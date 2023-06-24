We are all set for a very summer transfer window, as the latest transfer news keeps flooding in and plenty of big names are expected to be on the move.

The 2023 summer transfer window opens on June 14, 2023 for Premier League clubs and it will close at 6pm ET on September 1, 2023.

From superstars like Declan Rice, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe in-demand and plenty of money set to be spent by the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool, this will be a fun summer.

Plus there are Americans to watch as Tyler Adams, Christian Pulisic, Brenden Aaronson, and Weston McKennie are all high-profile USMNT players who could make a summer move.

Below we roundup the latest transfer news, done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on what’s going on as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic last few weeks of the window.

June 23 – Aston Villa linked with move for Tyler Adams

According to The Athletic, USMNT and Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams is a player interesting Aston Villa. Adams, 24, is the captain of the USMNT and was one of Leeds’ only bright spots from a terrible 2022-23 season which saw them relegated from the Premier League. Adams suffered a season-ending hamstring injury in March and his absence in Leeds’ midfield was a big reason why they were relegated. Would a move to Villa be a good fit? It would but USMNT fans would be concerned with how much he will play. Adams will have to compete with Douglas Luiz and Boubacar Kamara for playing time and those two holding midfielders were crucial to Villa’s amazing second half of last season as Unai Emery led them to seventh place and European qualification. Adams playing for Unai Emery would be brilliant for his development but the question remains: how many minutes would he actually get at Villa? (JPW)

June 23 – Nicolas Jackson deal almost done

The deal for Chelsea to sign promising Senegalese forward Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal is close to completion. Jackson had an incredible finish to last season in La Liga and is exactly the kind of player Mauricio Pochettino loves to work with to take to the next level. The young forward will line up alongside Christopher Nkunku next season and they will provide direct running, pace, pressing and finishing. This Chelsea side is going to be fun to watch and Jackson is set for a big role in the Blues’ rebuild. (JPW)

Excl: Chelsea have finally reached full agreement to sign Nicolas Jackson, here we go! 🚨🔵🇸🇳 #CFC Understand Villarreal accepted Chelsea to pay just bit more than €35m release clause but better payment terms using installments. Medical being scheduled, personal terms agreed. pic.twitter.com/5fXQvWXIEf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2023

June 23 – Arsenal to make second bid for Jurrien Timber

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Arsenal will go back in and make a second bid for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber. The versatile Dutch international, 22, is said to be a ‘priority target’ for Mikel Arteta. And you can understand why. Timber is smooth on the ball, a great defender and he can play in a variety of positions. This is exactly the kind of defender Mikel Arteta loves. It could mean that Ben White would move back to center back and Timber would play right back, or vice versa. Timber had a fantastic World Cup for the Netherlands and he is ready to make this step to the Premier League to provide Arsenal with calmness on the ball and extra options throughout their defensive unit. (JPW)

Arsenal are preparing their second bid for Jurrien Timber. Expectation’s to be submitted soon — crucial step after green light from the player. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC Arteta has already approved Timber as priority target for this window. pic.twitter.com/YAKe5EvSxa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2023

June 23 – Kai Havertz set to complete Arsenal move

It appears that Kai Havertz will be announced as an Arsenal player early next week. Multiple reports, including the Guardian and Fabrizio Romano, say that Havertz’s move from Chelsea to Arsenal will become official. Havertz, 24, will reportedly cost Arsenal up to $81 million and his ability to link up and slot in anywhere across the final third is exactly why Mikel Arteta has made him a priority signing this summer. Havertz would not have been a great fit for the way Mauricio Pochettino wants Chelsea to play and moving on now is a very smart move by him. (JPW)

June 23 – Mateo Kovacic undergoing Manchester City medical

Per the Guardian, Mateo Kovacic is having his medical at Manchester City ahead of a $38 million switch from Chelsea. The Croatian midfielder is seen as the replacement for Ilkay Gundogan and this is a move which suits everyone. Chelsea have lost a brilliant player but the time was right for Kovacic to move on and he will slot in perfectly at Manchester City. His ability on the ball, runs off it and high-energy pressing is exactly what Pep Guardiola wants from his central midfielders. He has a lot to live up to in order to replace Gundogan but Kovacic, 29, can do it. (JPW)

June 23 – Mason Mount to Manchester United at pivotal stage

A report from our partners in the UK at Sky Sports says that Manchester United are ‘willing to walk away’ if their third bid for Mason Mount is rejected by Chelsea. Per the report, United will offer $70 million for Mount and have already agreed personal terms with the player. The report also claims that Chelsea want $80 million for Mount but United aren’t wiling to pay that for the England international who has just one year left on his current contract. Mount is a very good player but $70 million with just one year left on his deal seems like a very good offer for Chelsea. With the Blues offloading so many players this summer, many of them at a huge loss, Mount is one of their outgoing players they can get a big transfer fee for. That is probably why they are digging their heels in but it seems like Manchester United are running out of patience. (JPW)

June 23 – USMNT’s Tim Weah close to Juventus move

This seems like a good landing spot for Tim Weah, right? According to Fabrizio Romano, the USMNT winger is reportedly close to a $13 million move from Lille to Juventus and Weah, 23, will get to fight for minutes at one of Europe’s biggest clubs. In recent months he has been playing at full back for Lille but Weah has shown his incredible quality as a right-sided forward for the USMNT. Weah will challenge the likes of Federico Chiesa to compete with for a spot out wide but Angel di Maria and Juan Cuadrado have both left Juve this summer so there will be opportunities for him to get significant minutes. If Weston McKennie stays at Juventus and Christian Pulisic arrives at one of the many Italian clubs he’s been linked with, perhaps Serie A is the new place for the USMNT’s up and coming stars to thrive? (JPW)

