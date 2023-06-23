Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Major League Soccer launched its latest campaign on the world in February, and there were plenty of changes to watch for the 28th season of MLS.

For one thing, there’s a new way to watch (see below) and it’s going to take some time before it settles in as the new norm for Major League Soccer.

[ MORE: NBC Sports’ MLS hub — Stats, schedule, more ]

The league has also launched a brand new team, as St. Louis City SC acquired a spot in MLS and met the ceremony with substance, winning its first five (5?!?) games and sitting in first place out West.

What else is going on early in the season? Seattle, LAFC, and FC Dallas have continued their history of riding high in the West, while the LA Galaxy , Sporting KC, and Portland are currently out of the playoff race.

Bruce Arena has New England dueling with FC Cincinnati, Nashville and Philadelphia for a place atop the East and plenty of others are in the discussion for the massive, open playoff race to come once Fall arrives in Major League Soccer.

Read on below for information on how to watch the games, as well as the schedule for the 2023 season.

Major League Soccer schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Feb. 25 – Oct. 21 (regular season)

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: Apple TV

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 1

Saturday, February 25 – Monday, Feb. 27

Nashville 2-0 NYCFC

Philadelphia 4-1 Columbus

FC Cincinnati 2-1 Houston

Atlanta United 2-1 San Jose

Charlotte FC 0-1 New England

Orlando City 1-0 New York Red Bulls

DC United 3-2 Toronto FC

Inter Miami 2-0 Montreal

Austin FC 2-3 St. Louis City FC

FC Dallas 0-1 Minnesota United

Vancouver Whitecaps 1-2 Real Salt Lake

Seattle Sounders 2-0 Colorado Rapids

Portland Timbers 2-1 Sporting KC

On repeat all day 🔁 pic.twitter.com/lTTHMtQoN7 — St Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) February 27, 2023

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 2

Saturday, March 4

LAFC 3-2 Portland

New York Red Bulls 0-0 Nashville

New England 3-0 Houston

Orlando City 0-0 FC Cincinnati

Atlanta United 1-1 Toronto FC

Columbus 2-0 DC United

Inter Miami 2-0 Philadelphia

Chicago 1-1 NYCFC

St. Louis City 3-1 Charlotte FC

Austin FC 1-0 Montreal

FC Dallas 3-1 LA Galaxy

Colorado 0-0 Sporting KC

Seattle Sounders 2-0 Real Salt Lake

San Jose 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 3

Saturday, March 11

Charlotte 0-3 Atlanta

Vancouver 1-1 FC Dallas

NYCFC 1-0 Inter Miami

Philadelphia 1-0 Chicago

FC Cincinnati 1-0 Seattle Sounders

DC United 1-1 Orlando City

Toronto FC 1-1 Columbus

Sporting KC 0-0 LA Galaxy

Minnesota United 1-1 New York Red Bulls

Nashville 2-0 Montreal

Real Salt Lake 1-2 Austin

San Jose 1-0 Colorado Rapids

Portland Timbers 1-2 St Louis City

Sunday, March 12

LAFC 4-0 New England

WE LOVE TO SEE A HOMEGROWN GOAL IN A DERBY!!! 😍😍😍😍 https://t.co/ifZg8tzJ60 — ATLUTD Academy (@AcademyATLUTD) March 11, 2023

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 4

Saturday, March 18

Seattle Sounders 0-0 LAFC

Montreal 3-2 Philadelphia

Atlanta 5-1 Portland Timbers

New England 1-0 Nashville

Orlando City 1-2 Charlotte

Toronto FC 2-0 Inter Miami

New York Red Bulls 2-1 Columbus

NYCFC 3-2 DC United

FC Dallas 2-1 Sporting KC

Houston 2-0 Austin

St Louis City 3-0 San Jose

Chicago 3-3 FC Cincinnati

Colorado Rapids 1-2 Minnesota United

LA Galaxy 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 5

Saturday, March 25

Portland 0-0 LA Galaxy

Charlotte 1-1 New York Red Bulls

Philadelphia 1-2 Orlando City

DC United 1-2 New England

Columbus 6-1 Atlanta

Inter Miami 2-3 Chicago

Nashville 0-1 Cincinnati

Sporting KC 1-4 Seattle Sounders

Austin 1-1 Colorado

Houston 1-0 NYCFC

Minnesota United 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Real Salt Lake 0-4 St Louis City

LAFC 2-1 FC Dallas

San Jose 0-0 Toronto

JORDAN MORRIS. FOUR GOALS. pic.twitter.com/LQHaQvPeyC — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) March 26, 2023

