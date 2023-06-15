We are all set for a very summer transfer window, as the latest transfer news keeps flooding in and plenty of big names are expected to be on the move.

The 2023 summer transfer window opens on June 14, 2023 for Premier League clubs and it will close at 6pm ET on September 1, 2023.

From superstars like Declan Rice, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham in-demand and plenty of money set to be spent by the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool, this will be a fun summer.

Plus there are Americans to watch as Tyler Adams, Christian Pulisic, Brenden Aaronson, and Weston McKennie are all high-profile USMNT players who could make a summer move.

Below we roundup the latest transfer news, done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on what’s going on as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic last few weeks of the window.

Transfer news live today! Latest from the summer window, so far…

June 15 – USMNT’s Yunus Musah to West Ham

An interesting nugget from CBS Sports’ James Benge, who says that West Ham has shown the most interest in former Arsenal starlet and current Valencia star Yunus Musah.

Musah, a star for the USMNT, was a $40 million target for Chelsea in the winter but Valencia did not like the look. The report also says that Liverpool and Arsenal want him, too.

Juicy. (NM)

June 15 – USMNT, Arsenal striker Balogun latest

The busy summer of Folarin Balogun continues as he dons the USMNT jersey for the first time on Thursday against Mexico with his club future very much up in the air.

FIFA approved Balogun’s one-time switch earlier this year and the Arsenal man was electric for Reims this season in Ligue 1, and he’s not ready to go back to being a part-time player.

Arsenal may have to sell the 21-year-old, and La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Inter Milan’s sporting director has been in London this week and one of his purposes was to see about Balogun.

The idea is that Balogun would help fill the void made by the departing Edin Dzeko, but that would mean the USMNT player would choose fighting for a place at Inter over reported suitors Juventus, RB Leipzig, or anywhere else. (NM)

June 14 – Brighton complete club-record signing of Joao Pedro from Watford

Europa League-bound Brighton & Hove Albion have completed the $37-million signing of Watford forward Joao Pedro, making the 21-year-old Brazilian the Seagulls’ new club-record signing. With Watford, Pedro yo-yoed between the Premier League and the Championship for all, or parts, of four seasons. He arrived in England from Fluminense in January 2020 and went down with the Hornets following their first relegation, before going on to score nine goals in 38 appearances in the second tier. Back in the top flight in 2021-22, he scored three times in 28 appearances (as a 19/20-year-old) as Watford were again relegated. This season, Pedro bagged 11 goals in 35 league appearances en route to an 11th-place finish. (AE)

June 13 – Arsenal ‘confident’ of Declan Rice deal

Arsenal are reportedly ‘confident’ of signing Declan Rice this summer. According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal for Rice remains a ‘work in progress’ as the Gunners aim to sign the England international from West Ham. The Hammers have already admitted that they will allow Rice to move on this summer after he captained them to UEFA Europa Conference League glory, with the 24-year-old having just one year left on his contract. It is believed West Ham want $113 million for Rice and that the England international wants a move to Arsenal. He will be a direct replacement for Granit Xhaka and seems like the perfect fit for Mikel Arteta’s side as he will win the ball back and get it to Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli quickly. (JPW)

Granit Xhaka, still prepared to join Bayer Leverkusen once Arsenal will sign a new midfielder. ⚪️🔴 #AFC Work in progress for Declan Rice deal, Arsenal confident since last week — more to follow. https://t.co/QmcbS6Fi6S — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 13, 2023

June 13 – Kylian Mbappe set to leave PSG? Saga takes a new twist…

Okay, so it seems likely he will go to Real Madrid (this summer or next) but there will still be a host of Premier League clubs trying to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer if these reports are true. However, Kylian Mbappe is saying the reports aren’t true as he revealed he will stay at PSG next season and is very happy in Paris but will not renew his contract beyond 2024.

