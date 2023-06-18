Premier League fixtures 2023-24: Schedule, how to watch live, dates, odds

The Premier League fixtures for the 2023-24 have arrived as the new season is already fast approaching and now you can plan ahead for the 380 games coming your way.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

With the Premier League fixtures being released on June 15, to the opening day of the season, how to watch the games and early odds for who will win it all, there is a lot going on and there are so many key dates.

Below is everything you need to know about the 2023-24 Premier League season.

When were the 2023-24 Premier League fixtures released?

The Premier League fixtures were announced on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 4am ET.

When will the 2023-24 Premier League season kick off?

The opening day of the season will be on Friday, August 11, 2023.

When is the final day of the 2023-24 Premier League season?

Championship Sunday will take place on Sunday, May 19, 2024, with all 10 games kicking off at 11am ET.

Where can I watch Premier League games in the USA?

You can watch all 380 games during the 2023-24 Premier League season across our NBC platforms. During the 2022-23 season you could watch games on USA Network and NBC, plus via Peacock Premium.

Will there be a winter break in the 2023-24 season?

Yes, there will! It has returned after the 2022 World Cup impacted the 2022-23 season schedule. There will be a ‘mid-season player break’ of Premier League action with one matchweek split across the weekends of January 13-20.

Which teams will compete in the 2023-24 Premier League?

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton, Burnley, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Liverpool, Luton Town, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Who has the most difficult start to the Premier League season?

Neither Chelsea nor Liverpool will love Week 1’s match at Stamford Bridge, and the Reds get Newcastle two weeks later. Not ideal.

Newcastle’s start is very tough: Aston Villa, Man City, Liverpool, and Brighton. Those are two recent European Cup winners and the Magpies’ two up-and-coming peers from last season.

Bournemouth starts with Conference League champions West Ham before meeting Liverpool and Tottenham.

Manchester City: -175, Manchester United: +800, Arsenal: +900, Liverpool: +900, Chelsea: +1200, Newcastle United: +1400, Tottenham: +4000, Brighton: +5000, Aston Villa: +12500, West Ham: +20000, Brentford: +25000, Crystal Palace: +25000, Nottingham Forest: +25000, Everton: +25000, Fulham: +30000, Wolves: +30000, Bournemouth: +30000, Burnley: +50000, Sheffield United: +50000, Luton Town: +50000

Premier League 2023-24 kits

And of course, a new season means new kits! We are ranking the new threads as they are released and you can see all of them right here.

Premier League fixtures 2023-24 season

Below are the Premier League fixtures in full, with all kick offs listed at 10am ET unless otherwise stated:

Matchweek 1

Friday 11 August

3pm: Burnley vs Man City

Saturday 12 August

7:30am: Arsenal vs Nott’m Forest
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Brighton v Luton Town
Everton v Fulham
Sheff Utd v Crystal Palace
12:30pm: Newcastle vs Aston Villa

Sunday 13 August

9am: Brentford vs Spurs
11:30am: Chelsea vs Liverpool

Monday 14 August

3pm: Man Utd vs Wolves

Matchweek 2

Saturday 19 August 2023
Aston Villa v Everton
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Fulham v Brentford
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
Luton Town v Burnley
Man City v Newcastle
Nott’m Forest v Sheff Utd
Spurs v Man Utd
West Ham v Chelsea
Wolves v Brighton

Matchweek 3

Saturday 26 August 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
Arsenal v Fulham
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Brighton v West Ham
Burnley v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Luton Town
Everton v Wolves
Man Utd v Nott’m Forest
Newcastle v Liverpool
Sheff Utd v Man City

Matchweek 4

Saturday 2 September 2023
Arsenal v Man Utd
Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v Newcastle
Burnley v Spurs
Chelsea v Nott’m Forest
Crystal Palace v Wolves
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Luton Town v West Ham
Man City v Fulham
Sheff Utd v Everton

Matchweek 5

Saturday 16 September 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Everton v Arsenal
Fulham v Luton Town
Man Utd v Brighton
Newcastle v Brentford
Nott’m Forest v Burnley
Spurs v Sheff Utd
West Ham v Man City
Wolves v Liverpool

Matchweek 6

Saturday 23 September 2023
Arsenal v Spurs
Brentford v Everton
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Burnley v Man Utd
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Liverpool v West Ham
Luton Town v Wolves
Man City v Nott’m Forest
Sheff Utd v Newcastle

