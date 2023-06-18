Ranking the 2023 World Cup kits

With the 2023 World Cup almost here, plenty of World Cup kits have been released and there are some intriguing looks as we rank them all.

From some nations qualifying for the first time as minnows which will bring new sportswear companies to the party, to heavyweights such as the USA, France, England and Germany tweaking their trademark looks, there is a lot to unpack here.

Which one of these jerseys will you be wearing with pride during the World Cup? And which one will you be wearing because it looks really cool?

Below is our rankings of the World Cup kits for the 2023 tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

  • When: July 20 to August 20
  • Group stage kick-off times: 12:30am, 1am, 1:30am, 3am, 3:30am, 4am, 6am, 7am, 8am, 8:30am, 8pm, 9pm, 10pm (all ET)
  • Location: Australia and New Zealand
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, scores, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2023 World Cup

Ranking the 2023 World Cup kits

1. Jamaica

2. England

3. Nigeria

Courtesy: Nike

4. Brazil

Courtesy: Nike

5. Philippines

6. Colombia

Courtesy: Adidas

7. South Africa

8. Portugal

Courtesy: Nike

9. USA

Ireland v USWNT
Getty Images
Ireland v United States
Getty Images

10. Japan

Courtesy: Adidas

11. Argentina

Courtesy: Adidas

12. Denmark

Courtesy: Hummel
Courtesy: Hummel

13. Canada

Courtesy: Nike

14. New Zealand

Courtesy: Nike

15. Netherlands

Courtesy: Nike

16. Australia

Courtesy: Nike

17. Norway

Courtesy: Nike

18. South Korea

Courtesy: Nike 

19. France

Courtesy: Nike

20. Germany

Courtesy: Adidas

21. Panama

Panama v Canada: Semifinals - CONCACAF Nations League
Getty Images
FBL-CONCACAF-NATION LEAGUE-CRI-PAN
Getty Images

22. China

Courtesy: Nike

23. Sweden

Courtesy: Adidas

24. Spain

Courtesy: Adidas

25. Republic of Ireland

Ireland v USWNT
Getty Images
Republic of Ireland away kits
Castore

26. Italy

Courtest: Adidas

 

27. Switzerland

Courtesy: Puma

28. Morocco – TBC if kit for 2023 World Cup

FBL-AFR-AFCON-WOMEN-MAR-RSA
Getty Images

29. Haiti

Senegal v Haiti - 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Play Off Tournament
Getty Images
Chile v Haiti - 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Play Off Tournament
Getty Images

30. Vietnam

FBL-SEAGAMES-2023-CAM
Getty Images
Grand Sport

31. Zambia

32. Costa Rica

USMNT vs Canada: How to watch CONCACAF Nations League final, stream

By Jun 18, 2023, 12:15 PM EDT
0 Comments

Three days after smashing longtime rivals Mexico in the semifinals, the USMNT will turn its attention to a newfound (and increasingly heated) rivalry with northern neighbors Canada in the final of the CONCACAF Nations League at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday (8:30 pm ET). 

[ FOLLOW: USMNT vs Canada, CONCACAF Nations League final, live! ]

Christian Pulisic scored twice, before four red cards were dished out — two to each side — and the game finished with just 18 players on the field on Thursday. Those red cards will, of course, have consequences, as the USMNT will be without starters (and standout performers on the night) Weston McKennie and Sergino Dest.

[ MORE: Gregg Berhalter named USMNT head coach again ]

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of USMNT vs Canada.

How to watch USMNT vs Canada live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 8:30 pm ET, Sunday
TV channel, streaming in English: CBS Sports Network, Paramount+
TV channel, streaming in Español: Univision

Key storylines – USMNT vs Canada

The last time the USMNT faced Canada, in 2022 World Cup qualifying, they came out on the losing end on a frigid day in Hamilton, Ontario. Not was the 2-0 defeat a tough pill to swallow result-wise, but the performance was perhaps the low point of World Cup qualifying and Gregg Berhalter’s first sting as USMNT head coach. Berhalter is back in the saddle following his re-hiring on Friday, though he won’t take charge of the squad until after the CONCACAF Gold Cup this summer.

