Chelsea transfer news has been in overdrive for many months as the takeover of the west London club saw their big-money spending continue, and Todd Boehly has seen a massive overhaul with no success at all on the pitch.

What’s next? More big signings in the next transfer windows as Boehly and Co. continue to splash the cash.

Chelsea are eager to refresh and strengthen their expensively assembled squad and they have spent big to do so.

Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Chelsea transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

Chelsea transfer news today, live!

June 25 – Nicolas Jackson completes medical ahead of Chelsea transfer

Nicolas Jackson’s move from Villarreal is on the brink of completion after the 22-year-old Senegalese forward reportedly completed his Chelsea on Sunday. An official announcement is expected imminently. (AE)

June 23 – Nicolas Jackson deal almost done

The deal for Chelsea to sign promising Senegalese forward Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal is close to completion. Jackson had an incredible finish to last season in La Liga and is exactly the kind of player Mauricio Pochettino loves to work with to take to the next level. The young forward will line up alongside Christopher Nkunku next season and they will provide direct running, pace, pressing and finishing. This Chelsea side is going to be fun to watch and Jackson is set for a big role in the Blues’ rebuild. (JPW)

Excl: Chelsea have finally reached full agreement to sign Nicolas Jackson, here we go! 🚨🔵🇸🇳 #CFC Understand Villarreal accepted Chelsea to pay just bit more than €35m release clause but better payment terms using installments. Medical being scheduled, personal terms agreed. pic.twitter.com/5fXQvWXIEf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2023

June 23 – Kai Havertz set to complete Arsenal move

It appears that Kai Havertz will be announced as an Arsenal player early next week. Multiple reports, including the Guardian and Fabrizio Romano, say that Havertz’s move from Chelsea to Arsenal will become official. Havertz, 24, will reportedly cost Arsenal up to $81 million and his ability to link up and slot in anywhere across the final third is exactly why Mikel Arteta has made him a priority signing this summer. Havertz would not have been a great fit for the way Mauricio Pochettino wants Chelsea to play and moving on now is a very smart move by him. (JPW)

June 23 – Mateo Kovacic undergoing Manchester City medical

Per the Guardian, Mateo Kovacic is having his medical at Manchester City ahead of a $38 million switch from Chelsea. The Croatian midfielder is seen as the replacement for Ilkay Gundogan and this is a move which suits everyone. Chelsea have lost a brilliant player but the time was right for Kovacic to move on and he will slot in perfectly at Manchester City. His ability on the ball, runs off it and high-energy pressing is exactly what Pep Guardiola wants from his central midfielders. He has a lot to live up to in order to replace Gundogan but Kovacic, 29, can do it. (JPW)

June 23 – Mason Mount to Manchester United at pivotal stage

A report from our partners in the UK at Sky Sports says that Manchester United are ‘willing to walk away’ if their third bid for Mason Mount is rejected by Chelsea. Per the report, United will offer $70 million for Mount and have already agreed personal terms with the player. The report also claims that Chelsea want $80 million for Mount but United aren’t wiling to pay that for the England international who has just one year left on his current contract. Mount is a very good player but $70 million with just one year left on his deal seems like a very good offer for Chelsea. With the Blues offloading so many players this summer, many of them at a huge loss, Mount is one of their outgoing players they can get a big transfer fee for. That is probably why they are digging their heels in but it seems like Manchester United are running out of patience. (JPW)

June 21 – Arsenal agree $83-million fee with Chelsea for Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz is on the verge of moving from west London to north London, and returning to the UEFA Champions League in the process, after Arsenal and Chelsea reportedly agreed on an $83-million transfer fee for the 24-year-old German international. Mikel Arteta reportedly made signing Havertz a top priority to begin the summer transfer window as he adds greater depth and versatility to a squad which ran a strong Premier League title race but faltered down the stretch last season. Havertz’s positional flexibility and defensive work rate will make him a valuable piece of Arteta’s puzzle, aside from his goals and assists output. (AE)

June 21 – Man City agree $38-million transfer fee with Chelsea for Mateo Kovacic

The Chelsea exodus continues, as the Blues look to offload yet another large contract owed to a veteran figure of the squad. According to transfer news reports out of the UK, three-time defending Premier League champions Manchester City have agreed a $38-million fee to sign midfielder Mateo Kovacic. The 29-year-old Croatian international has just one year remaining on his current contract, with new manager Mauricio Pochettino set to embark upon his first season in charge and a bloated squad which must be trimmed for financial and registration purposes. (AE)

June 20 – Arsenal make another bid for Kai Havertz

It appears that Arsenal really, really want Kai Havertz from Chelsea. Per a report from the Daily Mail, Arsenal have made a verbal offer of $76.4 million for Havertz after Chelsea rejected their initial offer for the German forward. It is clear that Chelsea must balance the books this summer and they are going to move on more than 15 players as Todd Boehly and Co. totally rebuild the squad once again. Chelsea should snap off Arsenal’s hand for this huge fee for Havertz. Why? Havertz just won’t fit Mauricio Pochettino’s system and overall he has struggled with the tempo of the Premier League (yes, I know, he scored the winner in the Champions League final…) since his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2020. However, his versatility and the way he glides between the attacking lines means he is perfect for Arsenal’s system and Mikel Arteta is being very savvy in trying to make the most of Chelsea’s need to balance the books. In the right system and alongside the right players, Havertz could be lethal and he is much more than a goalscorer. (JPW)

June 20 – Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea finally confirmed

This deal has been done for a very, very long time and Chelsea have finally confirmed that Christopher Nkunku has signed for them. Nkunku, 25, has signed a six-year contract as Todd Boehly and Co. continue to offer extremely lengthy deals to most of their new signings. Nkunku will be a key forward in Mauricio Pochettino’s rebuild and the French international will be perfect in pressing high and making the most of mistakes in the defensive third. He will play the Heung-min Son role from Pochettino’s time at Spurs.

