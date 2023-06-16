Premier League fixtures 2023-24: Schedule, how to watch live, dates, odds

By Jun 16, 2023, 7:22 AM EDT
0 Comments

The Premier League fixtures for the 2023-24 have arrived as the new season is already fast approaching and now you can plan ahead for the 380 games coming your way.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

With the Premier League fixtures being released on June 15, to the opening day of the season, how to watch the games and early odds for who will win it all, there is a lot going on and there are so many key dates.

Below is everything you need to know about the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Latest Premier League news

Manchester United transfer news
Manchester United transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates
Premier League
Premier League Summer Series coming to USA in 2023: How to get tickets, watch...
Arsenal transfer news
Arsenal transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

When were the 2023-24 Premier League fixtures released?

The Premier League fixtures were announced on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 4am ET.

When will the 2023-24 Premier League season kick off?

The opening day of the season will be on Friday, August 11, 2023.

When is the final day of the 2023-24 Premier League season?

Championship Sunday will take place on Sunday, May 19, 2024, with all 10 games kicking off at 11am ET.

Where can I watch Premier League games in the USA?

You can watch all 380 games during the 2023-24 Premier League season across our NBC platforms. During the 2022-23 season you could watch games on USA Network and NBC, plus via Peacock Premium.

Will there be a winter break in the 2023-24 season?

Yes, there will! It has returned after the 2022 World Cup impacted the 2022-23 season schedule. There will be a ‘mid-season player break’ of Premier League action with one matchweek split across the weekends of January 13-20.

Which teams will compete in the 2023-24 Premier League?

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton, Burnley, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Liverpool, Luton Town, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Who has the most difficult start to the Premier League season?

Neither Chelsea nor Liverpool will love Week 1’s match at Stamford Bridge, and the Reds get Newcastle two weeks later. Not ideal.

Newcastle’s start is very tough: Aston Villa, Man City, Liverpool, and Brighton. Those are two recent European Cup winners and the Magpies’ two up-and-coming peers from last season.

Bournemouth starts with Conference League champions West Ham before meeting Liverpool and Tottenham.

Odds to win the 2023-24 Premier League title – (Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM )

BetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links. 

Manchester City: -175, Manchester United: +800, Arsenal: +900, Liverpool: +900, Chelsea: +1200, Newcastle United: +1400, Tottenham: +4000, Brighton: +5000, Aston Villa: +12500, West Ham: +20000, Brentford: +25000, Crystal Palace: +25000, Nottingham Forest: +25000, Everton: +25000, Fulham: +30000, Wolves: +30000, Bournemouth: +30000, Burnley: +50000, Sheffield United: +50000, Luton Town: +50000

Premier League 2023-24 kits

And of course, a new season means new kits! We are ranking the new threads as they are released and you can see all of them right here.

Premier League fixtures 2023-24 season

Below are the Premier League fixtures in full, with all kick offs listed at 10am ET unless otherwise stated:

Matchweek 1

Friday 11 August

3pm: Burnley vs Man City

Saturday 12 August

7:30am: Arsenal vs Nott’m Forest
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Brighton v Luton Town
Everton v Fulham
Sheff Utd v Crystal Palace
12:30pm: Newcastle vs Aston Villa

Sunday 13 August

9am: Brentford vs Spurs
11:30am: Chelsea vs Liverpool

Monday 14 August

3pm: Man Utd vs Wolves

Matchweek 2

Saturday 19 August 2023
Aston Villa v Everton
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Fulham v Brentford
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
Luton Town v Burnley
Man City v Newcastle
Nott’m Forest v Sheff Utd
Spurs v Man Utd
West Ham v Chelsea
Wolves v Brighton

Matchweek 3

Saturday 26 August 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
Arsenal v Fulham
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Brighton v West Ham
Burnley v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Luton Town
Everton v Wolves
Man Utd v Nott’m Forest
Newcastle v Liverpool
Sheff Utd v Man City

Matchweek 4

Saturday 2 September 2023
Arsenal v Man Utd
Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v Newcastle
Burnley v Spurs
Chelsea v Nott’m Forest
Crystal Palace v Wolves
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Luton Town v West Ham
Man City v Fulham
Sheff Utd v Everton

Matchweek 5

Saturday 16 September 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Everton v Arsenal
Fulham v Luton Town
Man Utd v Brighton
Newcastle v Brentford
Nott’m Forest v Burnley
Spurs v Sheff Utd
West Ham v Man City
Wolves v Liverpool

