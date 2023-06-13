Manchester United transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

By , and Jun 13, 2023, 8:23 AM EDT
0 Comments

Manchester United transfer news is always intriguing, and it’ll be doubly so this summer as manager Erik ten Hag prepares for his second season at Old Trafford.

VIDEO: Premier League analysis ] 

The Red Devils have Champions League football to offer once again after finishing 3rd in the Premier League this season, now they must start to chip away at the 14-point gap between themselves and three-time defending champions (and noisy neighbors) Manchester City.

Last summer, Man United brought in Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro, and Christian Eriksen and bolstered their squad further in January with loanees Marcel Sabitzer and Wout Weghorst.

So what’s next?

[ TRANSFER NEWS: Liverpool | Chelsea | Arsenal | Tottenham | Man City ]

Below we round up the latest done deals, reports, and rumors and give our analysis on Manchester United transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic month.

Manchester United expiring contracts, June 30

  • David de Gea (38 PL appearances)
  • Marcel Sabitzer (end of loan – 11 appearances)
  • Wout Weghorst (end of loan – 17 appearances)
  • Phil Jones (0 appearances)
  • Jack Butland (end of loan – 0 PL appearances)
  • Tom Heaton (0 PL appearances)

Manchester United transfer needs, summer 2023

  • Center forward – A goal-scoring, line-leading star man to permanently move Marcus Rashford to the left wing/underneath.
  • Midfielder(s) – A more attacking box-to-box player than Fred/Donny van de Beek; an upgrade of Casemiro’s backup/someone who can play alongside him (currently Scott McTominay).
  • Goalkeeper(s) – Maybe as many as three, if David de Gea doesn’t sign a new contract.

Manchester United transfers confirmed, summer 2023

In

None

Out

Phil Jones – end of contract

Manchester United rumors, transfer news today, live!

June 12 – Man United expected to make formal bid for Mason Mount

Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports say that Manchester United are set to make a formal bid for Mason Mount. The report says that United will make the bid ‘soon’ but adds there is still a ‘gap in valuation’ between Chelsea and United. Mount, 24, is out of contract at Chelsea next summer but talks over a new deal stalled months ago and the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have all been linked with a move for the England international. The sticking point? Chelsea reportedly want $86 million for Mount. Would this move be a good one for Mount and United? I’m not sure. His high-energy pressing would suit Erik ten Hag’s style well but is he going to start ahead of Bruno Fernandes? Probably not. (JPW)

June 12 – Manchester United ‘unlikely’ to make a move for Harry Kane this summer

It seems like Harry Kane will be staying at Tottenham Hotspur for at least one more season. Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports say that Manchester United are ‘unlikely to bid’ for Kane as Tottenham don’t want to sell to a direct rival in the Premier League. Kane’s contract at Tottenham is up next summer and it now seems very likely he will stay at the club for one more season, then become a free agent. (JPW)

June 12 – Manchester United want to sign Jordan Pickford

Didn’t really expect to see this report, did you? According to The Sun, Jordan Pickford is wanted by Manchester United. The Everton and England goalkeeper is valued at $38 million by United but given Pickford’s importance to the Toffees, they will probably ask for double that. Per the report, Everton’s financial issues mean that Pickford may be sold and United are lining up potential replacements for David de Gea should he move on this summer as he is yet to sign a new contract. Pickford would be a very solid option for United and despite a few mistakes here and there, he was key in saving Everton from relegation and has impressed for England in recent tournaments. (JPW)

June 6 – Who’s at the top of the center back wish list?

While Raphael Varane has been great, Lisandro Martinez impressive, and Victor Lindelof reborn, there’s still desire for strengthening the center back corps at Old Trafford.

Rumors Tuesday said Harry Maguire could be out the door and that Tottenham Hotspur has interest under new coach Ange Postecoglou, but who would might be coming to Man United?

Napoli’s Kim Min-Jae has a $50 million release clause and was absolutely monstrous for the Neapolitans in their huge scudetto-winning season. The 26-year-old is a brilliant passer and an absolute force in the air.

But hold on: L’Equipe says that United’s center back priority is versatile World Cup winner Benjamin Pavard. The Bayern Munich star can also play right back and has elite metrics in pretty much every statistical area.

Who would you rather have, Man Utd fans? (NM)

June 4 – Diogo Costa links continue

United is moving to sort out its goalkeeper situation and its months-long links with Portuguese star Diogo Costa are resurfacing.

A Bola says that Costa, 23, will leave Porto following Sunday’s cup final against Braga, and that Man United is joined by Chelsea and Newcastle in pursuit of the backstop.

But Erik ten Hag’s bunch is leading the way for his signature and the Red Devils could have a new No. 1. Currently, United boasts David De Gea, Jack Butland, and Tom Heaton, plus Dean Henderson is returning from loan.

All but Henderson are out of contract at the end of the season. Butland is not expected to be back and Henderson will want someone’s No. 1 shirt. De Gea? Who knows. This could be the time for Costa. (NM)

June 2 – Talks ongoing for young forwards

According to The Athletic, Manchester United have been in ‘detailed talks’ over the signing of Randal Kolo Muani and Rasmus Hojlund. The young forward duo are both being chased by the Red Devils as Erik ten Hag wants to add one of them and a more experienced striker. Per the report, John Murtaugh has spoken to both Eintracht Frankfurt and Atalanta multiple times about Kolo Muani and Hojlund respectively and United are hoping to move on with chasing summer targets despite uncertainty surrounding their ownership status as the Glazer Family continue to explore the option of a full or partial sale of the Premier League giants. Kolo Muani and Hojlund both fit the mould for the type of player Erik ten Hag wants and if United can land one of them and somehow pull off an unlikely move for Harry Kane (unlikely due to Daniel Levy’s unwillingness to do business) then it will be a heck of a summer for the Red Devils. (JPW)

June 1 – United move to front of queue for Mason Mount

A report from ESPN says that Manchester United have moved to the front of the queue when it comes to signing Mason Mount this summer. Mount, 24, has just one year left on his contract at Chelsea and is expected to move on this summer. Mount has been linked with moves to United and Liverpool but the report says that Mount is keen on heading to United although the Red Devils have some reservations over the $75 million transfer fee Chelsea are asking for. Per the report, clubs are waiting for later in the summer to try and buy Mount as they known Chelsea will have to move players on due to the enormous squad Mauricio Pochettino has inherited and will have to trim. Does Mount to United make sense? It does. He can slot in anywhere in Erik ten Hag’s midfield and is the perfect kind of player to add depth to their squad and be a great 12th man or step in when key midfielders are injured or need a rest. His time at Chelsea is clearly coming to an end and even though Mount has struggled this season at Chelsea, his quality is proven in the Premier League in recent years and on the international stage with England. (JPW)

May 25 – Harry Kane, Declan Rice, Mason Mount are summer targets

A report from our partners in the UK at Sky Sports says that Manchester United are trying to sign a trio of England internationals: Harry Kane, Mason Mount and Declan Rice.

