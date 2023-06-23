USMNT upcoming schedule – Gold Cup, friendlies

By Jun 23, 2023, 5:38 AM EDT
0 Comments

After reaching the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup, the USMNT have a big 2023 coming up as they aim to build off a successful showing on the world’s biggest stage.

[ LATEST: Balogun named to Nations League roster ]

For the next few months the Gold Cup takes center stage, while the program is very much in transition as Anthony Hudson was in temporary charge but he has now moved on with B.J. Callaghan taking over an interim basis.

Callaghan delivered the CONCACAF Nations League title, as the USMNT beat Canada 2-0 in the final to secure a second-straight trophy. Former assistant coach Callaghan will be in charge for the Gold Cup this summer, but the search for a new permanent head coach is over as Gregg Berhalter has been put back in charge after being given a contract until the end of the 2026 World Cup.

After both the general manager (Brian McBride) and sporting director (Earnie Stewart) left in recent months, Matt Crocker has arrived as U.S. Soccer’s new sporting director and has made some huge decisions (with more coming up) as the USMNT’s talented youngsters need help from elsewhere in this organization with a World Cup on home soil just three years away.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

As for now, here is the USMNT’s upcoming schedule for 2023, with plenty more games to be added based on their qualification for the 2023 Gold Cup on home soil. 

How to watch USMNT

TV channels in English: HBO Max, TNT
TV channels en Español: Universo, Telemundo Deportes
Streaming en Español: Peacock

USMNT upcoming schedule

* Friendly | ** CONCACAF Nations League | *** 2022 World Cup | **** Gold Cup

2023

vs. Serbia* — Jan. 25, 10 pm ET — Loss 2-1 | Recap & highlights
vs. Colombia* — Jan. 28, 7:30 pm ET — Draw 0-0 | Recap & highlights

at Grenada** — March 24, 8 pm ET — Won 7-1 | Recap & highlights + Player ratings
vs El Salvador** — March 27, 7:30pm ET — Won 1-0 | Recap & highlights
vs Mexico* — April 19, 10:22pm ET — Draw 1-1 | Recap & highlights

vs Mexico ** — June 15, 10pm ET — Won 3-0 | Recap & highlights
vs Canada** — June 18, 8:30pm ET — Won 2-0 | Recap & highlights

2023 Gold Cup from June 16 to July 19 

vs Jamaica**** — June 24, 9:30pm ET — Chicago, Illinois 
vs TBD**** — June 28, 9:30pm ET — St. Louis, Missouri 
vs Trinidad and Tobago**** — July 2, 7pm ET — Charlotte, North Carolina

October 2023

vs Germany* — October 14, 3pm ET — Rentschler Field, East Hartford, CT
vs Ghana* — October 17, 8:30pm ET — GEODIS Park, Nashville, TN

USMNT games in 2022

vs. Morocco* — June 1 — Win 3-0
vs. Uruguay* — June 5 — Draw 0-0
vs. Grenada** — June 10 — Win 5-0
at El Salvador** — June 14 — Draw 1-1
vs Japan* — Sept. 23 (in Dusseldorf, Germany) — Loss 2-0
vs Saudi Arabia* — Sept. 27 (in Murcia, Spain) — Draw 0-0

USMNT at 2022 World Cup

Group B
vs. Wales*** — Nov. 21, 2 pm ET — Draw 1-1
vs. England*** — Nov. 25, 2 pm ET — Draw 0-0
vs. Iran*** — Nov. 29, 2 pm ET — Win 1-0

Last 16
vs. Netherlands*** — Dec. 3, 10 am ET — Loss 3-1

USMNT 2022 World Cup qualifying scores, recaps, analysis

at El Salvador — Sept. 2Draw 0-0
vs. Canada — Sept. 5 — Draw 1-1
at Honduras — Sept. 8 — Win 4-1

vs. Jamaica — Oct. 7 — Win 1-0
at Panama — Oct. 10 — Loss 0-1
vs. Costa Rica — Oct. 13 — Win 2-1

vs. Mexico — Nov. 12 — Win 2-0
at Jamaica — Nov. 16 — Draw 1-1

vs. El Salvador — Jan. 27 — Win 1-0
at Canada — Jan. 30 — Loss 0-2
vs. Honduras — Feb. 2 — Win 3-0

at Mexico — March 24 — Draw 0-0 
vs. Panama — March 27 — Win 5-1
at Costa Rica — March 30 — Loss 0-2 

Final CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings

Canada — 28 points – (QUALIFIED) GD +16 – automatic qualification
Mexico — 28 points (QUALIFIED) GD +9 – automatic qualification
USMNT — 25 points – (QUALIFIED) GD +11 – automatic qualification

Costa Rica — 25 points (PLAYOFF) GD +5

Panama — 21 points (ELIMINATED)
Jamaica — 14 points (ELIMINATED)
El Salvador — 10 points (ELIMINATED)
Honduras — 4 points (ELIMINATED)

Major League Soccer 2023 season: How to watch MLS, schedule

By Jun 23, 2023, 5:40 AM EDT
0 Comments

Major League Soccer launched its latest campaign on the world in February, and there were plenty of changes to watch for the 28th season of MLS.

