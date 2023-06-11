Women’s World Cup: USWNT results at each tournament

By Jun 11, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

This summer, Australia and New Zealand will serve as joint-hosts of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. This is the ninth edition of the Women’s World Cup, which takes place every four years.

How many Women’s World Cups has the United States won?

The United States Women’s National Team is the two-time defending World Cup champions and is the most successful team in the history of the tournament. Overall, the USWNT has won four of the first eight Women’s World Cups, while they have never finished worse than third place.

MORE: Articles and videos from On Her Turf

When has the United States won the Women’s World Cup?

The USWNT has won four World Cups: 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019. They won the inaugural Women’s World Cup in 1991, beating Norway in the final behind two goals from Michelle Akers. The USWNT won as the host nation in 1999, beating China on penalty kicks in the final at the Rose Bowl, with Brandi Chastain scoring the game-winning penalty.

READ: Indonesia stripped of hosting U-20 World Cup

The United States enters this summer’s tournament as the two-time defending champions as they look to become the first team, male or female, to win three straight World Cups. The U.S. defeated Japan in the 2015 final, winning 5-2 behind a hat trick from Carli Lloyd in the game’s opening 16 minutes. In 2019, the U.S. won 2-0 against the Netherlands in the final behind goals from Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle.

United States Women’s National Team: World Cup Results

1991: Champions (won vs. Norway in final)

1995: Third place (lost vs. Norway in semifinals)

1999: Champions (won vs. China in final)

2003: Third place (lost vs. Germany in semifinals)

2007: Third Place (lost vs. Brazil in semifinals)

2011: Runners-up (lost vs. Japan in final)

2015: Champions (won vs. Japan in final)

2019: Champions (won vs. Netherlands in final)

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

  • When: July 20 to August 20
  • Location: Australia and New Zealand
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, scores, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2023 World Cup, and be sure to subscribe to NBC Sports on YouTube!

Premier League 2023-24 season: Start date, teams, fixture release, how to watch live, odds

By Jun 11, 2023, 7:18 AM EDT
0 Comments

An epic 2022-23 Premier League has only just finished but the 2023-24 Premier League is already fast approaching and there are plenty of key dates and information you need ahead of the new campaign.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

From Premier League fixture release date to the opening day of the season, how to watch the games and early odds for who will win it all, there is a lot going on.

Below is everything you need to know about the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Latest Premier League news

Manchester City win treble - Champions League
Manchester City make history as latest treble-winning side
Premier League odds
Premier League 2023-24 season: Title odds, way-too-early predictions
Manchester City vs Inter Milan
Manchester City complete treble, win first Champions League

When are the 2023-24 Premier League fixtures released?

The Premier League will announce the schedule for the new season on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 4am ET.

When will the 2023-24 Premier League season kick off?

The opening day of the season will be on the weekend of Saturday August 12, 2023.

When is the final day of the 2023-24 Premier League season?

Championship Sunday will take place on Sunday, May 19, 2024, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

Where can I watch Premier League games in the USA?

You can watch all 380 games during the 2023-24 Premier League season across our NBC platforms. During the 2022-23 season you could watch games on USA Network and NBC, plus via Peacock Premium.

Will there be a winter break in the 2023-24 season?

Yes, there will! It has returned after the 2022 World Cup impacted the 2022-23 season. There will be a ‘mid-season player break’ of Premier League action from January 13-20.

Which teams will compete in the 2023-24 Premier League?

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton, Burnley, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Liverpool, Luton Town, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Odds to win the 2023-24 Premier League title – (Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM )

BetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links. 

Manchester City: -175
Manchester United: +800
Arsenal: +900
Liverpool: +900
Chelsea: +1200
Newcastle United: +1400
Tottenham: +4000
Brighton: +5000
Aston Villa: +12500
West Ham: +20000
Brentford: +25000
Crystal Palace: +25000
Nottingham Forest: +25000
Everton: +25000
Fulham: +30000
Wolves: +30000
Bournemouth: +30000
Burnley: +50000
Sheffield United: +50000
Luton Town: +50000

Premier League 2023-24 kits

And of course, a new season means new kits! We are ranking the new threads as they are released and you can see all of them right here.

Manchester City make history as latest treble-winning side

By and Jun 11, 2023, 7:15 AM EDT
1 Comment

Manchester City are not only the champions of England, winners of the FA Cup and champions of Europe, but Pep Guardiola’s side (perhaps his greatest) will now be forever remembered as treble winners.

It’s an elite club, by the way, of teams that have won their domestic league, top domestic cup, and the European Cup.