“I am incredibly happy to be joining Chelsea. A big effort was made to bring me to the club and I am looking forward to meeting my new coach and teammates and showing the Chelsea supporters what I can do on the pitch,” Nkunku said. “Having played in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, I now want to play in the Premier League, one of the strongest leagues in the world. I am very excited for this challenge and will be proud to wear the Chelsea shirt.” (JPW)

It's confirmed. 😁 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 20, 2023

June 19 – Manchester United to bid again for Mason Mount; Kante, Ziyech, Koulibaly, Mendy heading to Saudi Arabia

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United are going back in with a bid for Mason Mount. The Chelsea and England midfielder has not agreed a new deal at Stamford Bridge and is almost certain to leave the west London club this summer. Per the report, United will go back in with an improved offer of $64 million for Mount. The 24-year-old saw his career stall last season and multiple Premier League clubs have been linked with a move for the versatile, high-energy midfielder. Would Mount fit in well at United? He would, but is he going to start in place of Bruno Fernandes? Nope. Unless Erik ten Hag sees him as playing in a slightly deeper central midfield role to split time with Christian Eriksen, then this move doesn’t really make sense for Mount. Does it make more sense than staying at Chelsea? Probably. It seems like Mount is running out of options but the fact United are going back in with an improved bid means they rate him and Erik ten Hag has hit on basically all of his signings since he took over at Old Trafford.

With plenty of other players departing Chelsea this summer, it appears Saudi Arabia will be their country of choice. Hakim Ziyech and N’Golo Kante are heading to Saudi Arabia, according to Fabrizio Romano, while Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy also have interest from the big-spending league. As for Ziyech, the Morocco star is set to move to Al Nassr, while Kante is moving to Al Ittihad and Koulibaly is closing in on a move to Al Hilal and Mendy to Al Ahli. With Kante’s contract up at Chelsea, this move was expected, while both Ziyech and Koulibaly have struggled since arriving at Stamford Bridge and Mendy has fallen behind Kepa Arrizabalaga in the pecking order over the last 12 months. (JPW)

Al Nassr and Hakim Ziyech are now on the verge of reaching an agreement over personal terms. Final details of contract are being sealed. 🚨🟡🔵🇸🇦 #CFC Chelsea will receive a fee also for Ziyech as for Kalidou Koulibaly who’s close to joining Al Hilal. To be completed next week. pic.twitter.com/7IS15EAspw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2023

N’Golo Kanté to Al Ittihad 🟡⚫️🇸🇦🇫🇷 ◉ Four year contract signed. ◉ €100m total salary paid in four years. ◉ Image rights/commercial deals extra; ◉ Negotiations started on June 6 and deal now finally set to be announced. End of an era for Chelsea legend. 🔵✨ pic.twitter.com/kS8taYnuO1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2023

Growing confidence tonight at Chelsea for Kalidou Koulibaly to accept Al Hilal contract proposal valid until 2026. It’s about key details now. 🔵🇸🇦 #CFC Both Koulibaly to Al Hilal and Ziyech to Al Nassr deals are advancing well and fast. pic.twitter.com/E5votwevlm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2023

June 19 – Moises Caicedo a priority for Chelsea

A report from the Daily Mail says that Moises Caicedo is a priority for Chelsea and the Blues will ‘step up talks’ to sign the midfielder from Brighton. It says that Chelsea had a $76.8 million bid turned down for Caicedo, 21, but they will go back in and up their bid. Brighton reportedly want over $100 million for Caicedo as the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United have also been linked with the Ecuadorian star who took the Premier League by storm last season. With the likes of Mason Mount, N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic also said to be leaving Chelsea this summer, bolstering midfield is a priority for Mauricio Pochettino. And Caicedo fits the bill perfectly. His ability to win the ball back and get attacks going is perfect for the way Poch wants to play and it seems highly-likely this deal will get done over the summer. Imagine Caicedo winning the ball back to get it to Enzo Fernandez? That is a great combination. (JPW)

June 17 – Nicolas Jackson agrees terms with Chelsea

A report from The Athletic says that Chelsea have agreed terms with Nicolas Jackson and will trigger his release clause of $38 million with Villarreal. The young forward was linked with a move to the Premier League for most of the last window but remained in Spain and he now looks like being an option for Mauricio Pochettino next season and beyond. Poch loves working with talented young players and Jackson, 21, is one of the top young talents in Spanish football. He can play in various attacking areas and dazzled late in the season for Villarreal as he scored nine goals in his final eight games of the La Liga campaign and was named La Liga’s player of the month for May.

Fabrizio Romano has also reported that Jackson will receive a long-term deal to sign with Chelsea and that other Premier League clubs are trying to sign him. Jackson could play more if he heads elsewhere but the opportunity to play for Chelsea and work with Pochettino is surely too good to turn down. (JPW)

🚨🔵 Chelsea have decided to activate the release clause for Nicolas Jackson! Chelsea are set to pay €35m, discussing installments. 3 more clubs open to pay the clause; so Chelsea will be fast as player wants PL move. Contract will be long, more than 5 year. Here we go soon. pic.twitter.com/iCcELeW0TE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2023

June 17 – Chelsea turn down Arsenal offer for Kai Havertz; Bayern Munich interested