Juventus are in advanced talks to sign Timothy Weah — negotiations are now ongoing with Lille for €12m fee. 🚨⚪️⚫️🇺🇸 #Juventus Personal terms, already agreed — just waiting to advance on club side for the final fee as per @SkySport. pic.twitter.com/elSAS7WvWZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2023

June 22 – Man City, Manchester United may re-enter Declan Rice race

Arsenal’s failure to meet West Ham’s asking price for Declan Rice could mean a pair of Mancunian suitors for the England star. Manchester City is said to be entering the race for his services with a bid similar to Arsenal’s most recent rejected one but with more money paid much sooner than the Gunners were willing to offer the Hammers. Man United is said to be a bit of a longshot due to Financial Fair Play concerns, according to Sky Sports, but would certainly be interested in Rice. A purchase would signal, perhaps, United’s only big buy of the summer as opposed to reinforcing with significance in several areas. (NM)

June 22 – Newcastle closing in on Italy star Sandro Tonali

Champions League club Newcastle United may be making a marquee signing from AC Milan in the form of Sandro Tonali. The fee would be a remarkable $75 million and match the club record price paid for Alexander Isak last season. The report comes from The Athletic, who notes that the central midfield position is a primary target for reinforcement at Newcastle. Bruno Guimaraes is the club’s star attraction in the middle of the park, with Joe Willock, Joelinton, Sean Longstaff, and young Elliot Anderson collecting minutes there last season. Tonali just turned 23 and has a relentless engine, terrific vision, and aptitude in ball progression. He would be a big signing for Newcastle and someone who could be a linchpin of the operation for years. (NM)

June 20 – Arsenal make another bid for Kai Havertz

It appears that Arsenal really, really want Kai Havertz from Chelsea. Per a report from the Daily Mail, Arsenal have made a verbal offer of $76.4 million for Havertz after Chelsea rejected their initial offer for the German forward. It is clear that Chelsea must balance the books this summer and they are going to move on more than 15 players as Todd Boehly and Co. totally rebuild the squad once again. Chelsea should snap off Arsenal’s hand for this huge fee for Havertz. Why? Havertz just won’t fit Mauricio Pochettino’s system and overall he has struggled with the tempo of the Premier League (yes, I know, he scored the winner in the Champions League final…) since his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2020. However, his versatility and the way he glides between the attacking lines means he is perfect for Arsenal’s system and Mikel Arteta is being very savvy in trying to make the most of Chelsea’s need to balance the books. In the right system and alongside the right players, Havertz could be lethal and he is much more than a goalscorer. (JPW)

June 20 – Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea finally confirmed

This deal has been done for a very, very long time and Chelsea have finally confirmed that Christopher Nkunku has signed for them. Nkunku, 25, has signed a six-year contract as Todd Boehly and Co. continue to offer extremely lengthy deals to most of their new signings. Nkunku will be a key forward in Mauricio Pochettino’s rebuild and the French international will be perfect in pressing high and making the most of mistakes in the defensive third. He will play the Heung-min Son role from Pochettino’s time at Spurs.

“I am incredibly happy to be joining Chelsea. A big effort was made to bring me to the club and I am looking forward to meeting my new coach and teammates and showing the Chelsea supporters what I can do on the pitch,” Nkunku said. “Having played in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, I now want to play in the Premier League, one of the strongest leagues in the world. I am very excited for this challenge and will be proud to wear the Chelsea shirt.” (JPW)

It's confirmed. 😁 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 20, 2023

June 20 – Arsenal bid for Jurrien Timber

Arsenal are ‘working on a deal’ to sign Ajax and Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber. Per David Ornstein, Arsenal have offered $38.1 million for Timber, who is a versatile defender. It is believed Timber would be asked to play as a center back or a right back in the Ben White role and like Oleksandr Zinchenko on the left of Arsenal’s defense, Timber is very comfortable coming inside with the ball and almost playing as a central midfielder. Timber was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United last summer but it seems like the Gunners are now leading the charge. If they can agree a deal with Ajax, this would be another very smart signing and a big upgrade on the right-side of their defense. (JPW)

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal working on deal to sign Ajax defender Jurrien Timber. #AFC have made an opening offer worth ~£30m. #Ajax want ~£50m but optimism a compromise will be reached. Personal terms with Netherlands int’l thought to be in place @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/mdMeSXp3ff — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 19, 2023

June 20 – PSG make Harry Kane their top target

A report from Le Parisien says that PSG have made Harry Kane their top transfer target for this summer as he will fill the gap left by Lionel Messi. As we all know by now Kane, 29, has one year left on his current contract at Tottenham and the likes of Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have been linked with a move for the England captain. Spurs remain adamant they won’t sell Kane, especially to a direct Premier League rival like United. That means Kane could leave on a free next summer and he could sign a pre-contract agreement with a non-English team for a free transfer as soon as January 1, 2024. The clock is ticking for Spurs to sort this situation out but if PSG come in with a big bid, can they afford to turn it down? Probably. Their chances of finishing in the top four are increased massively if Kane is still around next season so even if they lose him for nothing, it is better to have one more season of him scoring 25-plus goals than take $100 million now. Can we see Kane moving to PSG? Nope. He wants to be the Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer and this is all heading one way: Kane staying at Spurs until next summer when he leaves on a free and signs for Manchester United, Manchester City or whoever else he wants to in the Premier League. Unless Daniel Levy can work some magic and Spurs have a sensational first season under Ange Postecoglou, Harry Kane surely won’t be around at Spurs past June 2024. (JPW)