MENSONGES…❌

En même temps plus c’est gros plus ça passe. J’ai déjà dis que je vais continuer la saison prochaine au PSG où je suis très heureux. https://t.co/QTsoBQvZKU — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) June 13, 2023

Multiple reports, including this one from our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, said that Mbappe has told PSG he will not extend his contract past the current expiry date of the summer of 2024. That means he could agree to sign a pre-contract agreement on a free transfer as soon as January 2024. Therefore, the French champions would reluctantly let the superstar leave this summer so they can receive a transfer fee of around $188 million. Mbappe, 24, has wanted out on several occasions but remained in Paris and many believed he would trigger a contract extension until the summer of 2025. It seems like that will now not be the case.

With Les Parisiens yet to win the UEFA Champions League trophy they crave and Lionel Messi leaving and reports about Neymar’s future in Paris too, it seems like the Qatari-owned club may take a different route to glory. But Mbappe plans to be at the heart of it. At least for this season and then leave on a free. Per the report, Real Madrid could swoop to sign Mbappe this summer as they are now without Karim Benzema who is heading to Saudi Arabia. Realistically, where could Mbappe go in the Premier League, either this summer or next? Chelsea, Manchester City and maybe Manchester United could afford him. The former won’t offer Champions League football next season, City have Erling Haaland and United are currently in limbo given their potential sale. What about Newcastle United? That would certainly be a wild move but never say never… (JPW)

June 12 – Arsenal, West Ham closing in on $100 million-plus Rice deal

The Guardian reports that Declan Rice is going to become the most expensive purchase in Arsenal history, and that West Ham and Arsenal are not having too many problems figuring out a deal.

The report says there’s yet to be a bid but that Arsenal understands West Ham’s expected nine-figure asking price and will easily go over that figure with add-ons.

Rice, 24, has been widely-linked with a move this summer, with Arsenal most often linked but Chelsea and Bayern Munich attached to him in the rumor mill as well.

This would seem like a home run, and Londoners could debate which $100 million midfielder — Rice or Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez — was a better buy for their club. (NM)

June 12 – Newcastle to sign Odense starlet, loan to Feyenoord

Yankuba Minteh is the name, and Newcastle fans will hope that he continues his progression after the Magpies purchased him for the future.

The teenager turns 19 in late July and has already been called into Gambia camp after impressing at Odense in Denmark, where he scored four times with six assists last season.

Now he’ll earn OB approximately $8 million before going on loan to Feyenoord. (NM)

💫 #NUFC sporting director, Dan Ashworth on the signing of teenage attacker Yankuba Minteh. ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/vpnH0v5Zyu — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 12, 2023

June 12 – Man United expected to make formal bid for Mason Mount

Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports say that Manchester United are set to make a formal bid for Mason Mount. The report says that United will make the bid ‘soon’ but adds there is still a ‘gap in valuation’ between Chelsea and United. Mount, 24, is out of contract at Chelsea next summer but talks over a new deal stalled months ago and the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have all been linked with a move for the England international. The sticking point? Chelsea reportedly want $86 million for Mount. Would this move be a good one for Mount and United? I’m not sure. His high-energy pressing would suit Erik ten Hag’s style well but is he going to start ahead of Bruno Fernandes? Probably not. (JPW)

June 12 – Manchester United ‘unlikely’ to make a move for Harry Kane this summer

It seems like Harry Kane will be staying at Tottenham Hotspur for at least one more season. Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports say that Manchester United are ‘unlikely to bid’ for Kane as Tottenham don’t want to sell to a direct rival in the Premier League. Kane’s contract at Tottenham is up next summer and it now seems very likely he will stay at the club for one more season, then become a free agent. (JPW)

June 12 – Manchester United want to sign Jordan Pickford

Didn’t really expect to see this report, did you? According to The Sun, Jordan Pickford is wanted by Manchester United. The Everton and England goalkeeper is valued at $38 million by United but given Pickford’s importance to the Toffees, they will probably ask for double that. Per the report, Everton’s financial issues mean that Pickford may be sold and United are lining up potential replacements for David de Gea should he move on this summer as he is yet to sign a new contract. Pickford would be a very solid option for United and despite a few mistakes here and there, he was key in saving Everton from relegation and has impressed for England in recent tournaments. (JPW)