For one thing, there’s a new way to watch (see below) and it’s going to take some time before it settles in as the new norm for Major League Soccer.

[ MORE: NBC Sports’ MLS hub — Stats, schedule, more ]

The league has also launched a brand new team, as St. Louis City SC acquired a spot in MLS and met the ceremony with substance, winning its first five (5?!?) games and sitting in first place out West.

What else is going on early in the season? Seattle, LAFC, and FC Dallas have continued their history of riding high in the West, while the LA Galaxy , Sporting KC, and Portland are currently out of the playoff race.

Bruce Arena has New England dueling with FC Cincinnati, Nashville and Philadelphia for a place atop the East and plenty of others are in the discussion for the massive, open playoff race to come once Fall arrives in Major League Soccer.

Read on below for information on how to watch the games, as well as the schedule for the 2023 season.

Major League Soccer schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Feb. 25 – Oct. 21 (regular season)
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: Apple TV

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 1

Saturday, February 25 – Monday, Feb. 27

Nashville 2-0 NYCFC
Philadelphia 4-1 Columbus
FC Cincinnati 2-1 Houston
Atlanta United 2-1 San Jose
Charlotte FC 0-1 New England
Orlando City 1-0 New York Red Bulls
DC United 3-2 Toronto FC
Inter Miami 2-0 Montreal
Austin FC 2-3 St. Louis City FC
FC Dallas 0-1 Minnesota United
Vancouver Whitecaps 1-2 Real Salt Lake
Seattle Sounders 2-0 Colorado Rapids
Portland Timbers 2-1 Sporting KC

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 2

Saturday, March 4

LAFC 3-2 Portland
New York Red Bulls 0-0 Nashville
New England 3-0 Houston
Orlando City 0-0 FC Cincinnati
Atlanta United 1-1 Toronto FC
Columbus 2-0 DC United
Inter Miami 2-0 Philadelphia
Chicago 1-1 NYCFC
St. Louis City 3-1 Charlotte FC
Austin FC 1-0 Montreal
FC Dallas 3-1 LA Galaxy
Colorado 0-0 Sporting KC
Seattle Sounders 2-0 Real Salt Lake
San Jose 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 3

Saturday, March 11

Charlotte 0-3 Atlanta
Vancouver 1-1 FC Dallas
NYCFC 1-0 Inter Miami
Philadelphia 1-0 Chicago
FC Cincinnati 1-0 Seattle Sounders
DC United 1-1 Orlando City
Toronto FC 1-1 Columbus
Sporting KC 0-0 LA Galaxy
Minnesota United 1-1 New York Red Bulls
Nashville 2-0 Montreal
Real Salt Lake 1-2 Austin
San Jose 1-0 Colorado Rapids
Portland Timbers 1-2 St Louis City

Sunday, March 12

LAFC 4-0 New England

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 4

Saturday, March 18

Seattle Sounders 0-0 LAFC
Montreal 3-2 Philadelphia
Atlanta 5-1 Portland Timbers
New England 1-0 Nashville
Orlando City 1-2 Charlotte
Toronto FC 2-0 Inter Miami
New York Red Bulls 2-1 Columbus
NYCFC 3-2 DC United
FC Dallas 2-1 Sporting KC
Houston 2-0 Austin
St Louis City 3-0 San Jose
Chicago 3-3 FC Cincinnati
Colorado Rapids 1-2 Minnesota United
LA Galaxy 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 5

Saturday, March 25

Portland 0-0 LA Galaxy
Charlotte 1-1 New York Red Bulls
Philadelphia 1-2 Orlando City
DC United 1-2 New England
Columbus 6-1 Atlanta
Inter Miami 2-3 Chicago
Nashville 0-1 Cincinnati
Sporting KC 1-4 Seattle Sounders
Austin 1-1 Colorado
Houston 1-0 NYCFC
Minnesota United 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps
Real Salt Lake 0-4 St Louis City
LAFC 2-1 FC Dallas
San Jose 0-0 Toronto

