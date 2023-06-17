Ranking the 2023-24 Premier League kits

By Jun 17, 2023, 8:08 AM EDT
0 Comments

The 2023-24 Premier League kits are starting to be unveiled and there are some beauties out there.

From retro looks to snazzy designs, there are some very unique new looks as teams get ready for the new season.

Below we rank the Premier League kits which have been released as plenty more have been dropping ahead of the 2023-24 season.

1. Liverpool

A classic look for the red home shirt and this is a belter. It has been kept simple and the white trim is marvellous. Liverpool have nailed this.

Liverpool kit
Getty Images

2. Crystal Palace

Absolutely lovely stuff and it also looks like a kit Spider Man would wear!? The red and blue halves are divine, while having the original Crystal Palace design on the shirt is a great touch. This kit also celebrates that Palace have now been in the Premier League for 10 years. The blue shorts and socks are also lovely. Well done Palace. Well done.

3. Manchester City

A nod to being at their current stadium for 20 years, Man City go for a retro look from the 2003-04 season when things were very, very different from them. It’s a lovely kit and having seen it in-person, up close it looks even better than the photos.

4. Tottenham

Clean and crisp, there’s a lovely simplistic feel to this Spurs kit. The blue trim works nicely and having Harry Kane front and center in the promo suggests he will be at Spurs at least for another season…

5. Arsenal

There is a lot going on with the print on the red but the gold is a nice touch. Pretty decent effort.

6. Newcastle

The black and white stripes is always nice but the club badge seems quite small compared to the new Saudi Arabian shirt sponsor. Falls under the ‘just okay’ category.

Premier League fixtures 2023-24: Schedule, how to watch live, dates, odds

By Jun 17, 2023, 8:11 AM EDT
0 Comments

The Premier League fixtures for the 2023-24 have arrived as the new season is already fast approaching and now you can plan ahead for the 380 games coming your way.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

With the Premier League fixtures being released on June 15, to the opening day of the season, how to watch the games and early odds for who will win it all, there is a lot going on and there are so many key dates.

Below is everything you need to know about the 2023-24 Premier League season.

When were the 2023-24 Premier League fixtures released?

The Premier League fixtures were announced on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 4am ET.

When will the 2023-24 Premier League season kick off?

The opening day of the season will be on Friday, August 11, 2023.

When is the final day of the 2023-24 Premier League season?

Championship Sunday will take place on Sunday, May 19, 2024, with all 10 games kicking off at 11am ET.

Where can I watch Premier League games in the USA?

You can watch all 380 games during the 2023-24 Premier League season across our NBC platforms. During the 2022-23 season you could watch games on USA Network and NBC, plus via Peacock Premium.

Will there be a winter break in the 2023-24 season?

Yes, there will! It has returned after the 2022 World Cup impacted the 2022-23 season schedule. There will be a ‘mid-season player break’ of Premier League action with one matchweek split across the weekends of January 13-20.

Which teams will compete in the 2023-24 Premier League?

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton, Burnley, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Liverpool, Luton Town, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Who has the most difficult start to the Premier League season?

Neither Chelsea nor Liverpool will love Week 1’s match at Stamford Bridge, and the Reds get Newcastle two weeks later. Not ideal.

Newcastle’s start is very tough: Aston Villa, Man City, Liverpool, and Brighton. Those are two recent European Cup winners and the Magpies’ two up-and-coming peers from last season.

Bournemouth starts with Conference League champions West Ham before meeting Liverpool and Tottenham.

Odds to win the 2023-24 Premier League title – (Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM )

Manchester City: -175, Manchester United: +800, Arsenal: +900, Liverpool: +900, Chelsea: +1200, Newcastle United: +1400, Tottenham: +4000, Brighton: +5000, Aston Villa: +12500, West Ham: +20000, Brentford: +25000, Crystal Palace: +25000, Nottingham Forest: +25000, Everton: +25000, Fulham: +30000, Wolves: +30000, Bournemouth: +30000, Burnley: +50000, Sheffield United: +50000, Luton Town: +50000

Premier League 2023-24 kits

And of course, a new season means new kits! We are ranking the new threads as they are released and you can see all of them right here.

