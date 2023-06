Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

This World Cup 2023 schedule page is something you need to have bookmarked for this summer as the USWNT aim to secure an historic three-peat.

[ WATCH: Your home for US Soccer en Espanol en Peacock ]

The 32-team tournament in New Zealand and Australia in July and August promises to be the best yet as the likes of England, Spain, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Sweden and one of the hosts, Australia, are the favorites to battle for the World Cup trophy.

Can Vlatko Andonovski’s side be crowned World Cup champions once again? Veterans Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Becky Sauerbrunn are leading the team but there are also some superb young talents such as Trinity Rodman, Mallory Swanson and Ashley Sanchez to watch out for this summer.

Below is everything you need including the full World Cup 2023 schedule, start times, dates, how to watch and much more.

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

When: July 20 to August 20

July 20 to August 20 Group stage kick-off times: 12:30am, 1am, 1:30am, 3am, 3:30am, 4am, 6am, 7am, 8am, 8:30am, 8pm, 9pm, 10pm (all ET)

12:30am, 1am, 1:30am, 3am, 3:30am, 4am, 6am, 7am, 8am, 8:30am, 8pm, 9pm, 10pm (all ET) Location: Australia and New Zealand

Australia and New Zealand TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Telemundo, Universo, Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, scores, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2023 World Cup, and be sure to subscribe to NBC Sports on YouTube!