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 6

Saturday, April 1

Toronto 2-2 Charlotte
LA Galaxy 1-2 Seattle Sounders
New England 1-1 NYCFC
Philadelphia Union 0-0 Sporting KC
Orlando City 0-2 Nashville
Columbus 4-0 Real Salt Lake
Cincinnati 1-0 Inter Miami
Atlanta 1-0 New York Red Bulls
FC Dallas 1-1 Portland Timbers
St. Louis City 0-1 Minnesota United
Chicago 0-0 DC United
Colorado Rapids 0-0 LAFC
Vancouver Whitecaps 5-0 Montreal Impact
San Jose 2-1 Houston

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 7

Saturday, April 8

DC United 0-2 Columbus
Inter Miami 0-1 FC Dallas
NYCFC 1-1 Atlanta United
FC Cincinnati 1-0 Philadelphia
LAFC 3-0 Austin
New England 4-0 Montreal Impact
New York Red Bulls 1-1 San Jose
Sporting KC 0-1 Colorado Rapids
Houston 3-0 LA Galaxy
Nashville SC 0-0 Toronto FC
Chicago 2-1 Minnesota United
Real Salt Lake 3-1 Charlotte
Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 Portland Timbers
Seattle Sounders 3-0 St. Louis City

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 8

Saturday, April 15

Toronto FC 2-2 Atlanta United
Montreal Impact 0-1 DC United
NYCFC 2-1 Nashville SC
Columbus 1-1 New England
New York Red Bulls 1-1 Houston
Charlotte 2-2 Colorado
Chicago 2-2 Philadelphia
Minnesota 1-2 Orlando City
FC Dallas 2-1 Real Salt Lake
St Louis City 5-1 Cincinnati
Austin 0-0 Vancouver
Portland Timbers 4-1 Seattle Sounders
San Jose 3-0 Sporting KC

Sunday, April 16

LA Galaxy 2-3 LAFC

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 9

Saturday, April 22

Philadelphia 4-2 Toronto FC
FC Cincinnati 2-1 Portland Timbers
Orlando City 1-3 DC United
NYCFC 3-1 FC Dallas
Charlotte 1-0 Columbus
New England 2-1 Sporting KC
Montreal Impact 2-0 New York Red Bulls
Nashville SC 1-1 LAFC
Houston 1-0 Inter Miami
Real Salt Lake 3-1 San Jose
Colorado Rapids 1-1 St. Louis City
Seattle Sounders 1-0 Minnesota United
LA Galaxy 2-0 Austin FC

Sunday, April 23

Atlanta United 2-1 Chicago Fire

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 10

Saturday, April 29

Nashville 3-1 Atlanta United
Columbus 1-2 Inter Miami
Orlando City 2-0 LA Galaxy
New England 1-1 Cincinnati
DC United 3-0 Charlotte
Toronto FC 1-0 NYCFC
Chicago Fire 1-1 New York Red Bulls
St. Louis City 1-2 Portland Timbers
Austin FC 2-2 San Jose Earthquakes
Sporting KC 0-2 Montreal Impact
Real Salt Lake 0-0 Seattle Sounders
Vancouver Whitecaps 0-0 Colorado Rapids

Sunday, April 30

Minnesota United 0-0 FC Dallas

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 11

Saturday, May 6

Toronto FC 0-2 New England
Cincinnati 2-1 DC United
San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 LAFC
Inter Miami 2-1 Atlanta United
New York Red Bulls 0-1 Philadelphia
Montreal Impact 2-0 Orlando City
Charlotte FC 3-2 NYCFC
Houston Dynamo 0-0 Real Salt Lake
FC Dallas vs St Louis City — suspended
Nashville 3-0 Chicago
Portland Timbers 2-2 Austin FC
LA Galaxy 1-3 Colorado Rapids
Vancouver Whitecaps 3-2 Minnesota United

Sunday, May 7

Seattle 1-2 Sporting KC

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 12

Saturday, May 13

Chicago 1-0 St Louis City
Montreal 2-0 Toronto
Atlanta United 1-3 Charlotte
DC United 1-1 Nashville
Columbus 2-2 Orlando City
New York Red Bulls 1-0 NYCFC
Inter Miami 2-1 New England
Sporting KC 3-0 Minnesota United
Austin FC 0-1 FC Dallas
Houston 0-1 Seattle Sounders
Real Salt Lake 0-3 LAFC
Colorado 1-2 Philadelphia
Portland Timbers 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Sunday, May 7

LA Galaxy 2-1 San Jose

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 13

Wednesday, May 17

Atlanta United 4-0 Colorado
Philadelphia 0-0 DC United
Toronto FC 0-0 New York Red Bulls
Orlando City 1-1 NYCFC
Columbus Crew 2-0 LA Galaxy
FC Cincinnati 3-0 Montreal Impact
Charlotte FC 2-1 Chicago Fire
Minnesota United 1-0 Houston Dynamo
FC Dallas 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps
Nashville SC 2-1 Inter Miami
Real Salt Lake 0-0 Portland Timbers
LAFC 1-1 Sporting KC
Seattle Sounders 1-2 Austin FC