Even on home soil, the Yanks were stifled by the Canucks during World Cup qualifying, as they labored to a 1-1 draw in Nashville on matchday 2. Needless to say, revenge will be on the Americans’ mind — along with the chance to defend their inaugural Nations League title from back in 2021.

It’s the incumbent giants of CONCACAF, versus the rising power to the north — Sunday’s showdown in Sin City surely won’t disappoint.

USMNT upcoming schedule – Nations League, friendlies, Gold Cup

By Jun 18, 2023, 12:05 PM EDT
0 Comments

After reaching the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup, the USMNT have a big 2023 coming up as they aim to build off a successful showing on the world’s biggest stage.

[ LATEST: Balogun named to Nations League roster ]

For the next few months CONCACAF Nations League takes center stage, while the program is very much in transition as Anthony Hudson was in temporary charge but he has now moved on with B.J. Callaghan taking over an interim basis.

Callaghan will be in charge for the Gold Cup this summer, but the search for a new permanent head coach is over as Gregg Berhalter has been put back in charge after being given a contract until the end of the 2026 World Cup.

After both the general manager (Brian McBride) and sporting director (Earnie Stewart) left in recent months, Matt Crocker has arrived as U.S. Soccer’s new sporting director and has made some huge decisions (with more coming up) as the USMNT’s talented youngsters need help from elsewhere in this organization with a World Cup on home soil just three years away.

As for now, here is the USMNT’s upcoming schedule for 2023, with plenty more games to be added based on their qualification for the 2023 Gold Cup on home soil. 

How to watch USMNT

TV channels in English: HBO Max, TNT
TV channels en Español: Universo, Telemundo Deportes
Streaming en Español: Peacock

USMNT upcoming schedule

* Friendly | ** CONCACAF Nations League | *** 2022 World Cup | **** Gold Cup

2023

vs. Serbia* — Jan. 25, 10 pm ET — Loss 2-1 | Recap & highlights
vs. Colombia* — Jan. 28, 7:30 pm ET — Draw 0-0 | Recap & highlights

at Grenada** — March 24, 8 pm ET — Won 7-1 | Recap & highlights + Player ratings
vs El Salvador** — March 27, 7:30pm ET — Won 1-0 | Recap & highlights
vs Mexico* — April 19, 10:22pm ET — Draw 1-1 | Recap & highlights

vs Mexico ** — June 15, 10pm ET — Won 3-0 | Recap & highlights
vs Canada** — June 18, 8:30pm ET — Las Vegas, Nevada (CONCACAF Nations League final) – LIVE, ANALYSIS

2023 Gold Cup from June 16 to July 19 

vs Jamaica**** — June 24, 9:30pm ET — Chicago, Illinois 
vs TBD**** — June 28, 9:30pm ET — St. Louis, Missouri 
vs Trinidad and Tobago**** — July 2, 7pm ET — Charlotte, North Carolina

October 2023

vs Germany* — October 14, 3pm ET — Rentschler Field, East Hartford, CT
vs Ghana* — October 17, 8:30pm ET — GEODIS Park, Nashville, TN

USMNT games in 2022

vs. Morocco* — June 1 — Win 3-0
vs. Uruguay* — June 5 — Draw 0-0
vs. Grenada** — June 10 — Win 5-0
at El Salvador** — June 14 — Draw 1-1
vs Japan* — Sept. 23 (in Dusseldorf, Germany) — Loss 2-0
vs Saudi Arabia* — Sept. 27 (in Murcia, Spain) — Draw 0-0

USMNT at 2022 World Cup

Group B
vs. Wales*** — Nov. 21, 2 pm ET — Draw 1-1
vs. England*** — Nov. 25, 2 pm ET — Draw 0-0
vs. Iran*** — Nov. 29, 2 pm ET — Win 1-0

