Following the FIFA Council meeting ahead of the 73rd FIFA Congress in Kigali, Rwanda, it was agreed that the number of games for the 2026 World Cup would increase and the format would change from the previous format of 16 groups of three teams.
The 2026 World Cup will take place in three North American countries: the United States, Mexico, and Canada. This will be the first time that the tournament is hosted by three different nations and it will be the very first time that the event will be contested in Canada. There will be a total of 16 venues used as host cities for the 2026 World Cup. The U.S. will have 11, Canada will have 2, and Mexico will have 3.
Additionally, the 2026 World Cup will debut an expanded format featuring 48 teams–as opposed to 32–split into 12 groups of 4.
Atlanta – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Boston – Gillette Stadium
Dallas – AT&T Stadium
Houston – NRG Stadium
Kansas City – Arrowhead Stadium
Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium
Miami – Hard Rock Stadium
New York/New Jersey – MetLife Stadium
Philadelphia – Lincoln Financial Field
San Francisco – Levi’s Stadium
Seattle – Lumen Field
With the tournament expanded to 48 teams for the first time in history for the 2026 World Cup, the current group stage format and knockout stage format will change. With 11 cities in the U.S., three in Mexico and two in Canada hosting games, there are plenty of logistics to figure out between now and June 2026 when it all kicks off.
Below is everything you need to know on the World Cup format, qualification and how it will all work.
FIFA have confirmed how the new qualification process will work, as the following formula was voted in at their 67th FIFA congress:
UEFA = 16 teams will qualify
CAF = 9.5 (.5 represents one playoff team)
AFC = 8.5
CONMBEOL = 6.5
CONCACAF = 6.5
OFC = 1.5
A playoff tournament involving six teams will be held in the U.S., Mexico and Canada to decide the final two teams who reach the World Cup. The two playoff teams with the highest FIFA world ranking will be seeded, while the other four will play a semifinal round to decide who reaches the final to play the two seeded teams.
One playoff team will come from each of the confederations (except UEFA) and there will be an extra team from the CONCACAF region to make up the six teams.
How will FIFA base the group stage, knockout rounds?
This is something which will be really intriguing in the years to come as FIFA plan out the logistics of where to hold group stage games, the knockout rounds and where national teams will be based.
We know one thing: FIFA will hold 80 games at the tournament with 60 games in the USA, 10 in Mexico and 10 in Canada. That has already been confirmed.
Throughout all of my chats with those involved in the host city bidding process in recent years one thing has stood out: FIFA wants regional groups of cities so games can be hosted in different cities but with very little travel for fans and teams.
With that in mind, putting a World Cup group in paired cities would work very well and then keeping those teams in a certain region of the U.S., Mexico and Canada for the first few rounds of the knockouts would also make sense.
For example: Groups A and B will be based on the West Coast for the group stage, plus Round of 32 and Round of 16, while Groups C and D will be based on the East Coast for the group stage, plus Round of 32 and Round of 16, and so on and so forth.
As for how that will all work, I’ve had a go at predicting which cities could be paired together to host games in 2026:
Vancouver + Seattle
San Francisco + LA
Mexico City + Guadalajara
Monterrey + Houston
Kansas City + Dallas
Atlanta + Miami
Boston + Toronto
Philadelphia + New York
Which city will host the 2026 World Cup final?
It seems like three locations across the USA are the frontrunners: Los Angeles, Dallas and New York City/NJ.
The latter seems like the favorite as things stand, especially as FIFA chose NYC to unveil the 16 host cities for the 2026 World Cup.
Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium has hosted two World Cup finals in the past and despite its iconic status in world soccer, expect the final to be held in the USA.
After FIFA announced the men’s World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
11 American venues were selected, with five located in the eastern third (despite FIFA’s interpretation of Atlanta), three in the central part of the country and three more out west. Two Canadian cities (Toronto and Vancouver) will host World Cup games for the first time. A pair of Mexican cities (Mexico City and Guadalajara) are set to host the World Cup for the third time (1970 and 1986) while Monterrey was chosen for the second time.
Below is the full list of cities selected as host venues for the 2026 World Cup in the Unites States, Canada and Mexico…
Which 16 venues were selected as host cities for the 2026 World Cup?
USA (11)
Atlanta – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Boston – Gillette Stadium
Dallas – AT&T Stadium
Houston – NRG Stadium
Kansas City – Arrowhead Stadium
Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium
Miami – Hard Rock Stadium
New York/New Jersey – MetLife Stadium
Philadelphia – Lincoln Financial Field
San Francisco – Levi’s Stadium
Seattle – Lumen Field
With 23 venues vying for 16 spots, a number of notable cities (and venues) were snubbed. Washington D.C., the nation’s capital (in a joint-bid with Baltimore, where games would have been played), was not chosen.
The Rose Bowl, where the 1994 World Cup final was played, was also not selected with Los Angeles presenting two stadiums as options; SoFi Stadium, home of the NFL’s Rams and Chargers, was selected. Cincinnati, Denver, Nashville and Orlando were the other American cities to miss out as 2026 World Cup venues, alongside Canada’s Edmonton.
