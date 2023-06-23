Who made the USWNT roster for the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

The Premier League fixtures for the 2023-24 have arrived as the new season is already fast approaching and now you can plan ahead for the 380 games coming your way.
With the Premier League fixtures being released on June 15, to the opening day of the season, how to watch the games and early odds for who will win it all, there is a lot going on and there are so many key dates.
Below is everything you need to know about the 2023-24 Premier League season.
When were the 2023-24 Premier League fixtures released?
The Premier League fixtures were announced on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 4am ET.
When will the 2023-24 Premier League season kick off?
The opening day of the season will be on Friday, August 11, 2023.
When is the final day of the 2023-24 Premier League season?
Championship Sunday will take place on Sunday, May 19, 2024, with all 10 games kicking off at 11am ET.
Where can I watch Premier League games in the USA?
You can watch all 380 games during the 2023-24 Premier League season across our NBC platforms. During the 2022-23 season you could watch games on USA Network and NBC, plus via Peacock Premium.
Will there be a winter break in the 2023-24 season?
Yes, there will! It has returned after the 2022 World Cup impacted the 2022-23 season schedule. There will be a ‘mid-season player break’ of Premier League action with one matchweek split across the weekends of January 13-20.
Which teams will compete in the 2023-24 Premier League?
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton, Burnley, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Liverpool, Luton Town, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
Who has the most difficult start to the Premier League season?
Neither Chelsea nor Liverpool will love Week 1’s match at Stamford Bridge, and the Reds get Newcastle two weeks later. Not ideal.
Newcastle’s start is very tough: Aston Villa, Man City, Liverpool, and Brighton. Those are two recent European Cup winners and the Magpies’ two up-and-coming peers from last season.
Bournemouth starts with Conference League champions West Ham before meeting Liverpool and Tottenham.
Manchester City: -175, Manchester United: +800, Arsenal: +900, Liverpool: +900, Chelsea: +1200, Newcastle United: +1400, Tottenham: +4000, Brighton: +5000, Aston Villa: +12500, West Ham: +20000, Brentford: +25000, Crystal Palace: +25000, Nottingham Forest: +25000, Everton: +25000, Fulham: +30000, Wolves: +30000, Bournemouth: +30000, Burnley: +50000, Sheffield United: +50000, Luton Town: +50000
Premier League fixtures 2023-24 season
Below are the Premier League fixtures in full, with all kick offs listed at 10am ET unless otherwise stated:
Matchweek 1
Friday 11 August
3pm: Burnley vs Man City
Saturday 12 August
7:30am: Arsenal vs Nott’m Forest
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Brighton v Luton Town
Everton v Fulham
Sheff Utd v Crystal Palace
12:30pm: Newcastle vs Aston Villa
Sunday 13 August
9am: Brentford vs Spurs
11:30am: Chelsea vs Liverpool
Monday 14 August
3pm: Man Utd vs Wolves
Matchweek 2
Saturday 19 August 2023
Aston Villa v Everton
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Fulham v Brentford
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
Luton Town v Burnley
Man City v Newcastle
Nott’m Forest v Sheff Utd
Spurs v Man Utd
West Ham v Chelsea
Wolves v Brighton
Matchweek 3
Saturday 26 August 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
Arsenal v Fulham
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Brighton v West Ham
Burnley v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Luton Town
Everton v Wolves
Man Utd v Nott’m Forest
Newcastle v Liverpool
Sheff Utd v Man City
Matchweek 4
Saturday 2 September 2023
Arsenal v Man Utd
Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v Newcastle
Burnley v Spurs
Chelsea v Nott’m Forest
Crystal Palace v Wolves
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Luton Town v West Ham
Man City v Fulham
Sheff Utd v Everton
Matchweek 5
Saturday 16 September 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Everton v Arsenal
Fulham v Luton Town
Man Utd v Brighton
Newcastle v Brentford
Nott’m Forest v Burnley
Spurs v Sheff Utd
West Ham v Man City
Wolves v Liverpool
Matchweek 6
Saturday 23 September 2023
Arsenal v Spurs
Brentford v Everton
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Burnley v Man Utd
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Liverpool v West Ham
Luton Town v Wolves
Man City v Nott’m Forest
Sheff Utd v Newcastle
Matchweek 7
