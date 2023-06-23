Major League Soccer launched its latest campaign on the world in February, and there were plenty of changes to watch for the 28th season of MLS.
For one thing, there’s a new way to watch (see below) and it’s going to take some time before it settles in as the new norm for Major League Soccer.
The league has also launched a brand new team, as St. Louis City SC acquired a spot in MLS and met the ceremony with substance, winning its first five (5?!?) games and sitting in first place out West.
What else is going on early in the season? Seattle, LAFC, and FC Dallas have continued their history of riding high in the West, while the LA Galaxy , Sporting KC, and Portland are currently out of the playoff race.
Bruce Arena has New England dueling with FC Cincinnati, Nashville and Philadelphia for a place atop the East and plenty of others are in the discussion for the massive, open playoff race to come once Fall arrives in Major League Soccer.
Read on below for information on how to watch the games, as well as the schedule for the 2023 season.
Major League Soccer schedule, dates, how to watch
Dates: Feb. 25 – Oct. 21 (regular season)
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: Apple TV
Major League Soccer schedule: Week 1
Saturday, February 25 – Monday, Feb. 27
Nashville 2-0 NYCFC
Philadelphia 4-1 Columbus
FC Cincinnati 2-1 Houston
Atlanta United 2-1 San Jose
Charlotte FC 0-1 New England
Orlando City 1-0 New York Red Bulls
DC United 3-2 Toronto FC
Inter Miami 2-0 Montreal
Austin FC 2-3 St. Louis City FC
FC Dallas 0-1 Minnesota United
Vancouver Whitecaps 1-2 Real Salt Lake
Seattle Sounders 2-0 Colorado Rapids
Portland Timbers 2-1 Sporting KC
On repeat all day 🔁 pic.twitter.com/lTTHMtQoN7
— St Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) February 27, 2023
Major League Soccer schedule: Week 2
Saturday, March 4
LAFC 3-2 Portland
New York Red Bulls 0-0 Nashville
New England 3-0 Houston
Orlando City 0-0 FC Cincinnati
Atlanta United 1-1 Toronto FC
Columbus 2-0 DC United
Inter Miami 2-0 Philadelphia
Chicago 1-1 NYCFC
St. Louis City 3-1 Charlotte FC
Austin FC 1-0 Montreal
FC Dallas 3-1 LA Galaxy
Colorado 0-0 Sporting KC
Seattle Sounders 2-0 Real Salt Lake
San Jose 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps
Decent left peg, that 🤯@fbernardeschi | #TFCLive pic.twitter.com/47N5s4R2Z6
— Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) March 5, 2023
Major League Soccer schedule: Week 3
Saturday, March 11
Charlotte 0-3 Atlanta
Vancouver 1-1 FC Dallas
NYCFC 1-0 Inter Miami
Philadelphia 1-0 Chicago
FC Cincinnati 1-0 Seattle Sounders
DC United 1-1 Orlando City
Toronto FC 1-1 Columbus
Sporting KC 0-0 LA Galaxy
Minnesota United 1-1 New York Red Bulls
Nashville 2-0 Montreal
Real Salt Lake 1-2 Austin
San Jose 1-0 Colorado Rapids
Portland Timbers 1-2 St Louis City
Sunday, March 12
LAFC 4-0 New England
WE LOVE TO SEE A HOMEGROWN GOAL IN A DERBY!!! 😍😍😍😍 https://t.co/ifZg8tzJ60
— ATLUTD Academy (@AcademyATLUTD) March 11, 2023
Major League Soccer schedule: Week 4
Saturday, March 18