Matchweek 6

Saturday 23 September 2023
Arsenal v Spurs
Brentford v Everton
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Burnley v Man Utd
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Liverpool v West Ham
Luton Town v Wolves
Man City v Nott’m Forest
Sheff Utd v Newcastle

Matchweek 7

Saturday 30 September 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal
Aston Villa v Brighton
Everton v Luton Town
Fulham v Chelsea
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v Burnley
Nott’m Forest v Brentford
Spurs v Liverpool
West Ham v Sheff Utd
Wolves v Man City

Matchweek 8

Saturday 7 October 2023
Arsenal v Man City
Brighton v Liverpool
Burnley v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Nott’m Forest
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Fulham v Sheff Utd
Luton Town v Spurs
Man Utd v Brentford
West Ham v Newcastle
Wolves v Aston Villa

Matchweek 9

Saturday 21 October 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Wolves
Aston Villa v West Ham
Brentford v Burnley
Chelsea v Arsenal
Liverpool v Everton
Man City v Brighton
Newcastle v Crystal Palace
Nott’m Forest v Luton Town
Sheff Utd v Man Utd
Spurs v Fulham

Matchweek 10

Saturday 28 October 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Burnley
Arsenal v Sheff Utd
Aston Villa v Luton Town
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Liverpool v Nott’m Forest
Man Utd v Man City
West Ham v Everton
Wolves v Newcastle

Matchweek 11

Saturday 4 November 2023
Brentford v West Ham
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Everton v Brighton
Fulham v Man Utd
Luton Town v Liverpool
Man City v AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nott’m Forest v Aston Villa
Sheff Utd v Wolves
Spurs v Chelsea

Matchweek 12

Saturday 11 November 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle
Arsenal v Burnley
Aston Villa v Fulham
Brighton v Sheff Utd
Chelsea v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Liverpool v Brentford
Man Utd v Luton Town
West Ham v Nott’m Forest
Wolves v Spurs

Matchweek 13

Saturday 25 November 2023
Brentford v Arsenal
Burnley v West Ham
Everton v Man Utd
Fulham v Wolves
Luton Town v Crystal Palace
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Chelsea
Nott’m Forest v Brighton
Sheff Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v Aston Villa

Matchweek 14

Saturday 2 December 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa
Arsenal v Wolves
Brentford v Luton Town
Burnley v Sheff Utd
Chelsea v Brighton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v Spurs
Newcastle v Man Utd
Nott’m Forest v Everton
West Ham v Crystal Palace

Matchweek 15

Tuesday 5 December 2023
Aston Villa v Man City
Brighton v Brentford
Everton v Newcastle
Fulham v Nott’m Forest
Luton Town v Arsenal
Sheff Utd v Liverpool
Spurs v West Ham
Wolves v Burnley
20:00 Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth

Wednesday 6 December 2023
20:00 Man Utd v Chelsea

Matchweek 16

Saturday 9 December 2023
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brighton v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Chelsea
Fulham v West Ham
Luton Town v Man City
Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Sheff Utd v Brentford
Spurs v Newcastle
Wolves v Nott’m Forest

Matchweek 17

Saturday 16 December 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Luton Town
Arsenal v Brighton
Brentford v Aston Villa
Burnley v Everton
Chelsea v Sheff Utd
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v Fulham
Nott’m Forest v Spurs
West Ham v Wolves

Matchweek 18

Saturday 23 December 2023
Aston Villa v Sheff Utd
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Fulham v Burnley
Liverpool v Arsenal
Luton Town v Newcastle
Man City v Brentford
Nott’m Forest v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v Everton
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Chelsea

Matchweek 19

Tuesday 26 December 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v West Ham
Brentford v Wolves
Brighton v Spurs
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Man City
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Nott’m Forest
Sheff Utd v Luton Town

Matchweek 20

Saturday 30 December 2023
Aston Villa v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Brentford
Fulham v Arsenal
Liverpool v Newcastle
Luton Town v Chelsea
Man City v Sheff Utd
Nott’m Forest v Man Utd
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Brighton
Wolves v Everton

Matchweek 21

Saturday 13 January 2024 *Fixtures to be split across weekends of 13 & 20 January
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Brentford v Nott’m Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Burnley v Luton Town
Chelsea v Fulham
Everton v Aston Villa
Man Utd v Spurs
Newcastle v Man City
Sheff Utd v West Ham