June 12 – Chelsea keen on Onana amid swap deal link

According to a report from The Sun, Andre Onana is a top target for Chelsea this summer. The Cameroonian goalkeeper impressed for Inter Milan as they were runners up in the UEFA Champions League and per the report, Romelu Lukaku and Kalidou Koulibaly could be offered to Inter in exchange for 27-year-old Onana. The report claims that new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is a big fan of Onana, who Inter value at over $70 million. With both Kepa and Edouard Mendy seeming to not be Pochettino’s first-choice goalkeepers, this will be a very intriguing storyline to follow. (JPW)

June 12 – Arsenal open talks to sign Timothy Castagne

File this one under: ‘hmmm, this make sense.’ According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Arsenal have opened talks to sign Belgian defender Timothy Castagne from Leicester City. The versatile Belgium international can play at right back and left back and will provide valuable cover for Mikel Arteta’s side. He also has vast experience, is calm in possession and is very comfortable playing further forward and getting into the final third. Castagne, 27, is a very reliable player and this move makes perfect sense for Arsenal as they continue to bolster their squad with players who fit their style of play. (JPW)

🚨🔴 #ArsenalFC now going for Timothy #Castagne ! Considered as

a number 2 target behind I.Fresneda for the right-back position, #AFC started the talks with #LeicesterCity in order to find a deal for the #DiablesRouges.

I understand things could develop quickly.

⏳ Wait & See. pic.twitter.com/gwY2KmIMTh — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) June 11, 2023

June 12 – Liverpool will be patient as they wait for James Ward-Prowse

According to a report from The Daily Mail, Liverpool want to sign James Ward-Prowse from Southampton this summer. Per the report, Liverpool are waiting to see what kind of bids develop for the Southampton and England midfielder. Per the report, Newcastle and West Ham are also chasing Ward-Prowse and Liverpool don’t want to pay over $60 million which is apparently what Southampton value him at. Ward-Prowse has been at Saints his entire career but after relegation, the 28-year-old suggested he would be moving on. The Saints skipper is an incredible set-piece specialist and a very solid midfielder who could slot in perfectly to this Liverpool side. He is basically the replacement for James Milner and JWP’s versatility and reliability make him a very savvy signing for Jurgen Klopp. If the price is right, Liverpool should do this deal. (JPW)

June 12 – Newcastle ahead of Spurs in chase for James Maddison

Newcastle are reportedly ahead of Tottenham when it comes to the race to sign James Maddison this summer. The Leicester City and England playmaker won’t be sticking with the Foxes in the Championship next season and a whole host of clubs want to sign him. According to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Newcastle are ahead of Spurs as the Magpies had interest in Maddison in January but Leicester didn’t want to sell. With Newcastle being able to offer Champions League football, they have the advantage over Spurs. But where would Maddison fit best? Both teams need a creative No. 10 and Maddison would slot into either side seamlessly. It seems like Newcastle would be the better fit given his style of play and the other attackers position around him who he could link up with. With just one year left on his current Leicester contract, it is clear that Maddison is moving on and he now has a big decision to make. (JPW)

June 12 – Spurs linked with $62 million move for Jadon Sancho

Tottenham have been linked with an audacious move for Jadon Sancho, as the Manchester United and England winger is reportedly available for close to $72 million according to The Daily Star. Per the report, Spurs value Sancho about $10 million lower and United want to raise some funds for Erik ten Hag to strengthen his squad this summer as uncertainty remains about their new owners.

Would signing Sancho be a good move for Spurs, and vice versa? Sancho, 23, needs to be a regular in the Premier League and there’s more chance of that happening at Spurs than there is at Manchester United. He has never really settled at Old Trafford and with Antony and Marcus Rashford the go-to guys out wide for Erik ten Hag, he will struggle to be a starter in the future. This could be a very intriguing deal to keep an eye on, as Manchester United chase Spurs star Harry Kane and maybe including Sancho in any deal can convince Daniel Levy to cash in this summer rather than risk losing Kane for nothing next year? (JPW)

June 11 – Tottenham in advanced talks with Brentford goalkeeper David Raya

With captain Hugo Lloris’ exit looking increasingly likely this summer (see below), Spurs are increasingly likely to be in the market for a new starting goalkeeper. According to reports this weekend, Brentford’s David Raya is close to agreeing personal terms with Tottenham ahead of what could be a $50-million move from the west side of London to the north, though Daniel Levy and Co., reportedly believe that valuation is too high. Shocker.