2026 World Cup format and qualification
Now that we know the host cities, stadiums and venues for the 2026 World Cup, let’s talk about the tournament itself…
First and foremost, as host nations, the USA, Canada and Mexico will all automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup.
The 2026 World Cup will be the first tournament featuring 48 teams and there will be 16 groups of three teams in each. The top two from each group will reach the Round of 32.
That means there will be 104 games in total at the 2026 World Cup.
It will also be the first World Cup played across three different host nations.
The idea behind adding 16 teams is that one round of group stage games is eliminated and replaced by an additional round of win-or-go-home games in the knockout rounds.
Given that the final round of group games can carry very little, or even no, weight pending earlier results, the new format will guarantee that nearly every game at the 2026 World Cup is hugely consequential.
Yes, FIFA will make a lot more money by changing the format, but fans will also be treated to a better quality product, from beginning to end, with even more global superstars from “lesser” national teams than ever before.
Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Tottenham transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.
Midfielders – Maybe as many as three, maybe as few as one, pending how Postecoglu views loanees Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso (and whether or not Napoli and Villarreal exercise their options to buy, respectively); Rodrigo Bentancur isn’t expected to return from his torn ACL until November.
Goalkeeper – At 36 years old and after 11 seasons, captain Hugo Lloris is likely to leave this summer; 35-year-old Fraser Forster should remain the backup.
Center backs – At least two, maybe three, with Eric Dier, Clement Lenglet and Davinson Sanchez all either struggling for form and/or likely to leave this summer; only Cristian Romero should be penciled in at this point.
Left back – Only Ben Davies, who is now a left-sided center back in a back-three, and Ivan Perisic, who is 34 and a converted attacking midfielder, have previously played the position with any regularity.
Forwards – On top of all of that, the biggest question remains whether or not Harry Kane leaves this summer; Son Heung-min is now 30 and regressed in 2022-23; Richarlison ($73 million last summer) scored the same number of goals for Spurs all season (3) as he did for Brazil in four games at the World Cup.
Tottenham transfers confirmed, summer 2023
In
None
Out
Lucas Moura – end of contract
Tottenham Hotspur rumors, transfer news today, live!
June 11 – Tottenham in advanced talks with Brentford goalkeeper David Raya
With captain Hugo Lloris’ exit looking increasingly likely this summer (see below), Spurs are increasingly likely to be in the market for a new starting goalkeeper. According to reports this weekend, Brentford’s David Raya is close to agreeing personal terms with Tottenham ahead of what could be a $50-million move from the west side of London to the north, though Daniel Levy and Co., reportedly believe that valuation is too high. Shocker.
Raya has been sensational since joining Brentford from Blackburn Rovers four years ago. After two seasons in the Championship, Raya and the Bees made the step up to the Premier League with no trouble whatsoever. He’s a good shot-stopper, but it’s his on-ball and passing ability that make him unique and well suited to a side that wants to aggressively play out of the back and quickly attack the other way. The transition from Thomas Frank to Ange Postecoglou would be close to seamless for the 27-year-old Spanish international. (AE)
June 6 – Spurs linked with trio of Premier League backs including Harry Maguire
Ange Postecoglou may be an attack-first manager, but he’s gotta sort out Tottenham’s poor back line.
The juiciest rumor in the mill has to be the idea that Erik ten Hag is open to the idea of selling Harry Maguire to Spurs, who would try to reinvigorate the England center back’s club career after a down 2022-23 season.
But perhaps more impactful would be the transfer of Aymeric Laporte, once Manchester City’s top center back, to North London.
And there’s a more under-the-radar idea in Wolverthampton Wanderers standout Max Kilman, who has emerged as a top defender in his own right despite Wolves’ disappointing season.
The Kilman investment is a classic Spurs “buy lower” move, Maguire a wild one, and Laporte the sort of more measured move — price tag pending — that would signify something a bit different but also more ambitious. What do you think? (NM)
The Spurs legend has been a staple between the sticks in North London but had a tough season in a number of ways.
“We are coming to an important moment, whether for the club or for me. It’s the end of an era. I have desires for other things. … But I don’t forget that I still have a year of contract with Tottenham and that in football it is always difficult to predict what will happen. What is essential at the moment is to recover well from my injury. I’m on vacation but I continue to talk and do my training. My goal is to be on top in July, then we’ll see what the future holds for me.”
Lloris made clear in the interview that he’s not looking to retire, and that he’s not ruling out more time at Tottenham.
He says he has more to give on the pitch.
“You can’t go from a successful World Cup to being an average player in a few months,” Lloris said. “I had a few hard knocks, I was a little inconsistent in my performance, I got injured twice. I came out of the World Cup pretty dull. The pace had been hellish before that. This is the first time in my career that I am unavailable, but I’m good in my head, in my body. This period will bring me freshness to still make me happy in the effort, the performance, the work. The most important thing is to find a project in which I flourish, at Tottenham among others.” (NM)
April 9 – North London derby battle as Spurs, Arsenal scrap for Elye Wahi
Twenty-year-old Montpellier striker Elye Wahi has attracted lots of interest this season with 12 goals and three assists this season.
French site Jeunes Footeux says that Arsenal and Tottenham (as well as PSG) have not been put off by that price tag and will look to woo the striker to North London this summer.
