions League games, including in knockout round games against Juventus and Bayern Munich.

The 25-year-old has six goals in 17 matches across all competitions this season for Villarreal. (NM)

Jan. 24 – Danjuma to make late u-turn and join Spurs?

Arnaut Danjuma appeared to be heading to Everton from Villarreal but the Dutch winger could now be making a very late u-turn. Danjuma, 25, has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs and looked set to join the Toffees on loan. Despite Frank Lampard being sacked, Danjuma was still expected to sign for Everton but our colleagues in the UK at Sky Sports say he is now heading to Tottenham for talks and a medical has been scheduled for him on Tuesday evening. Danjuma would be a solid squad player for Tottenham and we’ve seen flashes of his brilliance for Bournemouth and also at Villarreal. Antonio Conte wanted to sign some extra cover in attacking areas and it looks like he will get it. (JPW)

Jan. 23 – Kane ‘open’ to new contract talks at Tottenham

Harry Kane is reportedly keen and open to holding talks with Tottenham over a new contract at the club. The 29-year-old striker has been heavily linked with a move to both Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Manchester United in the past but a move to the former now seems like it has passed after Erling Haaland’s arrival. Per a report from David Ornstein, Kane and Spurs will talk in early February about a new deal and his priority is to ‘succeed with Tottenham.’ This is all quite a change from the previous years when it has seemed like Kane was very close to leaving but couldn’t force through an exit as Spurs asked for a huge transfer fee (and rightly so) for their star man. Despite Spurs struggling at the moment as they lose ground in the top four race and the future of Antonio Conte as boss is uncertain, having Kane sign a new contract would at least give Spurs fans some good news as they’ll know Kane will be around to score 20-25 goals a season for at least the next few years. (JPW)

Jan. 12 – Spurs offer $14 million for Trossard

Football.London has a very Spurs-like report that Tottenham has ‘verbally offered’ $14 million for Leandro Trossard after the Brighton man expressed his wishes to leave the Amex Stadium.

Trossard has reportedly fallen out with Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi and Brighton’s been said to want between $25-30 million for the playmaker.

Spurs landing Trossard for under $20 million would be at-worst a good risk and at-best an absolute coup, as the Belgian has done big things for Brighton. Playing with a focal point like Harry Kane could take him to the next level. (NM)

Jan. 9 – Trossard, Raya linked with Spurs

Tottenham have been linked with moves for both Leandro Trossard and David Raya as they try to strengthen their lineup. According to The Telegraph, Brentford and Spain goalkeeper Raya, 27, is seen as the long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris. The French captain only recently signed a contract extension but Lloris, 36, has been linked with a move away from Tottenham in recent years. Per the report, Raya will become Spurs’ top goalkeeping target in the summer and he is a fine shot-stopper and is very good playing the ball out of the back with his feet.

As for Trossard, this seems like a deal which could happen in January. The Daily Mail claim that Spurs are among several clubs, including Chelsea, who are set to move for the Belgian winger. Trossard, 28, is out of contract at Brighton next summer and didn’t feature in their win at Everton or in their 5-1 FA Cup win at Middlesbrough. It seems like a move this month could be possible as Brighton will aim to recoup some cash for their talented winger/wing-back. Trossard has added goals and assists to his game over the last 12 months and was a key cog in Graham Potter’s success as a hybrid wing-back. However, Roberto De Zerbi could use Kaoru Mitoma in that role and Brighton will look to move on Trossard in January. Spurs need to upgrade their wing-back potions and if Trossard comes in on the left, it would allow Ivan Perisic to play further up the pitch. Alternatively, Trossard is also comfortable playing as a winger or attacking midfielder and he is proven in the Premier League. Is he the type of player who can turn Spurs into a guaranteed top four team? Probably not. Is he a top quality addition who has the potential to slot in seamlessly? He is. (JPW)

Dec. 29 – Tottenham, Manchester United open talks with Rennes for Martin Terrier

Yes, Tottenham’s just splashed plenty of cash on a star left winger in Richarlison, but would the versatility of Martin Terrier make him a great fit to compete with the Brazilian as well as Heung-min Son?

Free-scoring Rennes forward Terrier is said to be a target for Tottenham and Manchester United as both clubs reportedly have opened discussions with the Ligue 1 outfit regarding the 25-year-old. Price tag? It reportedly starts around $38 million.

Terrier has scored and assisted on the regular in France’s top flight. He scored 21 goals last season and has eight in 14 matches this season. The left wing can also play center forward amongst other positions. He’s chipped in three goals in the Europa League this campaign and also had provided 11 assists across all competitions since the start of last season.

