Inter Miami-bound Lionel Messi uncorks wicked goal for Argentina

If it looks like Lionel Messi has done this hundreds of times, it’s because he has done this hundreds of times.

The (likely) Inter Miami-bound star, 35, scored a brilliant early-morning goal on Thursday when Argentina faced Australia in a friendly at Workers Stadium in China.

Messi, who announced his intention to move to David Beckham’s Inter Miami last week, scored his 103rd senior goal for Argentina in his 175th cap.

He has scored in 13 of Argentina’s last 14 matches, only kept off the board in their Group C finale versus Poland at the World Cup.

Watch as Messi gets the ball on his left foot and calmly navigates a defend before cooly curling a vicious shot inside the near post from outside the 18-yard box.

We’re still waiting for MLS confirmation that all of the contract details are agreed — It’s all over their web site — but Messi’s Major League Soccer campaign seems destined to include a lot more video highlights.

Messi was, after all, the highest-rated player in both Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League this season and has barely slowed down.

¡GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLAZO DE #ARGENTINA, LO HIZO LIONEL ANDRÉS MESSI CUCCITTINI!👊🏼🤩🔥 pic.twitter.com/l0MXgZgh2v — Argentina Gol (@BocaJrsGolArg) June 15, 2023