“Manchester United will try to sign Harry Kane, Declan Rice and Mason Mount this summer. Their No. 1 target is Kane. He is the player Erik ten Hag wants most. It is unlikely they will sign all three players and everything depends on what happens with the takeover. Kane, Rice and Mount are exactly the kind of characters Ten Hag wants in his dressing room.”

It is clear Kane will be the top target for United as Erik ten Hag has spoken about signing a new striker and that is their main transfer need. It is tough to see Tottenham selling Kane to a direct top four rival in Manchester United for anything less than $130 million, even with Kane’s contract winding down. That said, do you take that money this summer and use it to rebuild? Or let him go for free in the summer of 2024?

Next up, Declan Rice will surely be their next main target, as all three of these players have just one year left on their contract. Rice, 24, is just the type of player United need alongside Casemiro in central midfield and the England international has become one of the best two-way central midfielders in Europe under the age of 25. Rice’s close friend is Mason Mount and the latter clearly doesn’t want to sign a new contract at Chelsea, so he could be the cheaper option of the three. All of this hinges on Manchester United’s takeover but if, as expected, they qualify for the Champions League, then signing two of these three players would be a huge upgrade on their current options and gives them quality, depth and experience in midfield and attack. First choice would be Kane and Rice but Kane and Mount would still be pretty decent. (JPW)

May 20 – Rasmus Hojlund to Manchester United?

A report from The Times says that Manchester United are looking to sign Denmark and Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund. The 20-year-old has scored seven goals in 29 games for Atalanta and the report says he could be available for $50 million this summer. Hojlund’s style of play slots in with what United want from their forwards and his speed, technical ability and height will give them a different options in attack.

Per the report, Manchester United will still focus on signing Harry Kane this summer but they also want Hojlund to arrive to give Erik ten Hag extra attacking options. Scoring goals has been an issue for United this season as they’re the second-lowest goalscorer in the top 10.

May 15 – Man United looking back into Adrien Rabiot

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before…

L’Equipe says Manchester United is ready to pursue Adrien Rabiot of Juventus a season after missing out on the French midfielder last summer.

Rabiot, 28, has eight goals and three assists this season and his advanced metrics are very good in ball progression, aerials, and defending.

Erik ten Hag will certainly be looking to upgrade his midfield depth alongside 31-year-old Casemiro. Might Rabiot be a good fit? (NM)

April 24 – More buzz on Harry Kane to Manchester United

Tottenham’s 6-1 loss to Newcastle at the weekend put a serious crimp in the club’s top-four plans and Manchester United may seem the time as right to strike in its striker search.

United’s been linked with Harry Kane for a while and Kane has to be questioning is future with Cristian Stellini the latest Tottenham coach to be fired by Daniel Levy, and that move coming amid reports that former boss Mauricio Pochettino is the front-runner for the Chelsea job.

(command-c, command-v) Kane, 29, is heading into the final year of his Tottenham contract and is being mentioned as a target for Bayern Munich and others. United would make sense here, too, as a new center forward is top of their list. (NM)

April 9 – Man Utd become front-runner for long-time Ten Hag target Frimpong

Netherlands youth international Jeremie Frimpong could hop back to Manchester for a different color jersey than his youth days.

Frimpong, 22, came up through the ranks at Manchester City and exploded onto the scene with a move to Celtic in 2019.

The youngster impressed in 1.5 seasons in Glasgow, winning a Premiership, Scottish Cup, and League Cup treble before moving to Bayer Leverkusen midway through the 2020-21 season.

He’s on fire this season, with eight goals and six assists from the wide places. His ball progression numbers are outlandish in nearly 2.5 seasons with the Bundesliga outfit, and Ten Hag is said to have wanted to bring him to Old Trafford last summer, too. (NM)

March 28 – Goncalo Ramos emerges as top target for summer

Benfica and Portugal forward Goncalo Ramos has emerged as a top target for Manchester United this summer. According to a report from Record in Portugal, United want to sign Ramos as they need a new man to lead their attack. Per the report, Ramos has a release clause of $130 million in his contract. Given that Manchester United would have to pay a similar fee for Harry Kane and a deal for Kane would prove very difficult given Spurs’ reluctance to sell to a Premier League rivals, perhaps a move for Ramos, 21, is more attainable?

It would slot in with their philosophy of buying young emerging talents such as Jadon Sancho and Antony in recent windows and Ramos’ style of play would suit Erik ten Hag and United well. With injury issues to Anthony Martial throughout this season and Wout Weghorst expected to return to Burnley when his loan ends this summer, only Marcus Rashford is around to lead the charge up top. Even he is better starting out on the left so signing a new striker is a priority for ETH this summer and Ramos is experienced enough at a very young age, but also on the way up with plenty of room for improvement, to suggest he would be the perfect long-term option. (JPW)

March 27 – Manu Kone price tag starts at $53M plus add-ons

Kouadio “Manu” Kone is being linked with a move to Manchester United as the Red Devils look to invigorate their midfield with a player who won’t turn 22 until May.

Kone debuted for Toulouse as a teenager and came into his own once the club was relegated to Ligue 2 for the 2020-21 season.

His performances there got him a move to Borussia Monchengladbach, where the central midfielder has become a regular contributor as an aggressive dribbler and tackler.

Fabrizio Romano says Man United will face competition from Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea when it comes to the France U-21 star’s signature. (NM)

March 23 – Red Devils to beat Chelsea to Watford teenage starlet

Watford left back Harry Amass is on the fast track to Hornets success, but instead may choose life in Manchester United’s academy over first team time at age 16 (?!).

Amass is an England U-15 and U-16 call-up who has made the bench for Watford against Reading in a January FA Cup match.

