Premier League preseason schedule: Dates, calendar, summer tours

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Premier League fixtures for the 2023-24 have arrived as the new season is already fast approaching and now you can plan ahead for the 380 games coming your way.

With the Premier League fixtures being released on June 15, to the opening day of the season, how to watch the games and early odds for who will win it all, there is a lot going on and there are so many key dates.

Below is everything you need to know about the 2023-24 Premier League season.

When were the 2023-24 Premier League fixtures released?

The Premier League fixtures were announced on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 4am ET.

When will the 2023-24 Premier League season kick off?

The opening day of the season will be on Friday, August 11, 2023.

When is the final day of the 2023-24 Premier League season?

Championship Sunday will take place on Sunday, May 19, 2024, with all 10 games kicking off at 11am ET.

Where can I watch Premier League games in the USA?

You can watch all 380 games during the 2023-24 Premier League season across our NBC platforms. During the 2022-23 season you could watch games on USA Network and NBC, plus via Peacock Premium.

Will there be a winter break in the 2023-24 season?

Yes, there will! It has returned after the 2022 World Cup impacted the 2022-23 season schedule. There will be a ‘mid-season player break’ of Premier League action with one matchweek split across the weekends of January 13-20.

Which teams will compete in the 2023-24 Premier League?

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton, Burnley, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Liverpool, Luton Town, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Who has the most difficult start to the Premier League season?

Neither Chelsea nor Liverpool will love Week 1’s match at Stamford Bridge, and the Reds get Newcastle two weeks later. Not ideal.

Newcastle’s start is very tough: Aston Villa, Man City, Liverpool, and Brighton. Those are two recent European Cup winners and the Magpies’ two up-and-coming peers from last season.

Bournemouth starts with Conference League champions West Ham before meeting Liverpool and Tottenham.

Odds to win the 2023-24 Premier League title – (Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM )

BetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links.

Manchester City: -175, Manchester United: +800, Arsenal: +900, Liverpool: +900, Chelsea: +1200, Newcastle United: +1400, Tottenham: +4000, Brighton: +5000, Aston Villa: +12500, West Ham: +20000, Brentford: +25000, Crystal Palace: +25000, Nottingham Forest: +25000, Everton: +25000, Fulham: +30000, Wolves: +30000, Bournemouth: +30000, Burnley: +50000, Sheffield United: +50000, Luton Town: +50000

Premier League 2023-24 kits

And of course, a new season means new kits! We are ranking the new threads as they are released and you can see all of them right here.

Premier League fixtures 2023-24 season

Below are the Premier League fixtures in full, with all kick offs listed at 10am ET unless otherwise stated:

Matchweek 1

Friday 11 August

3pm: Burnley vs Man City

Saturday 12 August

7:30am: Arsenal vs Nott’m Forest

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham

Brighton v Luton Town

Everton v Fulham

Sheff Utd v Crystal Palace

12:30pm: Newcastle vs Aston Villa

Sunday 13 August

9am: Brentford vs Spurs

11:30am: Chelsea vs Liverpool

Monday 14 August

3pm: Man Utd vs Wolves

Matchweek 2

Saturday 19 August 2023

Aston Villa v Everton

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Fulham v Brentford

Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth

Luton Town v Burnley

Man City v Newcastle

Nott’m Forest v Sheff Utd

Spurs v Man Utd

West Ham v Chelsea

Wolves v Brighton

Matchweek 3

Saturday 26 August 2023

AFC Bournemouth v Spurs

Arsenal v Fulham

Brentford v Crystal Palace

Brighton v West Ham

Burnley v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Luton Town

Everton v Wolves

Man Utd v Nott’m Forest

Newcastle v Liverpool

Sheff Utd v Man City

Matchweek 4

Saturday 2 September 2023

Arsenal v Man Utd

Brentford v AFC Bournemouth

Brighton v Newcastle

Burnley v Spurs

Chelsea v Nott’m Forest

Crystal Palace v Wolves

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Luton Town v West Ham

Man City v Fulham

Sheff Utd v Everton

Matchweek 5

Saturday 16 September 2023

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Everton v Arsenal

Fulham v Luton Town

Man Utd v Brighton

Newcastle v Brentford

Nott’m Forest v Burnley

Spurs v Sheff Utd

West Ham v Man City

Wolves v Liverpool

Matchweek 6

Saturday 23 September 2023

Arsenal v Spurs

Brentford v Everton

Brighton v AFC Bournemouth

Burnley v Man Utd

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Liverpool v West Ham

Luton Town v Wolves

Man City v Nott’m Forest

Sheff Utd v Newcastle

Matchweek 7

Saturday 30 September 2023

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal

Aston Villa v Brighton

Everton v Luton Town

Fulham v Chelsea

Man Utd v Crystal Palace

Newcastle v Burnley

Nott’m Forest v Brentford

Spurs v Liverpool

West Ham v Sheff Utd

Wolves v Man City

Matchweek 8

Saturday 7 October 2023

Arsenal v Man City

Brighton v Liverpool

Burnley v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Nott’m Forest

Everton v AFC Bournemouth

Fulham v Sheff Utd

Luton Town v Spurs

Man Utd v Brentford

West Ham v Newcastle

Wolves v Aston Villa

Matchweek 9

Saturday 21 October 2023

AFC Bournemouth v Wolves

Aston Villa v West Ham

Brentford v Burnley

Chelsea v Arsenal

Liverpool v Everton

Man City v Brighton

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Nott’m Forest v Luton Town

Sheff Utd v Man Utd

Spurs v Fulham

Matchweek 10

Saturday 28 October 2023

AFC Bournemouth v Burnley

Arsenal v Sheff Utd

Aston Villa v Luton Town

Brighton v Fulham

Chelsea v Brentford

Crystal Palace v Spurs

Liverpool v Nott’m Forest

Man Utd v Man City

West Ham v Everton

Wolves v Newcastle

Matchweek 11

Saturday 4 November 2023

Brentford v West Ham

Burnley v Crystal Palace

Everton v Brighton

Fulham v Man Utd

Luton Town v Liverpool

Man City v AFC Bournemouth

Newcastle v Arsenal

Nott’m Forest v Aston Villa

Sheff Utd v Wolves

Spurs v Chelsea

Matchweek 12

Saturday 11 November 2023

AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle

Arsenal v Burnley

Aston Villa v Fulham

Brighton v Sheff Utd

Chelsea v Man City

Crystal Palace v Everton

Liverpool v Brentford

Man Utd v Luton Town

West Ham v Nott’m Forest

Wolves v Spurs

Matchweek 13

Saturday 25 November 2023

Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v West Ham

Everton v Man Utd

Fulham v Wolves

Luton Town v Crystal Palace

Man City v Liverpool

Newcastle v Chelsea

Nott’m Forest v Brighton

Sheff Utd v AFC Bournemouth

Spurs v Aston Villa

Matchweek 14

Saturday 2 December 2023

AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Arsenal v Wolves

Brentford v Luton Town

Burnley v Sheff Utd

Chelsea v Brighton

Liverpool v Fulham

Man City v Spurs

Newcastle v Man Utd

Nott’m Forest v Everton

West Ham v Crystal Palace

Matchweek 15

Tuesday 5 December 2023

Aston Villa v Man City

Brighton v Brentford

Everton v Newcastle

Fulham v Nott’m Forest

Luton Town v Arsenal

Sheff Utd v Liverpool

Spurs v West Ham

Wolves v Burnley

20:00 Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth

Wednesday 6 December 2023

20:00 Man Utd v Chelsea

Matchweek 16

Saturday 9 December 2023

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Brighton v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Everton v Chelsea

Fulham v West Ham

Luton Town v Man City

Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth

Sheff Utd v Brentford

Spurs v Newcastle

Wolves v Nott’m Forest

Matchweek 17

Saturday 16 December 2023

AFC Bournemouth v Luton Town

Arsenal v Brighton

Brentford v Aston Villa

Burnley v Everton

Chelsea v Sheff Utd

Liverpool v Man Utd

Man City v Crystal Palace

Newcastle v Fulham

Nott’m Forest v Spurs

West Ham v Wolves

Matchweek 18

Saturday 23 December 2023

Aston Villa v Sheff Utd

Crystal Palace v Brighton

Fulham v Burnley

Liverpool v Arsenal

Luton Town v Newcastle

Man City v Brentford

Nott’m Forest v AFC Bournemouth

Spurs v Everton

West Ham v Man Utd

Wolves v Chelsea

Matchweek 19

Tuesday 26 December 2023

AFC Bournemouth v Fulham

Arsenal v West Ham

Brentford v Wolves

Brighton v Spurs

Burnley v Liverpool

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Man City

Man Utd v Aston Villa

Newcastle v Nott’m Forest

Sheff Utd v Luton Town

Matchweek 20

Saturday 30 December 2023

Aston Villa v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Brentford

Fulham v Arsenal

Liverpool v Newcastle

Luton Town v Chelsea

Man City v Sheff Utd

Nott’m Forest v Man Utd

Spurs v AFC Bournemouth

West Ham v Brighton

Wolves v Everton

Matchweek 21

Saturday 13 January 2024 *Fixtures to be split across weekends of 13 & 20 January