Premier League fixtures 2023-24 season

Below are the Premier League fixtures in full, with all kick offs listed at 10am ET unless otherwise stated:

Matchweek 1

Friday 11 August

3pm: Burnley vs Man City

Saturday 12 August

7:30am: Arsenal vs Nott’m Forest
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Brighton v Luton Town
Everton v Fulham
Sheff Utd v Crystal Palace
12:30pm: Newcastle vs Aston Villa

Sunday 13 August

9am: Brentford vs Spurs
11:30am: Chelsea vs Liverpool

Monday 14 August

3pm: Man Utd vs Wolves

Matchweek 2

Saturday 19 August 2023
Aston Villa v Everton
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Fulham v Brentford
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
Luton Town v Burnley
Man City v Newcastle
Nott’m Forest v Sheff Utd
Spurs v Man Utd
West Ham v Chelsea
Wolves v Brighton

Matchweek 3

Saturday 26 August 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
Arsenal v Fulham
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Brighton v West Ham
Burnley v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Luton Town
Everton v Wolves
Man Utd v Nott’m Forest
Newcastle v Liverpool
Sheff Utd v Man City

Matchweek 4

Saturday 2 September 2023
Arsenal v Man Utd
Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v Newcastle
Burnley v Spurs
Chelsea v Nott’m Forest
Crystal Palace v Wolves
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Luton Town v West Ham
Man City v Fulham
Sheff Utd v Everton

Matchweek 5

Saturday 16 September 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Everton v Arsenal
Fulham v Luton Town
Man Utd v Brighton
Newcastle v Brentford
Nott’m Forest v Burnley
Spurs v Sheff Utd
West Ham v Man City
Wolves v Liverpool

Matchweek 6

Saturday 23 September 2023
Arsenal v Spurs
Brentford v Everton
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Burnley v Man Utd
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Liverpool v West Ham
Luton Town v Wolves
Man City v Nott’m Forest
Sheff Utd v Newcastle

Matchweek 7

Saturday 30 September 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal
Aston Villa v Brighton
Everton v Luton Town
Fulham v Chelsea
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v Burnley
Nott’m Forest v Brentford
Spurs v Liverpool
West Ham v Sheff Utd
Wolves v Man City

Matchweek 8

Saturday 7 October 2023
Arsenal v Man City
Brighton v Liverpool
Burnley v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Nott’m Forest
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Fulham v Sheff Utd
Luton Town v Spurs
Man Utd v Brentford
West Ham v Newcastle
Wolves v Aston Villa

Matchweek 9

Saturday 21 October 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Wolves
Aston Villa v West Ham
Brentford v Burnley
Chelsea v Arsenal
Liverpool v Everton
Man City v Brighton
Newcastle v Crystal Palace
Nott’m Forest v Luton Town
Sheff Utd v Man Utd
Spurs v Fulham

Matchweek 10

Saturday 28 October 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Burnley
Arsenal v Sheff Utd
Aston Villa v Luton Town
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Liverpool v Nott’m Forest
Man Utd v Man City
West Ham v Everton
Wolves v Newcastle

Matchweek 11

Saturday 4 November 2023
Brentford v West Ham
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Everton v Brighton
Fulham v Man Utd
Luton Town v Liverpool
Man City v AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nott’m Forest v Aston Villa
Sheff Utd v Wolves
Spurs v Chelsea

Matchweek 12

Saturday 11 November 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle
Arsenal v Burnley
Aston Villa v Fulham
Brighton v Sheff Utd
Chelsea v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Liverpool v Brentford
Man Utd v Luton Town
West Ham v Nott’m Forest
Wolves v Spurs

Matchweek 13

Saturday 25 November 2023
Brentford v Arsenal
Burnley v West Ham
Everton v Man Utd
Fulham v Wolves
Luton Town v Crystal Palace
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Chelsea
Nott’m Forest v Brighton
Sheff Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v Aston Villa

Matchweek 14

Saturday 2 December 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa
Arsenal v Wolves
Brentford v Luton Town
Burnley v Sheff Utd
Chelsea v Brighton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v Spurs
Newcastle v Man Utd
Nott’m Forest v Everton
West Ham v Crystal Palace