Very strong in the air and plenty good in combination play, Terrier has posted impressed xG and xA numbers and could combine with Kane but also deputize for the exhaustively-used CF. He may be a better fit for Spurs but might Man United before more willing to spend to get him? (NM)

Manchester City complete treble, win first Champions League

By Jun 11, 2023, 11:57 AM EDT
0 Comments

Champions of Europe: Now they can say that. Manchester City won the UEFA Champions League to wrap up a historic treble with a 1-0 win over Inter Milan in Istanbul on Saturday.

[ HISTORY: Manchester City join exclusive club as latest treble winners ]

It wasn’t vintage as City as Simone Inzaghi’s Inter put up a vintage defensive display, full of bite and fury, but Rodri’s vicious strike deep in the second half put City in the driver’s seat.

The Premier League winners three times running had an FA Cup under their belt after beating Manchester United on June 3 and the final jewel in their treble crown arrived Saturday.

[ MORE: Player ratings: Manchester City, champions of nearly everything ]

It’s the second treble for Pep Guardiola, who pulled it off with Barcelona in 2008-09. The achievement gives heated rivals United domestic company on the treble stage right down the road.

Premier League news

Tottenham transfer news
Tottenham transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates
Premier League fixtures
Premier League 2023-24 season: Start date, teams, fixture release, how to...
Manchester City win treble - Champions League
Manchester City make history as latest treble-winning side

UEFA Champions League final reaction

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola:

“Tired. Calm. Satisfied. It’s so difficult to win it.

“They are really good. Be patient, I said at half-time. You have to be lucky. Ederson or they miss it, they could draw. This competition is a coin.

“Our players have international games now. UEFA and FIFA, think about it. The Premier League finished two or three weeks ago, now people have to come back. It’s too much. We will start from zero next season.

“We’re going to celebrate in the hotel with family and friends. Monday, the parade is in Manchester. With this competition, the treble is so difficult.”

Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan:

“Unbelievable. Difficult to put in words. Today we made history.”

“It was probably a 50-50 game. We feel very fortunate it was for us. We knew everyone was talking about the treble. The pressure was there, but this team is built to handle the pressure in the best possible way.”

Manchester City defender/midfielder John Stones:

“It was the thing we were missing. I feel so pleased. It’s a pleasure to be a part of this team and create this history.

“We’re only the second team [from England] to do the treble. Both are so special in their own rights in different eras. I’m holding words back because I’m on camera, put it that way.

“We’ve set the bar high now. After this season, from where we were in the Premier League, to bring it back, win the FA Cup, then come here and win this, I can’t put it into words.”

“I played more like a No. 8 today, which I loved. I’m still learning. I don’t think I’m the best there, but I gave it my all. I thought it paid off. We created chances and there were key moments. Ederson saved that one at the end. Now, we can have a good chat about us actually winning this.”

Manchester City vs Inter Milan as it happened

2nd minute: Inter allowing City the ball and setting up with a 2-3-3-1 shape.

7th minute: Some hard fouls from Inter on Man City, underlined by Francesco Acerbi’s sliding takedown of Erling Haaland. Understandably just fouls but Inter opening the day daring referee Szymon Marciniak, the World Cup Final boss, to show a yellow.

12th minute: Is that a little rust from Ederson under the press of Lautaro Martinez? Inter continues to show some bite early and Jack Grealish is getting a familiar amount of physical opposition.

18th minute: Terrific discipline from Inter who’s been able to oscillate between keeping their shape and aggressive pressing. There’s width there but no regular spaces. If they can keep this up, it’s on for them.

29th minute: Haaland snaps a left-footed shot from a tight angle and Andre Onana stands firm, dipping his arm to block the shot. It stays in play and City put it out for an Inter goal kick. Kevin De Bruyne then lashes a bounding ball into Onana’s arms, and Grealish scuds a tepid effort to the keeper.

36th minute: INJURY SUB. And it’s a big one. De Bruyne can’t go on and it’ll be Phil Foden stepping into the fold with the score 0-0 and 10+ minutes left in the first half. And it’ll be eerily familiar to City supporters, who saw this in the club’s last UCL Final and will hope for a better outcome.

HALFTIME: City was definitely a bit better but the margins are close and Inter will like its chances even more now that De Bruyne has exited the contest. City predictably had 62 percent of the ball and edged the xG battle that half but Inter took four of the game’s seven shots and Onana made the best stop when he got his arm to Haaland’s rip around the half-hour mark. It’s all there for Inter… and City.

50th minute: It’s still City in possession without many obvious openings. Ironically, Onana makes an error to threaten some excitement, but Bernardo Silva is well handled by Inter and Federico Dimarco clears the danger.