Matchweek 7

Saturday 30 September 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal
Aston Villa v Brighton
Everton v Luton Town
Fulham v Chelsea
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v Burnley
Nott’m Forest v Brentford
Spurs v Liverpool
West Ham v Sheff Utd
Wolves v Man City

Matchweek 8

Saturday 7 October 2023
Arsenal v Man City
Brighton v Liverpool
Burnley v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Nott’m Forest
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Fulham v Sheff Utd
Luton Town v Spurs
Man Utd v Brentford
West Ham v Newcastle
Wolves v Aston Villa

Matchweek 9

Saturday 21 October 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Wolves
Aston Villa v West Ham
Brentford v Burnley
Chelsea v Arsenal
Liverpool v Everton
Man City v Brighton
Newcastle v Crystal Palace
Nott’m Forest v Luton Town
Sheff Utd v Man Utd
Spurs v Fulham

Matchweek 10

Saturday 28 October 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Burnley
Arsenal v Sheff Utd
Aston Villa v Luton Town
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Liverpool v Nott’m Forest
Man Utd v Man City
West Ham v Everton
Wolves v Newcastle

Matchweek 11

Saturday 4 November 2023
Brentford v West Ham
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Everton v Brighton
Fulham v Man Utd
Luton Town v Liverpool
Man City v AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nott’m Forest v Aston Villa
Sheff Utd v Wolves
Spurs v Chelsea

Matchweek 12

Saturday 11 November 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle
Arsenal v Burnley
Aston Villa v Fulham
Brighton v Sheff Utd
Chelsea v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Liverpool v Brentford
Man Utd v Luton Town
West Ham v Nott’m Forest
Wolves v Spurs

Matchweek 13

Saturday 25 November 2023
Brentford v Arsenal
Burnley v West Ham
Everton v Man Utd
Fulham v Wolves
Luton Town v Crystal Palace
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Chelsea
Nott’m Forest v Brighton
Sheff Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v Aston Villa

Matchweek 14

Saturday 2 December 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa
Arsenal v Wolves
Brentford v Luton Town
Burnley v Sheff Utd
Chelsea v Brighton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v Spurs
Newcastle v Man Utd
Nott’m Forest v Everton
West Ham v Crystal Palace

Matchweek 15

Tuesday 5 December 2023
Aston Villa v Man City
Brighton v Brentford
Everton v Newcastle
Fulham v Nott’m Forest
Luton Town v Arsenal
Sheff Utd v Liverpool
Spurs v West Ham
Wolves v Burnley
20:00 Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth

Wednesday 6 December 2023
20:00 Man Utd v Chelsea

Matchweek 16

Saturday 9 December 2023
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brighton v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Chelsea
Fulham v West Ham
Luton Town v Man City
Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Sheff Utd v Brentford
Spurs v Newcastle
Wolves v Nott’m Forest

Matchweek 17

Saturday 16 December 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Luton Town
Arsenal v Brighton
Brentford v Aston Villa
Burnley v Everton
Chelsea v Sheff Utd
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v Fulham
Nott’m Forest v Spurs
West Ham v Wolves

Matchweek 18

Saturday 23 December 2023
Aston Villa v Sheff Utd
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Fulham v Burnley
Liverpool v Arsenal
Luton Town v Newcastle
Man City v Brentford
Nott’m Forest v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v Everton
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Chelsea

Matchweek 19

Tuesday 26 December 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v West Ham
Brentford v Wolves
Brighton v Spurs
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Man City
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Nott’m Forest
Sheff Utd v Luton Town

Matchweek 20

Saturday 30 December 2023
Aston Villa v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Brentford
Fulham v Arsenal
Liverpool v Newcastle
Luton Town v Chelsea
Man City v Sheff Utd
Nott’m Forest v Man Utd
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Brighton
Wolves v Everton

Matchweek 21

Saturday 13 January 2024 *Fixtures to be split across weekends of 13 & 20 January
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Brentford v Nott’m Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Burnley v Luton Town
Chelsea v Fulham
Everton v Aston Villa
Man Utd v Spurs
Newcastle v Man City
Sheff Utd v West Ham

Matchweek 22

Tuesday 30 January 2024
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Fulham v Everton
Luton Town v Brighton
Nott’m Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v AFC Bournemouth
Wolves v Man Utd
20:00 Crystal Palace v Sheff Utd