Raya has been sensational since joining Brentford from Blackburn Rovers four years ago. After two seasons in the Championship, Raya and the Bees made the step up to the Premier League with no trouble whatsoever. He’s a good shot-stopper, but it’s his on-ball and passing ability that make him unique and well suited to a side that wants to aggressively play out of the back and quickly attack the other way. The transition from Thomas Frank to Ange Postecoglou would be close to seamless for the 27-year-old Spanish international. (AE)

June 10 – Youri Tielemans staying in the Premier League

A near-perfect signing for Aston Villa, who has announced the capture of Belgian international Youri Tielemans.

A surprise signing by Leicester City when he made his Premier League debut, the move is a big win for Unai Emery’s Villans.

The metronome with flair to spare will join a buzzworthy attack that feature Ollie Watkins, Emi Buendia, and Jacob Ramsey.

Aston Villa is delighted to announce that the club has reached an agreement to sign Youri Tielemans. — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) June 10, 2023

June 10 – Arsenal, Newcastle linked with Juventus playmaker

Federico Chiesa wants to matter more to his team’s success than he does at Juventus, and two Premier League clubs are looking to give him that chance.

Both Arsenal and Newcastle are being linked with the 25-year-old winger/attacking midfielder, and a report in Italy says the Gunners have already made contact with Juve about the player’s availability.

Chiesa could cost as much as $70 million, quite a fee for a player coming off a part-time campaign that netted two goals and five assists.

The 40-times capped Italy star hasn’t hit the goals and assists heights of his final season in Fiorentina and debut campaign with Juve, but the advanced stats still note a supremely-gifted player.

That is quite a fee, though, considering he cost under $50 million when he made the switch from La Viola to The Old Lady. (NM)

June 8 – Declan Rice “99 percent” likely to leave West Ham this summer

In perhaps the least surprising bit of news ahead of the transfer window, West Ham chairman David Sullivan revealed on Thursday he is “99 percent” sure that captain Declan Rice will leave the club this summer. Rice has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League runners-up Arsenal, as well as boyhood club Chelsea.

“We gave the promise last summer that if he gave us his all, we would let him leave the club,” Sullivan said. “It’s a fair and proper thing to do.”

In what will likely be his final act as a West Ham player, Rice lifted the Europa Conference League trophy after the Hammers’ final triumph over Fiorentina on Wednesday, ending a 43-year major trophy drought in dramatic fashion.

June 6 – Christian Pulisic views Chelsea return but ‘a lot of things can happen’

Christian Pulisic has been linked with Juventus and AC Milan as things have not gone according to plan at Chelsea over the past season-plus.

But that doesn’t mean he’s absolutely skipping town this summer, Pulisic told reporters in California this week.

“Obviously, it’s been an interesting journey at club level for me. I thought it was a great couple years and the last couple years just haven’t gone at all how I’ve planned them to be,” Pulisic said. “And right now my focus is obviously here with the national team. I’m just excited to get back playing and just enjoy myself and do what I love to do out on the field. And from there, this summer, we’re obviously going to have to see what happens. It’s obviously very early. As of right now I’m a Chelsea player and I plan to go back. But a lot of things can happen. A lot of things can change.” (NM)

June 5 – Real Madrid contact Tottenham over Harry Kane

Harry Kane scoring goals in a white shirt is very familiar, but might the England and Tottenham striker do so next year in another country?

A Marca report says Real Madrid is ready to pay over $100 million to Tottenham for the veteran forward, who scored 30 goals this Premier League season.

Kane as it stands now is in heavy pursuit of the Premier League record for goals but he’s also getting deeper into his career without a trophy and Real certainly has a reputation for collecting trophies.