Matchweek 15

Tuesday 5 December 2023
Aston Villa v Man City
Brighton v Brentford
Everton v Newcastle
Fulham v Nott’m Forest
Luton Town v Arsenal
Sheff Utd v Liverpool
Spurs v West Ham
Wolves v Burnley
20:00 Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth

Wednesday 6 December 2023
20:00 Man Utd v Chelsea

Matchweek 16

Saturday 9 December 2023
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brighton v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Chelsea
Fulham v West Ham
Luton Town v Man City
Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Sheff Utd v Brentford
Spurs v Newcastle
Wolves v Nott’m Forest

Matchweek 17

Saturday 16 December 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Luton Town
Arsenal v Brighton
Brentford v Aston Villa
Burnley v Everton
Chelsea v Sheff Utd
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v Fulham
Nott’m Forest v Spurs
West Ham v Wolves

Matchweek 18

Saturday 23 December 2023
Aston Villa v Sheff Utd
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Fulham v Burnley
Liverpool v Arsenal
Luton Town v Newcastle
Man City v Brentford
Nott’m Forest v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v Everton
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Chelsea

Matchweek 19

Tuesday 26 December 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v West Ham
Brentford v Wolves
Brighton v Spurs
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Man City
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Nott’m Forest
Sheff Utd v Luton Town

Matchweek 20

Saturday 30 December 2023
Aston Villa v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Brentford
Fulham v Arsenal
Liverpool v Newcastle
Luton Town v Chelsea
Man City v Sheff Utd
Nott’m Forest v Man Utd
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Brighton
Wolves v Everton

Matchweek 21

Saturday 13 January 2024 *Fixtures to be split across weekends of 13 & 20 January
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Brentford v Nott’m Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Burnley v Luton Town
Chelsea v Fulham
Everton v Aston Villa
Man Utd v Spurs
Newcastle v Man City
Sheff Utd v West Ham

Matchweek 22

Tuesday 30 January 2024
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Fulham v Everton
Luton Town v Brighton
Nott’m Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v AFC Bournemouth
Wolves v Man Utd
20:00 Crystal Palace v Sheff Utd

Wednesday 31 January 2024
20:00 Liverpool v Chelsea
20:00 Man City v Burnley

Matchweek 23

Saturday 3 February 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Nott’m Forest
Arsenal v Liverpool
Brentford v Man City
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Burnley v Fulham
Chelsea v Wolves
Everton v Spurs
Man Utd v West Ham
Newcastle v Luton Town
Sheff Utd v Aston Villa

Matchweek 24

Saturday 10 February 2024
Aston Villa v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Burnley
Luton Town v Sheff Utd
Man City v Everton
Nott’m Forest v Newcastle
Spurs v Brighton
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brentford

Matchweek 25

Saturday 17 February 2024
Brentford v Liverpool
Burnley v Arsenal
Everton v Crystal Palace
Fulham v Aston Villa
Luton Town v Man Utd
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth
Nott’m Forest v West Ham
Sheff Utd v Brighton
Spurs v Wolves

Matchweek 26

Saturday 24 February 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Man City
Arsenal v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Nott’m Forest
Brighton v Everton
Chelsea v Spurs
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Liverpool v Luton Town
Man Utd v Fulham
West Ham v Brentford
Wolves v Sheff Utd

Matchweek 27

Saturday 2 March 2024
Brentford v Chelsea
Burnley v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v West Ham
Fulham v Brighton
Luton Town v Aston Villa
Man City v Man Utd
Newcastle v Wolves
Nott’m Forest v Liverpool
Sheff Utd v Arsenal
Spurs v Crystal Palace

Matchweek 28

Saturday 9 March 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Sheff Utd
Arsenal v Brentford
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brighton v Nott’m Forest
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Luton Town
Liverpool v Man City
Man Utd v Everton
West Ham v Burnley
Wolves v Fulham

Matchweek 29

Saturday 16 March 2024
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brighton v Man City
Burnley v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Newcastle
Everton v Liverpool
Fulham v Spurs
Luton Town v Nott’m Forest
Man Utd v Sheff Utd
West Ham v Aston Villa
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth

Matchweek 30

Saturday 30 March 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Everton
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brentford v Man Utd
Chelsea v Burnley
Liverpool v Brighton
Man City v Arsenal
Newcastle v West Ham
Nott’m Forest v Crystal Palace
Sheff Utd v Fulham
Spurs v Luton Town