Matchweek 22

Tuesday 30 January 2024
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Fulham v Everton
Luton Town v Brighton
Nott’m Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v AFC Bournemouth
Wolves v Man Utd
20:00 Crystal Palace v Sheff Utd

Wednesday 31 January 2024
20:00 Liverpool v Chelsea
20:00 Man City v Burnley

Matchweek 23

Saturday 3 February 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Nott’m Forest
Arsenal v Liverpool
Brentford v Man City
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Burnley v Fulham
Chelsea v Wolves
Everton v Spurs
Man Utd v West Ham
Newcastle v Luton Town
Sheff Utd v Aston Villa

Matchweek 24

Saturday 10 February 2024
Aston Villa v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Burnley
Luton Town v Sheff Utd
Man City v Everton
Nott’m Forest v Newcastle
Spurs v Brighton
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brentford

Matchweek 25

Saturday 17 February 2024
Brentford v Liverpool
Burnley v Arsenal
Everton v Crystal Palace
Fulham v Aston Villa
Luton Town v Man Utd
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth
Nott’m Forest v West Ham
Sheff Utd v Brighton
Spurs v Wolves

Matchweek 26

Saturday 24 February 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Man City
Arsenal v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Nott’m Forest
Brighton v Everton
Chelsea v Spurs
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Liverpool v Luton Town
Man Utd v Fulham
West Ham v Brentford
Wolves v Sheff Utd

Matchweek 27

Saturday 2 March 2024
Brentford v Chelsea
Burnley v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v West Ham
Fulham v Brighton
Luton Town v Aston Villa
Man City v Man Utd
Newcastle v Wolves
Nott’m Forest v Liverpool
Sheff Utd v Arsenal
Spurs v Crystal Palace

Matchweek 28

Saturday 9 March 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Sheff Utd
Arsenal v Brentford
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brighton v Nott’m Forest
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Luton Town
Liverpool v Man City
Man Utd v Everton
West Ham v Burnley
Wolves v Fulham

Matchweek 29

Saturday 16 March 2024
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brighton v Man City
Burnley v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Newcastle
Everton v Liverpool
Fulham v Spurs
Luton Town v Nott’m Forest
Man Utd v Sheff Utd
West Ham v Aston Villa
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth

Matchweek 30

Saturday 30 March 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Everton
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brentford v Man Utd
Chelsea v Burnley
Liverpool v Brighton
Man City v Arsenal
Newcastle v West Ham
Nott’m Forest v Crystal Palace
Sheff Utd v Fulham
Spurs v Luton Town

Matchweek 31

Tuesday 2 April 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Arsenal v Luton Town
Brentford v Brighton
Burnley v Wolves
Nott’m Forest v Fulham
West Ham v Spurs

Wednesday 3 April 2024
Chelsea v Man Utd
Newcastle v Everton
20:00 Liverpool v Sheff Utd
20:00 Man City v Aston Villa

Matchweek 32

Saturday 6 April 2024
Aston Villa v Brentford
Brighton v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Burnley
Fulham v Newcastle
Luton Town v AFC Bournemouth
Man Utd v Liverpool
Sheff Utd v Chelsea
Spurs v Nott’m Forest
Wolves v West Ham

Matchweek 33

Saturday 13 April 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Arsenal v Aston Villa
Brentford v Sheff Utd
Burnley v Brighton
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Man City v Luton Town
Newcastle v Spurs
Nott’m Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Fulham

Matchweek 34

Saturday 20 April 2024
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Everton v Nott’m Forest
Fulham v Liverpool
Luton Town v Brentford
Man Utd v Newcastle
Sheff Utd v Burnley
Spurs v Man City
Wolves v Arsenal

Matchweek 35

Saturday 27 April 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Man Utd v Burnley
Newcastle v Sheff Utd
Nott’m Forest v Man City
Spurs v Arsenal
West Ham v Liverpool
Wolves v Luton Town

Matchweek 36

Saturday 4 May 2024
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Fulham
Brighton v Aston Villa
Burnley v Newcastle
Chelsea v West Ham
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Liverpool v Spurs
Luton Town v Everton
Man City v Wolves
Sheff Utd v Nott’m Forest

Matchweek 37

Saturday 11 May 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Brentford
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Everton v Sheff Utd
Fulham v Man City
Man Utd v Arsenal
Newcastle v Brighton
Nott’m Forest v Chelsea
Spurs v Burnley
West Ham v Luton Town
Wolves v Crystal Palace