Seattle Sounders 0-0 LAFC
Montreal 3-2 Philadelphia
Atlanta 5-1 Portland Timbers
New England 1-0 Nashville
Orlando City 1-2 Charlotte
Toronto FC 2-0 Inter Miami
New York Red Bulls 2-1 Columbus
NYCFC 3-2 DC United
FC Dallas 2-1 Sporting KC
Houston 2-0 Austin
St Louis City 3-0 San Jose
Chicago 3-3 FC Cincinnati
Colorado Rapids 1-2 Minnesota United
LA Galaxy 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps
That Canadian connection 🇨🇦 @RichieLaryea_ ➡️ @OsoJ92 #TORvMIA | #TFCLive pic.twitter.com/y5zgJBN6sC
— Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) March 19, 2023
Major League Soccer schedule: Week 5
Saturday, March 25
Portland 0-0 LA Galaxy
Charlotte 1-1 New York Red Bulls
Philadelphia 1-2 Orlando City
DC United 1-2 New England
Columbus 6-1 Atlanta
Inter Miami 2-3 Chicago
Nashville 0-1 Cincinnati
Sporting KC 1-4 Seattle Sounders
Austin 1-1 Colorado
Houston 1-0 NYCFC
Minnesota United 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps
Real Salt Lake 0-4 St Louis City
LAFC 2-1 FC Dallas
San Jose 0-0 Toronto
JORDAN MORRIS. FOUR GOALS. pic.twitter.com/LQHaQvPeyC
— Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) March 26, 2023
Major League Soccer schedule: Week 6
Saturday, April 1
Toronto 2-2 Charlotte
LA Galaxy 1-2 Seattle Sounders
New England 1-1 NYCFC
Philadelphia Union 0-0 Sporting KC
Orlando City 0-2 Nashville
Columbus 4-0 Real Salt Lake
Cincinnati 1-0 Inter Miami
Atlanta 1-0 New York Red Bulls
FC Dallas 1-1 Portland Timbers
St. Louis City 0-1 Minnesota United
Chicago 0-0 DC United
Colorado Rapids 0-0 LAFC
Vancouver Whitecaps 5-0 Montreal Impact
San Jose 2-1 Houston
Ladies and gentlemen, ✨@fbernardeschi ✨pic.twitter.com/SxkjODkxwZ
— Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) April 1, 2023
Major League Soccer schedule: Week 7
Saturday, April 8
DC United 0-2 Columbus
Inter Miami 0-1 FC Dallas
NYCFC 1-1 Atlanta United
FC Cincinnati 1-0 Philadelphia
LAFC 3-0 Austin
New England 4-0 Montreal Impact
New York Red Bulls 1-1 San Jose
Sporting KC 0-1 Colorado Rapids
Houston 3-0 LA Galaxy
Nashville SC 0-0 Toronto FC
Chicago 2-1 Minnesota United
Real Salt Lake 3-1 Charlotte
Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 Portland Timbers
Seattle Sounders 3-0 St. Louis City
Denis Bouanga, human cheat code. 🎮 pic.twitter.com/3J0AZq80Sr
— LAFC (@LAFC) April 9, 2023
Major League Soccer schedule: Week 8
Saturday, April 15
Toronto FC 2-2 Atlanta United
Montreal Impact 0-1 DC United
NYCFC 2-1 Nashville SC
Columbus 1-1 New England
New York Red Bulls 1-1 Houston
Charlotte 2-2 Colorado
Chicago 2-2 Philadelphia
Minnesota 1-2 Orlando City
FC Dallas 2-1 Real Salt Lake
St Louis City 5-1 Cincinnati
Austin 0-0 Vancouver
Portland Timbers 4-1 Seattle Sounders
San Jose 3-0 Sporting KC
Sunday, April 16
LA Galaxy 2-3 LAFC
A gift for all of us on @rmhollingshead's birthday. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/StZ5SptX5p
— LAFC (@LAFC) April 16, 2023
Major League Soccer schedule: Week 9
Saturday, April 22
Philadelphia 4-2 Toronto FC
FC Cincinnati 2-1 Portland Timbers
Orlando City 1-3 DC United
NYCFC 3-1 FC Dallas
Charlotte 1-0 Columbus
New England 2-1 Sporting KC