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 14

Saturday, May 20

New York Red Bulls 2-1 Montreal — 7:30pm ET
Inter Miami 1-3 Orlando City
Philadelphia 3-0 New England
DC United 3-0 LA Galaxy
FC Cincinnati 3-2 Columbus Crew
Charlotte FC 1-2 Nashville SC
Austin FC 1-0 Toronto FC
Chicago Fire 3-3 Atlanta United
FC Dallas 1-1 Houston Dynamo
Colorado 2-3 Real Salt Lake
St. Louis City FC 4-0 Sporting KC
LAFC 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes
Portland Timbers 0-1 Minnesota United
Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0 Seattle Sounders

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 15

Saturday, May 27

Montreal Impact 1-0 Inter Miami
New England 3-3 Chicago
NYCFC 1-3 Philadelphia
Orlando City 1-1 Atlanta United
Toronto FC 2-1 DC United
St Louis City 3-1 Vancouver Whitecaps
Houston Dynamo 2-1 Austin FC
Minnesota United 1-1 Real Salt Lake
Colorado Rapids 0-1 FC Cincinnati
Seattle Sounders 1-0 New York Red Bulls
San Jose 1-1 FC Dallas
LA Galaxy 0-1 Charlotte

Sunday, May 28

Sporting KC 4-1 Portland Timbers
Nashville SC 3-1 Columbus Crew

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 16

Wednesday, May 31

Atlanta 3-3 New England
Columbus 3-2 Colorado
NYCFC 1-3 FC Cincinnati
Philadelphia 1-0 Charlotte
DC United 2-2 Montreal
Toronto FC 0-0 Chicago
Inter Miami 0-1 New York Red Bulls
Austin 2-1 Minnesota United
Real Salt Lake 2-3 LA Galaxy
Sporting KC 2-1 FC Dallas
Vancouver Whitecaps 6-2 Houston
Seattle Sounders 0-1 San Jose

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 17

Saturday, June 3

NYCFC 0-0 New England
Seattle Sounders 0-0 Portland Timbers
Inter Miami 1-2 DC United
New York Red Bulls 0-3 Orlando City
Philadelphia 3-0 Montreal Impact
FC Cincinnati 1-0 Chicago
Columbus 4-2 Charlotte
Austin 1-2 Real Salt Lake
Minnesota United 1-1 Toronto FC
FC Dallas 1-2 Nashville
St Louis City 3-0 Houston
Colorado 0-0 San Jose
Vancouver Whitecaps 1-1 Sporting KC

Wednesday, June 7

FC Dallas 2-0 St Louis City
LAFC 0-0 Atlanta United

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 18

Saturday, June 10

Toronto FC 1-1 Nashville
Atlanta United 3-1 DC United
Montreal 4-0 Minnesota United
Charlotte 3-3 Seattle Sounders
New England 3-1 Inter Miami
Orlando City 2-0 Colorado Rapids
Houston 4-0 LAFC
Sporting KC 4-1 Austin
Chicago 1-2 Columbus Crew
Real Salt Lake 0-0 NYCFC
San Jose 2-1 Philadelphia
Vancouver Whitecaps 1-1 FC Cincinnati

Sunday, June 11

St Louis City 1-1 LA Galaxy
Portland Timbers 1-0 FC Dallas

Wednesday, June 14

LAFC 0-1 Houston

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 19

Saturday, June 17

NYCFC 1-1 Columbus
New England 3-1 Orlando City
DC United 1-2 Real Salt Lake
Sporting KC 1-2 LAFC
Nashville 3-1 St Louis City
San Jose 0-0 Portland Timbers

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 20

Wednesday, June 21

Atlanta United 2-2 NYCFC
New York Red Bulls 2-2 Charlotte
Orlando City 2-2 Philadelphia Union
Montreal Impact 1-0 Nashville SC
FC Cincinnati 3-0 Toronto FC
Houston Dynamo 4-1 San Jose
St Louis City 1-3 Real Salt Lake
Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps — postponed
Austin FC 3-0 FC Dallas
Portland Timbers 1-2 Chicago Fire
LAFC 1-0 Seattle Sounders
LA Galaxy 2-2 Sporting KC

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 21

Saturday, June 24

New England vs Toronto FC — 7:30pm ET
Charlotte FC vs Montreal Impact — 7:30pm ET
New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United — 7:30pm ET
Columbus Crew vs Nashville SC — 7:30pm ET
DC United vs FC Cincinnati — 7:30pm ET
Philadelphia vs Inter Miami — 7:30pm ET
Sporting KC vs Chicago Fire — 8:30pm ET
Austin FC vs Houston Dynamo — 8:30pm ET
Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United — 9:30pm ET
Colorado Rapids vs LA Galaxy — 9:30pm ET
LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps — 10:30pm ET
Seattle Sounders vs Orlando City — 10:30pm ET
San Jose vs St Louis City — 10:30pm ET
Portland Timbers vs NYCFC — 10:30pm ET