Matchweek 31

Tuesday 2 April 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Arsenal v Luton Town
Brentford v Brighton
Burnley v Wolves
Nott’m Forest v Fulham
West Ham v Spurs

Wednesday 3 April 2024
Chelsea v Man Utd
Newcastle v Everton
20:00 Liverpool v Sheff Utd
20:00 Man City v Aston Villa

Matchweek 32

Saturday 6 April 2024
Aston Villa v Brentford
Brighton v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Burnley
Fulham v Newcastle
Luton Town v AFC Bournemouth
Man Utd v Liverpool
Sheff Utd v Chelsea
Spurs v Nott’m Forest
Wolves v West Ham

Matchweek 33

Saturday 13 April 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Arsenal v Aston Villa
Brentford v Sheff Utd
Burnley v Brighton
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Man City v Luton Town
Newcastle v Spurs
Nott’m Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Fulham

Matchweek 34

Saturday 20 April 2024
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Everton v Nott’m Forest
Fulham v Liverpool
Luton Town v Brentford
Man Utd v Newcastle
Sheff Utd v Burnley
Spurs v Man City
Wolves v Arsenal

Matchweek 35

Saturday 27 April 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Man Utd v Burnley
Newcastle v Sheff Utd
Nott’m Forest v Man City
Spurs v Arsenal
West Ham v Liverpool
Wolves v Luton Town

Matchweek 36

Saturday 4 May 2024
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Fulham
Brighton v Aston Villa
Burnley v Newcastle
Chelsea v West Ham
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Liverpool v Spurs
Luton Town v Everton
Man City v Wolves
Sheff Utd v Nott’m Forest

Matchweek 37

Saturday 11 May 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Brentford
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Everton v Sheff Utd
Fulham v Man City
Man Utd v Arsenal
Newcastle v Brighton
Nott’m Forest v Chelsea
Spurs v Burnley
West Ham v Luton Town
Wolves v Crystal Palace

Matchweek 38

Sunday 19 May 2024
16:00 Arsenal v Everton
16:00 Brentford v Newcastle
16:00 Brighton v Man Utd
16:00 Burnley v Nott’m Forest
16:00 Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
16:00 Liverpool v Wolves
16:00 Luton Town v Fulham
16:00 Man City v West Ham
16:00 Sheff Utd v Spurs

Premier League Summer Series coming to USA in 2023: How to get tickets, watch live, schedule

By Jun 17, 2023, 8:10 AM EDT
0 Comments

The inaugural Premier League Summer Series is heading to the USA in 2023 as teams will square off across multiple American cities in a brand new tournament.

And now you can start to purchase your tickets to the Summer Series.

[ MORE: Buy tickets for the Premier League Summer Series here ]

If you registered for early access you can purchase tickets on pre-sale on Tuesday, April 25 only, while tickets will be available on general sale on Wednesday, April 26 from 10am ET by clicking on the link above.

Six Premier League teams — Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea, Fulham and Newcastle United — will be playing in nine games across five U.S. cities in July and it will be one heck of a summer party.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

And you can watch all of the action across our platforms here at NBC Sports.

Alan Shearer: ‘I love the passion of the fans’

The Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer Alan Shearer spoke to ProSoccerTalk (full interview above) about why this Stateside tournament is going to be special.

“It is fantastic news. I have been lucky enough to spend time with the guys at Premier League Mornings Live and be at seven of the eight Fan Fests that have happened and it is fascinating,” Shearer said. “I love the passion of the fans. I love the friendly rivalry. For them to get up at stupid o’clock and queue for hours and come in and watch their teams and mingle and all get together, I love it. To have six teams coming over to America in the summer, I think it is fantastic and something to look forward to.”

Created by the Premier League, the Summer Series will see games take place in Atlanta, Orlando, Harrison, NJ, Philadelphia and Landover, MD.

“I love how passionate the fans are,” Shearer said about Premier League fans in the USA. “They are obviously very knowledgeable. They obviously love their football very much. I understand it might not be the No. 1 sport in America but soccer is growing and it is growing really fast… The more events like this, the more times that we, the Premier League, come over to America and showcase the Premier League and the trophy at these organized events, it is only going to get bigger.”