56th minute: Enter this storyline –> Former Man United and Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku has been in scoring form and he’s entering for Edin Dzeko.

68th minute: GOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLL!! It’s RODRI and it’s 1-0 Manchester City! The treble is on, for the moment as Rodri runs onto a loose ball after Akanji slipped Bernardo Silva on goal and the Portuguese’s cross is blocked into space. Wow. A powerful rip and City’s in front.

71st minute: This should be level! Dimarco pops a header off the cross bar and then his follow-up header doesn’t get to the line because it zips off the leg of his teammate Lukaku. He might’ve been offside if VAR had to take a look at it but warning bells for City who almost fell victim to the honeymoon period after scoring a goal.

77th minute: Foden nearly makes it two! Onana’s on the scene and we’re set for a crazy final few minutes in Turkey.

88th minute: Oh, the minutes are ticking down now. There shouldn’t be too much stoppage time in Istanbul… and WHAT A SAVE! Ederson makes a close-range stop on Lukaku and Ruben Dias gets the rebound wide of the near post. Exhales all over the blue side of Manchester.

90th minute: Lukaku’s got a chance to beat Ederson again, but he drags his left-footed effort wide of the far post. FIVE minutes stoppage time ahead.

FULL TIME: MANCHESTER CITY HAVE WON THE TREBLE.

Rodri goal video: Vicious strike puts Man City in front

How to watch Manchester City vs Inter Milan live, stream link and start time

Dates: 3pm ET June 10, 2023
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

What Premier League clubs have won the treble?

Manchester United won the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League in 1998-99.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s Red Devils are the lone Premier League club to win it.

That’s was it until Saturday.

How many times has the treble been won?

It’s now 10 times in history that a team won its domestic league, top domestic cup, and the European Cup.

Bayern Munich and Barcelona have each done it twice, with Bayern doing it in 2012-13 and 2019-20 and Barca pulling it off in 2008-09 and 2014-15.

Celtic was the first to win a treble, doing it in 1966-67, while Ajax was the next in 1971-72.

PSV Eindhoven then won it in 1987-88 before Man United made it happen 11 years later. Inter Milan is the only Italian team to pull it off, winning in 2009-10.

(UEFA.com)

Champions League Final odds (Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM )

BetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links. 

Man City (-250) vs Inter Milan (+625) | Draw over 120 mins (+380)

Over 2.5 goals (-160). Under 2.5 goals (+110)

Champions League Final predictions

Joe Prince-Wright: Man City 2-1 Inter Milan
Andy Edwards: Man City 3-1 Inter Milan
Nick Mendola: Man City 2-0 Inter Milan

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: None

Inter Milan team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Dalbert.

Premier League 2023-24 season: Start date, teams, fixture release, how to watch live, odds

By Jun 11, 2023, 11:45 AM EDT
0 Comments

An epic 2022-23 Premier League has only just finished but the 2023-24 Premier League is already fast approaching and there are plenty of key dates and information you need ahead of the new campaign.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

From Premier League fixture release date to the opening day of the season, how to watch the games and early odds for who will win it all, there is a lot going on.

Below is everything you need to know about the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Latest Premier League news

Tottenham transfer news
Tottenham transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates
Manchester City vs Inter Milan
Manchester City complete treble, win first Champions League
Manchester City win treble - Champions League
Manchester City make history as latest treble-winning side

When are the 2023-24 Premier League fixtures released?

The Premier League will announce the schedule for the new season on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 4am ET.

When will the 2023-24 Premier League season kick off?

The opening day of the season will be on the weekend of Saturday August 12, 2023.

When is the final day of the 2023-24 Premier League season?

Championship Sunday will take place on Sunday, May 19, 2024, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

Where can I watch Premier League games in the USA?

You can watch all 380 games during the 2023-24 Premier League season across our NBC platforms. During the 2022-23 season you could watch games on USA Network and NBC, plus via Peacock Premium.

Will there be a winter break in the 2023-24 season?

Yes, there will! It has returned after the 2022 World Cup impacted the 2022-23 season. There will be a ‘mid-season player break’ of Premier League action from January 13-20.

Which teams will compete in the 2023-24 Premier League?

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton, Burnley, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Liverpool, Luton Town, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Odds to win the 2023-24 Premier League title – (Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM )

BetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links. 

Manchester City: -175
Manchester United: +800
Arsenal: +900
Liverpool: +900
Chelsea: +1200
Newcastle United: +1400
Tottenham: +4000
Brighton: +5000
Aston Villa: +12500
West Ham: +20000
Brentford: +25000
Crystal Palace: +25000
Nottingham Forest: +25000
Everton: +25000
Fulham: +30000
Wolves: +30000
Bournemouth: +30000
Burnley: +50000
Sheffield United: +50000
Luton Town: +50000

Premier League 2023-24 kits

And of course, a new season means new kits! We are ranking the new threads as they are released and you can see all of them right here.