MLS Eastern Conference Standings (June 22, 2023)

MLS standings

NBC Sports’ scoreboard page

MLS Western Conference Standings (June 22, 2023)

MLS Standings

NBC Sports’ scoreboard page

Premier League fixtures 2023-24: Schedule, how to watch live, dates, odds

By Jun 23, 2023, 5:40 AM EDT
0 Comments

The Premier League fixtures for the 2023-24 have arrived as the new season is already fast approaching and now you can plan ahead for the 380 games coming your way.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

With the Premier League fixtures being released on June 15, to the opening day of the season, how to watch the games and early odds for who will win it all, there is a lot going on and there are so many key dates.

Below is everything you need to know about the 2023-24 Premier League season.

When were the 2023-24 Premier League fixtures released?

The Premier League fixtures were announced on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 4am ET.

When will the 2023-24 Premier League season kick off?

The opening day of the season will be on Friday, August 11, 2023.

When is the final day of the 2023-24 Premier League season?

Championship Sunday will take place on Sunday, May 19, 2024, with all 10 games kicking off at 11am ET.

Where can I watch Premier League games in the USA?

You can watch all 380 games during the 2023-24 Premier League season across our NBC platforms. During the 2022-23 season you could watch games on USA Network and NBC, plus via Peacock Premium.

Will there be a winter break in the 2023-24 season?

Yes, there will! It has returned after the 2022 World Cup impacted the 2022-23 season schedule. There will be a ‘mid-season player break’ of Premier League action with one matchweek split across the weekends of January 13-20.

Which teams will compete in the 2023-24 Premier League?

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton, Burnley, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Liverpool, Luton Town, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Who has the most difficult start to the Premier League season?

Neither Chelsea nor Liverpool will love Week 1’s match at Stamford Bridge, and the Reds get Newcastle two weeks later. Not ideal.

Newcastle’s start is very tough: Aston Villa, Man City, Liverpool, and Brighton. Those are two recent European Cup winners and the Magpies’ two up-and-coming peers from last season.

Bournemouth starts with Conference League champions West Ham before meeting Liverpool and Tottenham.

Odds to win the 2023-24 Premier League title – (Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM )

BetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links. 

Manchester City: -175, Manchester United: +800, Arsenal: +900, Liverpool: +900, Chelsea: +1200, Newcastle United: +1400, Tottenham: +4000, Brighton: +5000, Aston Villa: +12500, West Ham: +20000, Brentford: +25000, Crystal Palace: +25000, Nottingham Forest: +25000, Everton: +25000, Fulham: +30000, Wolves: +30000, Bournemouth: +30000, Burnley: +50000, Sheffield United: +50000, Luton Town: +50000

Premier League 2023-24 kits

And of course, a new season means new kits! We are ranking the new threads as they are released and you can see all of them right here.

Premier League fixtures 2023-24 season

Below are the Premier League fixtures in full, with all kick offs listed at 10am ET unless otherwise stated:

Matchweek 1

Friday 11 August

3pm: Burnley vs Man City

Saturday 12 August

7:30am: Arsenal vs Nott’m Forest
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Brighton v Luton Town
Everton v Fulham
Sheff Utd v Crystal Palace
12:30pm: Newcastle vs Aston Villa

Sunday 13 August

9am: Brentford vs Spurs
11:30am: Chelsea vs Liverpool

Monday 14 August

3pm: Man Utd vs Wolves

Matchweek 2

Saturday 19 August 2023
Aston Villa v Everton
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Fulham v Brentford
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
Luton Town v Burnley
Man City v Newcastle
Nott’m Forest v Sheff Utd
Spurs v Man Utd
West Ham v Chelsea
Wolves v Brighton

Matchweek 3

Saturday 26 August 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
Arsenal v Fulham
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Brighton v West Ham
Burnley v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Luton Town
Everton v Wolves
Man Utd v Nott’m Forest
Newcastle v Liverpool
Sheff Utd v Man City

Matchweek 4

Saturday 2 September 2023
Arsenal v Man Utd
Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v Newcastle
Burnley v Spurs
Chelsea v Nott’m Forest
Crystal Palace v Wolves
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Luton Town v West Ham
Man City v Fulham
Sheff Utd v Everton