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea have turned down Arsenal’s latest offer for Kai Havertz but talks are ongoing. Per the report, Chelsea want $90 million for Havertz but it is believed they will lower their price as they want to raise funds and move players on this summer. Havertz is said to be keen on the move and in the right system, he could flourish. It has never quite clicked for him at Chelsea and you feel like he could ghost between the lines very well at Arsenal and would be a great option to play in tandem with Gabriel Jesus or to rotate with him. The German forward wasn’t expected to be a name heavily involved in the transfer window this summer but it according to our partners at Sky Sports in Germany, Bayern Munich are now interested in Havertz too. (JPW)

June 14 – Man United’s opening bid for Mason Mount rejected by Chelsea

Manchester United have long been linked with a move for Mason Mount this summer, as the 24-year-old midfielder’s contract winds down to just one year remaining. Finally, an opening bid has been made to Chelsea, who rejected the Red Devils’ $50-million offer, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano. Man United are expected to return with another bid, with Mount reportedly keen on a move to Old Trafford rather than to Liverpool, who were also reportedly interested. (AE)

Manchester United have submitted an opening bid for Mason Mount today, as they guaranteed to the player days ago. Bid worth £40m. 🚨🔴 #MUFC Chelsea have rejected the proposal, as per @Matt_Law_DT. No plan to accept £40m fee for Mount. Man United, planning to bid again. pic.twitter.com/UWOJndDQlf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2023

June 14 – Arsenal make opening offer to Chelsea for Kai Havertz

With their return to the UEFA Champions League on the horizon, Arsenal are targeting not only greater quality this summer, but also greater depth. Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli led the attack magnificently last season, but the Gunners clearly feel that further investment is required to compete on the two biggest stages of European football.

According to a report from NBC Sports’ Premier League insider David Ornstein, Arsenal have been in contact with Chelsea as they pursue a deal for forward Kai Havertz. After spending in excess of $600 million between the summer and January transfer windows last season, Chelsea find themselves in the unenviable position of having a massively bloated squad, meaning they will likely be forced to sell a number of expensive signings at heavily discounted prices with little to no negotiating leverage. Bayern Munich, who are now coached by former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, are also reportedly interested in Havertz, who has two years left on his Chelsea contract. (AE)

June 13 – Chelsea looks to Brighton goalkeeper Sanchez

Robert Sanchez lost his starting gig at Brighton this season as Roberto De Zerbi changed courses and opted for Jason Steele.

And now Sanchez could be leaving a European competitor for a team that’s usually in the Champions League but will miss out this season.

Metro says that Chelsea is looking to Sanchez, 24, who came up through the Seagulls academy and made his way all the way to two caps for the Spanish national team.

Chelsea’s been strongly linked with Andre Onana of Inter Milan but Sanchez would give them a proven Premier League backstop to compete with or outright replace Kepa Arrizabalaga and/or Edouard Mendy. (NM)

June 12 – Chelsea keen on Onana amid swap deal link

According to a report from The Sun, Andre Onana is a top target for Chelsea this summer. The Cameroonian goalkeeper impressed for Inter Milan as they were runners up in the UEFA Champions League and per the report, Romelu Lukaku and Kalidou Koulibaly could be offered to Inter in exchange for 27-year-old Onana. The report claims that new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is a big fan of Onana, who Inter value at over $70 million. With both Kepa and Edouard Mendy seeming to not be Pochettino’s first-choice goalkeepers, this will be a very intriguing storyline to follow. (JPW)

June 6 – Blues linked with Lavia, Caicedo

Former Manchester City starlet Romeo Lavia made big waves during Southampton’s brutal relegation season, triggering some to say that City would activate a buyback clause in his contract, but Chelsea’s looking at the teenager.

The Express even reports that Eden Hazard encouraged Belgium teammate Lavia to consider Chelsea, who reportedly was rebuffed in its pursuit of the player last season.

It’s less surprising to see Chelsea linked, again, with Moises Caicedo. Brighton looks set to cash in on Alexis Mac Allister and may tear the midfield bandage off completely by selling one of the other standout names from their incredible season.

In fact, The London Evening Standard says that Chelsea is stepping up its Caicedo pursuit with interest having “cooled” in PSG target Manuel Ugarte of Sporting Lisbon. (NM)

June 6 – Christian Pulisic views Chelsea return but ‘a lot of things can happen’

Christian Pulisic spoke to reporters in California this week as the USMNT readies for CONCACAF Nations League contests and the Gold Cup with his club future up in the air.

Chelsea has a new boss in Mauricio Pochettino and he hasn’t been playing much for previous bosses Frank Lampard, Graham Potter, and even Thomas Tuchel. He’s been mentioned as a target for Juventus and AC Milan.

“Obviously, it’s been an interesting journey at club level for me. I thought it was a great couple years and the last couple years just haven’t gone at all how I’ve planned them to be,” Pulisic said. “And right now my focus is obviously here with the national team. I’m just excited to get back playing and just enjoy myself and do what I love to do out on the field. And from there, this summer, we’re obviously going to have to see what happens. It’s obviously very early. As of right now I’m a Chelsea player and I plan to go back. But a lot of things can happen. A lot of things can change.” (NM)

June 5 – Chelsea announce Paez purchase

Updating our May 19 post, Chelsea has confirmed its purchase of Kendry Paez for 2025.

The 16-year-old, according to Chelsea, “has already built a reputation in South America as one of the brightest and most creative young talents around, thanks to his combination of skilful dribbling along with the vision and technique to open up defences with his passing.” (NM)

June 4 – Manuel Ugarte to Chelsea latest

Updating our last note, Fabrizio Romano says that Chelsea is cautiously optimistic that it will land Ugarte and that there are ‘key hours ahead’ as the Blues look to hold off Paris Saint-Germain to get the Sporting midfielder’s signature for around $65 million.

