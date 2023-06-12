USMNT vs Mexico: How to watch CONCACAF Nations League semifinal, stream

By Jun 12, 2023, 1:13 PM EDT
0 Comments

The United States men’s national team looks to stay the only team to win the CONCACAF Nations League, with heated rival Mexico standing in the way for a Thursday semifinal in Las Vegas.

And if it’s anything like the 2021 final… buckle up.

Interim boss B.J. Callaghan is at the wheel following the departure of previous interim manager Anthony Hudson, as the search for Gregg Berhalter’s replacement — or perhaps the re-hiring process for Berhalter himself — drags into the summer as planned.

Callaghan will have an exceptional opportunity to put a trophy on his resume, though the Yanks will not have Tyler Adams for this semifinal.

[ LIVE: CONCACAF Nations League hub ]

That said, the USMNT can still boast a brilliant 24-man squad that can put out a lineup with Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, and new forward Folarin Balogun.

If the Yanks win, they’ll face the winner of Peru and Canada — which kicks off three hours prior — to defend its CONCACAF Nations League crown.

The USMNT beat Grenada twice and El Salvador once in group play, also drawing La Selecta in San Salvador. Mexico beat Suriname twice and drew two matches with Jamaica in a tough Group A.

[ TRANSFER NEWS: Arsenal | Liverpool | Chelsea | Tottenham | Man City | Man United ] 

Former Tigres boss Diego Cocca will lead El Tri, who will not have Hirving Lozano, Jesus Manuel Corona, Raul Jimenez, Hector Herrera, and Nestor Araujo, but Mexico will have Edson Alvarez, Julian Araujo, and living legend goalkeeper Guillermo “Memo” Ochoa.

Title defense on? The Yanks will have every chance to come out on top, but matches with Mexico are always intense and the crowd will surely be split between CONCACAF’s two most accomplished nations.

How to watch USMNT vs Mexico, CONCACAF Nations League stream link

Kickoff time: 10pm ET Thursday
Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
TV channels, streaming in English: Paramount Plus
TV channels en Español: Univision

Premier League news

Pep Guardiola
Report: Pep Guardiola to leave Manchester City in 2025
Premier League fixtures
Premier League 2023-24 season: Start date, teams, fixture release, how to...
Premier League kits
Ranking the 2023-24 Premier League kits

USMNT upcoming schedule – Nations League, friendlies, Gold Cup

By Jun 12, 2023, 12:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

After reaching the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup, the USMNT have a big 2023 coming up as they aim to build off a successful showing on the world’s biggest stage.

[ LATEST: Balogun named to Nations League roster ]

For the next few months CONCACAF Nations League takes center stage, while the program is very much in transition as Anthony Hudson was in temporary charge but he has now moved on with B.J. Callaghan taking over an interim basis as the search for a new permanent head coach continues.

After both the general manager (Brian McBride) and sporting director (Earnie Stewart) left in recent months, Matt Crocker has arrived as U.S. Soccer’s new sporting director and has some huge decisions coming up as the USMNT’s talented youngsters need some guidance with a World Cup on home soil just three years away.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

As for now, here is the USMNT’s upcoming schedule for 2023, with plenty more games to be added based on their qualification for the 2023 Gold Cup on home soil. 

Latest USMNT news

USMNT vs Mexico live
USMNT vs Mexico: How to watch CONCACAF Nations League semifinal, stream
2026 World Cup host cities
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
2026 World Cup
How will 2026 World Cup actually work?

How to watch USMNT

TV channels in English: HBO Max, TNT
TV channels en Español: Universo, Telemundo Deportes
Streaming en Español: Peacock

USMNT upcoming schedule

* Friendly | ** CONCACAF Nations League | *** 2022 World Cup | **** Gold Cup

2023

vs. Serbia* — Jan. 25, 10 pm ET — Loss 2-1 | Recap & highlights
vs. Colombia* — Jan. 28, 7:30 pm ET — Draw 0-0 | Recap & highlights

at Grenada** — March 24, 8 pm ET — Won 7-1 | Recap & highlights + Player ratings
vs El Salvador** — March 27, 7:30pm ET — Won 1-0 | Recap & highlights
vs Mexico* — April 19, 10:22pm ET — Draw 1-1 | Recap & highlights

vs Mexico ** — June 15, 10pm ET — Las Vegas, Nevada (Nations League semifinal)