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 6

Saturday, April 1

Toronto 2-2 Charlotte

LA Galaxy 1-2 Seattle Sounders

New England 1-1 NYCFC

Philadelphia Union 0-0 Sporting KC

Orlando City 0-2 Nashville

Columbus 4-0 Real Salt Lake

Cincinnati 1-0 Inter Miami

Atlanta 1-0 New York Red Bulls

FC Dallas 1-1 Portland Timbers

St. Louis City 0-1 Minnesota United

Chicago 0-0 DC United

Colorado Rapids 0-0 LAFC

Vancouver Whitecaps 5-0 Montreal Impact

San Jose 2-1 Houston

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 7

Saturday, April 8

DC United 0-2 Columbus

Inter Miami 0-1 FC Dallas

NYCFC 1-1 Atlanta United

FC Cincinnati 1-0 Philadelphia

LAFC 3-0 Austin

New England 4-0 Montreal Impact

New York Red Bulls 1-1 San Jose

Sporting KC 0-1 Colorado Rapids

Houston 3-0 LA Galaxy

Nashville SC 0-0 Toronto FC

Chicago 2-1 Minnesota United

Real Salt Lake 3-1 Charlotte

Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 Portland Timbers

Seattle Sounders 3-0 St. Louis City

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 8

Saturday, April 15

Toronto FC 2-2 Atlanta United

Montreal Impact 0-1 DC United

NYCFC 2-1 Nashville SC

Columbus 1-1 New England

New York Red Bulls 1-1 Houston

Charlotte 2-2 Colorado

Chicago 2-2 Philadelphia

Minnesota 1-2 Orlando City

FC Dallas 2-1 Real Salt Lake

St Louis City 5-1 Cincinnati

Austin 0-0 Vancouver

Portland Timbers 4-1 Seattle Sounders

San Jose 3-0 Sporting KC

Sunday, April 16

LA Galaxy 2-3 LAFC

A gift for all of us on @rmhollingshead's birthday. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/StZ5SptX5p — LAFC (@LAFC) April 16, 2023

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 9

Saturday, April 22

Philadelphia 4-2 Toronto FC

FC Cincinnati 2-1 Portland Timbers

Orlando City 1-3 DC United

NYCFC 3-1 FC Dallas

Charlotte 1-0 Columbus

New England 2-1 Sporting KC

Montreal Impact 2-0 New York Red Bulls

Nashville SC 1-1 LAFC

Houston 1-0 Inter Miami

Real Salt Lake 3-1 San Jose

Colorado Rapids 1-1 St. Louis City

Seattle Sounders 1-0 Minnesota United

LA Galaxy 2-0 Austin FC

Sunday, April 23

Atlanta United 2-1 Chicago Fire

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 10

Saturday, April 29

Nashville 3-1 Atlanta United

Columbus 1-2 Inter Miami

Orlando City 2-0 LA Galaxy

New England 1-1 Cincinnati

DC United 3-0 Charlotte

Toronto FC 1-0 NYCFC

Chicago Fire 1-1 New York Red Bulls

St. Louis City 1-2 Portland Timbers

Austin FC 2-2 San Jose Earthquakes

Sporting KC 0-2 Montreal Impact

Real Salt Lake 0-0 Seattle Sounders

Vancouver Whitecaps 0-0 Colorado Rapids

Sunday, April 30

Minnesota United 0-0 FC Dallas

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 11

Saturday, May 6

Toronto FC 0-2 New England

Cincinnati 2-1 DC United

San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 LAFC

Inter Miami 2-1 Atlanta United

New York Red Bulls 0-1 Philadelphia

Montreal Impact 2-0 Orlando City

Charlotte FC 3-2 NYCFC

Houston Dynamo 0-0 Real Salt Lake

FC Dallas vs St Louis City — suspended

Nashville 3-0 Chicago

Portland Timbers 2-2 Austin FC

LA Galaxy 1-3 Colorado Rapids

Vancouver Whitecaps 3-2 Minnesota United

Sunday, May 7

Seattle 1-2 Sporting KC

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 12

Saturday, May 13

Chicago 1-0 St Louis City

Montreal 2-0 Toronto

Atlanta United 1-3 Charlotte

DC United 1-1 Nashville

Columbus 2-2 Orlando City

New York Red Bulls 1-0 NYCFC

Inter Miami 2-1 New England

Sporting KC 3-0 Minnesota United

Austin FC 0-1 FC Dallas

Houston 0-1 Seattle Sounders

Real Salt Lake 0-3 LAFC

Colorado 1-2 Philadelphia

Portland Timbers 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Sunday, May 7

LA Galaxy 2-1 San Jose

THE CHESS MASTER CALLED GAME ♟️ pic.twitter.com/0oFSWav59G — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) May 15, 2023

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 13

Wednesday, May 17

Atlanta United 4-0 Colorado

Philadelphia 0-0 DC United

Toronto FC 0-0 New York Red Bulls

Orlando City 1-1 NYCFC

Columbus Crew 2-0 LA Galaxy

FC Cincinnati 3-0 Montreal Impact

Charlotte FC 2-1 Chicago Fire

Minnesota United 1-0 Houston Dynamo

FC Dallas 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Nashville SC 2-1 Inter Miami

