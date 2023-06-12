Manchester City complete treble, win first Champions League

By Jun 12, 2023, 11:18 AM EDT
0 Comments

Champions of Europe: Now they can say that. Manchester City won the UEFA Champions League to wrap up a historic treble with a 1-0 win over Inter Milan in Istanbul on Saturday.

[ HISTORY: Manchester City join exclusive club as latest treble winners ]

It wasn’t vintage as City as Simone Inzaghi’s Inter put up a vintage defensive display, full of bite and fury, but Rodri’s vicious strike deep in the second half put City in the driver’s seat.

The Premier League winners three times running had an FA Cup under their belt after beating Manchester United on June 3 and the final jewel in their treble crown arrived Saturday.

[ MORE: Player ratings: Manchester City, champions of nearly everything ]

It’s the second treble for Pep Guardiola, who pulled it off with Barcelona in 2008-09. The achievement gives heated rivals United domestic company on the treble stage right down the road.

Premier League news

Pep Guardiola
Report: Pep Guardiola to leave Manchester City in 2025
Premier League fixtures
Premier League 2023-24 season: Start date, teams, fixture release, how to...
Premier League kits
Ranking the 2023-24 Premier League kits

UEFA Champions League final reaction

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola:

“Tired. Calm. Satisfied. It’s so difficult to win it.

“They are really good. Be patient, I said at half-time. You have to be lucky. Ederson or they miss it, they could draw. This competition is a coin.

“Our players have international games now. UEFA and FIFA, think about it. The Premier League finished two or three weeks ago, now people have to come back. It’s too much. We will start from zero next season.

“We’re going to celebrate in the hotel with family and friends. Monday, the parade is in Manchester. With this competition, the treble is so difficult.”

Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan:

“Unbelievable. Difficult to put in words. Today we made history.”

“It was probably a 50-50 game. We feel very fortunate it was for us. We knew everyone was talking about the treble. The pressure was there, but this team is built to handle the pressure in the best possible way.”

Manchester City defender/midfielder John Stones:

“It was the thing we were missing. I feel so pleased. It’s a pleasure to be a part of this team and create this history.

“We’re only the second team [from England] to do the treble. Both are so special in their own rights in different eras. I’m holding words back because I’m on camera, put it that way.

“We’ve set the bar high now. After this season, from where we were in the Premier League, to bring it back, win the FA Cup, then come here and win this, I can’t put it into words.”

“I played more like a No. 8 today, which I loved. I’m still learning. I don’t think I’m the best there, but I gave it my all. I thought it paid off. We created chances and there were key moments. Ederson saved that one at the end. Now, we can have a good chat about us actually winning this.”

Manchester City vs Inter Milan as it happened

2nd minute: Inter allowing City the ball and setting up with a 2-3-3-1 shape.

7th minute: Some hard fouls from Inter on Man City, underlined by Francesco Acerbi’s sliding takedown of Erling Haaland. Understandably just fouls but Inter opening the day daring referee Szymon Marciniak, the World Cup Final boss, to show a yellow.

12th minute: Is that a little rust from Ederson under the press of Lautaro Martinez? Inter continues to show some bite early and Jack Grealish is getting a familiar amount of physical opposition.

18th minute: Terrific discipline from Inter who’s been able to oscillate between keeping their shape and aggressive pressing. There’s width there but no regular spaces. If they can keep this up, it’s on for them.

29th minute: Haaland snaps a left-footed shot from a tight angle and Andre Onana stands firm, dipping his arm to block the shot. It stays in play and City put it out for an Inter goal kick. Kevin De Bruyne then lashes a bounding ball into Onana’s arms, and Grealish scuds a tepid effort to the keeper.

36th minute: INJURY SUB. And it’s a big one. De Bruyne can’t go on and it’ll be Phil Foden stepping into the fold with the score 0-0 and 10+ minutes left in the first half. And it’ll be eerily familiar to City supporters, who saw this in the club’s last UCL Final and will hope for a better outcome.