Wahi’s a young 20, born in January, and he has a contract through the 2024-25 season so he won’t come cheap. The report says Montpellier’s asking for around $35 million.
The 6-foot center forward had four goals and an assist in his last four games entering Sunday’s visit from Toulouse. The advanced stats say he can carry the ball above average but basically has been strictly a finisher. Sounds like someone could use some schooling from a certain Harry Kane. (NM)
March 23 – Spurs linked with Dean Henderson interest
Look: A Tottenham story that isn’t about Antonio Conte or Harry Kane… at least entirely.
That’s because ESPN says that Tottenham’s interest in Manchester United property/serial loanee Dean Henderson could be used to lower the cost for Kane.
Henderson was 14 when he joined Manchester United from Carlisle United in 2011, and he made his senior move in 2015.
Henderson’s on loan to Nottingham Forest, where it’s been no surprise that he shined before going down to injury. Henderson was twice Sheffield United Young Player of the Year, on loan, and won the Championship Golden Glove in boosting the Blades into the Premier League.
Club legend Hugo Lloris has not been himself this season and is currently hurt, Fraser Forster is only under contract through 2023-24, and young keepers Brandon Austin and Alfie Whiteman have limited experience and all on loan. A solution will be needed, and soon. (NM)
You’ll remember that the German center back wasn’t exactly angling to leave the Blues but uncertainty over the club’s ownership following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Roman Abramovich’s links to his country’s president Vladimir Putin led to Rudiger moving to Real Madrid.
The 29-year-old has been a regular starter at the Bernabeu but the report says continued Real links with new backs including RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol may unsettle Rudiger, who just wants regular playing time and a stable situation. (NM)
Tottenham Hotspur confirmed transfers & signings – January 2023 window
Ins
Arnaut Danjuma – Villarreal (loan)
Jude Soonsup-Bell – Chelsea
Outs
Matt Doherty (contract termination)
Tottenham Hotspur archived rumors transfer news
Jan. 31 – Matt Doherty, Spurs mutually terminate contract
As one full back is set to arrive in north London, another has left. Right back Matt Doherty is now expected to join Atletico Madrid after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract with Tottenham. (AE)
Jan. 31 – Pedro Porro loan move nears, Doherty to Atletico Madrid, Gil moves on loan
Matt Doherty may be leaving Tottenham on loan to Atletico Madrid, according to reports, while fullback Djed Spence will also be leaving on loan.
Atleti has plenty of success with their last acquisition of a fullback from Spurs, as Kieran Trippier shined at the Wanda Metropolitano.
And Spence reportedly turned down a loan to Atleti in favor of a move to Rennes in Ligue 1, while Bryan Gil is going on loan to Sevilla.
All this as Tottenham hopes to land Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon in a move that’s been slow-cooking all month and had plenty of complications. The Spence and Doherty reports will give Spurs fans hope that the Porro deal is coming.
Will the second time be the charm for Arnaut Danjuma when it comes to the Premier League?
Danjuma joins Spurs on loan for the rest of the season. He’s been playing plenty of center forward and can give Harry Kane a rest, but will also be plenty happy to head to the left wing.
The Bournemouth winger scored 10 times last season in La Liga and struck six times in 11 UEFA Champions League games, including in knockout round games against Juventus and Bayern Munich.
The 25-year-old has six goals in 17 matches across all competitions this season for Villarreal. (NM)
Jan. 24 – Danjuma to make late u-turn and join Spurs?
Arnaut Danjuma appeared to be heading to Everton from Villarreal but the Dutch winger could now be making a very late u-turn. Danjuma, 25, has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs and looked set to join the Toffees on loan. Despite Frank Lampard being sacked, Danjuma was still expected to sign for Everton but our colleagues in the UK at Sky Sports say he is now heading to Tottenham for talks and a medical has been scheduled for him on Tuesday evening. Danjuma would be a solid squad player for Tottenham and we’ve seen flashes of his brilliance for Bournemouth and also at Villarreal. Antonio Conte wanted to sign some extra cover in attacking areas and it looks like he will get it. (JPW)
Jan. 23 – Kane ‘open’ to new contract talks at Tottenham
Harry Kane is reportedly keen and open to holding talks with Tottenham over a new contract at the club. The 29-year-old striker has been heavily linked with a move to both Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Manchester United in the past but a move to the former now seems like it has passed after Erling Haaland’s arrival. Per a report from David Ornstein, Kane and Spurs will talk in early February about a new deal and his priority is to ‘succeed with Tottenham.’ This is all quite a change from the previous years when it has seemed like Kane was very close to leaving but couldn’t force through an exit as Spurs asked for a huge transfer fee (and rightly so) for their star man. Despite Spurs struggling at the moment as they lose ground in the top four race and the future of Antonio Conte as boss is uncertain, having Kane sign a new contract would at least give Spurs fans some good news as they’ll know Kane will be around to score 20-25 goals a season for at least the next few years. (JPW)
🚨 EXCL: Harry Kane open to signing new contract at Tottenham. No dialogue since summer 2021 but talks planned for after Jan window. If circumstances right, possible 29yo will now extend past 2024. Striker’s priority is to succeed with #THFC@TheAthleticFChttps://t.co/aSnuYBX4mE
Football.London has a very Spurs-like report that Tottenham has ‘verbally offered’ $14 million for Leandro Trossard after the Brighton man expressed his wishes to leave the Amex Stadium.