The London Evening Standard says that Amass believed a Champions League regular would be a better spot for his growth, and that Manchester United is expected to win his signature over Chelsea. (NM)

March 15 – Manchester United linked with $145 million bid for Eintracht forward

Regarding our latest update, Manchester United being linked with nine-figure strikers may become rather common until it solves its center forward challenges.

Bild, via Sky Sports, says that United will offer around $145 million for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani, The 24-year-old forward scored his first senior goal for France when he added Les Bleus’ second goal of a 2-0 win over Morocco. He has five caps.

Kolo Muani’s star has risen dramatically over the past three seasons. He joined Nantes at age 17 and took a Championnat National loan before scoring nine Ligue 1 goals and eight assists two seasons again and bagging 12 goals in his second season.

Kolo Muani then signed for Eintracht Frankfurt and his first season in Germany has been exceptional. He has 16 goals and 14 assists across all competitions and Eintracht made it to the Champions League Round of 16 (where it seems destined to dip out following Wednesday’s second leg at Napoli, where it’s down 2-0).

FBRef.com details Kolo Muani as an elite ball carrier for a center forward, but the price tag is absolutely massive. That said, perhaps $100M is the new $50M. Rich. (NM)

March 11 – Harry Kane is Erik ten Hag’s No. 1 summer target

Imagine a Manchester United attacking three of Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, and Antony, sitting underneath Harry Kane.

Come on, right? That’ll give any back line a run for its money, and the Manchester Evening Newssays that Erik ten Hag has prioritized Kane for a summer move.

Kane, 29, is heading into the final year of his Tottenham contract, with Spurs looking a good bet to keep their place in the top four and give Kane a route back into the Champions League.

But Kane has also been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich if he were to leave Tottenham, leaving North London without drawing as much domestic ire from a club and fan base which has earned him so much devotion.

The same report says Anthony Martial is going to leave United this summer.

Could you see Kane at Old Trafford in a home shirt? The powerhouse forward has been as crucial a finisher as any player in the Premier League not named Erling Haaland. Kane has 22 goal involvements in 27 Premier League games, not far off Haaland’s — relatively speaking — 32 in 25.  (NM)

February 27 — Red Devils linked with Celta Vigo starlet

Manchester United’s been linked with several players this weekend including long-time target Lautaro Martinez, but the biggest heat might be under the fight for Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga.

Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, and Man Utd are reportedly in hot pursuit of the 20-year-old, viewing as a ball-carrying wizard with a eye for goal.

Veiga has eight goals, three assists, and 46 shot-creating actions during 22 La Liga matches for Celta, where he plays as an attacking midfielder and has earned call-ups to Spain’s U-18 and U-21 sides. (NM)

Manchester United confirmed transfers & signings – January 2023 window

Ins

Wout Weghorst – Burnley (loan)
Jack Butland – Crystal Palace (loan)
Marcel Sabitzer – Bayern Munich (loan)

Outs

Martin Dubravka – Newcastle United (loan recall)

Manchester United archived transfer news

January 31 – Marcel Sabitzer wants to leave Bayern Munich

Surprising moves between Munich and Manchester may not be limited to Joao Cancelo’s move abroad.

Marcel Sabitzer could end his frustrating spell at Bayern Munich by heading to Manchester United, as the Austrian is reportedly unhappy with his usage at Bayern.

The move makes a ton of sense now that Christian Eriksen is out until at least April with injury, and Sabitzer would likely be freed up to make more adventurous passes. He’s been in a more defensive role at Bayern.

A hard-tackling midfielder who likes to both advance the ball and receive the ball in advanced spots, Sabitzer could be another masterstroke from Erik ten Hag. (NM)

January 16 – Denzel Dumfries in discussions with Red Devils

Denzel Dumfries had a brilliant World Cup — USMNT fans may still be haunted by his name — and now may be headed for the Premier League.

Tutto Mercato says that Inter Milan is entertaining talks with Manchester United about uniting the Dutch right wingback with his countryman Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

The reported price tag? $40-42 million.

One reason to consider this a bit unusual is that Diogo Dalot has become a Ten Hag favorite and currently occupies the right flank with Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the backup. Of course Ten Hag wants depth but Dumfries isn’t leaving Inter Milan to be a backup.

https://www.tuttomercatoweb.com/serie-a/tmw-inter-dumfries-puo-partire-con-un-offerta-da-40-milioni-sondaggi-di-chelsea-e-united-1779776

January 12 – Weghorst to United officially official

It is done. According to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Wout Weghorst terminated his loan deal with Besiktas, completed his medical and officially joined Manchester United on loan. It was widely reported that United have paid $3.2 million in compensation to Besiktas to sign Weghorst on loan from Burnley until the summer. Erik ten Hag wanted an extra forward option and the 30-year-old Dutch striker is his man. Weghorst will give United something totally different and his hold-up play should suit their style of play extremely well. (JPW/AE)

January 10 – Reports say Weghorst ready to personally pay compensation to leave Besiktas

Okay, this is pretty wild, but reports from Turkish journalist Gokhan Dinc state that Wout Weghorst is ready to pay compensation to Besiktas so he can rip up his loan deal with them and head to Manchester United. That’s right, the 30-year-old Dutch forward will dip into his own pocket to pay the termination fee to the Turkish giants who have an agreement with Burnley to loan him for this season. With Manchester United coming in for Weghorst and wanting to loan him until the summer, the forward is said to be desperate to join the Red Devils and even waved goodbye to Besiktas fans after scoring his most recent goal for them. This is fast moving but Weghorst was pictured training with Besiktas in photos released on Tuesday, so it appears there is still a little way to go in this one. (JPW)

January 9 – Besiktas holding firm over Weghorst deal; monster deals lined up summer

Turkish giants Besiktas have released a statement saying there will be no imminent move from Burnley to Manchester United for their on-loan striker Wout Weghorst. They added that reports suggesting it is possible to get Weghorst out of his loan deal to them for $3 million are wide of the mark. The Dutch forward is subject of serious interest from United as a loan signing until the end of the season as Erik ten Hag looks to boost his attacking options.