USWNT release 2023 World Cup jerseys

By Jun 11, 2023, 11:44 AM EDT
0 Comments

The USWNT 2023 World Cup jerseys have arrived and the Stars and Stripes will certainly stand out from the crowd at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand this summer.

[ MORE: Schedule, how to watch, bracket for 2023 World Cup ]

Vlatko Andonovski’s side are going for a third-straight World Cup title, something which has never been achieved in the history of the men’s and women’s game.

Led by Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Becky Sauerbrunn, this USWNT side have so much experience but there are also exciting young talents coming through with Mallory Swanson and Trinity Rodman excelling in recent months.

Below is a closer look at the the new USWNT 2023 World Cup jerseys, with the away kit also to be worn by the USMNT.

Latest USWNT news

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule
2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule – Groups, calendar, dates, times,...
USWNT World Cup schedule
When is the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup taking place? When are the...
USWNT
Women’s World Cup: USWNT results at each tournament

USWNT 2023 World Cup jerseys

U.S. Soccer say that the inspiration for the jerseys are “from abstract expressionism, an international art movement that started in the 1940s in New York and shifted the art epicenter from Europe to the U.S., similar to what the USA team has done for women’s soccer.”

They add there is “a custom USA ‘signature'” as the “bespoke mark is hand painted with ink on paper, and is a nod to the abstract expressionism movement, where each artist would sign their painting. Lastly, the USA’s inner pride mark celebrates the USWNT’s four Women’s World Cup championships in 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019.”

When it comes to the home kit, U.S. Soccer say it is “an unexpected take on the tradition of wearing white at home and features a bespoke drip paint technique pattern. Highlighting the energy of the USWNT and how they are diverse players and personalities, but always united, the action painting method pattern features a distinctive placement, making every single jersey unique.”

USWNT
Courtesy: US Soccer

For the blue away kit, which will be worn by both the USWNT and USMNT, there are “bespoke stars and stripe print on the sleeve cuffs – a diagonal stripe with intersecting stars – and a neckline that also features red blades, formed to look like the tip of stars.”

They add that those shapes are “subtle, patriotic nods to the hidden shapes that are inspired by abstract expressionism art.”

USWNT
Courtesy: US Soccer

Here is a look at both USWNT World Cup jerseys in a little more detail, plus the USMNT showing off their new away kits.

Manchester City make history as latest treble-winning side

By and Jun 11, 2023, 11:40 AM EDT
1 Comment

Manchester City are not only the champions of England, winners of the FA Cup and champions of Europe, but Pep Guardiola’s side (perhaps his greatest) will now be forever remembered as treble winners.

It’s an elite club, by the way, of teams that have won their domestic league, top domestic cup, and the European Cup.

Nine Now, 10 times in history has a team won the treble and once now, twice it has been done by a Premier League club.

[ MORE: Recalling Zlatan’s “unicorn” career ]

The Premier League title was captured via 12 straight victories from late February to late May, as Arsenal collapsed and let their eight-point lead slip. Five titles in six seasons. Ho-hum.

The FA Cup final was a tricky, tricky prospect, as Manchester United — the only other English club to achieve the treble feat — stood in their way at Wembley Stadium a week ago. Once again, for the third time since 2010, sky blue ribbons adorned the famous trophy. Once again, been there, done that.

Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final proved just as challenging, with Inter Milan fighting tooth and nail with a fantastic defensive gameplan. Enter: Rodri’s rocket. For the first time in club history, Manchester City are champions of Europe, and for the third time in three weeks they lift a trophy as fireworks erupt behind them and confetti rains down upon them.

For more treble trivia, head below the jump.

Premier League news

Tottenham transfer news
Tottenham transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates
Manchester City vs Inter Milan
Manchester City complete treble, win first Champions League
Premier League fixtures
Premier League 2023-24 season: Start date, teams, fixture release, how to...

How many times has the treble been won?

Bayern Munich and Barcelona have each done it twice, with Bayern doing it in 2012-13 and 2019-20 and Barca pulling it off in 2008-09 and 2014-15.

Celtic was the first to win a treble, doing it in 1966-67, while Ajax was the next in 1971-72.

PSV Eindhoven then won it in 1987-88 before Man United made it happen 11 years later. Inter Milan is the only Italian team to pull it off, winning in 2009-10.

Edit: Add Manchester City, 2022-23, to the list.

(UEFA.com)