Real Salt Lake 0-0 Portland Timbers

LAFC 1-1 Sporting KC

Seattle Sounders 1-2 Austin FC

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 14

Saturday, May 20

New York Red Bulls 2-1 Montreal — 7:30pm ET

Inter Miami 1-3 Orlando City

Philadelphia 3-0 New England

DC United 3-0 LA Galaxy

FC Cincinnati 3-2 Columbus Crew

Charlotte FC 1-2 Nashville SC

Austin FC 1-0 Toronto FC

Chicago Fire 3-3 Atlanta United

FC Dallas 1-1 Houston Dynamo

Colorado 2-3 Real Salt Lake

St. Louis City FC 4-0 Sporting KC

LAFC 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes

Portland Timbers 0-1 Minnesota United

Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0 Seattle Sounders

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 15

Saturday, May 27

Montreal Impact 1-0 Inter Miami

New England 3-3 Chicago

NYCFC 1-3 Philadelphia

Orlando City 1-1 Atlanta United

Toronto FC 2-1 DC United

St Louis City 3-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Houston Dynamo 2-1 Austin FC

Minnesota United 1-1 Real Salt Lake

Colorado Rapids 0-1 FC Cincinnati

Seattle Sounders 1-0 New York Red Bulls

San Jose 1-1 FC Dallas

LA Galaxy 0-1 Charlotte

Sunday, May 28

Sporting KC 4-1 Portland Timbers

Nashville SC 3-1 Columbus Crew

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 16

Wednesday, May 31

Atlanta 3-3 New England

Columbus 3-2 Colorado

NYCFC 1-3 FC Cincinnati

Philadelphia 1-0 Charlotte

DC United 2-2 Montreal

Toronto FC 0-0 Chicago

Inter Miami 0-1 New York Red Bulls

Austin 2-1 Minnesota United

Real Salt Lake 2-3 LA Galaxy

Sporting KC 2-1 FC Dallas

Vancouver Whitecaps 6-2 Houston

Seattle Sounders 0-1 San Jose

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 17

Saturday, June 3

NYCFC 0-0 New England

Seattle Sounders 0-0 Portland Timbers

Inter Miami 1-2 DC United

New York Red Bulls 0-3 Orlando City

Philadelphia 3-0 Montreal Impact

FC Cincinnati 1-0 Chicago

Columbus 4-2 Charlotte

Austin 1-2 Real Salt Lake

Minnesota United 1-1 Toronto FC

FC Dallas 1-2 Nashville

St Louis City 3-0 Houston

Colorado 0-0 San Jose

Vancouver Whitecaps 1-1 Sporting KC

Wednesday, June 7

FC Dallas 2-0 St Louis City

LAFC 0-0 Atlanta United

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 18

Saturday, June 10

Toronto FC 1-1 Nashville

Atlanta United 3-1 DC United

Montreal 4-0 Minnesota United

Charlotte 3-3 Seattle Sounders

New England 3-1 Inter Miami

Orlando City 2-0 Colorado Rapids

Houston 4-0 LAFC

Sporting KC 4-1 Austin

Chicago 1-2 Columbus Crew

Real Salt Lake 0-0 NYCFC

San Jose 2-1 Philadelphia

Vancouver Whitecaps 1-1 FC Cincinnati

Sunday, June 11

St Louis City 1-1 LA Galaxy

Portland Timbers 1-0 FC Dallas

Wednesday, June 14

LAFC 0-1 Houston

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 19

Saturday, June 17

NYCFC 1-1 Columbus

New England 3-1 Orlando City

DC United 1-2 Real Salt Lake

Sporting KC 1-2 LAFC

Nashville 3-1 St Louis City

San Jose 0-0 Portland Timbers

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 20

Wednesday, June 21

Atlanta United 2-2 NYCFC

New York Red Bulls 2-2 Charlotte

Orlando City 2-2 Philadelphia Union

Montreal Impact 1-0 Nashville SC

FC Cincinnati 3-0 Toronto FC

Houston Dynamo 4-1 San Jose

St Louis City 1-3 Real Salt Lake

Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps — postponed

Austin FC 3-0 FC Dallas

Portland Timbers 1-2 Chicago Fire

LAFC 1-0 Seattle Sounders

LA Galaxy 2-2 Sporting KC

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 21

Saturday, June 24

New England vs Toronto FC — 7:30pm ET

Charlotte FC vs Montreal Impact — 7:30pm ET

New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United — 7:30pm ET

Columbus Crew vs Nashville SC — 7:30pm ET

DC United vs FC Cincinnati — 7:30pm ET

Philadelphia vs Inter Miami — 7:30pm ET

Sporting KC vs Chicago Fire — 8:30pm ET

Austin FC vs Houston Dynamo — 8:30pm ET

Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United — 9:30pm ET

Colorado Rapids vs LA Galaxy — 9:30pm ET

LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps — 10:30pm ET

Seattle Sounders vs Orlando City — 10:30pm ET

San Jose vs St Louis City — 10:30pm ET

Portland Timbers vs NYCFC — 10:30pm ET

MLS Eastern Conference Standings (June 22, 2023)

NBC Sports’ scoreboard page

MLS Western Conference Standings (June 22, 2023)

NBC Sports’ scoreboard page