Trossard has reportedly fallen out with Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi and Brighton’s been said to want between $25-30 million for the playmaker.
Spurs landing Trossard for under $20 million would be at-worst a good risk and at-best an absolute coup, as the Belgian has done big things for Brighton. Playing with a focal point like Harry Kane could take him to the next level. (NM)
Jan. 9 – Trossard, Raya linked with Spurs
Tottenham have been linked with moves for both Leandro Trossard and David Raya as they try to strengthen their lineup. According to The Telegraph, Brentford and Spain goalkeeper Raya, 27, is seen as the long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris. The French captain only recently signed a contract extension but Lloris, 36, has been linked with a move away from Tottenham in recent years. Per the report, Raya will become Spurs’ top goalkeeping target in the summer and he is a fine shot-stopper and is very good playing the ball out of the back with his feet.
As for Trossard, this seems like a deal which could happen in January. The Daily Mail claim that Spurs are among several clubs, including Chelsea, who are set to move for the Belgian winger. Trossard, 28, is out of contract at Brighton next summer and didn’t feature in their win at Everton or in their 5-1 FA Cup win at Middlesbrough. It seems like a move this month could be possible as Brighton will aim to recoup some cash for their talented winger/wing-back. Trossard has added goals and assists to his game over the last 12 months and was a key cog in Graham Potter’s success as a hybrid wing-back. However, Roberto De Zerbi could use Kaoru Mitoma in that role and Brighton will look to move on Trossard in January. Spurs need to upgrade their wing-back potions and if Trossard comes in on the left, it would allow Ivan Perisic to play further up the pitch. Alternatively, Trossard is also comfortable playing as a winger or attacking midfielder and he is proven in the Premier League. Is he the type of player who can turn Spurs into a guaranteed top four team? Probably not. Is he a top quality addition who has the potential to slot in seamlessly? He is. (JPW)
Dec. 29 – Tottenham, Manchester United open talks with Rennes for Martin Terrier
Yes, Tottenham’s just splashed plenty of cash on a star left winger in Richarlison, but would the versatility of Martin Terrier make him a great fit to compete with the Brazilian as well as Heung-min Son?
Terrier has scored and assisted on the regular in France’s top flight. He scored 21 goals last season and has eight in 14 matches this season. The left wing can also play center forward amongst other positions. He’s chipped in three goals in the Europa League this campaign and also had provided 11 assists across all competitions since the start of last season.
Very strong in the air and plenty good in combination play, Terrier has posted impressed xG and xA numbers and could combine with Kane but also deputize for the exhaustively-used CF. He may be a better fit for Spurs but might Man United before more willing to spend to get him? (NM)
Arsenal transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates
After pushing for the Premier League title in the 2022-23 season but coming up short at the business end of the campaign, there is an extremely good squad already assembled and Arsenal will be in the UEFA Champions League next season.
That means extra experience, quality and depth are required.
Arteta continues to rejuvenate an already stunning attack that includes Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and captain Martin Odegaard, but it is perhaps in midfield and defense where he will look to do business this summer.
Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Arsenal transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles (22 PL appearances – loan to Southampton)
Reiss Nelson (11 appearances)
Arsenal transfer needs, summer 2023
Center back – With only Gabriel and William Saliba as trusted options in the center of defense, at least two more rotational starters of Premier League/Champions League-caliber are required.
Defensive midfielder – Jorginho was a savvy January signing with Thomas Partey frequently injured and increasingly a liability as the 2022-23 season wore on, and the Gunners’ title hopes dissipated.
Central midfielder – Beyond Martin Odegaard and Granit Xhaka (the latter of whom might leave this summer), only Emile Smith Rowe, who made just 12 sub appearances in the PL last season due to injuries, has any kind of track record as a creative contributor (assuming Oleksandr Zinchenko remains at left back).
Arsenal transfers confirmed, summer 2023
In
None
Out
None
Arsenal rumors, transfer news today, live!
June 10 – Arsenal prepared to pay for Man City want-away
Joao Cancelo is not going to Bayern Munich and Mikel Arteta is apparently happy to lure the Man City playmaker to North London.
Football Transfers says that Arsenal’s been quoted an approximate $56 million price tag for the playmaking fullback, who cost a bit more than that when City took him off Juventus’ hands in 2019.
Cancelo turned 29 late last months and featured for City and loan club Bayern Munich this season to the tune of three goals and 11 assists in 3,161 minutes. (NM)
June 4 – Arsenal midfield targets include Feyenoord star
The Gunners’ changes in midfield this summer could be more than simply chasing Declan Rice and replacing Granit Xhaka, but let’s focus on the latter.
Football.London claims that Arsenal’s found their ideal replacement for Xhaka, who is said to be nearing a Bayer Leverkusen move, and that Orkun Kokcu of Feyenoord is the man to take his place.
The Dutch-born Turkey international, 22, scored 12 times with five assists across all competitions last season and his ball progression and passing stats are out of this world (at least compared to the “next tier” of leagues by FBref.com).