Wednesday 31 January 2024
20:00 Liverpool v Chelsea
20:00 Man City v Burnley

Matchweek 23

Saturday 3 February 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Nott’m Forest
Arsenal v Liverpool
Brentford v Man City
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Burnley v Fulham
Chelsea v Wolves
Everton v Spurs
Man Utd v West Ham
Newcastle v Luton Town
Sheff Utd v Aston Villa

Matchweek 24

Saturday 10 February 2024
Aston Villa v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Burnley
Luton Town v Sheff Utd
Man City v Everton
Nott’m Forest v Newcastle
Spurs v Brighton
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brentford

Matchweek 25

Saturday 17 February 2024
Brentford v Liverpool
Burnley v Arsenal
Everton v Crystal Palace
Fulham v Aston Villa
Luton Town v Man Utd
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth
Nott’m Forest v West Ham
Sheff Utd v Brighton
Spurs v Wolves

Matchweek 26

Saturday 24 February 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Man City
Arsenal v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Nott’m Forest
Brighton v Everton
Chelsea v Spurs
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Liverpool v Luton Town
Man Utd v Fulham
West Ham v Brentford
Wolves v Sheff Utd

Matchweek 27

Saturday 2 March 2024
Brentford v Chelsea
Burnley v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v West Ham
Fulham v Brighton
Luton Town v Aston Villa
Man City v Man Utd
Newcastle v Wolves
Nott’m Forest v Liverpool
Sheff Utd v Arsenal
Spurs v Crystal Palace

Matchweek 28

Saturday 9 March 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Sheff Utd
Arsenal v Brentford
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brighton v Nott’m Forest
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Luton Town
Liverpool v Man City
Man Utd v Everton
West Ham v Burnley
Wolves v Fulham

Matchweek 29

Saturday 16 March 2024
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brighton v Man City
Burnley v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Newcastle
Everton v Liverpool
Fulham v Spurs
Luton Town v Nott’m Forest
Man Utd v Sheff Utd
West Ham v Aston Villa
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth

Matchweek 30

Saturday 30 March 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Everton
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brentford v Man Utd
Chelsea v Burnley
Liverpool v Brighton
Man City v Arsenal
Newcastle v West Ham
Nott’m Forest v Crystal Palace
Sheff Utd v Fulham
Spurs v Luton Town

Matchweek 31

Tuesday 2 April 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Arsenal v Luton Town
Brentford v Brighton
Burnley v Wolves
Nott’m Forest v Fulham
West Ham v Spurs

Wednesday 3 April 2024
Chelsea v Man Utd
Newcastle v Everton
20:00 Liverpool v Sheff Utd
20:00 Man City v Aston Villa

Matchweek 32

Saturday 6 April 2024
Aston Villa v Brentford
Brighton v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Burnley
Fulham v Newcastle
Luton Town v AFC Bournemouth
Man Utd v Liverpool
Sheff Utd v Chelsea
Spurs v Nott’m Forest
Wolves v West Ham

Matchweek 33

Saturday 13 April 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Arsenal v Aston Villa
Brentford v Sheff Utd
Burnley v Brighton
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Man City v Luton Town
Newcastle v Spurs
Nott’m Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Fulham

Matchweek 34

Saturday 20 April 2024
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Everton v Nott’m Forest
Fulham v Liverpool
Luton Town v Brentford
Man Utd v Newcastle
Sheff Utd v Burnley
Spurs v Man City
Wolves v Arsenal

Matchweek 35

Saturday 27 April 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Man Utd v Burnley
Newcastle v Sheff Utd
Nott’m Forest v Man City
Spurs v Arsenal
West Ham v Liverpool
Wolves v Luton Town

Matchweek 36

Saturday 4 May 2024
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Fulham
Brighton v Aston Villa
Burnley v Newcastle
Chelsea v West Ham
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Liverpool v Spurs
Luton Town v Everton
Man City v Wolves
Sheff Utd v Nott’m Forest

Matchweek 37

Saturday 11 May 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Brentford
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Everton v Sheff Utd
Fulham v Man City
Man Utd v Arsenal
Newcastle v Brighton
Nott’m Forest v Chelsea
Spurs v Burnley
West Ham v Luton Town
Wolves v Crystal Palace

Matchweek 38

Sunday 19 May 2024
16:00 Arsenal v Everton
16:00 Brentford v Newcastle
16:00 Brighton v Man Utd
16:00 Burnley v Nott’m Forest
16:00 Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
16:00 Liverpool v Wolves
16:00 Luton Town v Fulham
16:00 Man City v West Ham
16:00 Sheff Utd v Spurs

USMNT vs Canada: How to watch CONCACAF Nations League final, stream

By Jun 18, 2023, 12:15 PM EDT


Three days after smashing longtime rivals Mexico in the semifinals, the USMNT will turn its attention to a newfound (and increasingly heated) rivalry with northern neighbors Canada in the final of the CONCACAF Nations League at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday (8:30 pm ET). 