“I think this will be the first of many,” Shearer added. “It wouldn’t surprise me at all if this was going to happen every single season. It will be a great tournament and a chance to see some Premier League legends and huge football clubs.”

Aston Villa duo excited to experience the United States

Aston Villa and Brazil star Douglas Luiz, who was just named Villa’s Supporters’ Player and Players’ Player of the Season, is excited to play in front of fans in the USA, making the most of the hot weather and exploring the cities to learn more about their history.

“I am so happy. It is a good weather like it is in Brazil, I am so happy and excited to go to the US,” Luiz said. “It is a very good, very good people and I want to visit and I want to know so much more. I am so excited to go with Aston Villa and I want to enjoy seeing as much as I can.”

Aston Villa and Jamaica winger Leon Bailey is no stranger to playing Stateside and is looking forward to soaking up the atmosphere.

“I like the U.S. a lot, so I’m looking forward to a great time in the USA traveling to different States. It is a nice atmosphere, the people always come out in numbers and the support is brilliant. I’m really looking forward to it and I think it is going to be brilliant… I’ve been to LA, Houston, DC and Orlando, with the last Gold Cup most of our games [with Jamaica] were played in Orlando. It’s great and we always get time to explore. So it is nice and you are playing football and you enjoying it but you are enjoying it in a different in a city, which is great.”

Which teams are playing in the Summer Series?

The teams competing in the Premier League Summer Series in the USA in 2023 are:

Premier League

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters is extremely excited about the league hosting their first-ever preseason tournament in the USA.

“We are delighted to be bringing six clubs to the USA in July for the first-ever Premier League Summer Series,” Masters said. “Our clubs have incredible supporters in the US, who passionately follow their teams throughout the season. We have seen this dedication first-hand from the tens of thousands who have attended our Mornings Live fan events and are excited to be building on this by bringing live Premier League action to five cities this summer.

“We are currently enjoying one of the most competitive Premier League seasons of all time at both ends of the table and I am sure we will see some thrilling matches during the tournament.”

Below are all the details you need on the the tournament.

Premier League Summer Series 2023 schedule, dates, how to watch live

Where: Atlanta, GA, Orlando, FL, Harrison, NJ, Philadelphia, PA, Landover, MD
When: July 22-30
Tickets: Via the Premier League – April 25 (pre-sale), April 26 (general sale)
How to watch: Across the NBC Sports platforms, including Peacock

Saturday July 22

Match 1: Chelsea vs Brighton – 7pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia – WATCH LIVE ON PEACOCK

Sunday July 23

Match 2: Fulham vs Brentford – 4pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia – WATCH LIVE ON PEACOCK
Match 3: Newcastle vs Aston Villa – 7pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia – WATCH LIVE ON PEACOCK

 

Wednesday July 26

Match 4: Brentford vs Brighton – 5:30pm ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta – WATCH LIVE ON PEACOCK
Match 5: Chelsea vs Newcastle – 8:15pm ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta – WATCH LIVE ON PEACOCK
Match 6: Fulham vs Aston Villa – 7pm ET at Exploria Stadium, Orlando – WATCH LIVE ON PEACOCK

Friday July 28

Match 7: Brighton vs Newcastle – 7:30pm ET at Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey – WATCH LIVE ON PEACOCK

Sunday July 30

Match 8: Aston Villa vs Brentford – 12pm ET at FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland – WATCH LIVE ON USA NETWORK
Match 9: Chelsea vs Fulham – 2:45pm ET at FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland – WATCH LIVE ON NBC

Gregg Berhalter named USMNT head coach again

By Jun 17, 2023, 8:09 AM EDT
1 Comment

Gregg Berhalter is the head coach of the USMNT — again.

[ MORE: USMNT 3-0 Mexico, recap & highlights ]

U.S. Soccer announced Berhalter’s return on Friday, a day after the USMNT smashed bitter rivals Mexico in the semifinals of the CONCACAF Nations League.