It could take a $50M+ deal to land Kokcu, and the same report connects Arsenal with interest in Ilkay Gundogan, Moises Caicedo, Mason Mount, and Martin Zubimendi. (NM)
May 30 – Declan Rice linked with Bayern Munich
Our partners at Sky Germany say that Bayern Munich are very interested in signing Declan Rice from West Ham. Bayern, who won their 11-straight Bundesliga title on the final day of the season, have made Rice, 24, their top target as Thomas Tuchel is a huge fan of the England international.
Here is more from Sky Germany reporter Uli Kohler: “Tuchel had a phone call with Rice. I don’t know what they were talking about – maybe money, maybe about what he can expect here [in Munich]. Bayern is keen on him. They need a strong defensive midfielder but everybody knows there are a lot of other clubs interested in him. Bayern could afford it. They would like to keep it below €100m [£86.4m]. They have to look at their accounts very closely but I think they can afford it.”
Rice has long been linked with a move to Arsenal or Manchester United but it is believed that West Ham’s asking price for their captain and central midfielder (who is out of contract next summer) is putting up Premier League clubs. Bayern appear to be ready to pay close to the $120 million West Ham want for Rice. Is he worth it? He is. There is perhaps no better two-way central midfielder under the age of 25 in Europe and Rice’s ceiling is extremely high. (JPW)
May 23 – Bukayo Saka signs improved, extended contract
Bukayo Saka had hardly been linked with a move away from Arsenal, but with just one year left on his existing deal, the 21-year-old winger has put pen to paper on a new contract for three more years and (presumably) a lot more money. With one game left this season, Saka leads Arsenal in goals (13) and assists (11). Unfortunately for the rest of the Premier League, Saka’s very best is still probably to come. (AE)
May 22 – Mount, Rice, Gundogan key targets this summer
A report from The Athletic says that Arsenal want to sign Mason Mount, Declan Rice and Ilkay Gundogan this summer. With Granit Xhaka set to move on this summer and Arsenal struggling in central midfield (especially Thomas Partey) in the final months of this season, it is an area where Arteta wants to strengthen. Declan Rice is the main target but it will cost a huge amount to sign him from West Ham (reportedly over $130 million) despite Rice, 24, only having one more year left on his contract. Rice’s close friend Mount also has just a year left on his Chelsea contract and it appears he could be leaving Stamford Bridge this summer. Per the report, Liverpool and Manchester United both want to sign Mount from Chelsea too.
As for Gundogan, he is another player who has just one year left on his contract at Manchester City and the City skipper has long been linked with a move to Barcelona. On paper it seems like Gundogan, 32, could be a really good addition to this Arsenal side. He would help the youngsters continue to develop, while he has worked closely with Mikel Arteta before when the current Arsenal boss was assistant coach at Man City. We’ve all seen how well Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko have settled in at Arsenal after arriving from Man City and Gundogan would provide the quality, experience and winning knowhow Arsenal need to make the next step. (JPW)
May 15 – Arsenal joined by Man Utd in Simakan pursuit
Mikel Arteta is targeting 23-year-old RB Leipzig center back Mohamed Simakan, though he’ll face competition from within the Premier League according to Fichajes.
Simakan has produced three goals and eight assists across all competitions this season, also spending time at right back and even a bit more advanced over the course of the campaign.
A very good passer and monster in the air, the French young international left Strasbourg for Leipzig in 2021 and has been a force this season despite missing a handful of games for various ailments. (NM)
April 18 – Declan Rice prefers move to Arsenal, not Newcastle, this summer
With just one year remaining on his current contract, Declan Rice is all but certain to leave West Ham this summer, as Arsenal and Newcastle are both 1) preparing to be in next season’s UEFA Champions League, and 2) very interested in the 24-year-old services.
However, all signs point toward Rice and Arsenal arranging a deal sometime in the coming weeks and/or months. According to a report from talkSPORT, Rice prefers to make the short move from east London to north London, where the Mikel Arteta requires a defensive-minded midfielder around which to build the next team in his Arsenal project.
West Ham will hope to get somewhere in the neighborhood of $125 million for Rice, but that could be a difficult sales pitch to Arsenal, who could simply wait 12 more months and sign him for free. (AE)
April 9 – Gunners could vie with Tottenham for Ligue 1 hotshot
Montpellier striker Elye Wahi’s 12 goals and three assists this season have Arsenal and Tottenham (as well as PSG) looking to woo the striker to North London this summer, according to French site Jeunes Footeux.
Wahi turned 20 in January and he has a contract through the 2024-25 season so he won’t come cheap. The report says Montpellier’s asking for around $35 million.
The center forward’s more than 6-feet tall and had four goals and an assist in his last four games entering Sunday’s league match with Toulouse.
The advanced stats say Wahi’s a raw scorer; He carries the ball above average but has been effective almost strictly as a finisher. Mikel Arteta already has a young English-American center forward coming back from loan in France and a few options already in North London but… maybe? (NM)
April 1 – Aurelien Tchouameni targeted by Arsenal (again)
Real Madrid splashed a lot of cash on Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni, but his status as an expensive player who isn’t starting opens him up for a sale, according to Catalan site El Nacional.
