Who made the USWNT roster for the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

The USWNT roster, which can lift an unprecedented three Women’s World Cups on the spin, was announced by head coach Vlatko Andonovski on Wednesday.

That would be some honor for a hallowed program that went 16 years between titles before winning in 2015 and 2019.

Vlatko Andonovski has picked the 23 players he will take to Australia and New Zealand next month, in the USWNT’s bid for a World Cup three-peat.

USWNT 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup roster

Goalkeepers (3): Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders (7): Alana Cook (OL Reign), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Kelley O’Hara (NJ/NY Gotham), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign)

Midfielders (7): Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville), Julie Ertz (Angel City), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

Forwards (6): Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham)

USWNT 2023 World Cup roster projection (June 12)

(Projections in italics)

Goalkeepers

Alyssa Naeher

Adrianna Franch

Casey Murphy

Audrey Kingsbury

Analysis: Kingsbury’s the long shot here as the only one of the bunch with under 10 caps (and she has one).

Defenders

Sofia Huerta

Kelley O’Hara

Tierna Davidson

Emily Sonnett

Alana Cook

Crystal Dunn

Casey Krueger

Emily Fox

Naomi Girma

Hallie Mace

Carson Pickett

Analysis: Fox, Krueger, or Davidson could be the odd person out here, and some have suggested that O’Hara’s place isn’t solid either due to injury. We’ll say she gets the nod in a bid to be a part of all three rosters. That’s often how this has worked in recent years, even if it wasn’t under Andonovski’s rule.

USWNT captain Becky Sauerbrunn has confirmed she will be out of the World Cup due to injury, which is a huge blow.

Midfielders

Lindsey Horan

Julie Ertz

Rose Lavelle

Andi Sullivan

Kristie Mewis

Ashley Sanchez

Taylor Kornieck

Sam Coffey

Jaelin Howell

Savannah DeMelo

Analysis: This one feels about as straightforward as it gets, but feel free to comment if you don’t agree with that.

Forwards

Alex Morgan

Lynn Williams

Sophia Smith

Trinity Rodman

Alyssa Thompson

Ashley Hatch

Megan Rapinoe

Midge Purce

Jaedyn Shaw

Analysis: This can change if Rapinoe is out but there are no indications yet that the 37-year-old’s World Cup is in real jeopardy.