“Chelsea consider deal now at ‘advanced stage’ for €60m fee — but not done or sealed yet, being still careful with PSG around until documents are signed,” Romano tweeted, later saying that David Datro Fofana is not going the other way in any capacity. (NM)

May 30 – Chelsea all-in on Ugarte

Chelsea are in talks to sign Manuel Ugarte, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Uruguayan and Sporting Lisbon holding midfielder is admired by new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino. Romano says PSG are in the race for Ugarte too. Ugarte, 22, is exactly the kind of player Pochettino loves as he will dig in, win the ball and get it to others to create. Alongside Enzo Fernandez, Ugarte will add extra defensive stability to Chelsea’s midfield and improve the balance of their squad. Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports says that Ugarte has a $65 million release clause in his contract.

Negotiations continue for Manuel Ugarte deal. David Datro Fofana is currently not part of the discussions between Chelsea and Sporting, but Chelsea are now insisting to find a solution. Poch wants Ugarte. 🔵🇺🇾 #CFC PSG also pushing, they're still in the race. pic.twitter.com/ddjl7KyFm8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2023

May 19 – Blues make $20M+ buy for waaaay in the future

Chelsea is splashing out more than $20 million for Ecuadorian wonderkid Kendry Paez.

The 16-year-old Independiente del Valle starlet will move to Chelsea in 2025 when he turns 18 years old, his club confirmed.

Director Santiago Morales said, “We received offers from Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United, Chelsea were the team that showed the most interest.”

Paez is well-established in the Ecuador youth set up and has played six times for the senior team at Independiente.

He’ll have plenty of time to mature en route to the summer of 2025 move to Stamford Bridge. (NM)

May 9 – Neymar wants to leave PSG; Chelsea ‘big fans’ of Brazilian star

A report from ESPN says that Neymar is willing to leave PSG this summer despite having four years left on his lucrative contract with Les Parisiens. Per the report, PSG would be happy to move on Neymar ‘if the right offer materializes’ and it has seemed that way for a while. Neymar, 31, has struggled with injuries and the report states that the Brazilian superstar is now open to moving on from PSG.

This news comes after 50 PSG Ultras turned up at Neymar’s house last week demanding that he leaves the club and the report also states that Neymar does not feel welcome in Paris anymore and would prefer a move to the Premier League. Where could he go in England? Chelsea is the obvious answer as this report states that Todd Boehly is a ‘big fan’ and has met with PSG about potentially signing Neymar in recent months.

Clearly Chelsea have the cash to splash and Boehly would see a marquee signing like Neymar as the perfect talisman to lead the Blues into a new era. Manchester United have been linked with Neymar in the past, while Newcastle United could probably afford him but it seems like Chelsea is the most likely option.

As for the player, there’s no doubting Neymar’s ability but his injury record in recent seasons will be a concern and so too will the transfer fee PSG will likely demand for one of the top players on the planet who has four years left on his current contract. Neymar is reportedly paid almost $44 million per year by PSG so it will be intriguing to see if those wages are matched by Chelsea, or another Premier League club.

April 9 – Chelsea to duel with Liverpool for Brighton’s World Cup winner

Spanish site Revelo claiming that Chelsea is ready to duel with Liverpool to land Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.

Mac Allister’s shown his Premier League mettle, though the World Cup winner won’t be an inexpensive purchase and might he want to stick around Brighton if the Seagulls and Liverpool are in the same European competition or, perhaps, if Brighton’s in the superior competition.

Mac Allister could be lured without competition given Chelsea already has his World Cup-winning midfield mate Enzo Fernandez. The corresponding wage bump could be enough to convince the Argentine to focus on a domestic run in England. (NM)

March 20 – More GK smoke as Blues linked with Onana

It sure sounds like someone different will join the Chelsea goalkeeper competition next season.

After the below reports that Chelsea was eyeballing Leeds’ youngster Illan Meslier, there’s more talk that the Blues wants fresh blood between the posts.

Andre Onana, 26, has been a shining star at Inter Milan and would be of interest to a great deal of teams should he hit the transfer market. Fichajes says Chelsea loves the idea of Onana in London.

And will Chelsea’s possible (probable?) failure to make the UEFA Champions League stop prospects from seeing Stamford Bridge as a 2023-24 possibility? (NM)

March 19 – Goalkeeper moves to see Mendy out, Meslier in?

Kepa Arrizabalaga has taken the proverbial No. 1 shirt from Edouard Mendy, and could that mean an exit for the Senegalese goalkeeper as multiple reports say Chelsea’s informed Mendy he can find a new home this summer.

The 31-year-old Mendy, of course, won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021 but they’re apparently happy to let him move on in the summer despite a contract settled through the 2024-25 season.

That much time left on a deal — and status as Senegal’s No. 1 goalkeeper — should net Chelsea some money and the Blues may be ready to spend it right back on Leeds United keeper Illan Meslier.

Meslier is just 23 years old and made a huge impression on the Premier League last season with Leeds, though this season has seen ups-and-down for the club, Kepa leads the league in save percentage but Meslier is well off that pace. And only Leicester’s Danny Ward and Southampton’s (also young) Gavin Bazunu rate worse in goals prevented according to FotMob.

Football Insider says $35 million is Leeds’ asking price for Meslier. (NM)

March 15 – Alexis Mac Allister linked with Brighton exit

World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister is “ready” to leave Brighton and Hove Albion this summer, and a host of Premier League big boys want to secure his services.

Mac Allister, 24, has been absolutely massive at Brighton and his work as a feature player in Argentina’s World Cup win only served to elevate his standing.

Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle, and Spurs are linked with the most interest and each carries a reasonable link to Mac Allister but would any make more sense than a reunion with 22-year-old international teammate Enzo Fernandez?

At some point Chelsea is going to have to rein in the spending but the midfield still holds plenty of potential transfer energy with Mateo Kovacic linked with Man City, N’Golo Kante injured and not getting any younger, and Mason Mount still yet to agree a new deal.

Mac Allister is a hungry, complete, and forward-thinking midfielder who doesn’t shy away from a tackle. He’s a huge part of why the Seagulls have been able to navigate so many sales and does seem likely, along with Moises Caicedo, to be the next to leave the Amex Stadium… especially if the Brighton can’t get European football. (NM

March 12 – Teenager Dujuan Richards set for Chelsea move

This is an intriguing report as Jamaican youngster Dujuan Richards seems to be heading to Chelsea. The Blues are very good at signing up young talent and it appears they have beaten Newcastle to this one. Remember this name for the future in CONCACAF.

Official. Chelsea sign Jamaican talent Dujuan ‘Whisper’ Richards — born in 2005, wonderkid joining from Phoenix All Stars 🔵🇯🇲 #CFC Newcastle were close to signing him but Chelsea have now completed the deal, director Joe Shields was crucial in the negotiations. pic.twitter.com/YW3Ron6raT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 11, 2023

(JPW)

Chelsea completed transfers – January 2023 window

Ins

Benoit Badiashile – Monaco ($39 million)

David Datro Fofana – Molde ($13 million)

Andrey Santos – Vasco da Gama ($22 million)

Mykhailo Mudryk – Shakhtar Donetsk ($108 million)

Noni Madueke – PSV Eindhoven ($38 million)

Malo Gusto – Lyon ($32.6 million)

Enzo Fernandez – Benfica ($129 miillion release clause)

Gaga Slonina – Chicago Fire (end of loan)

Joao Felix – Atletico Madrid (loan)

Out

Jorginho – Arsenal ($14.8 million)

Bashir Humphreys (Paderborn) Loan

Malo Gusto (Lyon) Loan

Chelsea archived transfer news

February 6 – LAFC, Chelsea discussing Aubameyang deal

Chelsea’s left Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang off its UEFA Champions League squad, and the Gabonese striker is considering Major League Soccer as an available outlet for his services.

Spanish site Revelo claims that LAFC and Chelsea are discussing a deal for the ex-Arsenal star, who had been linked with Barcelona prior to the end of the January transfer window.

LAFC already has a Gabonese Designated Player in 28-year-old Denis Bouanga as well as ex-Arsenal prospect Carlos Vela. With Gareth Bale gone, another North London derby-experienced forward may be headed for MLS. (NM)

January 31 – Chelsea seals Enzo Fernandez deal

It’s finally happened! Chelsea believed they’ve come close to finishing their squad revolution by triggering the massive, British record release clause on Enzo Fernandez. (NM)

January 31 – Arsenal confirm Jorginho signing

Jorginho has joined Arsenal on an 18-month contract, for a reported fee of $14.8 million. The 31-year-old Italian, who started 15 of 20 Premier League games for Chelsea this season, should be an incredibly useful (and experienced) figure for Mikel Arteta, as the Gunners try to lift the PL trophy for the first time since 2004.

Welcome to The Arsenal, Jorginho 👊 pic.twitter.com/jHXqAUBKKQ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 31, 2023

January 31 – Gallagher, Ziyech, Jorginho set for Deadline Day moves?

While Chelsea’s move for Enzo Fernandez will be the most-watched story of Deadline Day, the Blues could send three players away.

Hakim Ziyech is in talks with Paris Saint-Germain, Jorginho is reportedly moving to London rivals Arsenal, and Conor Gallagher could make a second loan move to Crystal Palace in as many years. (NM)

January 30 – Chelsea make $130-million offer for Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea will make (at least) one final run at signing Enzo Fernandez this month, with reports claiming a new bid of $130 million has been made to Benfica. The 22-year-old midfielder was a star for 2022 World Cup winners Argentina, but has only been playing his club ball in Europe for six months after joining from River Plate last summer. (AE)

January 28 – Malo Gusto arrives

Chelsea have signed French right back Malo Gusto from Lyon and have loaned him back to the Ligue 1 side for the rest of this season. Chelsea have agreed to pay $32.6 million (plus add ons) for Gusto as the 19-year-old right defender is touted as one of the best young full backs in Europe. Malo Gusto will add extra competition for Reece James down Chelsea’s right side and is a very similar player as he loves to get forward. He becomes their sixth signing of the January window as the expensive rebuild continues. (JPW)

‘I’m a fast player, a crosser and box-to-box.’ Getting to know Malo Gusto! 💬 pic.twitter.com/YE1p0LPahH — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 29, 2023

January 26 – Amadou Onana now an option, but does he want to join?

It has been reported by The Times that Chelsea have stepped up interest in Everton’s Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana. The 21-year-old has been one of the only bright spots in Everton’s dreadful campaign and the Belgian international is seen as a player Chelsea can sign this month to bolster their midfield and is easier (and much cheaper) to acquire than Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo. Onana arrived at Goodison from Lille last summer for a deal worth up to $40 million. It is believed Chelsea have offered $62 million initially for Onana, who can drive forward from midfield, is tidy on the ball and just always seems to make things happen. One problem: does Onana want to sign for Chelsea? A report from Belgian outlet Nieuwsblad states that Onana has rejected a move to Chelsea and wants to stay at Everton and keep them in the Premier League. There same report also says that a move to Arsenal could be a more realistic option for Onana. Are Arsenal and Chelsea settle to battle it out for yet another player? Keep a close eye on Onana late in this window. (JPW)

January 24 – AC Milan in talks about Christian Pulisic?