Throw in the fact that Spurs are not going to be competing outside of England this year, and that Daniel Levy is thought to be leery of selling to another Premier League rival, and might Madrid make sense for Harry? (NM)

June 4 – Chelsea, Liverpool closing in on marquee targets

Reports from Fabrizio Romano say that breakthroughs are near for Chelsea and Liverpool when it comes to marquee midfield additions.

Chelsea is nearing a deal to acquire standout Sporting Lisbon midfielder Manuel Ugarte for around $65 million, with Romano saying there are “key hours ahead” in the race to fend off Paris Saint-Germain.

And the father/agent for Brighton star Alexis Mac Allister is expected to arrive in Liverpool to hammer out final personal terms between the Reds and the World Cup winner. Then it’ll go to Brighton and Liverpool, with a fee not thought to be an issue. (NM)

June 3 – In-demand $40M back name checks Liverpool

Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven has had a dream to play at Anfield since attending a game there as a youngster. An excellent ball progressor, Van de Ven is viewed as a $40 million target and reports have said Jurgen Klopp is an admirer. So it’s a mutual appreciation society.

“I once went to the Liverpool stadium with my dad,” he told AZ WAZ. “That was over Christmas on Boxing Day. Liverpool vs Arsenal. That was madness. Then when ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ comes [on] – that’s a goose bump moment, that was very cool. It’s a dream to play there.”

The 6-foot-4 Van de ven turned 22 in April and has served as the captain of the Dutch U-21 national team. He moved from Volendam to Wolfsburg in the summer of 2021 and became a full-time starter in his second season, occasionally swinging to left back. (NM)

June 2 – Man United in ‘detailed talks’ for young forwards

According to The Athletic, Manchester United have been in ‘detailed talks’ over the signing of Randal Kolo Muani and Rasmus Hojlund. The young forward duo are both being chased by the Red Devils as Erik ten Hag wants to add one of them and a more experienced striker. Per the report, John Murtaugh has spoken to both Eintracht Frankfurt and Atalanta multiple times about Kolo Muani and Hojlund respectively and United are hoping to move on with chasing summer targets despite uncertainty surrounding their ownership status as the Glazer Family continue to explore the option of a full or partial sale of the Premier League giants. Kolo Muani and Hojlund both fit the mould for the type of player Erik ten Hag wants and if United can land one of them and somehow pull off an unlikely move for Harry Kane (unlikely due to Daniel Levy’s unwillingness to do business) then it will be a heck of a summer for the Red Devils. (JPW)

June 2 – Gvardiol wanted by Manchester City

According to a report from The Times, Josko Gvardiol is at the top of Pep Guardiola’s wish-list this summer. The Croatian defender, 21, is thought to be valued at $108 million by RB Leipzig and although the German giants don’t want to sell, it is believed Gvardiol is keen on a move to City. The report says that City plan on moving on at least one of their center backs and all of John Stones, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake seem certain to stay with Aymeric Laporte perhaps the most likely to move on. Gvardiol has long been linked with a Premier League move and his power in the air as well as his pace and ability on the ball is a perfect fit for the Premier League and City. Josko Gvardiol also got a good look at City this season as Leipzig were hammered by Erling Haaland and Co. in the UEFA Champions League. We’ve seen this season how Guardiola’s side dominated the final months of the season not only due to their incredible goalscoring exploits but largely thanks to a solid defensive unit. Having mobile center backs who can slot in at full back and step into midfield is key to the way they play. Gvardiol can do that. (JPW)

June 1 – Manchester United move to front of queue for Mason Mount

A report from ESPN says that Manchester United have moved to the front of the queue when it comes to signing Mason Mount this summer. Mount, 24, has just one year left on his contract at Chelsea and is expected to move on this summer. Mount has been linked with moves to United and Liverpool but the report says that Mount is keen on heading to United although the Red Devils have some reservations over the $75 million transfer fee Chelsea are asking for. Per the report, clubs are waiting for later in the summer to try and buy Mount as they known Chelsea will have to move players on due to the enormous squad Mauricio Pochettino has inherited and will have to trim. Does Mount to United make sense? It does. He can slot in anywhere in Erik ten Hag’s midfield and is the perfect kind of player to add depth to their squad and be a great 12th man or step in when key midfielders are injured or need a rest. His time at Chelsea is clearly coming to an end and even though Mount has struggled this season at Chelsea, his quality is proven in the Premier League in recent years and on the international stage with England. (JPW)