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Brentford v Nott’m Forest

Brighton v Wolves

Burnley v Luton Town

Chelsea v Fulham

Everton v Aston Villa

Man Utd v Spurs

Newcastle v Man City

Sheff Utd v West Ham



Matchweek 22

Tuesday 30 January 2024

Aston Villa v Newcastle

Fulham v Everton

Luton Town v Brighton

Nott’m Forest v Arsenal

Spurs v Brentford

West Ham v AFC Bournemouth

Wolves v Man Utd

20:00 Crystal Palace v Sheff Utd

Wednesday 31 January 2024

20:00 Liverpool v Chelsea

20:00 Man City v Burnley

Matchweek 23

Saturday 3 February 2024

AFC Bournemouth v Nott’m Forest

Arsenal v Liverpool

Brentford v Man City

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Burnley v Fulham

Chelsea v Wolves

Everton v Spurs

Man Utd v West Ham

Newcastle v Luton Town

Sheff Utd v Aston Villa

Matchweek 24

Saturday 10 February 2024

Aston Villa v Man Utd

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Fulham v AFC Bournemouth

Liverpool v Burnley

Luton Town v Sheff Utd

Man City v Everton

Nott’m Forest v Newcastle

Spurs v Brighton

West Ham v Arsenal

Wolves v Brentford

Matchweek 25

Saturday 17 February 2024

Brentford v Liverpool

Burnley v Arsenal

Everton v Crystal Palace

Fulham v Aston Villa

Luton Town v Man Utd

Man City v Chelsea

Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth

Nott’m Forest v West Ham

Sheff Utd v Brighton

Spurs v Wolves

Matchweek 26

Saturday 24 February 2024

AFC Bournemouth v Man City

Arsenal v Newcastle

Aston Villa v Nott’m Forest

Brighton v Everton

Chelsea v Spurs

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Liverpool v Luton Town

Man Utd v Fulham

West Ham v Brentford

Wolves v Sheff Utd

Matchweek 27

Saturday 2 March 2024

Brentford v Chelsea

Burnley v AFC Bournemouth

Everton v West Ham

Fulham v Brighton

Luton Town v Aston Villa

Man City v Man Utd

Newcastle v Wolves

Nott’m Forest v Liverpool

Sheff Utd v Arsenal

Spurs v Crystal Palace

Matchweek 28

Saturday 9 March 2024

AFC Bournemouth v Sheff Utd

Arsenal v Brentford

Aston Villa v Spurs

Brighton v Nott’m Forest

Chelsea v Newcastle

Crystal Palace v Luton Town

Liverpool v Man City

Man Utd v Everton

West Ham v Burnley

Wolves v Fulham

Matchweek 29

Saturday 16 March 2024

Arsenal v Chelsea

Brighton v Man City

Burnley v Brentford

Crystal Palace v Newcastle

Everton v Liverpool

Fulham v Spurs

Luton Town v Nott’m Forest

Man Utd v Sheff Utd

West Ham v Aston Villa

Wolves v AFC Bournemouth

Matchweek 30

Saturday 30 March 2024

AFC Bournemouth v Everton

Aston Villa v Wolves

Brentford v Man Utd

Chelsea v Burnley

Liverpool v Brighton

Man City v Arsenal

Newcastle v West Ham

Nott’m Forest v Crystal Palace

Sheff Utd v Fulham

Spurs v Luton Town

Matchweek 31

Tuesday 2 April 2024

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Arsenal v Luton Town

Brentford v Brighton

Burnley v Wolves

Nott’m Forest v Fulham

West Ham v Spurs

Wednesday 3 April 2024

Chelsea v Man Utd

Newcastle v Everton

20:00 Liverpool v Sheff Utd

20:00 Man City v Aston Villa

Matchweek 32

Saturday 6 April 2024

Aston Villa v Brentford

Brighton v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Man City

Everton v Burnley

Fulham v Newcastle

Luton Town v AFC Bournemouth

Man Utd v Liverpool

Sheff Utd v Chelsea

Spurs v Nott’m Forest

Wolves v West Ham

Matchweek 33

Saturday 13 April 2024

AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd

Arsenal v Aston Villa

Brentford v Sheff Utd

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Everton

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Man City v Luton Town

Newcastle v Spurs

Nott’m Forest v Wolves

West Ham v Fulham

Matchweek 34

Saturday 20 April 2024

Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth

Brighton v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v West Ham

Everton v Nott’m Forest

Fulham v Liverpool

Luton Town v Brentford

Man Utd v Newcastle

Sheff Utd v Burnley

Spurs v Man City

Wolves v Arsenal

Matchweek 35

Saturday 27 April 2024

AFC Bournemouth v Brighton

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Everton v Brentford

Fulham v Crystal Palace

Man Utd v Burnley

Newcastle v Sheff Utd

Nott’m Forest v Man City

Spurs v Arsenal

West Ham v Liverpool

Wolves v Luton Town

Matchweek 36

Saturday 4 May 2024

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth

Brentford v Fulham

Brighton v Aston Villa

Burnley v Newcastle

Chelsea v West Ham

Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Liverpool v Spurs

Luton Town v Everton

Man City v Wolves

Sheff Utd v Nott’m Forest

Matchweek 37

Saturday 11 May 2024

AFC Bournemouth v Brentford

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Everton v Sheff Utd

Fulham v Man City

Man Utd v Arsenal

Newcastle v Brighton

Nott’m Forest v Chelsea

Spurs v Burnley

West Ham v Luton Town

Wolves v Crystal Palace

Matchweek 38

Sunday 19 May 2024

16:00 Arsenal v Everton

16:00 Brentford v Newcastle

16:00 Brighton v Man Utd

16:00 Burnley v Nott’m Forest

16:00 Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth

16:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

16:00 Liverpool v Wolves

16:00 Luton Town v Fulham

16:00 Man City v West Ham

16:00 Sheff Utd v Spurs

Follow @JPW_NBCSports