Is this the end for the USMNT star at Chelsea? According to a report in Marca, the agents of Christian Pulisic have said that AC Milan have opened talks with Chelsea about signing the winger. Pulisic, 24, is out injured for at least another month and after Chelsea signed Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix and Noni Madueke so far in January, they have loaded up on new attacking midfielders and wingers. Pulisic’s time at Stamford Bridge appears to be up as he has just 18 months left on his current contract. This move to Milan seems like it would be a very good one for Pulisic. They are the reigning Italian champs, have the likes of Olivier Giroud, Sergino Dest and Fikayo Tomori in their squad who know Pulisic well, and he will get regular minutes in a team which competes in the UEFA Champions League. On top of that, Serie A will suit his playing style better than the Premier League. (JPW)

January 23 – Chelsea to conduct dual raid on Everton?

There’s going to be change around Everton, and Chelsea may be taking advantage of it.

The Blues are said to be moving for Amadou Onana and Anthony Gordon, with the former coming on an immediate permanent move and the latter signing for Chelsea before a loan back to Everton for the rest of the season.

This is all according to Metro. At some point Chelsea won’t be able to spend more money but Everton needs it and seemingly Gordon’s figure has dropped a little given his drop down the Toffees’ pecking order.

It all seems wild, but this is Chelsea in 2022-23. (NM)

January 23 – Enzo Fernandez back on? Moises Caicedo still an option too

A report from the Guardian says that Chelsea are going back in for Enzo Fernandez. Are failing to sign the Young Player of the 2022 World Cup earlier in January, the report says Chelsea are due to restart talks this week with Benfica about signing the Argentine star. The central midfielder is exactly what Graham Potter needs and his aggression, skill and drive from central areas was a huge reason for Argentina’s success at the World Cup. Fernandez was very keen on joining Chelsea but after talks stalled with Benfica he has refocused and has been playing well for the Portuguese giants. Still, Fernandez has made it clear he wants the move and Chelsea may try to pay less than his $131 million release clause.

Another report from Football.London says that Chelsea still want to sign Brighton’s 21-year-old midfielder Moises Caicedo. They say Chelsea have had a $68 million bid rejected by Brighton but the Blues are willing to go back in and will up their offer for their Ecuador star. Roberto De Zerbi has admitted it will be tough for Brighton to keep Caicedo but he would prefer if he left in the summer rather than January. Let’s see what offer Chelsea make next. (JPW)

January 20 – Madueke to Chelsea complete

When will Chelsea stop signing players!? English winger Noni Madueke has joined from PSV as the Blues continue to load up on young attackers. What does that mean for Pulisic and Chelsea’s other forwards?

Noni Madueke is a Blue! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/xHihCeU7oF — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 20, 2023

January 16 – Noni Madueke pursuit could see Aubameyang, Sterling out

There are youth movements and then there are youth movements.

Chelsea could be set to live life without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling as reports circulate that Barcelona would like to take “Auba” back to Spain and that the Blues are open to offers for Sterling this winter.

The Sterling sale would be stunning as new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is showing little patience when it comes to making things fit for new boss Graham Potter. Who could afford Sterling? Very few, and Sterling would not be able to help several clubs’ Champions League pushes.

Coming in would be PSV Eindhoven star Noni Madueke. The London-born winger came through the academies of Crystal Palace and Tottenham before moving to PSV at age 16.

Madueke, 20, has 20 goals and 14 assists in 80 senior appearances for PSV and is said to carry a $40 million price tag. A right winger and attacking midfielder, Madueke has. a tantalizing profile highlighted by dribbling, ball progression, and comfort in the attacking penalty area. He’s not afraid of a tackle, relatively speaking, either. (NM)

January 15 – Mudryk signs in $108 million deal on eight-and-a-half year deal

Mykhailo Mudryk has signed for Chelsea, as the Blues reportedly offered him double what Arsenal were prepared to pay him in wages. Mudryk, 22, has signed an eight-and-a-half year deal and the Ukrainian winger will be a big part of their future as they continue to expensively revamp their squad. (JPW)

🚨 Chelsea complete the signing of Mudryk on an eight-and-a-half year deal. Is this a game-changer for #CFC? https://t.co/YZ3OGFnYdG — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 15, 2023

January 14 – Chelsea could snap up Mudryk from under the noses of Arsenal

This is absolutely bonkers. There have been reports over the last week or so that Chelsea could make a move for Mudryk but this latest update from Fabrizio Romano seems to be a lot more concrete and Chelsea are trying to get one over their London rivals. Arsenal have been haggling over the transfer fee for many days with Shakhtar and it seems like Chelsea are ready to pay the Ukrainian side whatever they want for the talented winger. This would be a huge blow for Arsenal but I guess every player has his price, right? (JPW)

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea board now in Poland trying to reach verbal agreement with Shakhtar for Mudryk and hijack the deal! Official bid ready close to €100m. 🔵 #CFC Arsenal always been leading the race, in talks with Shakhtar after 3d official bid. Mudryk position, now crucial. pic.twitter.com/CwWWerfoQ8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 14, 2023

January 10 – Thuram, Madueke the latest attacking talents linked with Chelsea

It appears spending big money is not going out of fashion anytime soon at Chelsea. As they close in on a loan move for Joao Felix (see below), they are also reportedly interested in signing French international striker Marcus Thuram from Borussia Monchengladbach. According to The Times, Chelsea want to sign Thuram, 25, and his contract runs out in the summer. The forward was part of France’s 2022 World Cup squad and has the ability to lead the line but can also make runs in-behind to create space for others. With Christopher Nkunku expected to arrive this summer, plus Felix coming in and others linked, it looks like Chelsea want to overhaul their entire attacking unit. Thuram has scored 13 goals in 17 appearances in all competitions for ‘Gladbach this season and Chelsea desperately need someone to come in and add a clinical edge to their play.