[ FOLLOW: USMNT vs Canada, CONCACAF Nations League final, live! ]

Christian Pulisic scored twice, before four red cards were dished out — two to each side — and the game finished with just 18 players on the field on Thursday. Those red cards will, of course, have consequences, as the USMNT will be without starters (and standout performers on the night) Weston McKennie and Sergino Dest.

[ MORE: Gregg Berhalter named USMNT head coach again ]

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of USMNT vs Canada.

How to watch USMNT vs Canada live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 8:30 pm ET, Sunday
TV channel, streaming in English: CBS Sports Network, Paramount+
TV channel, streaming in Español: Univision

Key storylines – USMNT vs Canada

The last time the USMNT faced Canada, in 2022 World Cup qualifying, they came out on the losing end on a frigid day in Hamilton, Ontario. Not was the 2-0 defeat a tough pill to swallow result-wise, but the performance was perhaps the low point of World Cup qualifying and Gregg Berhalter’s first sting as USMNT head coach. Berhalter is back in the saddle following his re-hiring on Friday, though he won’t take charge of the squad until after the CONCACAF Gold Cup this summer.

Even on home soil, the Yanks were stifled by the Canucks during World Cup qualifying, as they labored to a 1-1 draw in Nashville on matchday 2. Needless to say, revenge will be on the Americans’ mind — along with the chance to defend their inaugural Nations League title from back in 2021.

It’s the incumbent giants of CONCACAF, versus the rising power to the north — Sunday’s showdown in Sin City surely won’t disappoint.

USMNT upcoming schedule – Nations League, friendlies, Gold Cup

By Jun 18, 2023, 12:05 PM EDT
0 Comments

After reaching the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup, the USMNT have a big 2023 coming up as they aim to build off a successful showing on the world’s biggest stage.

[ LATEST: Balogun named to Nations League roster ]

For the next few months CONCACAF Nations League takes center stage, while the program is very much in transition as Anthony Hudson was in temporary charge but he has now moved on with B.J. Callaghan taking over an interim basis.

Callaghan will be in charge for the Gold Cup this summer, but the search for a new permanent head coach is over as Gregg Berhalter has been put back in charge after being given a contract until the end of the 2026 World Cup.

After both the general manager (Brian McBride) and sporting director (Earnie Stewart) left in recent months, Matt Crocker has arrived as U.S. Soccer’s new sporting director and has made some huge decisions (with more coming up) as the USMNT’s talented youngsters need help from elsewhere in this organization with a World Cup on home soil just three years away.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

As for now, here is the USMNT’s upcoming schedule for 2023, with plenty more games to be added based on their qualification for the 2023 Gold Cup on home soil. 

How to watch USMNT

TV channels in English: HBO Max, TNT
TV channels en Español: Universo, Telemundo Deportes
Streaming en Español: Peacock

USMNT upcoming schedule

* Friendly | ** CONCACAF Nations League | *** 2022 World Cup | **** Gold Cup

2023

vs. Serbia* — Jan. 25, 10 pm ET — Loss 2-1 | Recap & highlights
vs. Colombia* — Jan. 28, 7:30 pm ET — Draw 0-0 | Recap & highlights

at Grenada** — March 24, 8 pm ET — Won 7-1 | Recap & highlights + Player ratings
vs El Salvador** — March 27, 7:30pm ET — Won 1-0 | Recap & highlights
vs Mexico* — April 19, 10:22pm ET — Draw 1-1 | Recap & highlights

vs Mexico ** — June 15, 10pm ET — Won 3-0 | Recap & highlights
vs Canada** — June 18, 8:30pm ET — Las Vegas, Nevada (CONCACAF Nations League final) – LIVE, ANALYSIS

2023 Gold Cup from June 16 to July 19 

vs Jamaica**** — June 24, 9:30pm ET — Chicago, Illinois 
vs TBD**** — June 28, 9:30pm ET — St. Louis, Missouri 
vs Trinidad and Tobago**** — July 2, 7pm ET — Charlotte, North Carolina