Matchweek 5

Saturday 16 September 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Everton v Arsenal
Fulham v Luton Town
Man Utd v Brighton
Newcastle v Brentford
Nott’m Forest v Burnley
Spurs v Sheff Utd
West Ham v Man City
Wolves v Liverpool

Matchweek 6

Saturday 23 September 2023
Arsenal v Spurs
Brentford v Everton
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Burnley v Man Utd
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Liverpool v West Ham
Luton Town v Wolves
Man City v Nott’m Forest
Sheff Utd v Newcastle

Matchweek 7

Saturday 30 September 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal
Aston Villa v Brighton
Everton v Luton Town
Fulham v Chelsea
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v Burnley
Nott’m Forest v Brentford
Spurs v Liverpool
West Ham v Sheff Utd
Wolves v Man City

Matchweek 8

Saturday 7 October 2023
Arsenal v Man City
Brighton v Liverpool
Burnley v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Nott’m Forest
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Fulham v Sheff Utd
Luton Town v Spurs
Man Utd v Brentford
West Ham v Newcastle
Wolves v Aston Villa

Matchweek 9

Saturday 21 October 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Wolves
Aston Villa v West Ham
Brentford v Burnley
Chelsea v Arsenal
Liverpool v Everton
Man City v Brighton
Newcastle v Crystal Palace
Nott’m Forest v Luton Town
Sheff Utd v Man Utd
Spurs v Fulham

Matchweek 10

Saturday 28 October 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Burnley
Arsenal v Sheff Utd
Aston Villa v Luton Town
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Liverpool v Nott’m Forest
Man Utd v Man City
West Ham v Everton
Wolves v Newcastle

Matchweek 11

Saturday 4 November 2023
Brentford v West Ham
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Everton v Brighton
Fulham v Man Utd
Luton Town v Liverpool
Man City v AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nott’m Forest v Aston Villa
Sheff Utd v Wolves
Spurs v Chelsea

Matchweek 12

Saturday 11 November 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle
Arsenal v Burnley
Aston Villa v Fulham
Brighton v Sheff Utd
Chelsea v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Liverpool v Brentford
Man Utd v Luton Town
West Ham v Nott’m Forest
Wolves v Spurs

Matchweek 13

Saturday 25 November 2023
Brentford v Arsenal
Burnley v West Ham
Everton v Man Utd
Fulham v Wolves
Luton Town v Crystal Palace
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Chelsea
Nott’m Forest v Brighton
Sheff Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v Aston Villa

Matchweek 14

Saturday 2 December 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa
Arsenal v Wolves
Brentford v Luton Town
Burnley v Sheff Utd
Chelsea v Brighton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v Spurs
Newcastle v Man Utd
Nott’m Forest v Everton
West Ham v Crystal Palace

Matchweek 15

Tuesday 5 December 2023
Aston Villa v Man City
Brighton v Brentford
Everton v Newcastle
Fulham v Nott’m Forest
Luton Town v Arsenal
Sheff Utd v Liverpool
Spurs v West Ham
Wolves v Burnley
20:00 Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth

Wednesday 6 December 2023
20:00 Man Utd v Chelsea

Matchweek 16

Saturday 9 December 2023
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brighton v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Chelsea
Fulham v West Ham
Luton Town v Man City
Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Sheff Utd v Brentford
Spurs v Newcastle
Wolves v Nott’m Forest

Matchweek 17

Saturday 16 December 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Luton Town
Arsenal v Brighton
Brentford v Aston Villa
Burnley v Everton
Chelsea v Sheff Utd
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v Fulham
Nott’m Forest v Spurs
West Ham v Wolves

Matchweek 18

Saturday 23 December 2023
Aston Villa v Sheff Utd
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Fulham v Burnley
Liverpool v Arsenal
Luton Town v Newcastle
Man City v Brentford
Nott’m Forest v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v Everton
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Chelsea

Matchweek 19

Tuesday 26 December 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v West Ham
Brentford v Wolves
Brighton v Spurs
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Man City
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Nott’m Forest
Sheff Utd v Luton Town

Matchweek 20

Saturday 30 December 2023
Aston Villa v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Brentford
Fulham v Arsenal
Liverpool v Newcastle
Luton Town v Chelsea
Man City v Sheff Utd
Nott’m Forest v Man Utd
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Brighton
Wolves v Everton

Matchweek 21

Saturday 13 January 2024 *Fixtures to be split across weekends of 13 & 20 January
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Brentford v Nott’m Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Burnley v Luton Town
Chelsea v Fulham
Everton v Aston Villa
Man Utd v Spurs
Newcastle v Man City
Sheff Utd v West Ham

Matchweek 22

Tuesday 30 January 2024
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Fulham v Everton
Luton Town v Brighton
Nott’m Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v AFC Bournemouth
Wolves v Man Utd
20:00 Crystal Palace v Sheff Utd

