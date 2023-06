Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

After reaching the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup, the USMNT have a big 2023 coming up as they aim to build off a successful showing on the world’s biggest stage.

For the next few months CONCACAF Nations League takes center stage, while the program is very much in transition as Anthony Hudson was in temporary charge but he has now moved on with B.J. Callaghan taking over an interim basis as the search for a new permanent head coach continues.

After both the general manager (Brian McBride) and sporting director (Earnie Stewart) left in recent months, Matt Crocker has arrived as U.S. Soccer’s new sporting director and has some huge decisions coming up as the USMNT’s talented youngsters need some guidance with a World Cup on home soil just three years away.

As for now, here is the USMNT’s upcoming schedule for 2023, with plenty more games to be added based on their qualification for the 2023 Gold Cup on home soil.

How to watch USMNT

TV channels in English: HBO Max, TNT

TV channels en Español: Universo, Telemundo Deportes

Streaming en Español: Peacock

USMNT upcoming schedule

* Friendly | ** CONCACAF Nations League | *** 2022 World Cup | **** Gold Cup

2023

vs. Serbia* — Jan. 25, 10 pm ET — Loss 2-1 | Recap & highlights

vs. Colombia* — Jan. 28, 7:30 pm ET — Draw 0-0 | Recap & highlights

at Grenada** — March 24, 8 pm ET — Won 7-1 | Recap & highlights + Player ratings

vs El Salvador** — March 27, 7:30pm ET — Won 1-0 | Recap & highlights

vs Mexico* — April 19, 10:22pm ET — Draw 1-1 | Recap & highlights

vs Mexico ** — June 15, 10pm ET — Las Vegas, Nevada (Nations League semifinal)

2023 Gold Cup from June 16 to July 19

vs Jamaica**** — June 24, 9:30pm ET — Chicago, Illinois

vs TBD**** — June 28, 9:30pm ET — St. Louis, Missouri

vs Nicaragua**** — July 2, 7pm ET — Charlotte, North Carolina

October 2023

vs Germany* — October 14, 3pm ET — Rentschler Field, East Hartford, CT

vs Ghana* — October 17, 8:30pm ET — GEODIS Park, Nashville, TN

USMNT games in 2022

vs. Morocco* — June 1 — Win 3-0

vs. Uruguay* — June 5 — Draw 0-0

vs. Grenada** — June 10 — Win 5-0

at El Salvador** — June 14 — Draw 1-1

vs Japan* — Sept. 23 (in Dusseldorf, Germany) — Loss 2-0

vs Saudi Arabia* — Sept. 27 (in Murcia, Spain) — Draw 0-0

USMNT at 2022 World Cup

Group B

vs. Wales*** — Nov. 21, 2 pm ET — Draw 1-1

vs. England*** — Nov. 25, 2 pm ET — Draw 0-0

vs. Iran*** — Nov. 29, 2 pm ET — Win 1-0

Last 16

vs. Netherlands*** — Dec. 3, 10 am ET — Loss 3-1

USMNT 2022 World Cup qualifying scores, recaps, analysis

at El Salvador — Sept. 2 — Draw 0-0

vs. Canada — Sept. 5 — Draw 1-1

at Honduras — Sept. 8 — Win 4-1

vs. Jamaica — Oct. 7 — Win 1-0

at Panama — Oct. 10 — Loss 0-1

vs. Costa Rica — Oct. 13 — Win 2-1

vs. Mexico — Nov. 12 — Win 2-0

at Jamaica — Nov. 16 — Draw 1-1

vs. El Salvador — Jan. 27 — Win 1-0

at Canada — Jan. 30 — Loss 0-2

vs. Honduras — Feb. 2 — Win 3-0

at Mexico — March 24 — Draw 0-0

vs. Panama — March 27 — Win 5-1

at Costa Rica — March 30 — Loss 0-2

Final CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings

Canada — 28 points – (QUALIFIED) GD +16 – automatic qualification

Mexico — 28 points (QUALIFIED) GD +9 – automatic qualification

USMNT — 25 points – (QUALIFIED) GD +11 – automatic qualification

Costa Rica — 25 points (PLAYOFF) GD +5

Panama — 21 points (ELIMINATED)

Jamaica — 14 points (ELIMINATED)

El Salvador — 10 points (ELIMINATED)

Honduras — 4 points (ELIMINATED)