June 20 – Tottenham lead race for James Maddison

According to the Northern Echo, Tottenham are the frontrunners to sign James Maddison from Leicester City. Per the report, Maddison is not interested in signing for Newcastle as he wants to live in London for family and personal reasons. It is reported that recently-relegated Leicester want $63.6 million for Maddison as the 26-year-old is a regular for England and will surely sign for a Premier League club this summer. Newcastle can offer Champions League action but is Spurs a better fit for Maddison? It seems like he will be given the keys to Tottenham’s attack and he is the Christian Eriksen type they have been missing for several seasons. Imagine Maddison feeding Kane, Son, Richarlison, Kulusevski and Co.? That is a recipe for success for new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou. (JPW)

June 20 – Arsenal submit $114 million bid for Declan Rice; Report say West Ham want $127 million

Okay, it is moving forward. According to a report from our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Arsenal have submitted a second bid of $114 million to West Ham for Declan Rice. Per the report, the Gunners have offered $95 million up front plus $19 million in add ons. Rice, 24, is Arsenal’s main target this summer and with just one year left on his contract at West Ham this is a monster offer. Can West Ham afford to refuse this? Probably not. But Fabrizio Romano has stated that the bid has been rejected as West Ham expect Manchester City to bid for Declan Rice this week and the Guardian have also reported that the Hammers want $127.3 million for Rice.

Arsenal have submitted a bid for West Ham's Declan Rice worth £75m, plus £15m in add ons. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/2w7IrgrBK7 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 20, 2023

West Ham obviously want to drive the price as high as possible but given Rice’s desire to move on and all he has done for the club, this seems like a fair offer from Arsenal to West Ham. If this move happens, Arsenal’s talented young side has just got one of the best young central midfielders in the game and Rice is only going to get better. This is the perfect signing for Mikel Arteta’s side and a perfect fit for Rice as he aims to keep Arsenal in title pushes for many years to come. (JPW)

West Ham are expected to reject 2nd proposal from Arsenal for Declan Rice — £90m total fee, £75m + £15m add ons 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC West Ham believe £15m add-ons are also difficult to achieve. Hammers still expect Man City to enter the race this week. Arsenal remain confident. pic.twitter.com/SPSe1afJxf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2023

June 19 – Thomas Partey to be moved on by Arsenal

A report from The Daily Telegraph says that Thomas Partey will be allowed to leave Arsenal this summer if the Gunners find a suitable replacement. That replacement is believed to be Romeo Lavia, as the Belgian youngster is one of their top midfield targets alongside Declan Rice. With Granit Xhaka expected to move on to Bayer Leverkusen in the coming weeks, Partey, 30, is also surplus to requirements. The Ghanian midfielder struggled massively in the final months of last season and Mikel Arteta wants to rebuild his engine room. When you look around Arsenal’s team, central midfield is the main area they need to improve in and despite being very solid for most of his time with the Gunners Partey can have no complaints if he is moved on this summer. (JPW)

June 19 – Manchester United to bid again for Mason Mount; Kante, Ziyech, Koulibaly, Mendy heading to Saudi Arabia

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United are going back in with a bid for Mason Mount. The Chelsea and England midfielder has not agreed a new deal at Stamford Bridge and is almost certain to leave the west London club this summer. Per the report, United will go back in with an improved offer of $64 million for Mount. The 24-year-old saw his career stall last season and multiple Premier League clubs have been linked with a move for the versatile, high-energy midfielder. Would Mount fit in well at United? He would, but is he going to start in place of Bruno Fernandes? Nope. Unless Erik ten Hag sees him as playing in a slightly deeper central midfield role to split time with Christian Eriksen, then this move doesn’t really make sense for Mount. Does it make more sense than staying at Chelsea? Probably. It seems like Mount is running out of options but the fact United are going back in with an improved bid means they rate him and Erik ten Hag has hit on basically all of his signings since he took over at Old Trafford.

With plenty of other players departing Chelsea this summer, it appears Saudi Arabia will be their country of choice. Hakim Ziyech and N’Golo Kante are heading to Saudi Arabia, according to Fabrizio Romano, while Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy also have interest from the big-spending league. As for Ziyech, the Morocco star is set to move to Al Nassr, while Kante is moving to Al Ittihad and Koulibaly is closing in on a move to Al Hilal with Mendy close to joining Al Ahli. With Kante’s contract up at Chelsea, this move was expected, while both Ziyech and Koulibaly have struggled since arriving at Stamford Bridge. (JPW)

Al Nassr and Hakim Ziyech are now on the verge of reaching an agreement over personal terms. Final details of contract are being sealed. 🚨🟡🔵🇸🇦 #CFC Chelsea will receive a fee also for Ziyech as for Kalidou Koulibaly who’s close to joining Al Hilal. To be completed next week. pic.twitter.com/7IS15EAspw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2023

N’Golo Kanté to Al Ittihad 🟡⚫️🇸🇦🇫🇷 ◉ Four year contract signed. ◉ €100m total salary paid in four years. ◉ Image rights/commercial deals extra; ◉ Negotiations started on June 6 and deal now finally set to be announced. End of an era for Chelsea legend. 🔵✨ pic.twitter.com/kS8taYnuO1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2023

Growing confidence tonight at Chelsea for Kalidou Koulibaly to accept Al Hilal contract proposal valid until 2026. It’s about key details now. 🔵🇸🇦 #CFC Both Koulibaly to Al Hilal and Ziyech to Al Nassr deals are advancing well and fast. pic.twitter.com/E5votwevlm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2023