Weghorst is currently on loan at Besiktas from Burnley but the Turkish Super Lig side want to be compensated if Burnley decides to recall him and then he heads to United. The Dutch international, 30, has scored eight goals in 16 league games for Besiktas this season and they are extremely reluctant to let him go. Weghorst will give United an aerial threat up top, plus he can hold up the ball, link play and Erik ten Hag knows him extremely well. Per a report from ESPN, Weghorst is the short-term solution and in the summer United will try to sign Harry Kane, Benjamin Sesko or Victor Osimhen. That trio are the long-term options for United to build their attack around but in the meantime they certainly need to add one forward who is something different to what they already have and can help them in the League Cup, FA Cup, Europa League and Premier League grind. (JPW)

January 7 – Man United negotiating loan move for Wout Weghorst

Earlier this week, Erik ten Hag made Manchester United’s January intentions very clear: “We are looking for a striker,” he said. According to multiple reports, the Red Devils are in talks with Burnley over Dutch forward Wout Weghorst, who is currently on loan to Besiktas. To facilitate a move to Old Trafford — temporary or otherwise — Burnley would have to recall Weghorst from his loan spell in Turkey. (AE)

Jan. 4 – Jack Butland in talks over becoming United’s No. 2 goalkeeper

According to The Telegraph Jack Butland, still just 29 years old, is in talks about signing for Manchester United. Butland is currently the back-up goalkeeper at Crystal Palace but with Martin Dubravka recalled by Newcastle United from his loan at Manchester United, the Red Devils need an extra goalkeeper to step in for David de Gea when needed. They currently have Tom Heaton as their other goalkeeping option.

Butland is an England international who suffered a serious ankle injury just when he was pushing to become England’s No. 1 but he still made the 2018 World Cup squad. He was relegated with Stoke City just before the World Cup and battled it out with them in the Championship before moving to Crystal Palace in 2020 to try and revive his career. He has six months left on his contract at Palace and remains behind Vicente Guaita in the pecking order so swapping a back-up role at Palace for a back-up role at United is a pretty decent move. Butland will likely play in FA Cup, League Cup and perhaps some Europa League games for United and with David de Gea’s future not certain, perhaps a spot could open up for him to fully revive his career? (JPW)

Jan. 2 – Ten Hag: “We are looking for a striker”

With a top-four place very much within reach, Erik ten Hag has confirmed Manchester United’s top January priority: a striker.

“We are looking for offensive players. We are looking for a striker. We are always in the market but it has to match the sporting criteria — also the financial criteria. We do what we can to bring in the players we need.”

Dec. 29 – Manchester United, Tottenham open talks with Rennes for Martin Terrier

Discussions about a new center forward at Manchester United had become commonplace even before it cut ties with Cristiano Ronaldo but another left winger (who, yes, also plays some center forward)?

Free-scoring Rennes forward Martin Terrier is said to be a target for United as well as Tottenham Hotspur as both clubs reportedly have opened discussions with the Ligue 1 outfit regarding the 25-year-old. Price tag? It reportedly starts around $38 million.

Terrier has become a regular amongst the Ligue 1 scoring charts, bagging 21 goals last season and already delivering eight in 14 matches this season. He’s chipped in three goals in Europa League and also had provided 11 assists across all competitions since the start of last season.

Very strong in the air and a good passer to boot, Terrier is an expected goals and assists monster who could combine with Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, and Anthony Martial (plus others) to haunt Premier League defenses. Problem is, might he match up just as well with Harry Kane and Tottenham? Antonio Conte is said to be on the case. (NM)

Dec. 21 – Cody Gakpo to continue Eredivisie imports at Old Trafford

UPDATE: Gakpo has signed for Liverpool

PSV Eindhoven held onto young Cody Gakpo this summer and the Dutch club looks fit to reap the rewards as it holds out for a club record transfer fee.

That wouldn’t be a problem for Man United if it goes for Gakpo, who has been rated at $50 million-plus and that fee has not been a problem in the past. According to talkSPORT, United are ‘desperate’ to sign Gakpo in January.

There are some Robin van Persie qualities in the 23-year-old’s game, but Gakpo will be hoping to find RVP’s highs and reproduce them more often in his career.

Gakpo stands 6-foot-2 and often comes off the left wing, scoring three goals in five appearances at the 2022 World Cup.

The Netherlands star has an almost-absurd nine goals and 12 assists in 14 Eredivisie minutes this young season, chipping in three more goals and two assists in the Europa League.

He’d join Lisandro Martinez, Antony, and Tyrell Malacia as imports from the Netherlands’ top flight. (NM)

Dec. 21 – Diogo Costa to join World Cup teammate Bruno Fernandes in Old Trafford move?

Note the vowel: This is not about Diego Costa, now at Wolves.

No, it’s DIogo Costa, who was Portugal’s goalkeeper at the recently-completed World Cup in Qatar and apparently got tongues wagging around Old Trafford.

But the Red Devils would have to wait until summer, according to a report translated by Sky Sports, and they will have to pay Porto big bucks.

According to Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, Costa will not be allowed to leave Porto in January and any move in the summer would require United to pay the full €75m (£65m) to release him.

The Swiss-born 23-year-old has 11 caps for Portugal and allowed just six goals in five matches in Qatar. Costa has appeared for Portugal at the U15-U21 levels and also performed for the Olympic team.

Latest transfer news

Premier League transfer news
Premier League transfer news live, today! Latest updates on the summer window
Arsenal transfer news
Arsenal transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates
Chelsea transfer news
Chelsea transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

Premier League transfer news live, today! Latest updates on the summer window

By , and Jun 13, 2023, 8:43 AM EDT
0 Comments

We are all set for a very summer transfer window, as the latest transfer news keeps flooding in and plenty of big names are expected to be on the move.

[ VIDEO: Premier League analysis ]

The 2023 summer transfer window opens on June 14, 2023 for Premier League clubs and it will close at 6pm ET on September 1, 2023.

From superstars like Declan Rice, Harry Kane, and Jude Bellingham in-demand, to speculation around the future of Lionel Messi and plenty of money set to be spent by the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool, this will be a fun summer.

Plus there are Americans to watch as Tyler Adams, Christian Pulisic, Brenden Aaronson, and Weston McKennie are all high-profile USMNT players who could make a summer move.

[ TRANSFER NEWS: Man United | Liverpool | Chelsea | Arsenal | Tottenham | Man City ]

Below we roundup the latest transfer news, done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on what’s going on as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic last few weeks of the window.

Latest transfer news

Arsenal transfer news
Arsenal transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates
Manchester United transfer news
Manchester United transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates
Chelsea transfer news
Chelsea transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

Transfer news live today! Latest from the summer window, so far…

June 13 – Kylian Mbappe set to leave PSG?