October 2023

vs Germany* — October 14, 3pm ET — Rentschler Field, East Hartford, CT
vs Ghana* — October 17, 8:30pm ET — GEODIS Park, Nashville, TN

USMNT games in 2022

vs. Morocco* — June 1 — Win 3-0
vs. Uruguay* — June 5 — Draw 0-0
vs. Grenada** — June 10 — Win 5-0
at El Salvador** — June 14 — Draw 1-1
vs Japan* — Sept. 23 (in Dusseldorf, Germany) — Loss 2-0
vs Saudi Arabia* — Sept. 27 (in Murcia, Spain) — Draw 0-0

USMNT at 2022 World Cup

Group B
vs. Wales*** — Nov. 21, 2 pm ET — Draw 1-1
vs. England*** — Nov. 25, 2 pm ET — Draw 0-0
vs. Iran*** — Nov. 29, 2 pm ET — Win 1-0

Last 16
vs. Netherlands*** — Dec. 3, 10 am ET — Loss 3-1

USMNT 2022 World Cup qualifying scores, recaps, analysis

at El Salvador — Sept. 2Draw 0-0
vs. Canada — Sept. 5 — Draw 1-1
at Honduras — Sept. 8 — Win 4-1

vs. Jamaica — Oct. 7 — Win 1-0
at Panama — Oct. 10 — Loss 0-1
vs. Costa Rica — Oct. 13 — Win 2-1

vs. Mexico — Nov. 12 — Win 2-0
at Jamaica — Nov. 16 — Draw 1-1

vs. El Salvador — Jan. 27 — Win 1-0
at Canada — Jan. 30 — Loss 0-2
vs. Honduras — Feb. 2 — Win 3-0

at Mexico — March 24 — Draw 0-0 
vs. Panama — March 27 — Win 5-1
at Costa Rica — March 30 — Loss 0-2 

Final CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings

Canada — 28 points – (QUALIFIED) GD +16 – automatic qualification
Mexico — 28 points (QUALIFIED) GD +9 – automatic qualification
USMNT — 25 points – (QUALIFIED) GD +11 – automatic qualification

Costa Rica — 25 points (PLAYOFF) GD +5

Panama — 21 points (ELIMINATED)
Jamaica — 14 points (ELIMINATED)
El Salvador — 10 points (ELIMINATED)
Honduras — 4 points (ELIMINATED)

Kylian Mbappe says he will remain at PSG for 2023-24 season

By Jun 18, 2023, 9:20 AM EDT


Kylian Mbappe says he will remain at Paris Saint-Germain for another season before making a decision regarding his long-term future in the summer of 2024.

[ MORE: Premier League transfer news, live! ]

“I have already said that I will stay. I have already said that long before all this happened,” he said this week in an interview while on international duty with France. “There are a lot of things that happen in a year, even more so at a club like Paris Saint-Germain.”

Multiple reports, including this one from our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, said that Mbappe told PSG he would not extend his contract, which expires at the end of next season. Mbappe was said to have sent a letter to the club reaffirming his intent to not sign a new deal, while a New York Times report says that PSG was surprised and felt they were making progress on a new deal.

No contract extension would leave him open to signing with another club as soon as January 1, 2024, and he’s been widely tipped to join Real Madrid for about as long as he’s been on the main stage.

And if the letter was leaked to the media before it was received by PSG, well, that sure does seem like a man ready to go now.

[ TRANSFER NEWS: Man United | Liverpool | Chelsea | Arsenal | Tottenham | Man City ]

PSG might be mega rich but there’s a big difference between letting one of the very biggest assets in the world leave for free and getting around $150-200 million for his services.

Mbappe, 24, seemingly wanted out on several occasions but it’s always seemed possible he might stay home in France and keep playing for PSG even into the 2024-25 season.

The player and his club want to win the UEFA Champions League and the Les Parisiens would seem a great distance from that should Mbappe join Lionel Messi in leaving the side. Oft-injured megastar Neymar is now 31 and has a contract through 2024-25.

Mbappe surely would love to get the extra dolllars (or Euros, or pounds) that come from leaving on a free transfer and he can still lead the Ligue 1 favorites’ Champions League campaign.

Where could Kylian Mbappe go next?

Only a few teams could realistically afford to pay Mbappe, and even Bayern Munich’s already ruled itself out of the transfer process due to the expected massive fee.