According to the same report, Chelsea are also interested in signing Noni Madueke, 20, from PSV Eindhoven. The England U21 winger has been linked with so many Premier League clubs in the past. His talent is undoubted but do Chelsea really need more wide attacking players right now? They have Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Raheem Sterling and are about to add Joao Felix to that mix. It seems like they could probably strengthen in other areas and it also seems like their recruitment plan hasn’t really been properly figured out with so many new figures joining their technical staff in recent months. (JPW)

January 9 – Joao Felix heading to the Bridge

This one came out of nowhere, right? Joao Felix is heading to Chelsea on loan from Atletico Madrid according to David Ornstein from The Athletic. Felix has stalled at Atleti and per the report, the Portugal international likes the project at Chelsea and has chosen to join them ahead of Manchester United and Arsenal. Given Chelsea’s current struggles under Graham Potter, particularly in the final third and creating and finishing off chances, Felix will be a great addition. In the right system he can be an excellent addition and he is able to play up top or across the attacking midfield roles. (JPW)

🚨 Chelsea reach verbal agreement to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid. Fee ~€11m (below initial #Atleti ask). Man Utd + Arsenal keen so 23yo had choice & #CFC project appealed. More reinforcements to follow this month @TheAthleticFC #MUFC #AFC https://t.co/igZlGZuf8h — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 9, 2023

January 7 – Chelsea confirms Saturday’s second signing, Andrey Santos

Another up-and-coming youngster, Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos, has signed for Chelsea. The 18-year-old joins from Vasco da Gama, for a fee believed to be roughly $22 million. For Vasco, Santos operated primarily as a defensive midfielder,

A Blue Brazilian: Andrey Santos signs! 🇧🇷 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 7, 2023

January 7 – Chelsea confirms David Datro Fofana signing

Chelsea announced on Saturday that 20-year-old Ivorian international David Datro Fofana has signed a six-year contract with the Premier League club. Chelsea will reportedly pay Norwegian side Mold just over $13 million for the striker, who has 15 goals and five assists in 24 appearances this season. (AE)

Chelsea Football Club has finalised the transfer of David Datro Fofana from Molde! 🤝 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 7, 2023

January 5 – Chelsea confirms Benoit Badiashile

France defender Benoit Badiashile, 21, is now a Chelsea man after signing a 7.5 year contract with the club following a reported $40 million deal that brings the defender from Monaco to the Premier League.

Here’s Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly and co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali, via ChelseaFC.com:

‘We’re delighted to welcome Benoit to Chelsea. He’s an excellent young player who has quickly established a strong reputation for himself and has a huge amount of experience for his young age. We are sure he will form an important part of our team in the years ahead.’ (NM)

January 3 – Enzo Fernandez talks continue, as Argentina star returns to training at Benfica

Photos have shown Enzo Fernandez returning to training with Benfica but the 21-year-old has reportedly told the club he wants to sign for Chelsea. Following a superb World Cup where he was named young player of the tournament as La Albiceleste won the trophy, Enzo Fernandez is in demand but Chelsea appear to be leading the race. His release clause is well over $120 million and if Chelsea are going to pay that, they will be getting a fine central midfielder who could help knit together their sluggish attack. That said, Chelsea will also be paying a World Cup premium. Do they care about that? Probably not. (JPW)

Chelsea and Benfica will hold new direct talks today for Enzo Fernandez. The deal is advanced as reported last week, but Rui Costa's final approval is still pending – as key step to get it done. 🚨🔵 #CFC Enzo has agreed terms with Chelsea last Wednesday. He wants the move. pic.twitter.com/zIXn5NQgmM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 3, 2023

January 3 – Chelsea ready to pounce to seal Mudryk deal

Another day, another update on Mykhaylo Mudryk but this does not involved Arsenal. Per a report from Jack Rosser of The Sun, Chelsea are ready to snap up the extremely talented Ukraine international as Arsenal have yet to agree a transfer fee with Shakhtar Donetsk. Mudryk, 21, is Arsenal’s main target in the January window and given their recent recruitment success, it seems likely he will be another key part of Mikel Arteta’s jigsaw. However, Chelsea certainly need some fresh attacking talent and Shakhtar’s sporting director Darijo Srna is set to hold talks with the Blues this week. This all feels very Willian and Luis Diaz esque. (JPW)

Exclusive: Chelsea are in talks with Shakhtar Donetsk over a deal for Mykhaylo Mudryk and could hijack Arsenal's move. Darijo Srna expected in London to meet with the Blues this week. More on @TheSunFootball shortly. #CFC #AFC — Jack Rosser (@JackRosser_) January 3, 2023

January 1 – Pumping the breaks on Enzo Fernandes reports

According to David Ornstein Chelsea ‘love’ Enzo Fernandez and Jude Bellingham but ‘not at all costs’ to sign the former. He adds they are going to be disciplined and only pay what they feel is right for Fernandez and they will sign at least one midfield either in January or this summer. (JPW)

Midfield is a key area Chelsea are looking to improve. But reports that Chelsea are on the verge of signing Enzo Fernandez are "not quite accurate" according to @David_Ornstein. 📺: @peacock #MyPLMorning | #CFC pic.twitter.com/bltOSfrMRY — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 1, 2023

January 1 – Benoit Badiashile deal to be confirmed

French center back Benoit Badiashile is set to join Chelsea from Monaco, David Ornstein reports. The 21-year-old defender will cost $45 million and he will have a medical in the coming days, as the report says he will sign a seven-year contract. Badiashile will help boost their center back options and long-term he will be expected to line up alongside Wesley Fofana. These new Chelsea owners aren’t messing around, are they? (JPW)

December 31 – Enzo Fernandez agrees terms with Chelsea (report)

Following up on reports that Chelsea and Benfica have been in direct talks regarding Enzo Fernandez, the 21-year-old may be taking the next steps toward trading a red shirt for a blue one.