Last 16
vs. Netherlands*** — Dec. 3, 10 am ET — Loss 3-1

USMNT 2022 World Cup qualifying scores, recaps, analysis

at El Salvador — Sept. 2Draw 0-0
vs. Canada — Sept. 5 — Draw 1-1
at Honduras — Sept. 8 — Win 4-1

vs. Jamaica — Oct. 7 — Win 1-0
at Panama — Oct. 10 — Loss 0-1
vs. Costa Rica — Oct. 13 — Win 2-1

vs. Mexico — Nov. 12 — Win 2-0
at Jamaica — Nov. 16 — Draw 1-1

vs. El Salvador — Jan. 27 — Win 1-0
at Canada — Jan. 30 — Loss 0-2
vs. Honduras — Feb. 2 — Win 3-0

at Mexico — March 24 — Draw 0-0 
vs. Panama — March 27 — Win 5-1
at Costa Rica — March 30 — Loss 0-2 

Final CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings

Canada — 28 points – (QUALIFIED) GD +16 – automatic qualification
Mexico — 28 points (QUALIFIED) GD +9 – automatic qualification
USMNT — 25 points – (QUALIFIED) GD +11 – automatic qualification

Costa Rica — 25 points (PLAYOFF) GD +5

Panama — 21 points (ELIMINATED)
Jamaica — 14 points (ELIMINATED)
El Salvador — 10 points (ELIMINATED)
Honduras — 4 points (ELIMINATED)

Kylian Mbappe says he will remain at PSG for 2023-24 season

By Jun 18, 2023, 9:20 AM EDT
0 Comments

Kylian Mbappe says he will remain at Paris Saint-Germain for another season before making a decision regarding his long-term future in the summer of 2024.

“I have already said that I will stay. I have already said that long before all this happened,” he said this week in an interview while on international duty with France. “There are a lot of things that happen in a year, even more so at a club like Paris Saint-Germain.”

Multiple reports, including this one from our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, said that Mbappe told PSG he would not extend his contract, which expires at the end of next season. Mbappe was said to have sent a letter to the club reaffirming his intent to not sign a new deal, while a New York Times report says that PSG was surprised and felt they were making progress on a new deal.

No contract extension would leave him open to signing with another club as soon as January 1, 2024, and he’s been widely tipped to join Real Madrid for about as long as he’s been on the main stage.

And if the letter was leaked to the media before it was received by PSG, well, that sure does seem like a man ready to go now.

PSG might be mega rich but there’s a big difference between letting one of the very biggest assets in the world leave for free and getting around $150-200 million for his services.

Mbappe, 24, seemingly wanted out on several occasions but it’s always seemed possible he might stay home in France and keep playing for PSG even into the 2024-25 season.

The player and his club want to win the UEFA Champions League and the Les Parisiens would seem a great distance from that should Mbappe join Lionel Messi in leaving the side. Oft-injured megastar Neymar is now 31 and has a contract through 2024-25.

Mbappe surely would love to get the extra dolllars (or Euros, or pounds) that come from leaving on a free transfer and he can still lead the Ligue 1 favorites’ Champions League campaign.

Where could Kylian Mbappe go next?

Only a few teams could realistically afford to pay Mbappe, and even Bayern Munich’s already ruled itself out of the transfer process due to the expected massive fee.

Real Madrid: The original report says that Real Madrid would happily pay to bring Mbappe to Spain this summer to help replace Karim Benzema. That follows a narrative to stretches back to Mbappe’s days at AS Monaco.

Manchester United: It’s funny because Neymar seemed the sexy move for Man Utd a few years back and you wonder how any number of the club’s previous regimes would’ve fared with the electric playmaker. United’s paid plenty of money for forwards and Bruno Fernandes would love to feed Mbappe and Marcus Rashford while reaping the space left over on the pitch.

Chelsea: They might pay for the forward, but Mbappe choosing a season without European football seems silly.

Manchester City: Imagine Mbappe out wide with Erling Haaland in the middle! Still, it doesn’t seem like attackers are a priority for Pep Guardiola after splashing big money to bring Haaland and Jack Grealish to town. Plus it seems Guardiola will be looking to center back and midfield first.