Real Madrid: The original report says that Real Madrid would happily pay to bring Mbappe to Spain this summer to help replace Karim Benzema. That follows a narrative to stretches back to Mbappe’s days at AS Monaco.

Manchester United: It’s funny because Neymar seemed the sexy move for Man Utd a few years back and you wonder how any number of the club’s previous regimes would’ve fared with the electric playmaker. United’s paid plenty of money for forwards and Bruno Fernandes would love to feed Mbappe and Marcus Rashford while reaping the space left over on the pitch.

Chelsea: They might pay for the forward, but Mbappe choosing a season without European football seems silly.

Manchester City: Imagine Mbappe out wide with Erling Haaland in the middle! Still, it doesn’t seem like attackers are a priority for Pep Guardiola after splashing big money to bring Haaland and Jack Grealish to town. Plus it seems Guardiola will be looking to center back and midfield first.

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule – Groups, calendar, dates, times, fixtures

By Jun 18, 2023, 8:58 AM EDT


This World Cup 2023 schedule page is something you need to have bookmarked for this summer as the USWNT aim to secure an historic three-peat.

[ WATCH: Your home for US Soccer en Espanol en Peacock ]

The 32-team tournament in New Zealand and Australia in July and August promises to be the best yet as the likes of England, Spain, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Sweden and one of the hosts, Australia, are the favorites to battle for the World Cup trophy.

Can Vlatko Andonovski’s side be crowned World Cup champions once again? Veterans Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Becky Sauerbrunn are leading the team but there are also some superb young talents such as Trinity Rodman, Mallory Swanson and Ashley Sanchez to watch out for this summer.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Below is everything you need including the full World Cup 2023 schedule, start times, dates, how to watch and much more.

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

  • When: July 20 to August 20
  • Group stage kick-off times: 12:30am, 1am, 1:30am, 3am, 3:30am, 4am, 6am, 7am, 8am, 8:30am, 8pm, 9pm, 10pm (all ET)
  • Location: Australia and New Zealand
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule

All kicks off times ET

Group A

New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland

Thursday, July 20: Auckland, New Zealand – New Zealand vs. Norway – 3am
Friday, July 21: Dunedin, New Zealand –  Philippines vs. Switzerland – 1am
Tuesday, July 25: Wellington, New Zealand –  New Zealand vs. Philippines – 1:30am
Tuesday, July 25: Hamilton, New Zealand – Switzerland vs. Norway – 4am
Sunday, July 30: Dunedin, New Zealand – Switzerland vs. New Zealand – 3am
Sunday, July 30: Auckland, New Zealand – Norway vs. Philippines – 3am

Group B

Australia, Republic of Ireland, Nigeria, Canada

Thursday, July 20: Sydney (Football Stadium) – Australia vs. Ireland – 6am
Thursday, July 20: Melbourne, Australia – Nigeria vs. Canada – 10:30pm
Wednesday, July 26: Perth, Australia – Canada vs. Ireland – 8am
Thursday, July 27: Brisbane, Australia – Australia vs. Nigeria – 6am
Monday, July 31: Melbourne, Australia – Canada vs. Australia – 6am
Monday, July 31: Brisbane, Australia – Ireland vs. Nigeria – 6am

Group C

Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan

Friday, July 21: Wellington, New Zealand – Spain vs. Costa Rica – 3:30am
Saturday, July 22: Hamilton, New Zealand – Zambia vs. Japan – 3am
Wednesday, July 26: Auckland, New Zealand – Spain vs. Zambia – 3:30am
Wednesday, July 26: Dunedin, New Zealand – Japan vs. Costa Rica – 1am
Monday, July 31: Wellington, New Zealand – Japan vs. Spain – 3am
Monday, July 31: Hamilton, New Zealand – Costa Rica vs. Zambia – 3am

Group D

England, Haiti, Denmark, China

Saturday, July 22: Brisbane, Australia – England vs. Haiti – 5:30am
Saturday, July 22: Perth, Australia – Denmark vs. China – 8am
Friday, July 28: Sydney (Football Stadium) – England vs. Denmark – 4:30am
Friday, July 28: Adelaide, Australia – China vs. Haiti – 7am
Tuesday, Aug. 1: Adelaide, Australia – China vs. England – 7am
Tuesday, Aug. 1: Perth, Australia – Haiti vs. Denmark – 7am