June 19 – Moises Caicedo a priority for Chelsea

A report from the Daily Mail says that Moises Caicedo is a priority for Chelsea and the Blues will ‘step up talks’ to sign the midfielder from Brighton. It says that Chelsea had a $76.8 million bid turned down for Caicedo, 21, but they will go back in and up their bid. Brighton reportedly want over $100 million for Caicedo as the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United have also been linked with the Ecuadorian star who took the Premier League by storm last season. With the likes of Mason Mount, N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic also said to be leaving Chelsea this summer, bolstering midfield is a priority for Mauricio Pochettino. And Caicedo fits the bill perfectly. His ability to win the ball back and get attacks going is perfect for the way Poch wants to play and it seems highly-likely this deal will get done over the summer. Imagine Caicedo winning the ball back to get it to Enzo Fernandez? That is a great combination. (JPW)

June 17 – Nicolas Jackson agrees terms with Chelsea

A report from The Athletic says that Chelsea have agreed terms with Nicolas Jackson and will trigger his release clause of $38 million with Villarreal. The young forward was linked with a move to the Premier League for most of the last window but remained in Spain and he now looks like being an option for Mauricio Pochettino next season and beyond. Poch loves working with talented young players and Jackson, 21, is one of the top young talents in Spanish football. He can play in various attacking areas and dazzled late in the season for Villarreal as he scored nine goals in his final eight games of the La Liga campaign and was named La Liga’s player of the month for May.

Fabrizio Romano has also reported that Jackson will receive a long-term deal to sign with Chelsea and that other Premier League clubs are trying to sign him. Jackson could play more if he heads elsewhere but the opportunity to play for Chelsea and work with Pochettino is surely too good to turn down. (JPW)

🚨🔵 Chelsea have decided to activate the release clause for Nicolas Jackson! Chelsea are set to pay €35m, discussing installments. 3 more clubs open to pay the clause; so Chelsea will be fast as player wants PL move. Contract will be long, more than 5 year. Here we go soon. pic.twitter.com/iCcELeW0TE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2023

June 17 – Arsenal focus on Romeo Lavia to bolster midfield options

The Daily Mail are reporting that Arsenal are the latest Premier League giant to enter the race for 19-year-old Romeo Lavia. The Southampton midfielder dazzled for the Saints last season and made his international debut for Belgium. Per the report, Saints want $65 million for Lavia who can reportedly be bought by Man City in the summer of 2024 for $50 million due to a clause in his contract. He is considered as one of the best holding midfielders under the age of 21 in Europe. Lavia looks likely to move on from the relegated Saints and the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool all want to sign him. Is Arsenal the best fit for him? Probably. With Granit Xhaka leaving and Thomas Partey struggling down the stretch last season, Mikel Arteta wants to upgrade his midfield options and apparently Lavia and Declan Rice are seen as the perfect duo in midfield. They both excel at winning the ball back, keeping it and then using it wisely. Imagine that duo together feeding Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli and Co.? (JPW)

June 17 – Chelsea turn down Arsenal offer for Kai Havertz; Bayern Munich interested

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea have turned down Arsenal’s latest offer for Kai Havertz but talks are ongoing. Per the report, Chelsea want $90 million for Havertz but it is believed they will lower their price as they want to raise funds and move players on this summer. Havertz is said to be keen on the move and in the right system, he could flourish. It has never quite clicked for him at Chelsea and you feel like he could ghost between the lines very well at Arsenal and would be a great option to play in tandem with Gabriel Jesus or to rotate with him. The German forward wasn’t expected to be a name heavily involved in the transfer window this summer but it according to our partners at Sky Sports in Germany, Bayern Munich are now interested in Havertz too. (JPW)

June 17 – Goncalo Ramos ‘offered’ to Manchester United

Per a report from The Sun, Manchester United have been offered Benfica and Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos for $102.5 million. The 21-year-old had a sensational season for the Portuguese giants and also scored a hat trick at the World Cup for Portugal. He is set to be one of Europe’s top strikers in the years to come and seems destined to move to one of the big boys. But with the uncertainty over United’s ownership situation, are the Red Devils in a position to spend big? Erik ten Hag needs a clinical forward and Ramos can be that man. Yes, they obviously want to sign Harry Kane but it seems like a deal will be too tough to do this summer and they will focus on signing him on a free transfer next summer. Snapping up a younger forward now is the easier option and Ramos has the pedigree and experience to come in and contribute right away. Will he be the different between United being a top four team and challenging for the Premier League title? Probably not right now. But his potential is huge and if United can somehow lower that transfer fee, this is a deal which makes a lot of sense for them. (JPW)

June 15 – USMNT’s Yunus Musah to West Ham

An interesting nugget from CBS Sports’ James Benge, who says that West Ham has shown the most interest in former Arsenal starlet and current Valencia star Yunus Musah.

Musah, a star for the USMNT, was a $40 million target for Chelsea in the winter but Valencia did not like the look. The report also says that Liverpool and Arsenal want him, too.

Juicy. (NM)

June 15 – USMNT, Arsenal striker Balogun latest

The busy summer of Folarin Balogun continues as he dons the USMNT jersey for the first time on Thursday against Mexico with his club future very much up in the air.

FIFA approved Balogun’s one-time switch earlier this year and the Arsenal man was electric for Reims this season in Ligue 1, and he’s not ready to go back to being a part-time player.

Arsenal may have to sell the 21-year-old, and La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Inter Milan’s sporting director has been in London this week and one of his purposes was to see about Balogun.