HALFTIME: City was definitely a bit better but the margins are close and Inter will like its chances even more now that De Bruyne has exited the contest. City predictably had 62 percent of the ball and edged the xG battle that half but Inter took four of the game’s seven shots and Onana made the best stop when he got his arm to Haaland’s rip around the half-hour mark. It’s all there for Inter… and City.

50th minute: It’s still City in possession without many obvious openings. Ironically, Onana makes an error to threaten some excitement, but Bernardo Silva is well handled by Inter and Federico Dimarco clears the danger.

56th minute: Enter this storyline –> Former Man United and Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku has been in scoring form and he’s entering for Edin Dzeko.

68th minute: GOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLL!! It’s RODRI and it’s 1-0 Manchester City! The treble is on, for the moment as Rodri runs onto a loose ball after Akanji slipped Bernardo Silva on goal and the Portuguese’s cross is blocked into space. Wow. A powerful rip and City’s in front.

71st minute: This should be level! Dimarco pops a header off the cross bar and then his follow-up header doesn’t get to the line because it zips off the leg of his teammate Lukaku. He might’ve been offside if VAR had to take a look at it but warning bells for City who almost fell victim to the honeymoon period after scoring a goal.

77th minute: Foden nearly makes it two! Onana’s on the scene and we’re set for a crazy final few minutes in Turkey.

88th minute: Oh, the minutes are ticking down now. There shouldn’t be too much stoppage time in Istanbul… and WHAT A SAVE! Ederson makes a close-range stop on Lukaku and Ruben Dias gets the rebound wide of the near post. Exhales all over the blue side of Manchester.

90th minute: Lukaku’s got a chance to beat Ederson again, but he drags his left-footed effort wide of the far post. FIVE minutes stoppage time ahead.

FULL TIME: MANCHESTER CITY HAVE WON THE TREBLE.

Rodri goal video: Vicious strike puts Man City in front

How to watch Manchester City vs Inter Milan live, stream link and start time

Dates: 3pm ET June 10, 2023
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

What Premier League clubs have won the treble?

Manchester United won the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League in 1998-99.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s Red Devils are the lone Premier League club to win it.

That’s was it until Saturday.

How many times has the treble been won?

It’s now 10 times in history that a team won its domestic league, top domestic cup, and the European Cup.

Bayern Munich and Barcelona have each done it twice, with Bayern doing it in 2012-13 and 2019-20 and Barca pulling it off in 2008-09 and 2014-15.

Celtic was the first to win a treble, doing it in 1966-67, while Ajax was the next in 1971-72.

PSV Eindhoven then won it in 1987-88 before Man United made it happen 11 years later. Inter Milan is the only Italian team to pull it off, winning in 2009-10.

(UEFA.com)

Champions League Final odds (Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM )

BetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links. 

Man City (-250) vs Inter Milan (+625) | Draw over 120 mins (+380)

Over 2.5 goals (-160). Under 2.5 goals (+110)

Champions League Final predictions

Joe Prince-Wright: Man City 2-1 Inter Milan
Andy Edwards: Man City 3-1 Inter Milan
Nick Mendola: Man City 2-0 Inter Milan

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: None

Inter Milan team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Dalbert.

Report: Pep Guardiola to leave Manchester City in 2025

By Jun 12, 2023, 12:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola plans to leave the all-conquering Premier League side in the summer of 2025, according to a report from The Guardian.

Guardiola has a contract at City until the summer of 2025 which would take his time at the Etihad Stadium to nine years.

[ TRANSFER NEWS: Arsenal | Liverpool | Chelsea | Tottenham | Man City | Man United

Per the report, Guardiola is now thinking about a future in international management (USMNT manager for the 2026 World Cup, anyone?), as previously he had thought about moving to Italy to try and win the league title in Europe’s top four leagues.

