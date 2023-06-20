With the 2023 World Cup almost here, plenty of World Cup kits have been released and there are some intriguing looks as we rank them all.
From some nations qualifying for the first time as minnows which will bring new sportswear companies to the party, to heavyweights such as the USA, France, England and Germany tweaking their trademark looks, there is a lot to unpack here.
Which one of these jerseys will you be wearing with pride during the World Cup? And which one will you be wearing because it looks really cool?
Below is our rankings of the World Cup kits for the 2023 tournament in Australia and New Zealand.
2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live
- When: July 20 to August 20
- Group stage kick-off times: 12:30am, 1am, 1:30am, 3am, 3:30am, 4am, 6am, 7am, 8am, 8:30am, 8pm, 9pm, 10pm (all ET)
- Location: Australia and New Zealand
- TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
- Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)
Ranking the 2023 World Cup kits
1. Jamaica
wah gwaan 😎🇯🇲
introducing the @jff_football 23/24 home, away, and pre-match jersey. available now: https://t.co/4I8whs0bZj pic.twitter.com/FB7BHE0eIm
— adidas Football (@adidasfootball) February 6, 2023
2. England
⚪️🤝 🔵 pic.twitter.com/osbRzhWRJ8
— Lionesses (@Lionesses) April 3, 2023
3. Nigeria
4. Brazil
5. Philippines
𝑩𝒖𝒈𝒉𝒂𝒘 para sa sipag at tiyaga.
𝑷𝒖𝒍𝒂 para sa alab ng puso.
𝑷𝒖𝒕𝒊 para sa bagong yugto.#adidasxfifawwc
🔵🔴🟡 #LabanFilipinas #ParaSaBayan #WinTheMoment #FilipinasTayo pic.twitter.com/6NYEnX3HPz
— Philippine WNT ⚽ (@PilipinasWNFT) May 16, 2023
6. Colombia
Adidas y la FCF presentan la nueva camiseta de la Selección Femenina para la Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA 2023.
🔗 https://t.co/EKUZiBl6CZ #TodosSomosColombia 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/kCxTgU6LB2
— Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) March 23, 2023
7. South Africa
The new LCS x SAFA home jersey carries the South African flag in both the front and back panel, embodying nationhood, patriotism and essence of Ubuntu.
See it donned for the first time when Banyana flies the SA flag high in AUS/NZ. 🇿🇦#Lecoqsportifza #safa #banyana #bafana pic.twitter.com/w3Eob76czA
— lecoqsportif za (@LeCoqSportif_SA) April 28, 2023
The new LCS x SAFA away jersey is a celebration of Banyana’s success in Rabat, wearing green when they picked up gold in 2022.
A statement piece for a statement team who continue to forge the path for generations to come. #Lecoqsportifza #safa #lcsport #banyana #bafana pic.twitter.com/ON5Obghgyd
— lecoqsportif za (@LeCoqSportif_SA) April 28, 2023
Happy Freedom Day Mzansi 🇿🇦
Alternate Kit dropped. Introducing the all new in Legacy Jersey.
Soft launch 07:00 am. 28/04/2023. 🚀
Set your clocks to see more 👀⏱️#Lecoqsportifza #safa #lcsport #shareyourlcs #banyana #bafana #collection #launch #freedomday pic.twitter.com/VHSfy0P04P
— lecoqsportif za (@LeCoqSportif_SA) April 27, 2023
8. Portugal
9. USA
10. Japan
11. Argentina
12. Denmark
13. Canada
14. New Zealand
15. Netherlands
16. Australia
17. Norway
18. South Korea
19. France
20. Germany
21. Panama
22. China
23. Sweden
24. Spain
25. Republic of Ireland
26. Italy
Dress to impress! The new @adidasfootball Home Kit looking nice 📸 😍#FridayFeeling #Azzurre #VivoAzzurro pic.twitter.com/qluHjcBBOb
— Italy ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Azzurri_En) March 10, 2023
27. Switzerland
28. Morocco – TBC if kit for 2023 World Cup
29. Haiti
30. Vietnam
31. Zambia
FINALLY! The new KoPa kit is here. Home, away and goalkeeper kit. #LocalIsLaka pic.twitter.com/Y2ZujqAm1H
— FAZ (@FAZFootball) June 15, 2023
32. Costa Rica
🇨🇷Esta es oficialmente Nuestra Segunda Piel.🤩
👕 Podés adquirirlas ya aca: https://t.co/jyCSuborEU#FCRF #ImpossibleIsNothing @adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/VKIQvu11KS
— FCRF 🇨🇷 (@fedefutbolcrc) February 1, 2023