Wednesday 31 January 2024
20:00 Liverpool v Chelsea
20:00 Man City v Burnley

Matchweek 23

Saturday 3 February 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Nott’m Forest
Arsenal v Liverpool
Brentford v Man City
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Burnley v Fulham
Chelsea v Wolves
Everton v Spurs
Man Utd v West Ham
Newcastle v Luton Town
Sheff Utd v Aston Villa

Matchweek 24

Saturday 10 February 2024
Aston Villa v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Burnley
Luton Town v Sheff Utd
Man City v Everton
Nott’m Forest v Newcastle
Spurs v Brighton
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brentford

Matchweek 25

Saturday 17 February 2024
Brentford v Liverpool
Burnley v Arsenal
Everton v Crystal Palace
Fulham v Aston Villa
Luton Town v Man Utd
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth
Nott’m Forest v West Ham
Sheff Utd v Brighton
Spurs v Wolves

Matchweek 26

Saturday 24 February 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Man City
Arsenal v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Nott’m Forest
Brighton v Everton
Chelsea v Spurs
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Liverpool v Luton Town
Man Utd v Fulham
West Ham v Brentford
Wolves v Sheff Utd

Matchweek 27

Saturday 2 March 2024
Brentford v Chelsea
Burnley v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v West Ham
Fulham v Brighton
Luton Town v Aston Villa
Man City v Man Utd
Newcastle v Wolves
Nott’m Forest v Liverpool
Sheff Utd v Arsenal
Spurs v Crystal Palace

Matchweek 28

Saturday 9 March 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Sheff Utd
Arsenal v Brentford
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brighton v Nott’m Forest
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Luton Town
Liverpool v Man City
Man Utd v Everton
West Ham v Burnley
Wolves v Fulham

Matchweek 29

Saturday 16 March 2024
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brighton v Man City
Burnley v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Newcastle
Everton v Liverpool
Fulham v Spurs
Luton Town v Nott’m Forest
Man Utd v Sheff Utd
West Ham v Aston Villa
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth

Matchweek 30

Saturday 30 March 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Everton
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brentford v Man Utd
Chelsea v Burnley
Liverpool v Brighton
Man City v Arsenal
Newcastle v West Ham
Nott’m Forest v Crystal Palace
Sheff Utd v Fulham
Spurs v Luton Town

Matchweek 31

Tuesday 2 April 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Arsenal v Luton Town
Brentford v Brighton
Burnley v Wolves
Nott’m Forest v Fulham
West Ham v Spurs

Wednesday 3 April 2024
Chelsea v Man Utd
Newcastle v Everton
20:00 Liverpool v Sheff Utd
20:00 Man City v Aston Villa

Matchweek 32

Saturday 6 April 2024
Aston Villa v Brentford
Brighton v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Burnley
Fulham v Newcastle
Luton Town v AFC Bournemouth
Man Utd v Liverpool
Sheff Utd v Chelsea
Spurs v Nott’m Forest
Wolves v West Ham

Matchweek 33

Saturday 13 April 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Arsenal v Aston Villa
Brentford v Sheff Utd
Burnley v Brighton
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Man City v Luton Town
Newcastle v Spurs
Nott’m Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Fulham

Matchweek 34

Saturday 20 April 2024
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Everton v Nott’m Forest
Fulham v Liverpool
Luton Town v Brentford
Man Utd v Newcastle
Sheff Utd v Burnley
Spurs v Man City
Wolves v Arsenal

Matchweek 35

Saturday 27 April 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Man Utd v Burnley
Newcastle v Sheff Utd
Nott’m Forest v Man City
Spurs v Arsenal
West Ham v Liverpool
Wolves v Luton Town

Matchweek 36

Saturday 4 May 2024
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Fulham
Brighton v Aston Villa
Burnley v Newcastle
Chelsea v West Ham
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Liverpool v Spurs
Luton Town v Everton
Man City v Wolves
Sheff Utd v Nott’m Forest

Matchweek 37

Saturday 11 May 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Brentford
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Everton v Sheff Utd
Fulham v Man City
Man Utd v Arsenal
Newcastle v Brighton
Nott’m Forest v Chelsea
Spurs v Burnley
West Ham v Luton Town
Wolves v Crystal Palace

Matchweek 38

Sunday 19 May 2024
16:00 Arsenal v Everton
16:00 Brentford v Newcastle
16:00 Brighton v Man Utd
16:00 Burnley v Nott’m Forest
16:00 Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
16:00 Liverpool v Wolves
16:00 Luton Town v Fulham
16:00 Man City v West Ham
16:00 Sheff Utd v Spurs

Who made the USWNT roster for the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

By Jun 23, 2023, 5:39 AM EDT
1 Comment

The USWNT roster, which can lift an unprecedented three Women’s World Cups on the spin, was announced by head coach Vlatko Andonovski on Wednesday.