Long-linked with Arsenal and Liverpool before moving to Real, Tchouameni is also being mentioned as a target for Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and Manchester United.
The 23-year-old has played very well when called upon, as advertised an excellent ball mover who relishes his space when the opponent has the ball.
Carlo Ancelotti has found minutes for Tchouameni but the loaded midfield situation means Real boss Florentino Perez is looking at an $80 million player who is often on the bench to start games. Could he look to recoup fees to splash on a striker? (NM)
March 20 – Arsenal wants Galatasaray fullback
Mikel Arteta wants some new blood at right back and his club is looking to Turkey for a French youngster.
Sacha Boey, 22, has been capped by France at several youth levels but has launched his profile sky high this season with Galatasaray.
Boey has two goals in 23 appearances this year, having moved from Rennes in 2021. He previously racked up 30-plus Ligue 1 appearances between Rennes and Dijon.
A report from Turkish site Aksam has Arsenal leading the race of Lyon, Sporting Lisbon, and Premier League clubs Crystal Palace and Aston Villa. (NM)
February 27 – Gunners linked with Serie A star striker, midfielder
Mikel Arteta sees some things he likes in Italy, where World Cup winner Lautaro Martinez and Serbia star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic are reported as targets for the Arsenal.
Martinez, 25, had been starring for Inter Milan long before he helped Lionel Messi win a World Cup, and the Argentine has 16 goals and seven assists across all competitions this season.
The 27-year-old has 39 caps and seven goals for Serbia, and he’s twice been Serie A Best XI, including last season. Milinkovic-Savic is Lazio’s two-time defending Player of the Year.
Milinkovic-Savic is among the complete midfielders in the game. Newcastle and West Ham have also been heavily linked with his services, but only one is currently on pace to offer him European football. Advantage: Arsenal? (NM)
Twice-capped by Denmark, Hojlund started at home with Copenhagen before heading to Austria’s Sturm Graz.
Hojlund has 13 goals and five assists in 29 appearances across all competitions between Sturm Graz and Atalanta, scoring against Dynamo Kiev in Champions League qualification for the latter.
He’s one to watch, but it’s also worth noting that Atalanta just purchased him in summer and is very much in the race for Champions League places in Serie A. He could do worse than collecting some group stage seasoning in the UCL and UEL at a club that spotted him early. Heck, would a club like Arsenal consider a summer buy and loan back to Italy? (NM)
February 25 – Bukayo Saka, William Saliba approach new deals
Reports out of North London say that Arsenal is nearing new deals with 21-year-olds: Center back William Saliba and, perhaps more eye-catching, playmaker Bukayo Saka.
Saka signed his current deal in 2019 and it runs through the end of the 2023-24 season: It’s safe to say his career has since found a new level.
London-born and with 24 England caps, Saka is one of the faces of Arsenal’s renaissance. A relentless worker off the ball, he has nine goals and eight assists in Premier League play this season and would fetch a heaping helping of salary on the open market.
Easy decision for the Gunners, given his status within the team. (NM)
Arsenal confirmed transfers & signings – January 2023 window
Ins
Leandro Trossard – Brighton & Hove Albion ($33.4 million)
Jorginho – Chelsea ($14.8 million)
Jakub Kiwior – Spezia (undisclosed)
Outs
Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Coventry) Loan
Miguel Azeez (Wigan) Loan
Arthur Okonkwo (Sturm Graz) Loan
Ovie Ejeheri (SJK Seinajoki) Loan
Harry Clarke (Ipswich Town)
Arsenal archived transfer news, January 2023
January 31 – Arsenal confirm Jorginho signing
Jorginho has joined Arsenal on an 18-month contract, for a reported fee of $14.8 million. The 31-year-old Italian, who started 15 of 20 Premier League games for Chelsea this season, should be an incredibly useful (and experienced) figure for Mikel Arteta, as the Gunners try to lift the PL trophy for the first time since 2004.
January 31 – Arsenal moves for Jorginho as Caicedo move collapses
Brighton wasn’t lying when it came to their desire to keep Moises Caicedo for a European push, and Arsenal has made a new plan.
Reports say that Arsenal will sign Chelsea midfielder Jorginho on an 18-month deal with an option for an additional year. The price tag? About $15 million.