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule – Groups, calendar, dates, times, fixtures

By Jun 18, 2023, 8:58 AM EDT
1 Comment

This World Cup 2023 schedule page is something you need to have bookmarked for this summer as the USWNT aim to secure an historic three-peat.

[ WATCH: Your home for US Soccer en Espanol en Peacock ]

The 32-team tournament in New Zealand and Australia in July and August promises to be the best yet as the likes of England, Spain, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Sweden and one of the hosts, Australia, are the favorites to battle for the World Cup trophy.

Can Vlatko Andonovski’s side be crowned World Cup champions once again? Veterans Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Becky Sauerbrunn are leading the team but there are also some superb young talents such as Trinity Rodman, Mallory Swanson and Ashley Sanchez to watch out for this summer.

Below is everything you need including the full World Cup 2023 schedule, start times, dates, how to watch and much more.

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

  • When: July 20 to August 20
  • Group stage kick-off times: 12:30am, 1am, 1:30am, 3am, 3:30am, 4am, 6am, 7am, 8am, 8:30am, 8pm, 9pm, 10pm (all ET)
  • Location: Australia and New Zealand
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, scores, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2023 World Cup

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule

All kicks off times ET

Group A

New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland

Thursday, July 20: Auckland, New Zealand – New Zealand vs. Norway – 3am
Friday, July 21: Dunedin, New Zealand –  Philippines vs. Switzerland – 1am
Tuesday, July 25: Wellington, New Zealand –  New Zealand vs. Philippines – 1:30am
Tuesday, July 25: Hamilton, New Zealand – Switzerland vs. Norway – 4am
Sunday, July 30: Dunedin, New Zealand – Switzerland vs. New Zealand – 3am
Sunday, July 30: Auckland, New Zealand – Norway vs. Philippines – 3am

Group B

Australia, Republic of Ireland, Nigeria, Canada

Thursday, July 20: Sydney (Football Stadium) – Australia vs. Ireland – 6am
Thursday, July 20: Melbourne, Australia – Nigeria vs. Canada – 10:30pm
Wednesday, July 26: Perth, Australia – Canada vs. Ireland – 8am
Thursday, July 27: Brisbane, Australia – Australia vs. Nigeria – 6am
Monday, July 31: Melbourne, Australia – Canada vs. Australia – 6am
Monday, July 31: Brisbane, Australia – Ireland vs. Nigeria – 6am

Group C

Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan

Friday, July 21: Wellington, New Zealand – Spain vs. Costa Rica – 3:30am
Saturday, July 22: Hamilton, New Zealand – Zambia vs. Japan – 3am
Wednesday, July 26: Auckland, New Zealand – Spain vs. Zambia – 3:30am
Wednesday, July 26: Dunedin, New Zealand – Japan vs. Costa Rica – 1am
Monday, July 31: Wellington, New Zealand – Japan vs. Spain – 3am
Monday, July 31: Hamilton, New Zealand – Costa Rica vs. Zambia – 3am

Group D

England, Haiti, Denmark, China

Saturday, July 22: Brisbane, Australia – England vs. Haiti – 5:30am
Saturday, July 22: Perth, Australia – Denmark vs. China – 8am
Friday, July 28: Sydney (Football Stadium) – England vs. Denmark – 4:30am
Friday, July 28: Adelaide, Australia – China vs. Haiti – 7am
Tuesday, Aug. 1: Adelaide, Australia – China vs. England – 7am
Tuesday, Aug. 1: Perth, Australia – Haiti vs. Denmark – 7am

Group E

USA, Vietnam, Netherlands, Portugal

Friday, July 21: Auckland, New Zealand – USA vs. Vietnam – 9pm
Sunday, July 23: Dunedin, New Zealand – Netherlands vs. Portugal – 3:30am
Wednesday, July 26: Wellington, New Zealand – USA vs. Netherlands – 9pm
Thursday, July 27: Hamilton, New Zealand – Portugal vs. Vietnam – 3:30am
Tuesday, Aug. 1: Auckland, New Zealand – Portugal vs. USA – 3am
Tuesday, Aug. 1: Dunedin, New Zealand – Vietnam vs. Netherlands – 3am