The idea is that Balogun would help fill the void made by the departing Edin Dzeko, but that would mean the USMNT player would choose fighting for a place at Inter over reported suitors Juventus, RB Leipzig, or anywhere else. (NM)

June 14 – Brighton complete club-record signing of Joao Pedro from Watford

Europa League-bound Brighton & Hove Albion have completed the $37-million signing of Watford forward Joao Pedro, making the 21-year-old Brazilian the Seagulls’ new club-record signing. With Watford, Pedro yo-yoed between the Premier League and the Championship for all, or parts, of four seasons. He arrived in England from Fluminense in January 2020 and went down with the Hornets following their first relegation, before going on to score nine goals in 38 appearances in the second tier. Back in the top flight in 2021-22, he scored three times in 28 appearances (as a 19/20-year-old) as Watford were again relegated. This season, Pedro bagged 11 goals in 35 league appearances en route to an 11th-place finish. (AE)

June 13 – Arsenal ‘confident’ of Declan Rice deal

Arsenal are reportedly ‘confident’ of signing Declan Rice this summer. According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal for Rice remains a ‘work in progress’ as the Gunners aim to sign the England international from West Ham. The Hammers have already admitted that they will allow Rice to move on this summer after he captained them to UEFA Europa Conference League glory, with the 24-year-old having just one year left on his contract. It is believed West Ham want $113 million for Rice and that the England international wants a move to Arsenal. He will be a direct replacement for Granit Xhaka and seems like the perfect fit for Mikel Arteta’s side as he will win the ball back and get it to Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli quickly. (JPW)

Granit Xhaka, still prepared to join Bayer Leverkusen once Arsenal will sign a new midfielder. ⚪️🔴 #AFC Work in progress for Declan Rice deal, Arsenal confident since last week — more to follow. https://t.co/QmcbS6Fi6S — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 13, 2023

June 13 – Kylian Mbappe set to leave PSG? Saga takes a new twist…

Okay, so it seems likely he will go to Real Madrid (this summer or next) but there will still be a host of Premier League clubs trying to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer if these reports are true. However, Kylian Mbappe is saying the reports aren’t true as he revealed he will stay at PSG next season and is very happy in Paris but will not renew his contract beyond 2024.

MENSONGES…❌

En même temps plus c’est gros plus ça passe. J’ai déjà dis que je vais continuer la saison prochaine au PSG où je suis très heureux. https://t.co/QTsoBQvZKU — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) June 13, 2023

Multiple reports, including this one from our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, said that Mbappe has told PSG he will not extend his contract past the current expiry date of the summer of 2024. That means he could agree to sign a pre-contract agreement on a free transfer as soon as January 2024. Therefore, the French champions would reluctantly let the superstar leave this summer so they can receive a transfer fee of around $188 million. Mbappe, 24, has wanted out on several occasions but remained in Paris and many believed he would trigger a contract extension until the summer of 2025. It seems like that will now not be the case.

With Les Parisiens yet to win the UEFA Champions League trophy they crave and Lionel Messi leaving and reports about Neymar’s future in Paris too, it seems like the Qatari-owned club may take a different route to glory. But Mbappe plans to be at the heart of it. At least for this season and then leave on a free. Per the report, Real Madrid could swoop to sign Mbappe this summer as they are now without Karim Benzema who is heading to Saudi Arabia. Realistically, where could Mbappe go in the Premier League, either this summer or next? Chelsea, Manchester City and maybe Manchester United could afford him. The former won’t offer Champions League football next season, City have Erling Haaland and United are currently in limbo given their potential sale. What about Newcastle United? That would certainly be a wild move but never say never… (JPW)

June 12 – Arsenal, West Ham closing in on $100 million-plus Rice deal

The Guardian reports that Declan Rice is going to become the most expensive purchase in Arsenal history, and that West Ham and Arsenal are not having too many problems figuring out a deal.

The report says there’s yet to be a bid but that Arsenal understands West Ham’s expected nine-figure asking price and will easily go over that figure with add-ons.

Rice, 24, has been widely-linked with a move this summer, with Arsenal most often linked but Chelsea and Bayern Munich attached to him in the rumor mill as well.

This would seem like a home run, and Londoners could debate which $100 million midfielder — Rice or Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez — was a better buy for their club. (NM)

June 12 – Newcastle to sign Odense starlet, loan to Feyenoord

Yankuba Minteh is the name, and Newcastle fans will hope that he continues his progression after the Magpies purchased him for the future.

The teenager turns 19 in late July and has already been called into Gambia camp after impressing at Odense in Denmark, where he scored four times with six assists last season.

Now he’ll earn OB approximately $8 million before going on loan to Feyenoord. (NM)

💫 #NUFC sporting director, Dan Ashworth on the signing of teenage attacker Yankuba Minteh. ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/vpnH0v5Zyu — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 12, 2023

June 12 – Man United expected to make formal bid for Mason Mount

Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports say that Manchester United are set to make a formal bid for Mason Mount. The report says that United will make the bid ‘soon’ but adds there is still a ‘gap in valuation’ between Chelsea and United. Mount, 24, is out of contract at Chelsea next summer but talks over a new deal stalled months ago and the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have all been linked with a move for the England international. The sticking point? Chelsea reportedly want $86 million for Mount. Would this move be a good one for Mount and United? I’m not sure. His high-energy pressing would suit Erik ten Hag’s style well but is he going to start ahead of Bruno Fernandes? Probably not. (JPW)

June 12 – Manchester United ‘unlikely’ to make a move for Harry Kane this summer

It seems like Harry Kane will be staying at Tottenham Hotspur for at least one more season. Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports say that Manchester United are ‘unlikely to bid’ for Kane as Tottenham don’t want to sell to a direct rival in the Premier League. Kane’s contract at Tottenham is up next summer and it now seems very likely he will stay at the club for one more season, then become a free agent. (JPW)