This news coming off the back of Manchester City’s historic treble win is a bit of a buzzkill for City’s fans but it is kind of expected. Guardiola was reportedly hesitant about extending his previous contract at City and only planned to stay for three years initially.

But he’s stuck around and has finally delivered the one trophy they craved most as the UEFA Champions League title sealed an incredible 2022-23 season.

Latest Premier League news

Premier League fixtures
Premier League 2023-24 season: Start date, teams, fixture release, how to...
Premier League kits
Ranking the 2023-24 Premier League kits
Arsenal transfer news
Arsenal transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

What next for Guardiola, Manchester City?

When it comes to the next few seasons, the only way Guardiola can now achieve something better at City is by winning the quadruple and by going an entire Premier League season unbeaten. That is pretty much it, right?

And if the hunger levels remain the same in the squad now that Manchester City have finally won the Champions League and have etched their name into the history books with their treble, who’s to say that Guardiola won’t stay on longer than 2025 if they keep on winning trophies season after season?

Of course, there is also the factor of the ongoing Premier League investigation into allegations that Manchester City breached over 100 financial rules. Depending on the outcome of that investigation, Pep Guardiola may move on even sooner.

But whenever Pep Guardiola decides to move on, he will do so as one of the best managers in Premier League history with only Sir Alex Ferguson and perhaps Arsene Wenger ahead of him.

If he does leave in 2025, he still has a couple of years to win a few more Premier League and Champions League titles to perhaps overtake Fergie.

Premier League 2023-24 season: Start date, teams, fixture release, how to watch live, odds

By Jun 12, 2023, 11:29 AM EDT
0 Comments

An epic 2022-23 Premier League has only just finished but the 2023-24 Premier League is already fast approaching and there are plenty of key dates and information you need ahead of the new campaign.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

From Premier League fixture release date to the opening day of the season, how to watch the games and early odds for who will win it all, there is a lot going on.

Below is everything you need to know about the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Latest Premier League news

Pep Guardiola
Report: Pep Guardiola to leave Manchester City in 2025
Premier League kits
Ranking the 2023-24 Premier League kits
Arsenal transfer news
Arsenal transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

When are the 2023-24 Premier League fixtures released?

The Premier League will announce the schedule for the new season on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 4am ET.

When will the 2023-24 Premier League season kick off?

The opening day of the season will be on the weekend of Saturday August 12, 2023.

When is the final day of the 2023-24 Premier League season?

Championship Sunday will take place on Sunday, May 19, 2024, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

Where can I watch Premier League games in the USA?

You can watch all 380 games during the 2023-24 Premier League season across our NBC platforms. During the 2022-23 season you could watch games on USA Network and NBC, plus via Peacock Premium.

Will there be a winter break in the 2023-24 season?

Yes, there will! It has returned after the 2022 World Cup impacted the 2022-23 season. There will be a ‘mid-season player break’ of Premier League action from January 13-20.

Which teams will compete in the 2023-24 Premier League?

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton, Burnley, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Liverpool, Luton Town, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Odds to win the 2023-24 Premier League title – (Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM )

BetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links. 

Manchester City: -175
Manchester United: +800
Arsenal: +900
Liverpool: +900
Chelsea: +1200
Newcastle United: +1400
Tottenham: +4000
Brighton: +5000
Aston Villa: +12500
West Ham: +20000
Brentford: +25000
Crystal Palace: +25000
Nottingham Forest: +25000
Everton: +25000
Fulham: +30000
Wolves: +30000
Bournemouth: +30000
Burnley: +50000
Sheffield United: +50000
Luton Town: +50000

Premier League 2023-24 kits

And of course, a new season means new kits! We are ranking the new threads as they are released and you can see all of them right here.

Ranking the 2023-24 Premier League kits

By Jun 12, 2023, 11:28 AM EDT
0 Comments

The 2023-24 Premier League kits are starting to be unveiled and there are some beauties out there.