Group F

France, Jamaica, Brazil, Panama

Sunday, July 23: Sydney (Football Stadium) – France vs. Jamaica – 6am
Monday, July 24: Adelaide, Australia – Brazil vs. Panama – 7am
Saturday, July 29: Brisbane, Australia – France vs. Brazil – 6am
Saturday, July 29: Perth, Australia – Panama vs. Jamaica – 8:30am
Wednesday, Aug. 2: Sydney (Football Stadium) – France vs. Panama – 6am
Wednesday, Aug. 2: Melbourne, Australia – Jamaica vs. Brazil – 6am

Group G

Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina

Sunday, July 23: Wellington, New Zealand – Sweden v. South Africa – 1am
Monday, July 24: Auckland, New Zealand – Italy v. Argentina – 2am
Thursday, July 27: Dunedin, New Zealand – Argentina vs. South Africa – 8pm
Saturday, July 29: Wellington, New Zealand – Sweden vs. Italy – 3:30am
Wednesday, Aug. 2: Hamilton, New Zealand – Argentina vs. Sweden – 3am
Wednesday, Aug. 2: Wellington, New Zealand – South Africa vs. Italy – 3am

Group H

Germany, Morocco, Colombia, South Korea

Monday, July 24: Melbourne, Australia – Germany vs. Morocco – 4:30am
Monday, July 24: Sydney (Football Stadium) – Colombia vs. South Korea – 10pm
Sunday, July 30: Sydney (Football Stadium) – Germany vs. Colombia – 5:30am
Sunday, July 30: Adelaide, Australia – South Korea vs. Morocco – 12:30am
Thursday, Aug. 3: Brisbane, Australia – South Korea vs. Germany – 6am
Thursday, Aug. 3: Perth, Australia – Morocco vs. Colombia – 6am

Last 16

Match 49, Saturday, Aug. 5: Auckland, New Zealand – Group A winner vs. Group C second place – 1am

Match 50, Saturday, Aug. 5: Wellington, New Zealand – Group C winner vs. Group A second place – 4am

Match 51, Saturday, Aug. 5: Sydney (Football Stadium) – Group E winner vs. Group G second place – 10pm

Match 52, Sunday, Aug. 6: Melbourne, Australia – Group G winner vs. Group E second place – 5am

Match 54, Monday, Aug. 7: Sydney (Stadium Australia) – Group B winner vs. Group D second place – 3:30am

Match 53, Monday, Aug. 7: Brisbane, Australia – Group D winner vs. Group B second place – 6:30am

Match 56, Tuesday, Aug. 8: Adelaide, Australia – Group F winner vs. Group H second place – 4am

Match 55, Tuesday, Aug. 8: Melbourne, Australia – Group H winner vs. Group F second place – 4am

Quarterfinals

Match 58, Thursday, Aug. 10: Auckland, New Zealand – Winner Match 50 vs Winner Match 52 – 9pm

Match 57, Friday, Aug. 11: Wellington, New Zealand – Winner Match 49 vs Winner Match 51 – 3:30am

Match 59, Saturday, Aug. 12: Brisbane, Australia – Winner Match 53 vs Winner Match 55 – 3am

Match 60, Saturday, Aug. 12: Sydney – Winner Match 54 vs Winner Match 56 – 6:30am

Semifinals

Match 61, Tuesday, Aug. 15: Auckland, New Zealand – Winner Match 57 vs Winner Match 58 – 4am

Match 62, Wednesday, Aug. 16: Sydney (Stadium Australia) – Winner Match 59 vs Winner Match 60 – 6am

Third place

Match 63, Saturday, Aug. 19: Brisbane, Australia – Loser Match 61 vs Loser Match 62 – 4am

Final

Match 64, Sunday, Aug. 20: Sydney (Stadium Australia) – Winner Match 61 vs Winner Match 62 – 6am