Okay, so it seems likely he would go to Real Madrid but there will still be a host of Premier League clubs trying to sign Kylian Mbappe if these reports are true. Multiple reports, including this one from our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, say that Mbappe has told PSG he will not extend his contract past the current expiry date in the summer of 2024. That means he could agree to sign a pre-contract agreement on a free transfer as soon as January 2024, so the French champions are open to reluctantly letting the superstar leave this summer so they can receive a transfer fee of around $188 million. Mbappe, 24, has wanted out on several occasions but remained in Paris and many believed he would trigger a contract extension until the summer of 2025. With Les Parisiens yet to win the UEFA Champions League trophy they crave and Mbappe potentially following Lionel Messi out of the door and reports about Neymar’s future in Paris too, it seems like the Qatari-owned club may take a different route to glory. Per the report, Real Madrid could swoop to sign Mbappe as they are now without Karim Benzema who is heading to Saudi Arabia. Realistically, where could Mbappe go in the Premier League? Chelsea, Manchester City and maybe Manchester United could afford him. The former won’t offer Champions League football next season, City have Erling Haaland and United are currently in limbo given their potential sale. What about Newcastle United? That would certainly be a wild move but never say never… (JPW)

June 12 – Arsenal, West Ham closing in on $100 million-plus Rice deal

The Guardian reports that Declan Rice is going to become the most expensive purchase in Arsenal history, and that West Ham and Arsenal are not having too many problems figuring out a deal.

The report says there’s yet to be a bid but that Arsenal understands West Ham’s expected nine-figure asking price and will easily go over that figure with add-ons.

Rice, 24, has been widely-linked with a move this summer, with Arsenal most often linked but Chelsea and Bayern Munich attached to him in the rumor mill as well.

This would seem like a home run, and Londoners could debate which $100 million midfielder — Rice or Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez — was a better buy for their club. (NM)

June 12 – Newcastle to sign Odense starlet, loan to Feyenoord

Yankuba Minteh is the name, and Newcastle fans will hope that he continues his progression after the Magpies purchased him for the future.

The teenager turns 19 in late July and has already been called into Gambia camp after impressing at Odense in Denmark, where he scored four times with six assists last season.

Now he’ll earn OB approximately $8 million before going on loan to Feyenoord. (NM)

June 12 – Man United expected to make formal bid for Mason Mount

Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports say that Manchester United are set to make a formal bid for Mason Mount. The report says that United will make the bid ‘soon’ but adds there is still a ‘gap in valuation’ between Chelsea and United. Mount, 24, is out of contract at Chelsea next summer but talks over a new deal stalled months ago and the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have all been linked with a move for the England international. The sticking point? Chelsea reportedly want $86 million for Mount. Would this move be a good one for Mount and United? I’m not sure. His high-energy pressing would suit Erik ten Hag’s style well but is he going to start ahead of Bruno Fernandes? Probably not. (JPW)

June 12 – Manchester United ‘unlikely’ to make a move for Harry Kane this summer

It seems like Harry Kane will be staying at Tottenham Hotspur for at least one more season. Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports say that Manchester United are ‘unlikely to bid’ for Kane as Tottenham don’t want to sell to a direct rival in the Premier League. Kane’s contract at Tottenham is up next summer and it now seems very likely he will stay at the club for one more season, then become a free agent. (JPW)

June 12 – Manchester United want to sign Jordan Pickford

Didn’t really expect to see this report, did you? According to The Sun, Jordan Pickford is wanted by Manchester United. The Everton and England goalkeeper is valued at $38 million by United but given Pickford’s importance to the Toffees, they will probably ask for double that. Per the report, Everton’s financial issues mean that Pickford may be sold and United are lining up potential replacements for David de Gea should he move on this summer as he is yet to sign a new contract. Pickford would be a very solid option for United and despite a few mistakes here and there, he was key in saving Everton from relegation and has impressed for England in recent tournaments. (JPW)

June 12 – Chelsea keen on Onana amid swap deal link

According to a report from The Sun, Andre Onana is a top target for Chelsea this summer. The Cameroonian goalkeeper impressed for Inter Milan as they were runners up in the UEFA Champions League and per the report, Romelu Lukaku and Kalidou Koulibaly could be offered to Inter in exchange for 27-year-old Onana. The report claims that new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is a big fan of Onana, who Inter value at over $70 million. With both Kepa and Edouard Mendy seeming to not be Pochettino’s first-choice goalkeepers, this will be a very intriguing storyline to follow. (JPW)

June 12 – Arsenal open talks to sign Timothy Castagne

File this one under: ‘hmmm, this make sense.’ According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Arsenal have opened talks to sign Belgian defender Timothy Castagne from Leicester City. The versatile Belgium international can play at right back and left back and will provide valuable cover for Mikel Arteta’s side. He also has vast experience, is calm in possession and is very comfortable playing further forward and getting into the final third. Castagne, 27, is a very reliable player and this move makes perfect sense for Arsenal as they continue to bolster their squad with players who fit their style of play. (JPW)

June 12 – Liverpool will be patient as they wait for James Ward-Prowse

According to a report from The Daily Mail, Liverpool want to sign James Ward-Prowse from Southampton this summer. Per the report, Liverpool are waiting to see what kind of bids develop for the Southampton and England midfielder. Per the report, Newcastle and West Ham are also chasing Ward-Prowse and Liverpool don’t want to pay over $60 million which is apparently what Southampton value him at. Ward-Prowse has been at Saints his entire career but after relegation, the 28-year-old suggested he would be moving on. The Saints skipper is an incredible set-piece specialist and a very solid midfielder who could slot in perfectly to this Liverpool side. He is basically the replacement for James Milner and JWP’s versatility and reliability make him a very savvy signing for Jurgen Klopp. If the price is right, Liverpool should do this deal. (JPW)

June 12 – Newcastle ahead of Spurs in chase for James Maddison

Newcastle are reportedly ahead of Tottenham when it comes to the race to sign James Maddison this summer. The Leicester City and England playmaker won’t be sticking with the Foxes in the Championship next season and a whole host of clubs want to sign him. According to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Newcastle are ahead of Spurs as the Magpies had interest in Maddison in January but Leicester didn’t want to sell. With Newcastle being able to offer Champions League football, they have the advantage over Spurs. But where would Maddison fit best? Both teams need a creative No. 10 and Maddison would slot into either side seamlessly. It seems like Newcastle would be the better fit given his style of play and the other attackers position around him who he could link up with. With just one year left on his current Leicester contract, it is clear that Maddison is moving on and he now has a big decision to make. (JPW)

June 12 – Spurs linked with $62 million move for Jadon Sancho

Tottenham have been linked with an audacious move for Jadon Sancho, as the Manchester United and England winger is reportedly available for close to $72 million according to The Daily Star. Per the report, Spurs value Sancho about $10 million lower and United want to raise some funds for Erik ten Hag to strengthen his squad this summer as uncertainty remains about their new owners.