Montreal Impact 2-0 New York Red Bulls
Nashville SC 1-1 LAFC
Houston 1-0 Inter Miami
Real Salt Lake 3-1 San Jose
Colorado Rapids 1-1 St. Louis City
Seattle Sounders 1-0 Minnesota United
LA Galaxy 2-0 Austin FC
Sunday, April 23
Atlanta United 2-1 Chicago Fire
Albert Rusnák makes it 1-0! 💥#SEAvMIN pic.twitter.com/flGfaB2k4S
— Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) April 23, 2023
Major League Soccer schedule: Week 10
Saturday, April 29
Nashville 3-1 Atlanta United
Columbus 1-2 Inter Miami
Orlando City 2-0 LA Galaxy
New England 1-1 Cincinnati
DC United 3-0 Charlotte
Toronto FC 1-0 NYCFC
Chicago Fire 1-1 New York Red Bulls
St. Louis City 1-2 Portland Timbers
Austin FC 2-2 San Jose Earthquakes
Sporting KC 0-2 Montreal Impact
Real Salt Lake 0-0 Seattle Sounders
Vancouver Whitecaps 0-0 Colorado Rapids
Sunday, April 30
Minnesota United 0-0 FC Dallas
Major League Soccer schedule: Week 11
Saturday, May 6
Toronto FC 0-2 New England
Cincinnati 2-1 DC United
San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 LAFC
Inter Miami 2-1 Atlanta United
New York Red Bulls 0-1 Philadelphia
Montreal Impact 2-0 Orlando City
Charlotte FC 3-2 NYCFC
Houston Dynamo 0-0 Real Salt Lake
FC Dallas vs St Louis City — suspended
Nashville 3-0 Chicago
Portland Timbers 2-2 Austin FC
LA Galaxy 1-3 Colorado Rapids
Vancouver Whitecaps 3-2 Minnesota United
Sunday, May 7
Seattle 1-2 Sporting KC
Major League Soccer schedule: Week 12
Saturday, May 13
Chicago 1-0 St Louis City
Montreal 2-0 Toronto
Atlanta United 1-3 Charlotte
DC United 1-1 Nashville
Columbus 2-2 Orlando City
New York Red Bulls 1-0 NYCFC
Inter Miami 2-1 New England
Sporting KC 3-0 Minnesota United
Austin FC 0-1 FC Dallas
Houston 0-1 Seattle Sounders
Real Salt Lake 0-3 LAFC
Colorado 1-2 Philadelphia
Portland Timbers 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps
Sunday, May 7
LA Galaxy 2-1 San Jose
THE CHESS MASTER CALLED GAME ♟️ pic.twitter.com/0oFSWav59G
— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) May 15, 2023
Major League Soccer schedule: Week 13
Wednesday, May 17
Atlanta United 4-0 Colorado
Philadelphia 0-0 DC United
Toronto FC 0-0 New York Red Bulls
Orlando City 1-1 NYCFC
Columbus Crew 2-0 LA Galaxy
FC Cincinnati 3-0 Montreal Impact
Charlotte FC 2-1 Chicago Fire
Minnesota United 1-0 Houston Dynamo
FC Dallas 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps
Nashville SC 2-1 Inter Miami
Real Salt Lake 0-0 Portland Timbers
LAFC 1-1 Sporting KC
Seattle Sounders 1-2 Austin FC
Major League Soccer schedule: Week 14
Saturday, May 20
New York Red Bulls 2-1 Montreal — 7:30pm ET
Inter Miami 1-3 Orlando City
Philadelphia 3-0 New England
DC United 3-0 LA Galaxy
FC Cincinnati 3-2 Columbus Crew
Charlotte FC 1-2 Nashville SC
Austin FC 1-0 Toronto FC
Chicago Fire 3-3 Atlanta United
FC Dallas 1-1 Houston Dynamo
Colorado 2-3 Real Salt Lake
St. Louis City FC 4-0 Sporting KC
LAFC 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes
Portland Timbers 0-1 Minnesota United
Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0 Seattle Sounders
Major League Soccer schedule: Week 15
Saturday, May 27
Montreal Impact 1-0 Inter Miami
New England 3-3 Chicago