Nine Now, 10 times in history has a team won the treble and once now, twice it has been done by a Premier League club.

[ MORE: Recalling Zlatan’s “unicorn” career ]

The Premier League title was captured via 12 straight victories from late February to late May, as Arsenal collapsed and let their eight-point lead slip. Five titles in six seasons. Ho-hum.

The FA Cup final was a tricky, tricky prospect, as Manchester United — the only other English club to achieve the treble feat — stood in their way at Wembley Stadium a week ago. Once again, for the third time since 2010, sky blue ribbons adorned the famous trophy. Once again, been there, done that.

Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final proved just as challenging, with Inter Milan fighting tooth and nail with a fantastic defensive gameplan. Enter: Rodri’s rocket. For the first time in club history, Manchester City are champions of Europe, and for the third time in three weeks they lift a trophy as fireworks erupt behind them and confetti rains down upon them.

For more treble trivia, head below the jump.

Premier League news

Premier League fixtures
Premier League 2023-24 season: Start date, teams, fixture release, how to...
Premier League odds
Premier League 2023-24 season: Title odds, way-too-early predictions
Manchester City vs Inter Milan
Manchester City complete treble, win first Champions League

How many times has the treble been won?

Bayern Munich and Barcelona have each done it twice, with Bayern doing it in 2012-13 and 2019-20 and Barca pulling it off in 2008-09 and 2014-15.

Celtic was the first to win a treble, doing it in 1966-67, while Ajax was the next in 1971-72.

PSV Eindhoven then won it in 1987-88 before Man United made it happen 11 years later. Inter Milan is the only Italian team to pull it off, winning in 2009-10.

Edit: Add Manchester City, 2022-23, to the list.

(UEFA.com)

Player ratings: Manchester City, champions of nearly everything

By Jun 11, 2023, 7:13 AM EDT
0 Comments

Manchester City are the champions of Europe after their triumph in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League final, a hard-fought victory over Inter Milan on Saturday.

[ RECAP: Manchester City complete treble, win first Champions League ]

Who stood out (for better and for worse) as the Premier League champions and FA Cup winners added the final piece of the puzzle to their historic treble?

Manchester City player ratings vs Inter Milan

GK – Ederson: 7 – Six saves, including a critical late stop just ahead of the goal line as Romelu Lukaku looked certain to equalize and send the final to extra-time.

CB – Manuel Akanji: 5.5 – The game nearly swung away from Manchester City when Akanji fell asleep in the 58th minute and Lautaro Martinez was permitted to race into the penalty area unobstructed. Fortunately for the Swiss international, Ederson soared off his line and made the shooting angle far too tight.

CB – Ruben Dias: 6.5

CB – Nathan Ake: 6.5

DM – John Stones: 7.5 – Alongside Bernardo Silva (more on him in a moment), Stones played the roll of Pep Guardiola’s defensive Swiss Army knife masterfully

DM – Rodri: 8 – Aside from generally being the best midfield anchor in the world, Rodri packs a mean right foot when the ball falls to him at the edge of the penalty area. When he struck the ball in the 68th minute, there was little doubt he would put it on target.

RW – Bernardo Silva: 7.5 – Few attackers in the world, if any, press as effectively and destructively as Bernardo, who oftentimes renders the entire left side of the opposition attack useless. He did it again on Saturday, with bombarding extraordinaire Federico Dimarco held to just one key pass in the waning moments of the game (he averaged 1.8 per game in Serie A this season and 1.5 in the Champions League as a key creator).

CM – Ilkay Gundogan: 7 – In what might be the final appearance of his Manchester City career, Gundogan was typically silky smooth in possession, even as Inter Milan clogged the middle of the field and made life rather difficult.

CM – Kevin De Bruyne: 5.5 – Another bitterly disappointing Champions League final for De Bruyne, who left the 2021 final with a fractured nose and orbital bone after 60 minutes, and lasted just 35 minutes on Saturday after pulling his hamstring midway through the first half.
CM (Sub 36′) – Phil Foden: 6

LW – Jack Grealish: 6

CF – Erling Haaland: 6 – By his otherworldly standards, it was a rather quiet game from Haaland, who had just one scoring chance (and one shot) which he hit straight into the chest of Andre Onana.

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Premier League 2023-24 season: Title odds, way-too-early predictions

By Jun 11, 2023, 7:12 AM EDT
0 Comments

The Premier League’s 2022-23 season has finally come to a conclusion, allowing nerves to settle and a collective sigh from every single supporter.

That was wild.

[ MORE: PST’s big 2022-23 Premier League awards post ]

So what will Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, and their 17 closest friends do for an encore?