Would signing Sancho be a good move for Spurs, and vice versa? Sancho, 23, needs to be a regular in the Premier League and there’s more chance of that happening at Spurs than there is at Manchester United. He has never really settled at Old Trafford and with Antony and Marcus Rashford the go-to guys out wide for Erik ten Hag, he will struggle to be a starter in the future. This could be a very intriguing deal to keep an eye on, as Manchester United chase Spurs star Harry Kane and maybe including Sancho in any deal can convince Daniel Levy to cash in this summer rather than risk losing Kane for nothing next year? (JPW)

June 11 – Tottenham in advanced talks with Brentford goalkeeper David Raya

With captain Hugo Lloris’ exit looking increasingly likely this summer (see below), Spurs are increasingly likely to be in the market for a new starting goalkeeper. According to reports this weekend, Brentford’s David Raya is close to agreeing personal terms with Tottenham ahead of what could be a $50-million move from the west side of London to the north, though Daniel Levy and Co., reportedly believe that valuation is too high. Shocker.

Raya has been sensational since joining Brentford from Blackburn Rovers four years ago. After two seasons in the Championship, Raya and the Bees made the step up to the Premier League with no trouble whatsoever. He’s a good shot-stopper, but it’s his on-ball and passing ability that make him unique and well suited to a side that wants to aggressively play out of the back and quickly attack the other way. The transition from Thomas Frank to Ange Postecoglou would be close to seamless for the 27-year-old Spanish international. (AE)

June 10 – Youri Tielemans staying in the Premier League

A near-perfect signing for Aston Villa, who has announced the capture of Belgian international Youri Tielemans.

A surprise signing by Leicester City when he made his Premier League debut, the move is a big win for Unai Emery’s Villans.

The metronome with flair to spare will join a buzzworthy attack that feature Ollie Watkins, Emi Buendia, and Jacob Ramsey.

June 10 – Arsenal, Newcastle linked with Juventus playmaker

Federico Chiesa wants to matter more to his team’s success than he does at Juventus, and two Premier League clubs are looking to give him that chance.

Both Arsenal and Newcastle are being linked with the 25-year-old winger/attacking midfielder, and a report in Italy says the Gunners have already made contact with Juve about the player’s availability.

Chiesa could cost as much as $70 million, quite a fee for a player coming off a part-time campaign that netted two goals and five assists.

The 40-times capped Italy star hasn’t hit the goals and assists heights of his final season in Fiorentina and debut campaign with Juve, but the advanced stats still note a supremely-gifted player.

That is quite a fee, though, considering he cost under $50 million when he made the switch from La Viola to The Old Lady. (NM)

June 8 – Declan Rice “99 percent” likely to leave West Ham this summer

In perhaps the least surprising bit of news ahead of the transfer window, West Ham chairman David Sullivan revealed on Thursday he is “99 percent” sure that captain Declan Rice will leave the club this summer. Rice has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League runners-up Arsenal, as well as boyhood club Chelsea.

“We gave the promise last summer that if he gave us his all, we would let him leave the club,” Sullivan said. “It’s a fair and proper thing to do.”

In what will likely be his final act as a West Ham player, Rice lifted the Europa Conference League trophy after the Hammers’ final triumph over Fiorentina on Wednesday, ending a 43-year major trophy drought in dramatic fashion.

June 6 – Christian Pulisic views Chelsea return but ‘a lot of things can happen’

Christian Pulisic has been linked with Juventus and AC Milan as things have not gone according to plan at Chelsea over the past season-plus.

But that doesn’t mean he’s absolutely skipping town this summer, Pulisic told reporters in California this week.

“Obviously, it’s been an interesting journey at club level for me. I thought it was a great couple years and the last couple years just haven’t gone at all how I’ve planned them to be,” Pulisic said. “And right now my focus is obviously here with the national team. I’m just excited to get back playing and just enjoy myself and do what I love to do out on the field. And from there, this summer, we’re obviously going to have to see what happens. It’s obviously very early. As of right now I’m a Chelsea player and I plan to go back. But a lot of things can happen. A lot of things can change.” (NM)

June 5 – Real Madrid contact Tottenham over Harry Kane

Harry Kane scoring goals in a white shirt is very familiar, but might the England and Tottenham striker do so next year in another country?

Marca report says Real Madrid is ready to pay over $100 million to Tottenham for the veteran forward, who scored 30 goals this Premier League season.

Kane as it stands now is in heavy pursuit of the Premier League record for goals but he’s also getting deeper into his career without a trophy and Real certainly has a reputation for collecting trophies.

Throw in the fact that Spurs are not going to be competing outside of England this year, and that Daniel Levy is thought to be leery of selling to another Premier League rival, and might Madrid make sense for Harry? (NM)

June 4 – Chelsea, Liverpool closing in on marquee targets

Reports from Fabrizio Romano say that breakthroughs are near for Chelsea and Liverpool when it comes to marquee midfield additions.

Chelsea is nearing a deal to acquire standout Sporting Lisbon midfielder Manuel Ugarte for around $65 million, with Romano saying there are “key hours ahead” in the race to fend off Paris Saint-Germain.

And the father/agent for Brighton star Alexis Mac Allister is expected to arrive in Liverpool to hammer out final personal terms between the Reds and the World Cup winner. Then it’ll go to Brighton and Liverpool, with a fee not thought to be an issue. (NM)

June 3 – In-demand $40M back name checks Liverpool

Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven has had a dream to play at Anfield since attending a game there as a youngster. An excellent ball progressor, Van de Ven is viewed as a $40 million target and reports have said Jurgen Klopp is an admirer. So it’s a mutual appreciation society.

“I once went to the Liverpool stadium with my dad,” he told AZ WAZ. “That was over Christmas on Boxing Day. Liverpool vs Arsenal. That was madness. Then when ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ comes [on] – that’s a goose bump moment, that was very cool. It’s a dream to play there.”

