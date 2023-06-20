Some Premier League mainstays have left their clubs and may even depart the league this summer, whether their choice or the desire of their teams.
Ashley Young, Lucas Moura and Joao Moutinho are among the players who will not return to their clubs, and all this before June is more than a few days gone.
Meanwhile, some new names are arriving in the Premier League, with Brentford purchasing a new keeper and Brighton raiding Watford for a star attacking talent.
As the summer goes on, this page will be consistently updated with the comings and goings around all 17 returning Premier League clubs and promoted sides Burnley, Sheffield United, and Luton Town.
See all signings, after the jump.
AFC Bournemouth
In
Hamed Traore (Sassuolo)
Out
Jefferson Lerma (Released)
Jack Stacey (Norwich City)
Junior Stanislas (Released)
Arsenal
Zach Awe (Released)
Joel Ideho (Released)
George Lewis (Released)
Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Released)
Matt Smith (Released)
Tom Smith (Released)
Kaleel Green (Released)
Alexander Kovacevic (Released)
Tino Quamina (Released)
Mathaues Roberts (Released)
Aston Villa
In
Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) – Free
Out
Ashley Young (Released)
Brentford
In
Mark Flekken (Freiburg)
Ethan Brierley (Rochdale)
Kevin Schade (Freiburg)
Romeo Beckham (Inter Miami)
Out
Pontus Jansson (Malmo)
Saman Ghoddos (Released)
Tariqe Fosu (Released)
Joel Valencia (Released)
Brighton & Hove Albion
In
Joao Pedro (Watford)
James Milner (Liverpool) – Free
Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) – Free
Out
Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)
Antef Tsoungui (Feyenoord)
Burnley
In
Jordan Beyer (Borussia Monchengladbach)
Out
Ashley Barnes (Norwich City)
Chelsea
In
Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle)
Out
Dujon Sterling (Rangers)
Crystal Palace
In
Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth)
Out
James McArthur (Released)
Luka Milivojevic (Released)
Jack Butland (Glasgow Rangers) – Free
Everton
Out
Niels Nkounkou (Saint-Etienne)
Yerry Mina (Released)
Andros Townsend (Released)
Asmir Begovic (Released)
Einar Iversen (Released)
Isaac Price (Released)
Fulham
Out
Joe Bryan (Released)
Liverpool
In
Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton)
Out
Roberto Firmino (Released)
Naby Keita (Released)
James Milner (Released)
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Released)
Calvin Ramsay (Preston North End) – Loan
Harvey Davies (Crewe Alexandra) – Loan
Luton Town
None
Manchester City
None
Manchester United
Out
Ethan Galbraith (Released)
Phil Jones (Released)
Axel Tuanzebe (Released)
Di’Shon Bernard (Released)
Eric Hanbury (Released)
Charlie Wellens (Released)
Manni Norkett (Released)
Newcastle United
In
Yankuba Minteh (Odense BK)
Out
Harry Barclay (Released)
Niall Brookwell (Released)
Ciaran Clark (Released)
Dan Langley (Released)
Matty Longstaff (Released)
Joe Oliver (Released)
Josh Stewart (Released)
Isaac Westendorf (Released)
Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest)
Nottingham Forest
In
Chris Wood (Newcastle)
Out
Jack Colback (Released)
Will Swan (Mansfield Town)
Jordan Smith (Released)
Andre Ayew (Released)
Cafu (Released)
Jesse Lingard (Released)
Jordan Smith (Released)
Lyle Taylor (Released)
Sheffield United
None
Tottenham Hotspur
Out
Lucas Moura (Released)
Jamie Bowden (Released)
Kallum Cesay (Released)
Malachi Fagan-Walcott (Released)
Roshaun Mathurin (Released)
Marqes Muir (Released)
Romaine Mundle (Released)
West Ham United
Out
Arthur Masuaku (Besiktas)
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Out
Jeong Sang-bin (Minnesota United)
Diego Costa (Released)
Joao Moutinho (Released)
Michael Agboola (Released)
Lee Harkin (Released)
Jack Hodnett (Released)
Luke Matheson (Released)
Taylor Perry (Released)
Jack Scott (Released)