June 12 – Manchester United want to sign Jordan Pickford

Didn’t really expect to see this report, did you? According to The Sun, Jordan Pickford is wanted by Manchester United. The Everton and England goalkeeper is valued at $38 million by United but given Pickford’s importance to the Toffees, they will probably ask for double that. Per the report, Everton’s financial issues mean that Pickford may be sold and United are lining up potential replacements for David de Gea should he move on this summer as he is yet to sign a new contract. Pickford would be a very solid option for United and despite a few mistakes here and there, he was key in saving Everton from relegation and has impressed for England in recent tournaments. (JPW)

June 12 – Chelsea keen on Onana amid swap deal link

According to a report from The Sun, Andre Onana is a top target for Chelsea this summer. The Cameroonian goalkeeper impressed for Inter Milan as they were runners up in the UEFA Champions League and per the report, Romelu Lukaku and Kalidou Koulibaly could be offered to Inter in exchange for 27-year-old Onana. The report claims that new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is a big fan of Onana, who Inter value at over $70 million. With both Kepa and Edouard Mendy seeming to not be Pochettino’s first-choice goalkeepers, this will be a very intriguing storyline to follow. (JPW)

June 12 – Arsenal open talks to sign Timothy Castagne

File this one under: ‘hmmm, this make sense.’ According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Arsenal have opened talks to sign Belgian defender Timothy Castagne from Leicester City. The versatile Belgium international can play at right back and left back and will provide valuable cover for Mikel Arteta’s side. He also has vast experience, is calm in possession and is very comfortable playing further forward and getting into the final third. Castagne, 27, is a very reliable player and this move makes perfect sense for Arsenal as they continue to bolster their squad with players who fit their style of play. (JPW)

🚨🔴 #ArsenalFC now going for Timothy #Castagne ! Considered as

a number 2 target behind I.Fresneda for the right-back position, #AFC started the talks with #LeicesterCity in order to find a deal for the #DiablesRouges.

I understand things could develop quickly.

⏳ Wait & See. pic.twitter.com/gwY2KmIMTh — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) June 11, 2023

June 12 – Liverpool will be patient as they wait for James Ward-Prowse

According to a report from The Daily Mail, Liverpool want to sign James Ward-Prowse from Southampton this summer. Per the report, Liverpool are waiting to see what kind of bids develop for the Southampton and England midfielder. Per the report, Newcastle and West Ham are also chasing Ward-Prowse and Liverpool don’t want to pay over $60 million which is apparently what Southampton value him at. Ward-Prowse has been at Saints his entire career but after relegation, the 28-year-old suggested he would be moving on. The Saints skipper is an incredible set-piece specialist and a very solid midfielder who could slot in perfectly to this Liverpool side. He is basically the replacement for James Milner and JWP’s versatility and reliability make him a very savvy signing for Jurgen Klopp. If the price is right, Liverpool should do this deal. (JPW)

June 12 – Newcastle ahead of Spurs in chase for James Maddison

Newcastle are reportedly ahead of Tottenham when it comes to the race to sign James Maddison this summer. The Leicester City and England playmaker won’t be sticking with the Foxes in the Championship next season and a whole host of clubs want to sign him. According to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Newcastle are ahead of Spurs as the Magpies had interest in Maddison in January but Leicester didn’t want to sell. With Newcastle being able to offer Champions League football, they have the advantage over Spurs. But where would Maddison fit best? Both teams need a creative No. 10 and Maddison would slot into either side seamlessly. It seems like Newcastle would be the better fit given his style of play and the other attackers position around him who he could link up with. With just one year left on his current Leicester contract, it is clear that Maddison is moving on and he now has a big decision to make. (JPW)

June 12 – Spurs linked with $62 million move for Jadon Sancho

Tottenham have been linked with an audacious move for Jadon Sancho, as the Manchester United and England winger is reportedly available for close to $72 million according to The Daily Star. Per the report, Spurs value Sancho about $10 million lower and United want to raise some funds for Erik ten Hag to strengthen his squad this summer as uncertainty remains about their new owners.

Would signing Sancho be a good move for Spurs, and vice versa? Sancho, 23, needs to be a regular in the Premier League and there’s more chance of that happening at Spurs than there is at Manchester United. He has never really settled at Old Trafford and with Antony and Marcus Rashford the go-to guys out wide for Erik ten Hag, he will struggle to be a starter in the future. This could be a very intriguing deal to keep an eye on, as Manchester United chase Spurs star Harry Kane and maybe including Sancho in any deal can convince Daniel Levy to cash in this summer rather than risk losing Kane for nothing next year? (JPW)

June 11 – Tottenham in advanced talks with Brentford goalkeeper David Raya

With captain Hugo Lloris’ exit looking increasingly likely this summer (see below), Spurs are increasingly likely to be in the market for a new starting goalkeeper. According to reports this weekend, Brentford’s David Raya is close to agreeing personal terms with Tottenham ahead of what could be a $50-million move from the west side of London to the north, though Daniel Levy and Co., reportedly believe that valuation is too high. Shocker.

Raya has been sensational since joining Brentford from Blackburn Rovers four years ago. After two seasons in the Championship, Raya and the Bees made the step up to the Premier League with no trouble whatsoever. He’s a good shot-stopper, but it’s his on-ball and passing ability that make him unique and well suited to a side that wants to aggressively play out of the back and quickly attack the other way. The transition from Thomas Frank to Ange Postecoglou would be close to seamless for the 27-year-old Spanish international. (AE)

June 10 – Youri Tielemans staying in the Premier League

A near-perfect signing for Aston Villa, who has announced the capture of Belgian international Youri Tielemans.