The 6-foot-4 Van de ven turned 22 in April and has served as the captain of the Dutch U-21 national team. He moved from Volendam to Wolfsburg in the summer of 2021 and became a full-time starter in his second season, occasionally swinging to left back. (NM)

June 2 – Man United in ‘detailed talks’ for young forwards

According to The Athletic, Manchester United have been in ‘detailed talks’ over the signing of Randal Kolo Muani and Rasmus Hojlund. The young forward duo are both being chased by the Red Devils as Erik ten Hag wants to add one of them and a more experienced striker. Per the report, John Murtaugh has spoken to both Eintracht Frankfurt and Atalanta multiple times about Kolo Muani and Hojlund respectively and United are hoping to move on with chasing summer targets despite uncertainty surrounding their ownership status as the Glazer Family continue to explore the option of a full or partial sale of the Premier League giants. Kolo Muani and Hojlund both fit the mould for the type of player Erik ten Hag wants and if United can land one of them and somehow pull off an unlikely move for Harry Kane (unlikely due to Daniel Levy’s unwillingness to do business) then it will be a heck of a summer for the Red Devils. (JPW)

June 2 – Gvardiol wanted by Manchester City

According to a report from The Times, Josko Gvardiol is at the top of Pep Guardiola’s wish-list this summer. The Croatian defender, 21, is thought to be valued at $108 million by RB Leipzig and although the German giants don’t want to sell, it is believed Gvardiol is keen on a move to City. The report says that City plan on moving on at least one of their center backs and all of John Stones, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake seem certain to stay with Aymeric Laporte perhaps the most likely to move on. Gvardiol has long been linked with a Premier League move and his power in the air as well as his pace and ability on the ball is a perfect fit for the Premier League and City. Josko Gvardiol also got a good look at City this season as Leipzig were hammered by Erling Haaland and Co. in the UEFA Champions League. We’ve seen this season how Guardiola’s side dominated the final months of the season not only due to their incredible goalscoring exploits but largely thanks to a solid defensive unit. Having mobile center backs who can slot in at full back and step into midfield is key to the way they play. Gvardiol can do that. (JPW)

June 1 – Manchester United move to front of queue for Mason Mount

A report from ESPN says that Manchester United have moved to the front of the queue when it comes to signing Mason Mount this summer. Mount, 24, has just one year left on his contract at Chelsea and is expected to move on this summer. Mount has been linked with moves to United and Liverpool but the report says that Mount is keen on heading to United although the Red Devils have some reservations over the $75 million transfer fee Chelsea are asking for. Per the report, clubs are waiting for later in the summer to try and buy Mount as they known Chelsea will have to move players on due to the enormous squad Mauricio Pochettino has inherited and will have to trim. Does Mount to United make sense? It does. He can slot in anywhere in Erik ten Hag’s midfield and is the perfect kind of player to add depth to their squad and be a great 12th man or step in when key midfielders are injured or need a rest. His time at Chelsea is clearly coming to an end and even though Mount has struggled this season at Chelsea, his quality is proven in the Premier League in recent years and on the international stage with England. (JPW)

May 31 – Liverpool eye Bundesliga midfielder

Bild says that the Reds are turning to the Bundesliga to address their midfield. Jurgen Klopp will turn to Borussia Monchengladbach’s Kouadio “Manu” Kone this summer, as Liverpool has reportedly told the player that it will be approaching Gladbach. Kone, 22, has been linked with several big clubs including a late March report regarding Manchester United interest. A ball progressor who reads the game very well, Kone is said to carry a price tag of more than $40 million. (NM)

May 30 – Chelsea all-in on Ugarte

Chelsea are in talks to sign Manuel Ugarte, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Uruguayan and Sporting Lisbon holding midfielder is admired by new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino. Romano says PSG are in the race for Ugarte too. Ugarte, 22, is exactly the kind of player Pochettino loves as he will dig in, win the ball and get it to others to create. Alongside Enzo Fernandez, Ugarte will add extra defensive stability to Chelsea’s midfield and improve the balance of their squad. Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports says that Ugarte has a $65 million release clause in his contract. (JPW)

May 30 – Declan Rice linked with Bayern Munich

Our partners at Sky Germany say that Bayern Munich are very interested in signing Declan Rice from West Ham. Bayern, who won their 11-straight Bundesliga title on the final day of the season, have made Rice, 24, their top target as Thomas Tuchel is a huge fan of the England international.

Here is more from Sky Germany reporter Uli Kohler: “Tuchel had a phone call with Rice. I don’t know what they were talking about – maybe money, maybe about what he can expect here [in Munich]. Bayern is keen on him. They need a strong defensive midfielder but everybody knows there are a lot of other clubs interested in him. Bayern could afford it. They would like to keep it below €100m [£86.4m]. They have to look at their accounts very closely but I think they can afford it.”

Rice has long been linked with a move to Arsenal or Manchester United but it is believed that West Ham’s asking price for their captain and central midfielder (who is out of contract next summer) is putting up Premier League clubs. Bayern appear to be ready to pay close to the $120 million West Ham want for Rice. Is he worth it? He is. There is perhaps no better two-way central midfielder under the age of 25 in Europe and Rice’s ceiling is extremely high. (JPW)

May 25 – Harry Kane, Declan Rice, Mason Mount are summer targets for Man United

A report from our partners in the UK at Sky Sports says that Manchester United are trying to sign a trio of England internationals: Harry Kane, Mason Mount and Declan Rice.

“Manchester United will try to sign Harry Kane, Declan Rice and Mason Mount this summer. Their No. 1 target is Kane. He is the player Erik ten Hag wants most. It is unlikely they will sign all three players and everything depends on what happens with the takeover. Kane, Rice and Mount are exactly the kind of characters Ten Hag wants in his dressing room.”

It is clear Kane will be the top target for United as Erik ten Hag has spoken about signing a new striker and that is their main transfer need. It is tough to see Tottenham selling Kane to a direct top four rival in Manchester United for anything less than $130 million, even with Kane’s contract winding down. That said, do you take that money this summer and use it to rebuild? Or let him go for free in the summer of 2024?