Matchweek 38

Sunday 19 May 2024
16:00 Arsenal v Everton
16:00 Brentford v Newcastle
16:00 Brighton v Man Utd
16:00 Burnley v Nott’m Forest
16:00 Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
16:00 Liverpool v Wolves
16:00 Luton Town v Fulham
16:00 Man City v West Ham
16:00 Sheff Utd v Spurs

Two Pulisic goals, four red cards as USMNT batters Mexico 3-0

By and Jun 16, 2023, 7:34 AM EDT
1 Comment

Christian Pulisic scored twice before four red cards were handed out, and the USMNT beat bitter rivals Mexico 3-0 in the semifinals of the CONCACAF Nations League in Las Vegas on Thursday.

[ MORE: Gregg Berhalter to be named USMNT head coach again ]

It’ll be another rivalry showdown in Sunday’s final, when the USMNT takes on northern neighbors Canada right back at Allegiant Stadium in Sin City.

Pulisic looked set to open the scoring in the 23rd minute, when he rounded Guillermo Ochoa and caught sight of a partially open goal before blazing the finish over the crossbar. Fortunately for the USMNT, it was only the start of things to come from the 24-year-old winger likely to leave Chelsea this summer.

Eight minutes before halftime, Pulisic got the finish just right from a much tighter angle. The ball pinballed around the top of the penalty area before Pulisic escaped with it and slipped a cool finish under Ochoa’s outstretched leg for 1-0.

57 seconds into the second half, the ball was in the back of the net again, and again it was Pulisic who put it there. Weston McKennie launched the counter-attack with a stellar through ball to Tim Weah on the right flank. Weah raced into the penalty area and found Pulisic with a cross, and there was no mistake on the finish as the USMNT grabbed that famous dos a cero advantage once again.

Things went from bad to worse for Mexico in the 69th minute, when Cesar Montes kicked off a 40-man tussle after taking a dangerous swipe at the back of USMNT debutant Folarin Balohun’s legs. McKennie was also shown a red card for his alleged role in the ensuing scrum. Both sides down to 10.

[ MORE: Premier League Summer Series coming to USA in 2023 ]

Ricardo Pepi made it 3-0 in the 78th minute, four minutes after coming off the bench. Sergino Dest weaved his waved between and beyond three El Tri defenders and slipped the perfect through ball as Pepi made the perfect run at the perfect time, rounded Ochoa and finished into an empty net.

Dest’s day was done seven minutes later, though, for putting his hands in the face of Gerardo Arteaga, who moments earlier shoved Dest in the back after Edson Alvarez took a wild swipe of his own. Red for Dest, red for Arteaga. Both sides down to nine.

Before the game launched into 12 minutes of stoppage time (not all of which were fulfilled), there were a number of projectiles thrown onto the field by fans and a stoppage of play for a discriminatory chant which also rained down from the stands. The latter of which not withstanding, the USMNT vs Mexico rivalry appears to be alive and very healthy among the current generation.

Latest USMNT news

Gregg Berhalter - USMNT
Report: Gregg Berhalter to be named USMNT head coach again
USMNT vs Mexico
Predicted USMNT lineup vs Mexico in Nations League semifinal
USMNT schedule
USMNT upcoming schedule – Nations League, friendlies, Gold Cup

Stars of the show

USMNT vs Mexico

What’s next?

USMNT vs Canada in the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League final on Sunday (8:30 pm ET).

Follow @AndyEdMLS

USMNT vs Mexico, final score: 3-0

37th minute – Captain Christian Pulisic puts USMNT ahead before halftime

46th minute – Christian Pulisic finishes Tim Weah’s cross right after halftime

79th minute – Ricardo Pepi makes it 3-0 after Segino Dest beats three defenders and plays the perfect pass

That said, the USMNT can still boast a brilliant 24-man squad that can put out a lineup with Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, and new forward Folarin Balogun.

If the Yanks win, they’ll face the winner of Peru and Canada — which kicks off three hours prior — to defend its CONCACAF Nations League crown.

The USMNT beat Grenada twice and El Salvador once in group play, also drawing La Selecta in San Salvador. Mexico beat Suriname twice and drew two matches with Jamaica in a tough Group A.