[ MORE: 2022-23 Premier League schedule ]

From retro looks to snazzy designs, there are some very unique new looks as teams get ready for the new season.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Below we rank the Premier League kits which have been released as plenty more have been dropping ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Latest Premier League news

Pep Guardiola
Report: Pep Guardiola to leave Manchester City in 2025
Premier League fixtures
Premier League 2023-24 season: Start date, teams, fixture release, how to...
Arsenal transfer news
Arsenal transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

1. Liverpool

A classic look for the red home shirt and this is a belter. It has been kept simple and the white trim is marvellous. Liverpool have nailed this.

Liverpool kit
Getty Images

2. Crystal Palace

Absolutely lovely stuff and it also looks like a kit Spider Man would wear!? The red and blue halves are divine, while having the original Crystal Palace design on the shirt is a great touch. This kit also celebrates that Palace have now been in the Premier League for 10 years. The blue shorts and socks are also lovely. Well done Palace. Well done.

3. Manchester City

A nod to being at their current stadium for 20 years, Man City go for a retro look from the 2003-04 season when things were very, very different from them. It’s a lovely kit and having seen it in-person, up close it looks even better than the photos.

4. Tottenham

Clean and crisp, there’s a lovely simplistic feel to this Spurs kit. The blue trim works nicely and having Harry Kane front and center in the promo suggests he will be at Spurs at least for another season…

5. Arsenal

There is a lot going on with the print on the red but the gold is a nice touch. Pretty decent effort.

6. Newcastle

The black and white stripes is always nice but the club badge seems quite small compared to the new Saudi Arabian shirt sponsor. Falls under the ‘just okay’ category.

USWNT release 2023 World Cup jerseys

By Jun 12, 2023, 11:27 AM EDT
0 Comments

The USWNT 2023 World Cup jerseys have arrived and the Stars and Stripes will certainly stand out from the crowd at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand this summer.

[ MORE: Schedule, how to watch, bracket for 2023 World Cup ]

Vlatko Andonovski’s side are going for a third-straight World Cup title, something which has never been achieved in the history of the men’s and women’s game.

Led by Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Becky Sauerbrunn, this USWNT side have so much experience but there are also exciting young talents coming through with Mallory Swanson and Trinity Rodman excelling in recent months.

Below is a closer look at the the new USWNT 2023 World Cup jerseys, with the away kit also to be worn by the USMNT.

Latest USWNT news

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule
2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule – Groups, calendar, dates, times,...
USWNT World Cup schedule
When is the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup taking place? When are the...
USWNT
Women’s World Cup: USWNT results at each tournament

USWNT 2023 World Cup jerseys

U.S. Soccer say that the inspiration for the jerseys are “from abstract expressionism, an international art movement that started in the 1940s in New York and shifted the art epicenter from Europe to the U.S., similar to what the USA team has done for women’s soccer.”

They add there is “a custom USA ‘signature'” as the “bespoke mark is hand painted with ink on paper, and is a nod to the abstract expressionism movement, where each artist would sign their painting. Lastly, the USA’s inner pride mark celebrates the USWNT’s four Women’s World Cup championships in 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019.”

When it comes to the home kit, U.S. Soccer say it is “an unexpected take on the tradition of wearing white at home and features a bespoke drip paint technique pattern. Highlighting the energy of the USWNT and how they are diverse players and personalities, but always united, the action painting method pattern features a distinctive placement, making every single jersey unique.”

USWNT
Courtesy: US Soccer

For the blue away kit, which will be worn by both the USWNT and USMNT, there are “bespoke stars and stripe print on the sleeve cuffs – a diagonal stripe with intersecting stars – and a neckline that also features red blades, formed to look like the tip of stars.”

They add that those shapes are “subtle, patriotic nods to the hidden shapes that are inspired by abstract expressionism art.”

USWNT
Courtesy: US Soccer

Here is a look at both USWNT World Cup jerseys in a little more detail, plus the USMNT showing off their new away kits.