And how likely is it that City repeats as Premier League champion for a fourth time, something that hasn’t been done since — checks notes, checks again, leafs through pages, scratches forehead — ever?

Below you’ll find the early odds on who will win next season’s Premier League, plus a bevy of absolutely rudderless predictions from what’s to come in the new campaign… all after the jump.

More Premier League

Premier League fixtures
Premier League 2023-24 season: Start date, teams, fixture release, how to...
Manchester City win treble - Champions League
Manchester City make history as latest treble-winning side
Manchester City vs Inter Milan
Manchester City complete treble, win first Champions League

Premier League 2023-24 season: Way-too-early predictions

It’s clear that Manchester City will be favored to win the Premier League again, but all it takes is a look back at last season to see how quickly things can go awry.

Liverpool was supposed to be Man City’s biggest rival for the 2022-23 Premier League Trophy, but it was Arsenal who led the table for much of the season and Manchester United who briefly joined in on the fun.

Tottenham and Chelsea fell off dramatically, while Newcastle United surged into the top four and several teams — Brighton, Aston Villa, Brentford — spent time as a hot-button underdog in the race.

Prediction No. 1: Erling Haaland will go back-to-back with the Golden Boot Award

Yeah, that’s not a wild prediction but it’s difficult to believe that Haaland won’t find another gear given that most players look more comfortable during their second year in Pep’s system. In fact, if Man City wins the Champions League this year, maybe Haaland’s focus will lead to 40 goals!

Prediction No. 2: The top-four and top-six races will be as insane as ever

It might be tempting to project drop-offs for Newcastle, Brighton, Brentford, and even Aston Villa given the potential for transfer tumult and the challenges of competing in Europe for all of those but the Bees, but at least two of the bunch will be alive in the top six picture provided health and a wise move or two.

And now think about this: Chelsea and Tottenham will only have the Premier League (and domestic cups) for their focus, while Liverpool will be able to prioritize the Premier League at least until it sees how it feels about the Europa League.

Prediction No. 3: Chelsea will adapt quickly under Mauricio Pochettino

Todd Boehly needs Mauricio Pochettino to work out. Mauricio Pochettino needs Mauricio Pochettino to work out. And Chelsea’s massive depth of talent should almost all be inspired for their second (or third, or fourth) chances at the club.

Sure there are questions regarding the atmosphere at the club but Pochettino’s going to have the rule of the roost from the first moment of preseason and he’ll have had lots of time to anticipate squad needs.

Chelsea just needs to score more goals and Pochettino will find finish from his men. Will it be enough to challenge for the league? It’s unlikely but the Blues should look a lot better with their focus on the league. And, hey, you wouldn’t rule out Chelsea claiming one of the cups!

Prediction No. 4: The relegation picture will be a bit more predictable

That’s not saying a ton given the Premier League’s bottom half was absolutely bonkers this season, but hear us out. West Ham, Wolves, Everton… the list of clubs that were surprisingly in or near the bottom three was long. It’s natural, usually a bit too much so, to predict that promoted teams will struggle but there are reasons to think all three sides will take some time to adjust to the level.

Burnley’s star of the season was Southampton loanee Nathan Tella and the Clarets will have several big questions to answer when it comes to loan players and the transfer market. Sheffield United still has Sander Berge and a few other stalwarts from their PL campaign but has to hope Iliman Ndiaye is ready to make the jump. and Luton Town has to make a huge adjustment quickly. That’s not to say some or all of the new boys won’t stay up, but it’s difficult to project a Fulham-like quickstart for any… at least right now.

Prediction No. 5: Declan Rice, Harry Kane to be Player of the Year contenders

Many expect Declan Rice to leave West Ham United for a Premier League power — Bayern Munich has also been linked — and the Irons midfielder will not take too long to adapt to a new system. That’s because Rice’s skill set is very versatile and what he does best is the simple stuff. Regardless of which “Big Six” club he joins, Rice will get a lot of love because he’s the type of player who makes everyone else’s job easier.

As for Harry Kane, the 30-goal man is on a mission to chase down Alan Shearer. Whether that continues at Tottenham as he goes on a free agent tour of the world, or if it happens in a leading role at Manchester United or another English club, it’s safe to say we’re going to see the best out of Kane assuming he stays healthy.

Premier League 2023-24 title odds

(One of our betting partners is BetMGMBetMGM is one of our Official Sports Betting Partners and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links.

Manchester City: -175
Manchester United: +800
Arsenal: +900
Liverpool: +900
Chelsea: +1200
Newcastle: +1400
Tottenham: +4000
Brighton: +5000
Aston Villa: +12500