A surprise signing by Leicester City when he made his Premier League debut, the move is a big win for Unai Emery’s Villans.

The metronome with flair to spare will join a buzzworthy attack that feature Ollie Watkins, Emi Buendia, and Jacob Ramsey.

Aston Villa is delighted to announce that the club has reached an agreement to sign Youri Tielemans. — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) June 10, 2023

June 10 – Arsenal, Newcastle linked with Juventus playmaker

Federico Chiesa wants to matter more to his team’s success than he does at Juventus, and two Premier League clubs are looking to give him that chance.

Both Arsenal and Newcastle are being linked with the 25-year-old winger/attacking midfielder, and a report in Italy says the Gunners have already made contact with Juve about the player’s availability.

Chiesa could cost as much as $70 million, quite a fee for a player coming off a part-time campaign that netted two goals and five assists.

The 40-times capped Italy star hasn’t hit the goals and assists heights of his final season in Fiorentina and debut campaign with Juve, but the advanced stats still note a supremely-gifted player.

That is quite a fee, though, considering he cost under $50 million when he made the switch from La Viola to The Old Lady. (NM)

June 8 – Declan Rice “99 percent” likely to leave West Ham this summer

In perhaps the least surprising bit of news ahead of the transfer window, West Ham chairman David Sullivan revealed on Thursday he is “99 percent” sure that captain Declan Rice will leave the club this summer. Rice has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League runners-up Arsenal, as well as boyhood club Chelsea.

“We gave the promise last summer that if he gave us his all, we would let him leave the club,” Sullivan said. “It’s a fair and proper thing to do.”

In what will likely be his final act as a West Ham player, Rice lifted the Europa Conference League trophy after the Hammers’ final triumph over Fiorentina on Wednesday, ending a 43-year major trophy drought in dramatic fashion.

June 6 – Christian Pulisic views Chelsea return but ‘a lot of things can happen’

Christian Pulisic has been linked with Juventus and AC Milan as things have not gone according to plan at Chelsea over the past season-plus.

But that doesn’t mean he’s absolutely skipping town this summer, Pulisic told reporters in California this week.

“Obviously, it’s been an interesting journey at club level for me. I thought it was a great couple years and the last couple years just haven’t gone at all how I’ve planned them to be,” Pulisic said. “And right now my focus is obviously here with the national team. I’m just excited to get back playing and just enjoy myself and do what I love to do out on the field. And from there, this summer, we’re obviously going to have to see what happens. It’s obviously very early. As of right now I’m a Chelsea player and I plan to go back. But a lot of things can happen. A lot of things can change.” (NM)

June 5 – Real Madrid contact Tottenham over Harry Kane

Harry Kane scoring goals in a white shirt is very familiar, but might the England and Tottenham striker do so next year in another country?

A Marca report says Real Madrid is ready to pay over $100 million to Tottenham for the veteran forward, who scored 30 goals this Premier League season.

Kane as it stands now is in heavy pursuit of the Premier League record for goals but he’s also getting deeper into his career without a trophy and Real certainly has a reputation for collecting trophies.

Throw in the fact that Spurs are not going to be competing outside of England this year, and that Daniel Levy is thought to be leery of selling to another Premier League rival, and might Madrid make sense for Harry? (NM)

June 4 – Chelsea, Liverpool closing in on marquee targets

Reports from Fabrizio Romano say that breakthroughs are near for Chelsea and Liverpool when it comes to marquee midfield additions.

Chelsea is nearing a deal to acquire standout Sporting Lisbon midfielder Manuel Ugarte for around $65 million, with Romano saying there are “key hours ahead” in the race to fend off Paris Saint-Germain.

And the father/agent for Brighton star Alexis Mac Allister is expected to arrive in Liverpool to hammer out final personal terms between the Reds and the World Cup winner. Then it’ll go to Brighton and Liverpool, with a fee not thought to be an issue. (NM)

June 3 – In-demand $40M back name checks Liverpool

Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven has had a dream to play at Anfield since attending a game there as a youngster. An excellent ball progressor, Van de Ven is viewed as a $40 million target and reports have said Jurgen Klopp is an admirer. So it’s a mutual appreciation society.

“I once went to the Liverpool stadium with my dad,” he told AZ WAZ. “That was over Christmas on Boxing Day. Liverpool vs Arsenal. That was madness. Then when ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ comes [on] – that’s a goose bump moment, that was very cool. It’s a dream to play there.”

The 6-foot-4 Van de ven turned 22 in April and has served as the captain of the Dutch U-21 national team. He moved from Volendam to Wolfsburg in the summer of 2021 and became a full-time starter in his second season, occasionally swinging to left back. (NM)

June 2 – Man United in ‘detailed talks’ for young forwards

According to The Athletic, Manchester United have been in ‘detailed talks’ over the signing of Randal Kolo Muani and Rasmus Hojlund. The young forward duo are both being chased by the Red Devils as Erik ten Hag wants to add one of them and a more experienced striker. Per the report, John Murtaugh has spoken to both Eintracht Frankfurt and Atalanta multiple times about Kolo Muani and Hojlund respectively and United are hoping to move on with chasing summer targets despite uncertainty surrounding their ownership status as the Glazer Family continue to explore the option of a full or partial sale of the Premier League giants. Kolo Muani and Hojlund both fit the mould for the type of player Erik ten Hag wants and if United can land one of them and somehow pull off an unlikely move for Harry Kane (unlikely due to Daniel Levy’s unwillingness to do business) then it will be a heck of a summer for the Red Devils. (JPW)