Sure some Arsenal fans won’t love buying a player off of Chelsea, but Jorginho is one of the great game readers of his generation. The risk is low. (NM)
January 29 – Brighton without Caicedo as talks continue
A report from the Daily Mail says Arsenal have submitted a second bid for Moises Caicedo, with an improved offer of $86.6 million going in. Brighton are said to want $100 million for Caicedo. He did not play against Liverpool in the FA Cup on Sunday and reportedly he will not be around the team until Feb. 1, after the transfer deadline. Brighton have told Caicedo they want him to stay but his social media posting asking to be allowed to leave has put the writing on the wall. Will Arsenal up their offer and get their main ahead of Chelsea? (JPW)
De Zerbi: “Caicedo is a good guy. We will see. We hope he stays with us but this question for the club and Moises”🚨🇪🇨 #BHAFC#AFC
January 28 – Moises Caicedo saga takes another twist
Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo has reportedly not shown up for training at Brighton after previously posting a message on social media asking for him to be allowed to leave. Arsenal reportedly had a $65 million bid for Caicedo rejected as Brighton do not want to sell him in January. Fabrizio Romano has said that Arsenal will go in with an improved offer. Caicedo, 21, has been a revelation for the Seagulls and has been chased by Chelsea, and many other Premier League heavyweights, since the summer. This latest twist could force Brighton’s hand in the final hours of the January window but they are likely to want closer to $85 million for their talented box-to-box midfielder. (JPW)
EXCL: Moises Caicedo didn’t turn up for training today — he wants leave immediately. Caicedo could also miss tomorrow’s game. ⚠️ #BHAFC
🚨 Understand Arsenal are expected to improve their bid, after £60m revealed yesterday. #AFC
It has been reported by The Times that Chelsea have stepped up interest in Everton’s Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana. The 21-year-old has been one of the only bright spots in Everton’s dreadful campaign and the Belgian international is seen as a player Chelsea can sign this month to bolster their midfield and is easier (and much cheaper) to acquire than Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo. Onana arrived at Goodison from Lille last summer for a deal worth up to $40 million. It is believed Chelsea have offered $62 million initially for Onana, who can drive forward from midfield, is tidy on the ball and just always seems to make things happen. One problem: does Onana want to sign for Chelsea? A report from Belgian outlet Nieuwsblad states that Onana has rejected a move to Chelsea and wants to stay at Everton and keep them in the Premier League. There same report also says that a move to Arsenal could be a more realistic option for Onana. Are Arsenal and Chelsea settle to battle it out for yet another player? Keep a close eye on Onana late in this window. (JPW)
January 26 – Huge offer for Caicedo on the way?
It appears that Arsenal and Chelsea are going to go head-to-head for plenty of new signings and Moises Caicedo is the latest star player at the center of the battle. A report from the London Evening Standard says that Arsenal could spend $93 million on Caicedo, 21, as Chelsea have baulked at Brighton’s asking price and look to have moved on to other targets. The Ecuadorian midfielder has been a revelation in the Premier League this season and is exactly the kind of player Arsenal have made a habit of recruiting over the last few years: young, hungry, physical and focused. Caicedo has been chased by Chelsea for months and most expected him to join his former Brighton boss Graham Potter at Stamford Bridge in the upcoming transfer windows. Wherever he goes, Caicedo will make Brighton a huge profit and looks set for a brilliant Premier League as a holding midfielder. (JPW)
January 25 – One back in (from La Liga), one out to Fulham
Reports say that Arsenal will led Cedric Soares head on loan to London neighbors Fulham, but not without a replacement.
Sky Sports says that Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund are in hot pursuit of Real Valladolid right back Ivan Fresneda.
Marca says that Fresneda missed Valladolid training amid reports that Arsenal matched BVB’s $15 million bid for the back.
The 18-year-old has started regularly for Valladolid this season when healthy and has represented Spain at the U-18 and U-19 levels.
Valladolid doesn’t have a lot of the ball so there are limited ways to judge his attacking production even by advanced metrics, but he does rank well in receiving the ball and has terrific numbers in tackles, interceptions, and clearances according to FBref.com. (NM)
January 24 – Leeds join battle for McKennie
After USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie was linked with a move to Arsenal, it appears that Leeds United are also keen on the American. According to Fabrizio Romano, McKennie is an option Leeds are looking at. With Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson already at Elland Road, thanks largely to American coach Jesse Marsch, perhaps McKennie will head to Leeds where he will likely play every week? That probably won’t be the case at Arsenal, at least initially. (JPW)
Leeds are exploring new options for the midfield including Weston McKennie. It’s one of the possibilities considered by the club as @MatteMoretto has reported ⚪️🇺🇸 #LUFC
January 23 – USMNT star Weston McKennie linked with Arsenal transfer
According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie is wanted by Arsenal. Per the report, Arsenal are in talks with Juve and are willing to spend around $22-27 million on McKennie. The American midfielder could be part of the mass exodus at Juventus given the recent turmoil at the club, as the Italian giants were just handed a 15-point deduction amid ongoing investigations into finances and the governance of the club. The report says McKennie could be sell to fund the arrival of a new winger. McKennie has long been linked with Tottenham, and other PL clubs, but this move to Arsenal would suit his style of play very well and he would be a great midfielder to rotate in for Xhaka and Partey, while his versatility means he can slot in at right back, center back and elsewhere. (JPW)
January 23 – Declan Rice linked with Arsenal again
Okay, so Arsenal are definitely trying to sign a central midfielder. And it seems like Declan Rice is their top target for this summer. Rice’s contract at West Ham is ticking down and although Chelsea and Manchester United also wanted to sign the England international, a report from the Guardian says that Rice would prefer a move to Arsenal (JPW)
January 21 – Eduardo Camavinga loan talks