May 31 – Liverpool eye Bundesliga midfielder

Bild says that the Reds are turning to the Bundesliga to address their midfield. Jurgen Klopp will turn to Borussia Monchengladbach’s Kouadio “Manu” Kone this summer, as Liverpool has reportedly told the player that it will be approaching Gladbach. Kone, 22, has been linked with several big clubs including a late March report regarding Manchester United interest. A ball progressor who reads the game very well, Kone is said to carry a price tag of more than $40 million. (NM)

May 30 – Chelsea all-in on Ugarte

Chelsea are in talks to sign Manuel Ugarte, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Uruguayan and Sporting Lisbon holding midfielder is admired by new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino. Romano says PSG are in the race for Ugarte too. Ugarte, 22, is exactly the kind of player Pochettino loves as he will dig in, win the ball and get it to others to create. Alongside Enzo Fernandez, Ugarte will add extra defensive stability to Chelsea’s midfield and improve the balance of their squad. Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports says that Ugarte has a $65 million release clause in his contract. (JPW)

May 30 – Declan Rice linked with Bayern Munich

Our partners at Sky Germany say that Bayern Munich are very interested in signing Declan Rice from West Ham. Bayern, who won their 11-straight Bundesliga title on the final day of the season, have made Rice, 24, their top target as Thomas Tuchel is a huge fan of the England international.

Here is more from Sky Germany reporter Uli Kohler: “Tuchel had a phone call with Rice. I don’t know what they were talking about – maybe money, maybe about what he can expect here [in Munich]. Bayern is keen on him. They need a strong defensive midfielder but everybody knows there are a lot of other clubs interested in him. Bayern could afford it. They would like to keep it below €100m [£86.4m]. They have to look at their accounts very closely but I think they can afford it.”

Rice has long been linked with a move to Arsenal or Manchester United but it is believed that West Ham’s asking price for their captain and central midfielder (who is out of contract next summer) is putting up Premier League clubs. Bayern appear to be ready to pay close to the $120 million West Ham want for Rice. Is he worth it? He is. There is perhaps no better two-way central midfielder under the age of 25 in Europe and Rice’s ceiling is extremely high. (JPW)

May 25 – Harry Kane, Declan Rice, Mason Mount are summer targets for Man United

A report from our partners in the UK at Sky Sports says that Manchester United are trying to sign a trio of England internationals: Harry Kane, Mason Mount and Declan Rice.

“Manchester United will try to sign Harry Kane, Declan Rice and Mason Mount this summer. Their No. 1 target is Kane. He is the player Erik ten Hag wants most. It is unlikely they will sign all three players and everything depends on what happens with the takeover. Kane, Rice and Mount are exactly the kind of characters Ten Hag wants in his dressing room.”

It is clear Kane will be the top target for United as Erik ten Hag has spoken about signing a new striker and that is their main transfer need. It is tough to see Tottenham selling Kane to a direct top four rival in Manchester United for anything less than $130 million, even with Kane’s contract winding down. That said, do you take that money this summer and use it to rebuild? Or let him go for free in the summer of 2024?

Next up, Declan Rice will surely be their next main target, as all three of these players have just one year left on their contract. Rice, 24, is just the type of player United need alongside Casemiro in central midfield and the England international has become one of the best two-way central midfielders in Europe under the age of 25. Rice’s close friend is Mason Mount and the latter clearly doesn’t want to sign a new contract at Chelsea, so he could be the cheaper option of the three. All of this hinges on Manchester United’s takeover but if, as expected, they qualify for the Champions League, then signing two of these three players would be a huge upgrade on their current options and gives them quality, depth and experience in midfield and attack. First choice would be Kane and Rice but Kane and Mount would still be pretty decent. (JPW)