Saturday 30 September 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal
Aston Villa v Brighton
Everton v Luton Town
Fulham v Chelsea
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v Burnley
Nott’m Forest v Brentford
Spurs v Liverpool
West Ham v Sheff Utd
Wolves v Man City
Matchweek 8
Saturday 7 October 2023
Arsenal v Man City
Brighton v Liverpool
Burnley v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Nott’m Forest
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Fulham v Sheff Utd
Luton Town v Spurs
Man Utd v Brentford
West Ham v Newcastle
Wolves v Aston Villa
Matchweek 9
Saturday 21 October 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Wolves
Aston Villa v West Ham
Brentford v Burnley
Chelsea v Arsenal
Liverpool v Everton
Man City v Brighton
Newcastle v Crystal Palace
Nott’m Forest v Luton Town
Sheff Utd v Man Utd
Spurs v Fulham
Matchweek 10
Saturday 28 October 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Burnley
Arsenal v Sheff Utd
Aston Villa v Luton Town
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Liverpool v Nott’m Forest
Man Utd v Man City
West Ham v Everton
Wolves v Newcastle
Matchweek 11
Saturday 4 November 2023
Brentford v West Ham
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Everton v Brighton
Fulham v Man Utd
Luton Town v Liverpool
Man City v AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nott’m Forest v Aston Villa
Sheff Utd v Wolves
Spurs v Chelsea
Matchweek 12
Saturday 11 November 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle
Arsenal v Burnley
Aston Villa v Fulham
Brighton v Sheff Utd
Chelsea v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Liverpool v Brentford
Man Utd v Luton Town
West Ham v Nott’m Forest
Wolves v Spurs
Matchweek 13
Saturday 25 November 2023
Brentford v Arsenal
Burnley v West Ham
Everton v Man Utd
Fulham v Wolves
Luton Town v Crystal Palace
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Chelsea
Nott’m Forest v Brighton
Sheff Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v Aston Villa
Matchweek 14
Saturday 2 December 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa
Arsenal v Wolves
Brentford v Luton Town
Burnley v Sheff Utd
Chelsea v Brighton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v Spurs
Newcastle v Man Utd
Nott’m Forest v Everton
West Ham v Crystal Palace
Matchweek 15
Tuesday 5 December 2023
Aston Villa v Man City
Brighton v Brentford
Everton v Newcastle
Fulham v Nott’m Forest
Luton Town v Arsenal
Sheff Utd v Liverpool
Spurs v West Ham
Wolves v Burnley
20:00 Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Wednesday 6 December 2023
20:00 Man Utd v Chelsea
Matchweek 16
Saturday 9 December 2023
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brighton v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Chelsea
Fulham v West Ham
Luton Town v Man City
Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Sheff Utd v Brentford
Spurs v Newcastle
Wolves v Nott’m Forest
Matchweek 17
Saturday 16 December 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Luton Town
Arsenal v Brighton
Brentford v Aston Villa
Burnley v Everton
Chelsea v Sheff Utd
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v Fulham
Nott’m Forest v Spurs
West Ham v Wolves
Matchweek 18
Saturday 23 December 2023
Aston Villa v Sheff Utd
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Fulham v Burnley
Liverpool v Arsenal
Luton Town v Newcastle
Man City v Brentford
Nott’m Forest v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v Everton
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Chelsea
Matchweek 19
Tuesday 26 December 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v West Ham
Brentford v Wolves
Brighton v Spurs
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Man City
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Nott’m Forest
Sheff Utd v Luton Town
Matchweek 20
Saturday 30 December 2023
Aston Villa v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Brentford
Fulham v Arsenal
Liverpool v Newcastle
Luton Town v Chelsea
Man City v Sheff Utd
Nott’m Forest v Man Utd
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Brighton
Wolves v Everton
Matchweek 21
Saturday 13 January 2024 *Fixtures to be split across weekends of 13 & 20 January
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Brentford v Nott’m Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Burnley v Luton Town
Chelsea v Fulham
Everton v Aston Villa
Man Utd v Spurs
Newcastle v Man City
Sheff Utd v West Ham
Matchweek 22
Tuesday 30 January 2024
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Fulham v Everton
Luton Town v Brighton
Nott’m Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v AFC Bournemouth
Wolves v Man Utd