This is a real surprise, isn’t it? According to the London Evening Standard, Arsenal are in talks with Real Madrid over a loan move for Eduardo Camavinga. The 20-year-old France international has struggled to become a regular at Real and it appears he wants more regular action. Will he get that at Arsenal? It’s hard to see the duo of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey being broken up but maybe Camavinga could play alongside them both in a more defensive midfield setup? Camavinga is a quality player and if Arsenal can get this loan move sealed, it significantly strengthens their options in central midfield. (JPW)
January 20 – Leandro Trossard confirmed as newest Arsenal signing
It seems like Leandro Trossard is getting closer to joining Arsenal in January. Per Fabrizio Romano, the Brighton and Belgium star has agreed personal terms and is just waiting for the Gunners and Seagulls to agree a transfer fee. Trossard, 28, has fallen out with Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi and is out of their plans. It has been reported that Brighton want over $33 million for Trossard as he has just six months left on his current contract but Brighton can also trigger an extra year so he basically has 18 months left on his current deal. Would this be a good move for Arsenal? Absolutely, 1000 percent yes. Trossard can slot into several different roles in their wide, midfield and attacking areas and can also do a job at full back or wing-back. He is versatile, has quality on the ball and this season he has added plenty of goals to his name. Mikel Arteta needs extra depth in wide areas and Trossard provides that. It will be key to keeping Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli fresh. This is one of those situations where it is a great deal for all involved. (JPW)
EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal have opened talks to sign Leandro Trossard from Brighton, negotiations are advanced with official bid ready for permanent move. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC
Arsenal are being linked with wingers galore at the moment and it appears Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby is the latest target. According to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Arsenal have reached out to Leverkusen about the availability of Diaby. The 23-year-old winger is a French international and Leverkusen have reportedly said he is worth over $108 million. Does that fee sound familiar? It is the transfer fee Chelsea just paid Shakhtar Donetsk for Mudryk and is now seen as the reference point for a talented winger in Europe. Diaby’s speed, crossing ability and penchant to cut inside mean he is very similar to Arsenal’s current wide players and he would slot into this system perfectly. He also creates and scores a lot of goals (25 assists and 23 goals since the start of the 2020-21 season), which is always handy. It seems like a move in the summer is more likely but Arsenal are putting the building blocks in place. (JPW)
January 16 – Gunners in Declan Rice driver’s seat?
The 24-year-old England midfielder is part of the Irons’ potent midfield with Lucas Paqueta and Tomas Soucek, but has been said to want UEFA Champions League football and 15th-place West Ham is well off top-half standards so far this season.
Rice was long ticketed for old club Chelsea, but the Blues are said to prefer Enzo Fernandez and other options for the center of the park. (NM)
January 16 – Raphinha, Ferran Torres interest
According to 90min Arsenal have enquired about Barcelona duo Raphinha and Ferran Torres. Per the report, Arsenal’s sporting director Edu has held talks with Barca to see if the two wide forwards are available. After missing out on Mudryk, Arsenal still want to sign a new winger. It is believed both Raphinha and Torres could be available as Barcelona need to cut their wage bill further. Raphinha was a key target for Arsenal last summer but joined Barca from Leeds instead but the Brazilian winger has struggled to nail down a starting spot at the Nou Camp. If Arsenal could sign Raphinha for less than the $70 million Barcelona paid for him last summer, that would represent a very good deal for the Gunners. He knows the Premier League inside out and his style of play would suit this Arsenal side extremely well as he could rotate in and out of the lineup with Saka and Martinelli. (JPW)
January 15 – Gunners have interest in Leandro Trossard
According to David Ornstein, Arsenal are now interested in signing Leandro Trossard from Brighton. After missing out on Mudryk, the Gunners still want to improve their options out wide and Trossard has six months left on his current deal at Brighton with the Seagulls having an option to extend his contract by a year. Trossard, 28, has been left out of Brighton’s recent squads and his agents released a statement saying his time at Brighton is basically up after falling out with manager Roberto De Zerbi. Trossard is proven in the Premier League and will be a very good option to rotate into Arsenal’s attacking lineup. (JPW)
January 15 – Mudryk signs in $108 million deal on eight-and-a-half year deal
Mykhailo Mudryk has signed for Chelsea, as the Blues reportedly offered him double what Arsenal were prepared to pay him in wages. Mudryk, 22, has signed an eight-and-a-half year deal and the Ukrainian winger will be a big part of their future as they continue to expensively revamp their squad. As for Arsenal, this is one that got away as the finances of the deal just didn’t add up for the Gunners. They are now moving on to other options. (JPW)
January 14 – Chelsea could snap up Mudryk from under the noses of Arsenal
This is absolutely bonkers. There have been reports over the last week or so that Chelsea could make a move for Mudryk but this latest update from Fabrizio Romano seems to be a lot more concrete and Chelsea are trying to get one over their London rivals. Arsenal have been haggling over the transfer fee for many days with Shakhtar and it seems like Chelsea are ready to pay the Ukrainian side whatever they want for the talented winger. This would be a huge blow for Arsenal but I guess every player has his price, right? (JPW)
🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea board now in Poland trying to reach verbal agreement with Shakhtar for Mudryk and hijack the deal! Official bid ready close to €100m. 🔵 #CFC
Arsenal always been leading the race, in talks with Shakhtar after 3d official bid.
January 13 – Arsenal, Shakhtar ironing out transfer fee structure for Mudryk
According to the latest report regarding Arsenal’s pursuit of Mykhaylo Mudryk, progress is being made as Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk go back and forth over the transfer fee. $60 million is the latest reported base fee, with another $30 million expected in add-ons. (AE)