[ TRANSFER NEWS: Arsenal | Liverpool | Chelsea | Tottenham | Man City | Man United ] 

Former Tigres boss Diego Cocca will lead El Tri, who will not have Hirving Lozano, Jesus Manuel Corona, Raul Jimenez, Hector Herrera, and Nestor Araujo, but Mexico will have Edson Alvarez, Julian Araujo, and living legend goalkeeper Guillermo “Memo” Ochoa.

Title defense on? The Yanks will have every chance to come out on top, but matches with Mexico are always intense and the crowd will surely be split between CONCACAF’s two most accomplished nations.

How to watch USMNT vs Mexico, CONCACAF Nations League stream link

Kickoff time: 10pm ET Thursday
Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
TV channels, streaming in English: Paramount Plus
TV channels en Español: Univision

Premier League news

Premier League fixtures
Premier League fixtures 2023-24: Schedule, how to watch live, dates, odds
Manchester United transfer news
Manchester United transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates
Premier League
Premier League Summer Series coming to USA in 2023: How to get tickets, watch...

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule – Groups, calendar, dates, times, fixtures

By Jun 16, 2023, 7:20 AM EDT
1 Comment

This World Cup 2023 schedule page is something you need to have bookmarked for this summer as the USWNT aim to secure an historic three-peat.

[ WATCH: Your home for US Soccer en Espanol en Peacock ]

The 32-team tournament in New Zealand and Australia in July and August promises to be the best yet as the likes of England, Spain, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Sweden and one of the hosts, Australia, are the favorites to battle for the World Cup trophy.

Can Vlatko Andonovski’s side be crowned World Cup champions once again? Veterans Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Becky Sauerbrunn are leading the team but there are also some superb young talents such as Trinity Rodman, Mallory Swanson and Ashley Sanchez to watch out for this summer.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Below is everything you need including the full World Cup 2023 schedule, start times, dates, how to watch and much more.

Latest 2023 World Cup news

USWNT roster
Who will make the USWNT roster for the 2023 Women’s World Cup?
USWNT
USWNT release 2023 World Cup jerseys
USWNT World Cup schedule
When is the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup taking place? When are the...

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

  • When: July 20 to August 20
  • Group stage kick-off times: 12:30am, 1am, 1:30am, 3am, 3:30am, 4am, 6am, 7am, 8am, 8:30am, 8pm, 9pm, 10pm (all ET)
  • Location: Australia and New Zealand
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, scores, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2023 World Cup, and be sure to subscribe to NBC Sports on YouTube!

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule

All kicks off times ET

Group A

New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland

Thursday, July 20: Auckland, New Zealand – New Zealand vs. Norway – 3am
Friday, July 21: Dunedin, New Zealand –  Philippines vs. Switzerland – 1am
Tuesday, July 25: Wellington, New Zealand –  New Zealand vs. Philippines – 1:30am
Tuesday, July 25: Hamilton, New Zealand – Switzerland vs. Norway – 4am
Sunday, July 30: Dunedin, New Zealand – Switzerland vs. New Zealand – 3am
Sunday, July 30: Auckland, New Zealand – Norway vs. Philippines – 3am

Group B

Australia, Republic of Ireland, Nigeria, Canada

Thursday, July 20: Sydney (Football Stadium) – Australia vs. Ireland – 6am
Thursday, July 20: Melbourne, Australia – Nigeria vs. Canada – 10:30pm
Wednesday, July 26: Perth, Australia – Canada vs. Ireland – 8am
Thursday, July 27: Brisbane, Australia – Australia vs. Nigeria – 6am
Monday, July 31: Melbourne, Australia – Canada vs. Australia – 6am
Monday, July 31: Brisbane, Australia – Ireland vs. Nigeria – 6am

Group C

Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan

Friday, July 21: Wellington, New Zealand – Spain vs. Costa Rica – 3:30am
Saturday, July 22: Hamilton, New Zealand – Zambia vs. Japan – 3am
Wednesday, July 26: Auckland, New Zealand – Spain vs. Zambia – 3:30am
Wednesday, July 26: Dunedin, New Zealand – Japan vs. Costa Rica – 1am
Monday, July 31: Wellington, New Zealand – Japan vs. Spain – 3am
Monday, July 31: Hamilton, New Zealand – Costa Rica vs. Zambia – 3am