20:00 Crystal Palace v Sheff Utd
Wednesday 31 January 2024
20:00 Liverpool v Chelsea
20:00 Man City v Burnley
Matchweek 23
Saturday 3 February 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Nott’m Forest
Arsenal v Liverpool
Brentford v Man City
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Burnley v Fulham
Chelsea v Wolves
Everton v Spurs
Man Utd v West Ham
Newcastle v Luton Town
Sheff Utd v Aston Villa
Matchweek 24
Saturday 10 February 2024
Aston Villa v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Burnley
Luton Town v Sheff Utd
Man City v Everton
Nott’m Forest v Newcastle
Spurs v Brighton
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brentford
Matchweek 25
Saturday 17 February 2024
Brentford v Liverpool
Burnley v Arsenal
Everton v Crystal Palace
Fulham v Aston Villa
Luton Town v Man Utd
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth
Nott’m Forest v West Ham
Sheff Utd v Brighton
Spurs v Wolves
Matchweek 26
Saturday 24 February 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Man City
Arsenal v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Nott’m Forest
Brighton v Everton
Chelsea v Spurs
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Liverpool v Luton Town
Man Utd v Fulham
West Ham v Brentford
Wolves v Sheff Utd
Matchweek 27
Saturday 2 March 2024
Brentford v Chelsea
Burnley v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v West Ham
Fulham v Brighton
Luton Town v Aston Villa
Man City v Man Utd
Newcastle v Wolves
Nott’m Forest v Liverpool
Sheff Utd v Arsenal
Spurs v Crystal Palace
Matchweek 28
Saturday 9 March 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Sheff Utd
Arsenal v Brentford
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brighton v Nott’m Forest
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Luton Town
Liverpool v Man City
Man Utd v Everton
West Ham v Burnley
Wolves v Fulham
Matchweek 29
Saturday 16 March 2024
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brighton v Man City
Burnley v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Newcastle
Everton v Liverpool
Fulham v Spurs
Luton Town v Nott’m Forest
Man Utd v Sheff Utd
West Ham v Aston Villa
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
Matchweek 30
Saturday 30 March 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Everton
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brentford v Man Utd
Chelsea v Burnley
Liverpool v Brighton
Man City v Arsenal
Newcastle v West Ham
Nott’m Forest v Crystal Palace
Sheff Utd v Fulham
Spurs v Luton Town
Matchweek 31
Tuesday 2 April 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Arsenal v Luton Town
Brentford v Brighton
Burnley v Wolves
Nott’m Forest v Fulham
West Ham v Spurs
Wednesday 3 April 2024
Chelsea v Man Utd
Newcastle v Everton
20:00 Liverpool v Sheff Utd
20:00 Man City v Aston Villa
Matchweek 32
Saturday 6 April 2024
Aston Villa v Brentford
Brighton v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Burnley
Fulham v Newcastle
Luton Town v AFC Bournemouth
Man Utd v Liverpool
Sheff Utd v Chelsea
Spurs v Nott’m Forest
Wolves v West Ham
Matchweek 33
Saturday 13 April 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Arsenal v Aston Villa
Brentford v Sheff Utd
Burnley v Brighton
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Man City v Luton Town
Newcastle v Spurs
Nott’m Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Fulham
Matchweek 34
Saturday 20 April 2024
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Everton v Nott’m Forest
Fulham v Liverpool
Luton Town v Brentford
Man Utd v Newcastle
Sheff Utd v Burnley
Spurs v Man City
Wolves v Arsenal
Matchweek 35
Saturday 27 April 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Man Utd v Burnley
Newcastle v Sheff Utd
Nott’m Forest v Man City
Spurs v Arsenal
West Ham v Liverpool
Wolves v Luton Town
Matchweek 36
Saturday 4 May 2024
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Fulham
Brighton v Aston Villa
Burnley v Newcastle
Chelsea v West Ham
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Liverpool v Spurs
Luton Town v Everton
Man City v Wolves
Sheff Utd v Nott’m Forest
Matchweek 37
Saturday 11 May 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Brentford
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Everton v Sheff Utd
Fulham v Man City
Man Utd v Arsenal
Newcastle v Brighton
Nott’m Forest v Chelsea
Spurs v Burnley
West Ham v Luton Town
Wolves v Crystal Palace
Matchweek 38
Sunday 19 May 2024
16:00 Arsenal v Everton
16:00 Brentford v Newcastle
16:00 Brighton v Man Utd
16:00 Burnley v Nott’m Forest
16:00 Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
16:00 Liverpool v Wolves
16:00 Luton Town v Fulham
16:00 Man City v West Ham
16:00 Sheff Utd v Spurs