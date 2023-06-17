Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With the 2023 World Cup almost here, plenty of World Cup kits have been released and there are some intriguing looks as we rank them all.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

From some nations qualifying for the first time as minnows which will bring new sportswear companies to the party, to heavyweights such as the USA, France, England and Germany tweaking their trademark looks, there is a lot to unpack here.

Which one of these jerseys will you be wearing with pride during the World Cup? And which one will you be wearing because it looks really cool?

Below is our rankings of the World Cup kits for the 2023 tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

When: July 20 to August 20

July 20 to August 20 Group stage kick-off times: 12:30am, 1am, 1:30am, 3am, 3:30am, 4am, 6am, 7am, 8am, 8:30am, 8pm, 9pm, 10pm (all ET)

12:30am, 1am, 1:30am, 3am, 3:30am, 4am, 6am, 7am, 8am, 8:30am, 8pm, 9pm, 10pm (all ET) Location: Australia and New Zealand

Australia and New Zealand TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Telemundo, Universo, Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, scores, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2023 World Cup, and be sure to subscribe to NBC Sports on YouTube!

Ranking the 2023 World Cup kits

1. Jamaica

2. England

3. Nigeria

4. Brazil

5. Philippines

6. Colombia

Adidas y la FCF presentan la nueva camiseta de la Selección Femenina para la Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA 2023. 🔗 https://t.co/EKUZiBl6CZ #TodosSomosColombia 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/kCxTgU6LB2 — Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) March 23, 2023

7. South Africa

The new LCS x SAFA home jersey carries the South African flag in both the front and back panel, embodying nationhood, patriotism and essence of Ubuntu. See it donned for the first time when Banyana flies the SA flag high in AUS/NZ. 🇿🇦#Lecoqsportifza #safa #banyana #bafana pic.twitter.com/w3Eob76czA — lecoqsportif za (@LeCoqSportif_SA) April 28, 2023

The new LCS x SAFA away jersey is a celebration of Banyana’s success in Rabat, wearing green when they picked up gold in 2022. A statement piece for a statement team who continue to forge the path for generations to come. #Lecoqsportifza #safa #lcsport #banyana #bafana pic.twitter.com/ON5Obghgyd — lecoqsportif za (@LeCoqSportif_SA) April 28, 2023

8. Portugal

9. USA

10. Japan

11. Argentina

12. Denmark

13. Canada

14. New Zealand

15. Netherlands

16. Australia

17. Norway

18. South Korea

19. France

20. Germany

21. Panama

22. China

23. Sweden

24. Spain

25. Republic of Ireland

26. Italy

27. Switzerland

28. Morocco – TBC if kit for 2023 World Cup

29. Haiti

30. Vietnam

31. Zambia

FINALLY! The new KoPa kit is here. Home, away and goalkeeper kit. #LocalIsLaka pic.twitter.com/Y2ZujqAm1H — FAZ (@FAZFootball) June 15, 2023

32. Costa Rica

Follow @JPW_NBCSports