Group D

England, Haiti, Denmark, China

Saturday, July 22: Brisbane, Australia – England vs. Haiti – 5:30am
Saturday, July 22: Perth, Australia – Denmark vs. China – 8am
Friday, July 28: Sydney (Football Stadium) – England vs. Denmark – 4:30am
Friday, July 28: Adelaide, Australia – China vs. Haiti – 7am
Tuesday, Aug. 1: Adelaide, Australia – China vs. England – 7am
Tuesday, Aug. 1: Perth, Australia – Haiti vs. Denmark – 7am

Group E

USA, Vietnam, Netherlands, Portugal

Friday, July 21: Auckland, New Zealand – USA vs. Vietnam – 9pm
Sunday, July 23: Dunedin, New Zealand – Netherlands vs. Portugal – 3:30am
Wednesday, July 26: Wellington, New Zealand – USA vs. Netherlands – 9pm
Thursday, July 27: Hamilton, New Zealand – Portugal vs. Vietnam – 3:30am
Tuesday, Aug. 1: Auckland, New Zealand – Portugal vs. USA – 3am
Tuesday, Aug. 1: Dunedin, New Zealand – Vietnam vs. Netherlands – 3am

Group F

France, Jamaica, Brazil, Panama

Sunday, July 23: Sydney (Football Stadium) – France vs. Jamaica – 6am
Monday, July 24: Adelaide, Australia – Brazil vs. Panama – 7am
Saturday, July 29: Brisbane, Australia – France vs. Brazil – 6am
Saturday, July 29: Perth, Australia – Panama vs. Jamaica – 8:30am
Wednesday, Aug. 2: Sydney (Football Stadium) – France vs. Panama – 6am
Wednesday, Aug. 2: Melbourne, Australia – Jamaica vs. Brazil – 6am

Group G

Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina

Sunday, July 23: Wellington, New Zealand – Sweden v. South Africa – 1am
Monday, July 24: Auckland, New Zealand – Italy v. Argentina – 2am
Thursday, July 27: Dunedin, New Zealand – Argentina vs. South Africa – 8pm
Saturday, July 29: Wellington, New Zealand – Sweden vs. Italy – 3:30am
Wednesday, Aug. 2: Hamilton, New Zealand – Argentina vs. Sweden – 3am
Wednesday, Aug. 2: Wellington, New Zealand – South Africa vs. Italy – 3am

Group H

Germany, Morocco, Colombia, South Korea

Monday, July 24: Melbourne, Australia – Germany vs. Morocco – 4:30am
Monday, July 24: Sydney (Football Stadium) – Colombia vs. South Korea – 10pm
Sunday, July 30: Sydney (Football Stadium) – Germany vs. Colombia – 5:30am
Sunday, July 30: Adelaide, Australia – South Korea vs. Morocco – 12:30am
Thursday, Aug. 3: Brisbane, Australia – South Korea vs. Germany – 6am
Thursday, Aug. 3: Perth, Australia – Morocco vs. Colombia – 6am

Last 16

Match 49, Saturday, Aug. 5: Auckland, New Zealand – Group A winner vs. Group C second place – 1am

Match 50, Saturday, Aug. 5: Wellington, New Zealand – Group C winner vs. Group A second place – 4am

Match 51, Saturday, Aug. 5: Sydney (Football Stadium) – Group E winner vs. Group G second place – 10pm

Match 52, Sunday, Aug. 6: Melbourne, Australia – Group G winner vs. Group E second place – 5am

Match 54, Monday, Aug. 7: Sydney (Stadium Australia) – Group B winner vs. Group D second place – 3:30am

Match 53, Monday, Aug. 7: Brisbane, Australia – Group D winner vs. Group B second place – 6:30am

Match 56, Tuesday, Aug. 8: Adelaide, Australia – Group F winner vs. Group H second place – 4am

Match 55, Tuesday, Aug. 8: Melbourne, Australia – Group H winner vs. Group F second place – 4am

Quarterfinals

Match 58, Thursday, Aug. 10: Auckland, New Zealand – Winner Match 50 vs Winner Match 52 – 9pm

Match 57, Friday, Aug. 11: Wellington, New Zealand – Winner Match 49 vs Winner Match 51 – 3:30am

Match 59, Saturday, Aug. 12: Brisbane, Australia – Winner Match 53 vs Winner Match 55 – 3am

Match 60, Saturday, Aug. 12: Sydney – Winner Match 54 vs Winner Match 56 – 6:30am

Semifinals

Match 61, Tuesday, Aug. 15: Auckland, New Zealand – Winner Match 57 vs Winner Match 58 – 4am