Group E

USA, Vietnam, Netherlands, Portugal

Friday, July 21: Auckland, New Zealand – USA vs. Vietnam – 9pm
Sunday, July 23: Dunedin, New Zealand – Netherlands vs. Portugal – 3:30am
Wednesday, July 26: Wellington, New Zealand – USA vs. Netherlands – 9pm
Thursday, July 27: Hamilton, New Zealand – Portugal vs. Vietnam – 3:30am
Tuesday, Aug. 1: Auckland, New Zealand – Portugal vs. USA – 3am
Tuesday, Aug. 1: Dunedin, New Zealand – Vietnam vs. Netherlands – 3am

Group F

France, Jamaica, Brazil, Panama

Sunday, July 23: Sydney (Football Stadium) – France vs. Jamaica – 6am
Monday, July 24: Adelaide, Australia – Brazil vs. Panama – 7am
Saturday, July 29: Brisbane, Australia – France vs. Brazil – 6am
Saturday, July 29: Perth, Australia – Panama vs. Jamaica – 8:30am
Wednesday, Aug. 2: Sydney (Football Stadium) – France vs. Panama – 6am
Wednesday, Aug. 2: Melbourne, Australia – Jamaica vs. Brazil – 6am

Group G

Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina

Sunday, July 23: Wellington, New Zealand – Sweden v. South Africa – 1am
Monday, July 24: Auckland, New Zealand – Italy v. Argentina – 2am
Thursday, July 27: Dunedin, New Zealand – Argentina vs. South Africa – 8pm
Saturday, July 29: Wellington, New Zealand – Sweden vs. Italy – 3:30am
Wednesday, Aug. 2: Hamilton, New Zealand – Argentina vs. Sweden – 3am
Wednesday, Aug. 2: Wellington, New Zealand – South Africa vs. Italy – 3am

Group H

Germany, Morocco, Colombia, South Korea

Monday, July 24: Melbourne, Australia – Germany vs. Morocco – 4:30am
Monday, July 24: Sydney (Football Stadium) – Colombia vs. South Korea – 10pm
Sunday, July 30: Sydney (Football Stadium) – Germany vs. Colombia – 5:30am
Sunday, July 30: Adelaide, Australia – South Korea vs. Morocco – 12:30am
Thursday, Aug. 3: Brisbane, Australia – South Korea vs. Germany – 6am
Thursday, Aug. 3: Perth, Australia – Morocco vs. Colombia – 6am

Last 16

Match 49, Saturday, Aug. 5: Auckland, New Zealand – Group A winner vs. Group C second place – 1am

Match 50, Saturday, Aug. 5: Wellington, New Zealand – Group C winner vs. Group A second place – 4am

Match 51, Saturday, Aug. 5: Sydney (Football Stadium) – Group E winner vs. Group G second place – 10pm

Match 52, Sunday, Aug. 6: Melbourne, Australia – Group G winner vs. Group E second place – 5am

Match 54, Monday, Aug. 7: Sydney (Stadium Australia) – Group B winner vs. Group D second place – 3:30am

Match 53, Monday, Aug. 7: Brisbane, Australia – Group D winner vs. Group B second place – 6:30am

Match 56, Tuesday, Aug. 8: Adelaide, Australia – Group F winner vs. Group H second place – 4am

Match 55, Tuesday, Aug. 8: Melbourne, Australia – Group H winner vs. Group F second place – 4am

Quarterfinals

Match 58, Thursday, Aug. 10: Auckland, New Zealand – Winner Match 50 vs Winner Match 52 – 9pm

Match 57, Friday, Aug. 11: Wellington, New Zealand – Winner Match 49 vs Winner Match 51 – 3:30am

Match 59, Saturday, Aug. 12: Brisbane, Australia – Winner Match 53 vs Winner Match 55 – 3am

Match 60, Saturday, Aug. 12: Sydney – Winner Match 54 vs Winner Match 56 – 6:30am

Semifinals

Match 61, Tuesday, Aug. 15: Auckland, New Zealand – Winner Match 57 vs Winner Match 58 – 4am

Match 62, Wednesday, Aug. 16: Sydney (Stadium Australia) – Winner Match 59 vs Winner Match 60 – 6am

Third place

Match 63, Saturday, Aug. 19: Brisbane, Australia – Loser Match 61 vs Loser Match 62 – 4am

Final

Match 64, Sunday, Aug. 20: Sydney (Stadium Australia) – Winner Match 61 vs Winner Match 62 – 6am