Next up, Declan Rice will surely be their next main target, as all three of these players have just one year left on their contract. Rice, 24, is just the type of player United need alongside Casemiro in central midfield and the England international has become one of the best two-way central midfielders in Europe under the age of 25. Rice’s close friend is Mason Mount and the latter clearly doesn’t want to sign a new contract at Chelsea, so he could be the cheaper option of the three. All of this hinges on Manchester United’s takeover but if, as expected, they qualify for the Champions League, then signing two of these three players would be a huge upgrade on their current options and gives them quality, depth and experience in midfield and attack. First choice would be Kane and Rice but Kane and Mount would still be pretty decent. (JPW)

USMNT vs Mexico: How to watch CONCACAF Nations League semifinal, stream

By Jun 13, 2023, 8:40 AM EDT
1 Comment

The United States men’s national team looks to stay the only team to win the CONCACAF Nations League, with heated rival Mexico standing in the way for a Thursday semifinal in Las Vegas.

And if it’s anything like the 2021 final… buckle up.

Interim boss B.J. Callaghan is at the wheel following the departure of previous interim manager Anthony Hudson, as the search for Gregg Berhalter’s replacement — or perhaps the re-hiring process for Berhalter himself — drags into the summer as planned.

Callaghan will have an exceptional opportunity to put a trophy on his resume, though the Yanks will not have Tyler Adams for this semifinal.

[ LIVE: CONCACAF Nations League hub ]

That said, the USMNT can still boast a brilliant 24-man squad that can put out a lineup with Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, and new forward Folarin Balogun.

If the Yanks win, they’ll face the winner of Peru and Canada — which kicks off three hours prior — to defend its CONCACAF Nations League crown.

The USMNT beat Grenada twice and El Salvador once in group play, also drawing La Selecta in San Salvador. Mexico beat Suriname twice and drew two matches with Jamaica in a tough Group A.

[ TRANSFER NEWS: Arsenal | Liverpool | Chelsea | Tottenham | Man City | Man United ] 

Former Tigres boss Diego Cocca will lead El Tri, who will not have Hirving Lozano, Jesus Manuel Corona, Raul Jimenez, Hector Herrera, and Nestor Araujo, but Mexico will have Edson Alvarez, Julian Araujo, and living legend goalkeeper Guillermo “Memo” Ochoa.

Title defense on? The Yanks will have every chance to come out on top, but matches with Mexico are always intense and the crowd will surely be split between CONCACAF’s two most accomplished nations.

How to watch USMNT vs Mexico, CONCACAF Nations League stream link

Kickoff time: 10pm ET Thursday
Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
TV channels, streaming in English: Paramount Plus
TV channels en Español: Univision

Premier League news

Premier League fixtures
Premier League 2023-24 season: Start date, teams, fixture release, how to...
Premier League kits
Ranking the 2023-24 Premier League kits
Arsenal transfer news
Arsenal transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

Premier League 2023-24 season: Start date, teams, fixture release, how to watch live, odds

By Jun 13, 2023, 8:38 AM EDT
0 Comments

An epic 2022-23 Premier League has only just finished but the 2023-24 Premier League is already fast approaching and there are plenty of key dates and information you need ahead of the new campaign.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

From Premier League fixture release date to the opening day of the season, how to watch the games and early odds for who will win it all, there is a lot going on.

Below is everything you need to know about the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Latest Premier League news

Premier League kits
Ranking the 2023-24 Premier League kits
Arsenal transfer news
Arsenal transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates
Manchester United transfer news
Manchester United transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

When are the 2023-24 Premier League fixtures released?

The Premier League will announce the schedule for the new season on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 4am ET.

When will the 2023-24 Premier League season kick off?

The opening day of the season will be on the weekend of Saturday August 12, 2023.

When is the final day of the 2023-24 Premier League season?

Championship Sunday will take place on Sunday, May 19, 2024, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

Where can I watch Premier League games in the USA?

You can watch all 380 games during the 2023-24 Premier League season across our NBC platforms. During the 2022-23 season you could watch games on USA Network and NBC, plus via Peacock Premium.

Will there be a winter break in the 2023-24 season?

Yes, there will! It has returned after the 2022 World Cup impacted the 2022-23 season. There will be a ‘mid-season player break’ of Premier League action from January 13-20.

Which teams will compete in the 2023-24 Premier League?

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton, Burnley, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Liverpool, Luton Town, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Odds to win the 2023-24 Premier League title – (Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM )

BetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links. 

Manchester City: -175
Manchester United: +800
Arsenal: +900
Liverpool: +900
Chelsea: +1200
Newcastle United: +1400
Tottenham: +4000
Brighton: +5000
Aston Villa: +12500
West Ham: +20000
Brentford: +25000
Crystal Palace: +25000
Nottingham Forest: +25000
Everton: +25000
Fulham: +30000
Wolves: +30000
Bournemouth: +30000
Burnley: +50000
Sheffield United: +50000
Luton Town: +50000

Premier League 2023-24 kits

And of course, a new season means new kits! We are ranking the new threads as they are released and you can see all of them right here.

Ranking the 2023-24 Premier League kits

By Jun 13, 2023, 8:27 AM EDT
0 Comments

The 2023-24 Premier League kits are starting to be unveiled and there are some beauties out there.

[ MORE: 2022-23 Premier League schedule ]

From retro looks to snazzy designs, there are some very unique new looks as teams get ready for the new season.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Below we rank the Premier League kits which have been released as plenty more have been dropping ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Latest Premier League news

Premier League fixtures
Premier League 2023-24 season: Start date, teams, fixture release, how to...
Arsenal transfer news
Arsenal transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates
Manchester United transfer news
Manchester United transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

1. Liverpool

A classic look for the red home shirt and this is a belter. It has been kept simple and the white trim is marvellous. Liverpool have nailed this.

Liverpool kit
Getty Images

2. Crystal Palace

Absolutely lovely stuff and it also looks like a kit Spider Man would wear!? The red and blue halves are divine, while having the original Crystal Palace design on the shirt is a great touch. This kit also celebrates that Palace have now been in the Premier League for 10 years. The blue shorts and socks are also lovely. Well done Palace. Well done.

3. Manchester City

A nod to being at their current stadium for 20 years, Man City go for a retro look from the 2003-04 season when things were very, very different from them. It’s a lovely kit and having seen it in-person, up close it looks even better than the photos.

4. Tottenham

Clean and crisp, there’s a lovely simplistic feel to this Spurs kit. The blue trim works nicely and having Harry Kane front and center in the promo suggests he will be at Spurs at least for another season…

5. Arsenal

There is a lot going on with the print on the red but the gold is a nice touch. Pretty decent effort.

6. Newcastle

The black and white stripes is always nice but the club badge seems quite small compared to the new Saudi Arabian shirt sponsor. Falls under the ‘just okay’ category.