Match 62, Wednesday, Aug. 16: Sydney (Stadium Australia) – Winner Match 59 vs Winner Match 60 – 6am

Third place

Match 63, Saturday, Aug. 19: Brisbane, Australia – Loser Match 61 vs Loser Match 62 – 4am

Final

Match 64, Sunday, Aug. 20: Sydney (Stadium Australia) – Winner Match 61 vs Winner Match 62 – 6am

USWNT release 2023 World Cup jerseys

By Jun 16, 2023, 7:20 AM EDT
0 Comments

The USWNT 2023 World Cup jerseys have arrived and the Stars and Stripes will certainly stand out from the crowd at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand this summer.

[ MORE: Schedule, how to watch, bracket for 2023 World Cup ]

Vlatko Andonovski’s side are going for a third-straight World Cup title, something which has never been achieved in the history of the men’s and women’s game.

Led by Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Becky Sauerbrunn, this USWNT side have so much experience but there are also exciting young talents coming through with Mallory Swanson and Trinity Rodman excelling in recent months.

Below is a closer look at the the new USWNT 2023 World Cup jerseys, with the away kit also to be worn by the USMNT.

Latest USWNT news

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule
2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule – Groups, calendar, dates, times,...
USWNT roster
Who will make the USWNT roster for the 2023 Women’s World Cup?
USWNT World Cup schedule
When is the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup taking place? When are the...

USWNT 2023 World Cup jerseys

U.S. Soccer say that the inspiration for the jerseys are “from abstract expressionism, an international art movement that started in the 1940s in New York and shifted the art epicenter from Europe to the U.S., similar to what the USA team has done for women’s soccer.”

They add there is “a custom USA ‘signature'” as the “bespoke mark is hand painted with ink on paper, and is a nod to the abstract expressionism movement, where each artist would sign their painting. Lastly, the USA’s inner pride mark celebrates the USWNT’s four Women’s World Cup championships in 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019.”

When it comes to the home kit, U.S. Soccer say it is “an unexpected take on the tradition of wearing white at home and features a bespoke drip paint technique pattern. Highlighting the energy of the USWNT and how they are diverse players and personalities, but always united, the action painting method pattern features a distinctive placement, making every single jersey unique.”

USWNT
Courtesy: US Soccer

For the blue away kit, which will be worn by both the USWNT and USMNT, there are “bespoke stars and stripe print on the sleeve cuffs – a diagonal stripe with intersecting stars – and a neckline that also features red blades, formed to look like the tip of stars.”

They add that those shapes are “subtle, patriotic nods to the hidden shapes that are inspired by abstract expressionism art.”

USWNT
Courtesy: US Soccer

Here is a look at both USWNT World Cup jerseys in a little more detail, plus the USMNT showing off their new away kits.

Report: Gregg Berhalter to be named USMNT head coach again

By Jun 16, 2023, 7:10 AM EDT
0 Comments

Gregg Berhalter will be the next head coach of the USMNT — again — according to a report from The Athletic.

[ MORE: USMNT vs Mexico, live! ]

An announcement is said to be “imminent” — potentially as soon as Friday — a day after the USMNT faces bitter rivals Mexico in the semifinals of the CONCACAF Nations League.

Berhalter led the USMNT to the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar before his contract expired at the end of the calendar year. There were, of course, extenuating circumstances around U.S. Soccer’s decision to allow his deal to expire — namely, his dealings with Gio Reyna after the 20-year-old winger was nearly sent home from USMNT camp; which then resulted in the airing, by Reyna’s parents (longtime friends of Berhalter, namely USMNT legend Claudio Reyna), of an incident which occurred 30 years earlier between Berhalter and his wife, Rosalind.

[ MORE: USMNT upcoming schedule – Nations League, friendlies, Gold Cup ]

U.S. Soccer conducted an investigation which cleared Gregg Berhalter to be considered for employment once again. First, though, Matt Crocker was hired as the federation’s new sporting director, and it was his first major order of business to hire Berhalter’s successor — or, Berhalter, as it will reportedly be.

During his first stint as USMNT head coach, Berhalter guided the Yanks to the 2021 Nations League title, the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup and qualification for the 2022 World Cup, where the youngest team at the tournament advanced from a group alongside England, Wales and Iran.

Former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch was reportedly also a top candidate for the job, as were legendary French superstars Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira.

Follow @AndyEdMLS