Berhalter will begin his second stint as USMNT boss following the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup. His first major order of business will be Copa America 2024, to be played in the United States once again, with everything leading up to the 2026 World Cup in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

Gregg Berhalter speaks after being named USMNT head coach (again)

New U.S. Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker, on the decision to re-hire Berhalter:

“When I started this search, my focus was on finding someone with the right vision to take this program to new heights in 2026. Gregg has that vision, as well as the experience and growth mindset on and off the field to move this team forward. Appointing the right head coach for a National Team is a crucial decision that reflects U.S. Soccer’s identity and lays the foundation to grow soccer across the country for years to come. I am confident that Gregg is the right person for the job and looking forward to working in partnership with him.”

USMNT players react to Gregg Berhalter’s return

Christian Pulisic, who scored twice in the USMNT’s 3-0 victory over Mexico on Thursday, was a vocal supporter of Berhalter when he was the coach and throughout the entire coaching search — quotes via The Athletic:

“(The win over Mexico) is a testament of the work that (Berhalter) put into this team. If that’s not enough evidence, then that’s all right. People are gonna hate no matter what.”

Last week, Pulisic — the de facto spokesman of the USMNT — spoke not only for himself, but “a lot of guys on the team,” as he stopped just short of campaigning for Berhalter to be re-hired.

“I think he should be considered. I think he did a great job with the team. He brought us a long way. I think a lot of people, a lot of guys on the team especially, would agree with that.”

Berhalter led the USMNT to the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar before his contract expired at the end of the calendar year. There were, of course, extenuating circumstances around U.S. Soccer’s decision to allow his deal to expire — namely, his dealings with Gio Reyna after the 20-year-old winger was nearly sent home from USMNT camp; which then resulted in the airing, by Reyna’s parents (longtime friends of Berhalter, namely USMNT legend Claudio Reyna), of an incident which occurred 30 years earlier between Berhalter and his wife, Rosalind.

U.S. Soccer conducted an investigation which cleared Gregg Berhalter to be considered for employment once again. First, though, Matt Crocker was hired as the federation’s new sporting director, and it was his first major order of business to hire Berhalter’s successor — or, Berhalter, as it was.

[ MORE: USMNT upcoming schedule – Nations League, friendlies, Gold Cup ]

During his first stint as USMNT head coach, Berhalter guided the Yanks to the 2021 Nations League title, the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup and qualification for the 2022 World Cup, where the youngest team at the tournament advanced from a group alongside England, Wales and Iran.

Former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch was reportedly also a top candidate for the job, as were legendary French superstars Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira.

Follow @AndyEdMLS

USMNT vs Canada: How to watch CONCACAF Nations League final, stream

By Jun 17, 2023, 8:07 AM EDT
0 Comments

Three days after smashing longtime rivals Mexico in the semifinals, the USMNT will turn its attention to a newfound (and increasingly heated) rivalry with northern neighbors Canada in the final of the CONCACAF Nations League at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday (8:30 pm ET). 

[ FOLLOW: USMNT vs Canada, CONCACAF Nations League final, live! ]

Christian Pulisic scored twice, before four red cards were dished out — two to each side — and the game finished with just 18 players on the field on Thursday. Those red cards will, of course, have consequences, as the USMNT will be without starters (and standout performers on the night) Weston McKennie and Sergino Dest.

[ MORE: Gregg Berhalter named USMNT head coach again ]

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of USMNT vs Canada.

How to watch USMNT vs Canada live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 8:30 pm ET, Sunday
TV channel, streaming in English: CBS Sports Network, Paramount+
TV channel, streaming in Español: Univision

Key storylines – USMNT vs Canada

The last time the USMNT faced Canada, in 2022 World Cup qualifying, they came out on the losing end on a frigid day in Hamilton, Ontario. Not was the 2-0 defeat a tough pill to swallow result-wise, but the performance was perhaps the low point of World Cup qualifying and Gregg Berhalter’s first sting as USMNT head coach. Berhalter is back in the saddle following his re-hiring on Friday, though he won’t take charge of the squad until after the CONCACAF Gold Cup this summer.

Even on home soil, the Yanks were stifled by the Canucks during World Cup qualifying, as they labored to a 1-1 draw in Nashville on matchday 2. Needless to say, revenge will be on the Americans’ mind — along with the chance to defend their inaugural Nations League title from back in 2021.

It’s the incumbent giants of CONCACAF, versus the rising power to the north — Sunday’s showdown in Sin City surely won’t disappoint.

Follow @AndyEdMLS