NYCFC 1-3 Philadelphia
Orlando City 1-1 Atlanta United
Toronto FC 2-1 DC United
St Louis City 3-1 Vancouver Whitecaps
Houston Dynamo 2-1 Austin FC
Minnesota United 1-1 Real Salt Lake
Colorado Rapids 0-1 FC Cincinnati
Seattle Sounders 1-0 New York Red Bulls
San Jose 1-1 FC Dallas
LA Galaxy 0-1 Charlotte
Sunday, May 28
Sporting KC 4-1 Portland Timbers
Nashville SC 3-1 Columbus Crew
Major League Soccer schedule: Week 16
Wednesday, May 31
Atlanta 3-3 New England
Columbus 3-2 Colorado
NYCFC 1-3 FC Cincinnati
Philadelphia 1-0 Charlotte
DC United 2-2 Montreal
Toronto FC 0-0 Chicago
Inter Miami 0-1 New York Red Bulls
Austin 2-1 Minnesota United
Real Salt Lake 2-3 LA Galaxy
Sporting KC 2-1 FC Dallas
Vancouver Whitecaps 6-2 Houston
Seattle Sounders 0-1 San Jose
Major League Soccer schedule: Week 17
Saturday, June 3
NYCFC 0-0 New England
Seattle Sounders 0-0 Portland Timbers
Inter Miami 1-2 DC United
New York Red Bulls 0-3 Orlando City
Philadelphia 3-0 Montreal Impact
FC Cincinnati 1-0 Chicago
Columbus 4-2 Charlotte
Austin 1-2 Real Salt Lake
Minnesota United 1-1 Toronto FC
FC Dallas 1-2 Nashville
St Louis City 3-0 Houston
Colorado 0-0 San Jose
Vancouver Whitecaps 1-1 Sporting KC
Wednesday, June 7
FC Dallas 2-0 St Louis City
LAFC 0-0 Atlanta United
Major League Soccer schedule: Week 18
Saturday, June 10
Toronto FC 1-1 Nashville
Atlanta United 3-1 DC United
Montreal 4-0 Minnesota United
Charlotte 3-3 Seattle Sounders
New England 3-1 Inter Miami
Orlando City 2-0 Colorado Rapids
Houston 4-0 LAFC
Sporting KC 4-1 Austin
Chicago 1-2 Columbus Crew
Real Salt Lake 0-0 NYCFC
San Jose 2-1 Philadelphia
Vancouver Whitecaps 1-1 FC Cincinnati
Sunday, June 11
St Louis City 1-1 LA Galaxy
Portland Timbers 1-0 FC Dallas
Wednesday, June 14
LAFC 0-1 Houston
Major League Soccer schedule: Week 19
Saturday, June 17
NYCFC 1-1 Columbus
New England 3-1 Orlando City
DC United 1-2 Real Salt Lake
Sporting KC 1-2 LAFC
Nashville 3-1 St Louis City
San Jose 0-0 Portland Timbers
Major League Soccer schedule: Week 20
Wednesday, June 21
Atlanta United 2-2 NYCFC
New York Red Bulls 2-2 Charlotte
Orlando City 2-2 Philadelphia Union
Montreal Impact 1-0 Nashville SC
FC Cincinnati 3-0 Toronto FC
Houston Dynamo 4-1 San Jose
St Louis City 1-3 Real Salt Lake
Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps — postponed
Austin FC 3-0 FC Dallas
Portland Timbers 1-2 Chicago Fire
LAFC 1-0 Seattle Sounders
LA Galaxy 2-2 Sporting KC
Major League Soccer schedule: Week 21
Saturday, June 24
New England vs Toronto FC — 7:30pm ET
Charlotte FC vs Montreal Impact — 7:30pm ET
New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United — 7:30pm ET
Columbus Crew vs Nashville SC — 7:30pm ET
DC United vs FC Cincinnati — 7:30pm ET
Philadelphia vs Inter Miami — 7:30pm ET
Sporting KC vs Chicago Fire — 8:30pm ET
Austin FC vs Houston Dynamo — 8:30pm ET
Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United — 9:30pm ET
Colorado Rapids vs LA Galaxy — 9:30pm ET
LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps — 10:30pm ET
Seattle Sounders vs Orlando City — 10:30pm ET
San Jose vs St Louis City — 10:30pm ET
Portland Timbers vs NYCFC — 10:30pm ET