June 2 – Gvardiol wanted by Manchester City

According to a report from The Times, Josko Gvardiol is at the top of Pep Guardiola’s wish-list this summer. The Croatian defender, 21, is thought to be valued at $108 million by RB Leipzig and although the German giants don’t want to sell, it is believed Gvardiol is keen on a move to City. The report says that City plan on moving on at least one of their center backs and all of John Stones, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake seem certain to stay with Aymeric Laporte perhaps the most likely to move on. Gvardiol has long been linked with a Premier League move and his power in the air as well as his pace and ability on the ball is a perfect fit for the Premier League and City. Josko Gvardiol also got a good look at City this season as Leipzig were hammered by Erling Haaland and Co. in the UEFA Champions League. We’ve seen this season how Guardiola’s side dominated the final months of the season not only due to their incredible goalscoring exploits but largely thanks to a solid defensive unit. Having mobile center backs who can slot in at full back and step into midfield is key to the way they play. Gvardiol can do that. (JPW)

June 1 – Manchester United move to front of queue for Mason Mount

A report from ESPN says that Manchester United have moved to the front of the queue when it comes to signing Mason Mount this summer. Mount, 24, has just one year left on his contract at Chelsea and is expected to move on this summer. Mount has been linked with moves to United and Liverpool but the report says that Mount is keen on heading to United although the Red Devils have some reservations over the $75 million transfer fee Chelsea are asking for. Per the report, clubs are waiting for later in the summer to try and buy Mount as they known Chelsea will have to move players on due to the enormous squad Mauricio Pochettino has inherited and will have to trim. Does Mount to United make sense? It does. He can slot in anywhere in Erik ten Hag’s midfield and is the perfect kind of player to add depth to their squad and be a great 12th man or step in when key midfielders are injured or need a rest. His time at Chelsea is clearly coming to an end and even though Mount has struggled this season at Chelsea, his quality is proven in the Premier League in recent years and on the international stage with England. (JPW)

May 31 – Liverpool eye Bundesliga midfielder

Bild says that the Reds are turning to the Bundesliga to address their midfield. Jurgen Klopp will turn to Borussia Monchengladbach’s Kouadio “Manu” Kone this summer, as Liverpool has reportedly told the player that it will be approaching Gladbach. Kone, 22, has been linked with several big clubs including a late March report regarding Manchester United interest. A ball progressor who reads the game very well, Kone is said to carry a price tag of more than $40 million. (NM)

May 30 – Chelsea all-in on Ugarte

Chelsea are in talks to sign Manuel Ugarte, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Uruguayan and Sporting Lisbon holding midfielder is admired by new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino. Romano says PSG are in the race for Ugarte too. Ugarte, 22, is exactly the kind of player Pochettino loves as he will dig in, win the ball and get it to others to create. Alongside Enzo Fernandez, Ugarte will add extra defensive stability to Chelsea’s midfield and improve the balance of their squad. Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports says that Ugarte has a $65 million release clause in his contract. (JPW)

May 30 – Declan Rice linked with Bayern Munich

Our partners at Sky Germany say that Bayern Munich are very interested in signing Declan Rice from West Ham. Bayern, who won their 11-straight Bundesliga title on the final day of the season, have made Rice, 24, their top target as Thomas Tuchel is a huge fan of the England international.

Here is more from Sky Germany reporter Uli Kohler: “Tuchel had a phone call with Rice. I don’t know what they were talking about – maybe money, maybe about what he can expect here [in Munich]. Bayern is keen on him. They need a strong defensive midfielder but everybody knows there are a lot of other clubs interested in him. Bayern could afford it. They would like to keep it below €100m [£86.4m]. They have to look at their accounts very closely but I think they can afford it.”

Rice has long been linked with a move to Arsenal or Manchester United but it is believed that West Ham’s asking price for their captain and central midfielder (who is out of contract next summer) is putting up Premier League clubs. Bayern appear to be ready to pay close to the $120 million West Ham want for Rice. Is he worth it? He is. There is perhaps no better two-way central midfielder under the age of 25 in Europe and Rice’s ceiling is extremely high. (JPW)

May 25 – Harry Kane, Declan Rice, Mason Mount are summer targets for Man United

A report from our partners in the UK at Sky Sports says that Manchester United are trying to sign a trio of England internationals: Harry Kane, Mason Mount and Declan Rice.

“Manchester United will try to sign Harry Kane, Declan Rice and Mason Mount this summer. Their No. 1 target is Kane. He is the player Erik ten Hag wants most. It is unlikely they will sign all three players and everything depends on what happens with the takeover. Kane, Rice and Mount are exactly the kind of characters Ten Hag wants in his dressing room.”

It is clear Kane will be the top target for United as Erik ten Hag has spoken about signing a new striker and that is their main transfer need. It is tough to see Tottenham selling Kane to a direct top four rival in Manchester United for anything less than $130 million, even with Kane’s contract winding down. That said, do you take that money this summer and use it to rebuild? Or let him go for free in the summer of 2024?

Next up, Declan Rice will surely be their next main target, as all three of these players have just one year left on their contract. Rice, 24, is just the type of player United need alongside Casemiro in central midfield and the England international has become one of the best two-way central midfielders in Europe under the age of 25. Rice’s close friend is Mason Mount and the latter clearly doesn’t want to sign a new contract at Chelsea, so he could be the cheaper option of the three. All of this hinges on Manchester United’s takeover but if, as expected, they qualify for the Champions League, then signing two of these three players would be a huge upgrade on their current options and gives them quality, depth and experience in midfield and attack. First choice would be Kane and Rice but Kane and Mount would still be pretty decent. (JPW)

Follow @JPW_NBCSports