2023 Gold Cup from June 16 to July 19 

vs Jamaica**** — June 24, 9:30pm ET — Chicago, Illinois 
vs TBD**** — June 28, 9:30pm ET — St. Louis, Missouri 
vs Nicaragua**** — July 2, 7pm ET — Charlotte, North Carolina

October 2023

vs Germany* — October 14, 3pm ET — Rentschler Field, East Hartford, CT
vs Ghana* — October 17, 8:30pm ET — GEODIS Park, Nashville, TN

USMNT games in 2022

vs. Morocco* — June 1 — Win 3-0
vs. Uruguay* — June 5 — Draw 0-0
vs. Grenada** — June 10 — Win 5-0
at El Salvador** — June 14 — Draw 1-1
vs Japan* — Sept. 23 (in Dusseldorf, Germany) — Loss 2-0
vs Saudi Arabia* — Sept. 27 (in Murcia, Spain) — Draw 0-0

USMNT at 2022 World Cup

Group B
vs. Wales*** — Nov. 21, 2 pm ET — Draw 1-1
vs. England*** — Nov. 25, 2 pm ET — Draw 0-0
vs. Iran*** — Nov. 29, 2 pm ET — Win 1-0

Last 16
vs. Netherlands*** — Dec. 3, 10 am ET — Loss 3-1

USMNT 2022 World Cup qualifying scores, recaps, analysis

at El Salvador — Sept. 2Draw 0-0
vs. Canada — Sept. 5 — Draw 1-1
at Honduras — Sept. 8 — Win 4-1

vs. Jamaica — Oct. 7 — Win 1-0
at Panama — Oct. 10 — Loss 0-1
vs. Costa Rica — Oct. 13 — Win 2-1

vs. Mexico — Nov. 12 — Win 2-0
at Jamaica — Nov. 16 — Draw 1-1

vs. El Salvador — Jan. 27 — Win 1-0
at Canada — Jan. 30 — Loss 0-2
vs. Honduras — Feb. 2 — Win 3-0

at Mexico — March 24 — Draw 0-0 
vs. Panama — March 27 — Win 5-1
at Costa Rica — March 30 — Loss 0-2 

Final CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings

Canada — 28 points – (QUALIFIED) GD +16 – automatic qualification
Mexico — 28 points (QUALIFIED) GD +9 – automatic qualification
USMNT — 25 points – (QUALIFIED) GD +11 – automatic qualification

Costa Rica — 25 points (PLAYOFF) GD +5

Panama — 21 points (ELIMINATED)
Jamaica — 14 points (ELIMINATED)
El Salvador — 10 points (ELIMINATED)
Honduras — 4 points (ELIMINATED)

Latest USMNT news

USMNT vs Mexico live
USMNT vs Mexico: How to watch CONCACAF Nations League semifinal, stream
2026 World Cup host cities
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
2026 World Cup
How will 2026 World Cup actually work?

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Report: Pep Guardiola to leave Manchester City in 2025

By Jun 12, 2023, 12:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola plans to leave the all-conquering Premier League side in the summer of 2025, according to a report from The Guardian.

Guardiola has a contract at City until the summer of 2025 which would take his time at the Etihad Stadium to nine years.

[ TRANSFER NEWS: Arsenal | Liverpool | Chelsea | Tottenham | Man City | Man United

Per the report, Guardiola is now thinking about a future in international management (USMNT manager for the 2026 World Cup, anyone?), as previously he had thought about moving to Italy to try and win the league title in Europe’s top four leagues.

This news coming off the back of Manchester City’s historic treble win is a bit of a buzzkill for City’s fans but it is kind of expected. Guardiola was reportedly hesitant about extending his previous contract at City and only planned to stay for three years initially.

But he’s stuck around and has finally delivered the one trophy they craved most as the UEFA Champions League title sealed an incredible 2022-23 season.

Latest Premier League news

Premier League fixtures
Premier League 2023-24 season: Start date, teams, fixture release, how to...
Premier League kits
Ranking the 2023-24 Premier League kits
Arsenal transfer news
Arsenal transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

What next for Guardiola, Manchester City?

When it comes to the next few seasons, the only way Guardiola can now achieve something better at City is by winning the quadruple and by going an entire Premier League season unbeaten. That is pretty much it, right?

And if the hunger levels remain the same in the squad now that Manchester City have finally won the Champions League and have etched their name into the history books with their treble, who’s to say that Guardiola won’t stay on longer than 2025 if they keep on winning trophies season after season?