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule

All kicks off times ET

Group A

New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland

Thursday, July 20: Auckland, New Zealand – New Zealand vs. Norway – 3am

Friday, July 21: Dunedin, New Zealand – Philippines vs. Switzerland – 1am

Tuesday, July 25: Wellington, New Zealand – New Zealand vs. Philippines – 1:30am

Tuesday, July 25: Hamilton, New Zealand – Switzerland vs. Norway – 4am

Sunday, July 30: Dunedin, New Zealand – Switzerland vs. New Zealand – 3am

Sunday, July 30: Auckland, New Zealand – Norway vs. Philippines – 3am

Group B

Australia, Republic of Ireland, Nigeria, Canada

Thursday, July 20: Sydney (Football Stadium) – Australia vs. Ireland – 6am

Thursday, July 20: Melbourne, Australia – Nigeria vs. Canada – 10:30pm

Wednesday, July 26: Perth, Australia – Canada vs. Ireland – 8am

Thursday, July 27: Brisbane, Australia – Australia vs. Nigeria – 6am

Monday, July 31: Melbourne, Australia – Canada vs. Australia – 6am

Monday, July 31: Brisbane, Australia – Ireland vs. Nigeria – 6am

Group C

Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan

Friday, July 21: Wellington, New Zealand – Spain vs. Costa Rica – 3:30am

Saturday, July 22: Hamilton, New Zealand – Zambia vs. Japan – 3am

Wednesday, July 26: Auckland, New Zealand – Spain vs. Zambia – 3:30am

Wednesday, July 26: Dunedin, New Zealand – Japan vs. Costa Rica – 1am

Monday, July 31: Wellington, New Zealand – Japan vs. Spain – 3am

Monday, July 31: Hamilton, New Zealand – Costa Rica vs. Zambia – 3am

Group D

England, Haiti, Denmark, China

Saturday, July 22: Brisbane, Australia – England vs. Haiti – 5:30am

Saturday, July 22: Perth, Australia – Denmark vs. China – 8am

Friday, July 28: Sydney (Football Stadium) – England vs. Denmark – 4:30am

Friday, July 28: Adelaide, Australia – China vs. Haiti – 7am

Tuesday, Aug. 1: Adelaide, Australia – China vs. England – 7am

Tuesday, Aug. 1: Perth, Australia – Haiti vs. Denmark – 7am

Group E

USA, Vietnam, Netherlands, Portugal

Friday, July 21: Auckland, New Zealand – USA vs. Vietnam – 9pm

Sunday, July 23: Dunedin, New Zealand – Netherlands vs. Portugal – 3:30am

Wednesday, July 26: Wellington, New Zealand – USA vs. Netherlands – 9pm

Thursday, July 27: Hamilton, New Zealand – Portugal vs. Vietnam – 3:30am

Tuesday, Aug. 1: Auckland, New Zealand – Portugal vs. USA – 3am

Tuesday, Aug. 1: Dunedin, New Zealand – Vietnam vs. Netherlands – 3am

Group F

France, Jamaica, Brazil, Panama

Sunday, July 23: Sydney (Football Stadium) – France vs. Jamaica – 6am

Monday, July 24: Adelaide, Australia – Brazil vs. Panama – 7am

Saturday, July 29: Brisbane, Australia – France vs. Brazil – 6am

Saturday, July 29: Perth, Australia – Panama vs. Jamaica – 8:30am

Wednesday, Aug. 2: Sydney (Football Stadium) – France vs. Panama – 6am

Wednesday, Aug. 2: Melbourne, Australia – Jamaica vs. Brazil – 6am

Group G

Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina

Sunday, July 23: Wellington, New Zealand – Sweden v. South Africa – 1am

Monday, July 24: Auckland, New Zealand – Italy v. Argentina – 2am

Thursday, July 27: Dunedin, New Zealand – Argentina vs. South Africa – 8pm

Saturday, July 29: Wellington, New Zealand – Sweden vs. Italy – 3:30am

Wednesday, Aug. 2: Hamilton, New Zealand – Argentina vs. Sweden – 3am

Wednesday, Aug. 2: Wellington, New Zealand – South Africa vs. Italy – 3am

Group H

Germany, Morocco, Colombia, South Korea

Monday, July 24: Melbourne, Australia – Germany vs. Morocco – 4:30am

Monday, July 24: Sydney (Football Stadium) – Colombia vs. South Korea – 10pm

Sunday, July 30: Sydney (Football Stadium) – Germany vs. Colombia – 5:30am

Sunday, July 30: Adelaide, Australia – South Korea vs. Morocco – 12:30am

Thursday, Aug. 3: Brisbane, Australia – South Korea vs. Germany – 6am

Thursday, Aug. 3: Perth, Australia – Morocco vs. Colombia – 6am

Last 16

Match 49, Saturday, Aug. 5: Auckland, New Zealand – Group A winner vs. Group C second place – 1am

Match 50, Saturday, Aug. 5: Wellington, New Zealand – Group C winner vs. Group A second place – 4am

Match 51, Saturday, Aug. 5: Sydney (Football Stadium) – Group E winner vs. Group G second place – 10pm

Match 52, Sunday, Aug. 6: Melbourne, Australia – Group G winner vs. Group E second place – 5am

Match 54, Monday, Aug. 7: Sydney (Stadium Australia) – Group B winner vs. Group D second place – 3:30am

Match 53, Monday, Aug. 7: Brisbane, Australia – Group D winner vs. Group B second place – 6:30am

Match 56, Tuesday, Aug. 8: Adelaide, Australia – Group F winner vs. Group H second place – 4am

Match 55, Tuesday, Aug. 8: Melbourne, Australia – Group H winner vs. Group F second place – 4am

Quarterfinals

Match 58, Thursday, Aug. 10: Auckland, New Zealand – Winner Match 50 vs Winner Match 52 – 9pm

Match 57, Friday, Aug. 11: Wellington, New Zealand – Winner Match 49 vs Winner Match 51 – 3:30am

Match 59, Saturday, Aug. 12: Brisbane, Australia – Winner Match 53 vs Winner Match 55 – 3am

Match 60, Saturday, Aug. 12: Sydney – Winner Match 54 vs Winner Match 56 – 6:30am

Semifinals

Match 61, Tuesday, Aug. 15: Auckland, New Zealand – Winner Match 57 vs Winner Match 58 – 4am

Match 62, Wednesday, Aug. 16: Sydney (Stadium Australia) – Winner Match 59 vs Winner Match 60 – 6am

Third place

Match 63, Saturday, Aug. 19: Brisbane, Australia – Loser Match 61 vs Loser Match 62 – 4am

Final

Match 64, Sunday, Aug. 20: Sydney (Stadium Australia) – Winner Match 61 vs Winner Match 62 – 6am

Follow @JPW_NBCSports