[ MORE: 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule – Groups, calendar, dates, times, fixtures ]

That would be some honor for a hallowed program that went 16 years between titles before winning in 2015 and 2019.

Vlatko Andonovski has picked the 23 players he will take to Australia and New Zealand next month, in the USWNT’s bid for a World Cup three-peat.

[ MORE: USWNT release 2023 World Cup jerseys ]

USWNT 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup roster

Goalkeepers (3): Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders (7): Alana Cook (OL Reign), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Kelley O’Hara (NJ/NY Gotham), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign)

Midfielders (7): Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville), Julie Ertz (Angel City), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

Forwards (6): Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham)

USWNT 2023 World Cup roster projection (June 12)

(Projections in italics)

Goalkeepers

Alyssa Naeher
Adrianna Franch
Casey Murphy
Audrey Kingsbury

Analysis: Kingsbury’s the long shot here as the only one of the bunch with under 10 caps (and she has one).

USWNT roster
United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Defenders

Sofia Huerta
Kelley O’Hara
Tierna Davidson
Emily Sonnett
Alana Cook
Crystal Dunn
Casey Krueger
Emily Fox
Naomi Girma
Hallie Mace
Carson Pickett

Analysis: Fox, Krueger, or Davidson could be the odd person out here, and some have suggested that O’Hara’s place isn’t solid either due to injury. We’ll say she gets the nod in a bid to be a part of all three rosters. That’s often how this has worked in recent years, even if it wasn’t under Andonovski’s rule.

USWNT captain Becky Sauerbrunn has confirmed she will be out of the World Cup due to injury, which is a huge blow.

Midfielders

Lindsey Horan
Julie Ertz
Rose Lavelle
Andi Sullivan
Kristie Mewis
Ashley Sanchez
Taylor Kornieck
Sam Coffey
Jaelin Howell
Savannah DeMelo

Analysis: This one feels about as straightforward as it gets, but feel free to comment if you don’t agree with that.

USWNT roster
Lindsey Horan  (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Forwards

Alex Morgan
Lynn Williams
Sophia Smith
Trinity Rodman
Alyssa Thompson
Ashley Hatch
Megan Rapinoe
Midge Purce
Jaedyn Shaw

Analysis: This can change if Rapinoe is out but there are no indications yet that the 37-year-old’s World Cup is in real jeopardy.

USWNT roster
Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe  (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup: Schedule, groups for USMNT, Mexico, Canada

By Jun 23, 2023, 5:37 AM EDT
0 Comments

The 2023 Gold Cup comes to 13 cities around North America this summer, and we’ll soon know who the USMNT, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica will play this summer.

The draw was held on April 14 at SoFi Stadium in California, pitting 15 CONCACAF teams and guests Qatar into four groups of four.

[ MORE: USMNT roster for Mexico friendly ]

Host cities for matches include Toronto, Arlington, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Glendale, Harrison, Inglewood, Paradise, St. Louis, San Diego, Santa Clara, and Houston x2.

The USMNT is bidding to become the first consecutive Gold Cup winner since Mexico won in 2009 and 2011, while everyone besides the Yanks and El Tri will try to make it a first non-USA vs Mexico final since 2017.

How to watch, stream: 2023 Gold Cup

When: June 16-July 16
TV Channel/Stream:
Live updates, stats: Online via NBCSports.com

2023 Gold Cup teams

Qatar
Panama
Jamaica
El Salvador
Mexico
United States (USMNT)
Haiti
Costa Rica
Canada
Honduras
Cuba
Nicaragua
Trinidad and Tobago
Guatemala

*Nicaragua was expelled from the Gold Cup for fielding an ineligible player.

2023 Gold Cup draw

The 2023 Gold Cup draw was held Wednesday, April 14 in California.

Mexico, the USMNT, Costa Rica, and Canada were the four seeded teams.

2023 Gold Cup groups

Group A

  1. USMNT
  2. Jamaica
  3. Trinidad and Tobago
  4. Winners of Prelims (Suriname, Martinique, Curacao, Grenada)

Group B

  1. Mexico
  2. Honduras
  3. Haiti
  4. Qatar

Group C

  1. Costa Rica
  2. Panama
  3. El Salvador
  4. Winner of Prelims (Guadeloupe, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, French Guiana)

Group D

  1. Canada
  2. Guatemala
  3. Cuba
  4. Winner of Prelims (Saint Maarten, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Puerto Rico)

2023 Gold Cup – Knockout round schedule (all kick off times ET)

Quarterfinals

July 8-9

Semifinals

July 12

Final

July 16