Of course, there is also the factor of the ongoing Premier League investigation into allegations that Manchester City breached over 100 financial rules. Depending on the outcome of that investigation, Pep Guardiola may move on even sooner.

But whenever Pep Guardiola decides to move on, he will do so as one of the best managers in Premier League history with only Sir Alex Ferguson and perhaps Arsene Wenger ahead of him.

If he does leave in 2025, he still has a couple of years to win a few more Premier League and Champions League titles to perhaps overtake Fergie.

Premier League 2023-24 season: Start date, teams, fixture release, how to watch live, odds

By Jun 12, 2023, 11:29 AM EDT
0 Comments

An epic 2022-23 Premier League has only just finished but the 2023-24 Premier League is already fast approaching and there are plenty of key dates and information you need ahead of the new campaign.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

From Premier League fixture release date to the opening day of the season, how to watch the games and early odds for who will win it all, there is a lot going on.

Below is everything you need to know about the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Latest Premier League news

Pep Guardiola
Report: Pep Guardiola to leave Manchester City in 2025
Premier League kits
Ranking the 2023-24 Premier League kits
Arsenal transfer news
Arsenal transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

When are the 2023-24 Premier League fixtures released?

The Premier League will announce the schedule for the new season on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 4am ET.

When will the 2023-24 Premier League season kick off?

The opening day of the season will be on the weekend of Saturday August 12, 2023.

When is the final day of the 2023-24 Premier League season?

Championship Sunday will take place on Sunday, May 19, 2024, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

Where can I watch Premier League games in the USA?

You can watch all 380 games during the 2023-24 Premier League season across our NBC platforms. During the 2022-23 season you could watch games on USA Network and NBC, plus via Peacock Premium.

Will there be a winter break in the 2023-24 season?

Yes, there will! It has returned after the 2022 World Cup impacted the 2022-23 season. There will be a ‘mid-season player break’ of Premier League action from January 13-20.

Which teams will compete in the 2023-24 Premier League?

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton, Burnley, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Liverpool, Luton Town, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Odds to win the 2023-24 Premier League title – (Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM )

BetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links. 

Manchester City: -175
Manchester United: +800
Arsenal: +900
Liverpool: +900
Chelsea: +1200
Newcastle United: +1400
Tottenham: +4000
Brighton: +5000
Aston Villa: +12500
West Ham: +20000
Brentford: +25000
Crystal Palace: +25000
Nottingham Forest: +25000
Everton: +25000
Fulham: +30000
Wolves: +30000
Bournemouth: +30000
Burnley: +50000
Sheffield United: +50000
Luton Town: +50000

Premier League 2023-24 kits

And of course, a new season means new kits! We are ranking the new threads as they are released and you can see all of them right here.

Ranking the 2023-24 Premier League kits

By Jun 12, 2023, 11:28 AM EDT
0 Comments

The 2023-24 Premier League kits are starting to be unveiled and there are some beauties out there.

[ MORE: 2022-23 Premier League schedule ]

From retro looks to snazzy designs, there are some very unique new looks as teams get ready for the new season.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Below we rank the Premier League kits which have been released as plenty more have been dropping ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Latest Premier League news

Pep Guardiola
Report: Pep Guardiola to leave Manchester City in 2025
Premier League fixtures
Premier League 2023-24 season: Start date, teams, fixture release, how to...
Arsenal transfer news
Arsenal transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

1. Liverpool

A classic look for the red home shirt and this is a belter. It has been kept simple and the white trim is marvellous. Liverpool have nailed this.

Liverpool kit
Getty Images

2. Crystal Palace

Absolutely lovely stuff and it also looks like a kit Spider Man would wear!? The red and blue halves are divine, while having the original Crystal Palace design on the shirt is a great touch. This kit also celebrates that Palace have now been in the Premier League for 10 years. The blue shorts and socks are also lovely. Well done Palace. Well done.

3. Manchester City

A nod to being at their current stadium for 20 years, Man City go for a retro look from the 2003-04 season when things were very, very different from them. It’s a lovely kit and having seen it in-person, up close it looks even better than the photos.

4. Tottenham

Clean and crisp, there’s a lovely simplistic feel to this Spurs kit. The blue trim works nicely and having Harry Kane front and center in the promo suggests he will be at Spurs at least for another season…

5. Arsenal

There is a lot going on with the print on the red but the gold is a nice touch. Pretty decent effort.

6. Newcastle

The black and white stripes is always nice but the club badge seems quite small compared to the new Saudi Arabian shirt sponsor. Falls under the ‘just okay’ category.