Metro is one of several outlets reporting that the London club has agreed terms with World Cup-winner Fernandez, leaving the transfer fee as the weighty, possible nine-figure obstacle.

If it’s just going to come down to money, Chelsea’s shown that it won’t be an obstacle under Todd Boehly. As good as done? (NM)

December 30 – Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham lined up? N’Golo Kante to sign new deal?

Per David Ornstein, Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham remain options for Chelsea in central midfield, as they continue to chase Enzo Fernandez too. The report states that Kante, 31, may well sign a new contract at Chelsea as it was feared he would leave as a free agent when his current deal expires in the summer of 2023. Keeping Kante around, and fit, will be key, but the report also suggests that Chelsea know signing a central midfielder is going to cost them a lot. But they’re keen to crack on and do it anyway. Rice is a former Chelsea academy star and has long been linked with a move back to Stamford Bridge, while Bellingham is obviously a superstar in the making and Premier League and European giants are lining up to sign him this summer. Chelsea will be in the mix and even though they have Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and Kante in central midfield, they are trying to lock down at least one world-class midfielder who will be the heartbeat of their team for the next five to six years. (JPW)

🚨 Chelsea making positive progress in talks over new deal for N’Golo Kante. Not done but now likely 31yo extends, amid rival interest. #CFC also expected to sign at least 1 midfielder in Jan/summer; Fernandez & Bellingham high among options @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/ll6bciQ2Kj — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) December 29, 2022

December 30 – Chelsea are in ‘direct talks’ with Benfica over Fernandez

The chatter around Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea continues as Fabrizio Romano says that the Blues are talking with Benfica about the transfer fee needed to sign the 21-year-old Argentine star. Fernandez rose to stardom at the World Cup as he was named young player of the tournament en-route to winning the trophy with Argentina. His class on the ball, driving runs from midfield and ability as a true box-to-box player means all of Europe’s top clubs are lining up to sign him. Can Chelsea strike a deal and get in ahead of everyone else? (JPW)

Chelsea are now in direct talks with Benfica for Enzo Fernández. Chelsea want to offer huge fee instead of paying release clause in one solution 🚨🔵 #CFC Benfica always asked full €120m clause.

Understand Enzo already said yes to Chelsea.#LFC or #MUFC made no bid, as of now. pic.twitter.com/Kdvz5Eargi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 30, 2022

December 28 – Blues willing to pay Enzo Fernandez release clause of $127 million

A report from the London Evening Standard says that Chelsea are willing to pay the release clause of Enzo Fernandez. Per the report, Chelsea have communicated to Benfica that they are willing to pay the fee they want. Fernandez, 21, was named the best young player at the World Cup as he starred in midfield for Argentina. The Benfica midfielder only arrived in Europe from River Player in the summer but his rapid rise has seen him become one of the most sought after central midfielders in the planet. His displays at the World Cup have had the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid and other giants lining up, but it appears Chelsea are the most serious about paying his release clause. His driving runs from midfield plus his class on the ball make him a perfect fit for this Chelsea side and with N’Golo Kante picking up injuries and the likes of Jorginho also coming into the twilight of their careers, this is an area they need to strengthen. (JPW)

December 27 – Benoit Badiashile negotiations “in final stages”

Gigantic center back Benoit Badiashile may soon be the next player in Chelsea’s youth movement at Stamford Bridge.

The twice-capped France international has two goals in 16 appearances between the Europa League and Ligue 1 for Monaco this season.

Badiashile, 21, is an aerial force at 6-foot-4 but also an excellent ball progressor, according to FBRef.com, as he ranks in the 93rd percentile for progressive passes per 90. He also boasts impressive expected goals and assists as well as shot-creating actions for his position.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Badiashile will cost the Blues between $37 million and $42 million. (NM)

Dec. 22 – David Datro Fofana heading to Chelsea

UPDATE: This deal has been confirmed by Chelsea, Dec. 28

Chelsea’s bevy of new directors and recruitment gurus are working their magic as they’re closing to signing Ivory Coast striker David Datro Fofana, 21, from Molde. It is reported (below) that Chelsea will pay the Norwegian side $12.7 million for Fofana. He has scored 22 goals in 39 appearances for Molde in 2022 and has already made his debut for the Ivory Coast.

With Armando Broja recently going down with an injury and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having a mixed start to life at Stamford Bridge, perhaps Fofana will see plenty of minutes this season? his signings hints at a sign of things to come at Chelsea, as they’re focused on signing the best young talent from around the world and then making them into the stars of the future. (JPW)

Dec. 22 – Blues beat Newcastle, others to Andrey Santos

Brazil U-20 starlet Andrey Santos is reportedly Todd Boehly’s latest transfer swoop, according to multiple reports.

Santos, a central midfielder turns 19 in May, has eight goals in 33 Serie B matches for Vasco da Gama in Brazil.

He’s reportedly carrying a $25 million price tag.

Chelsea previously added youngsters Carney Chukwuemeka and Gabriel “Gaga” Slonina to the fold in the summer, and were linked with Endrick earlier this month, but the player will instead join Real Madrid in the summer of 2024.

Dec. 17 – Chelsea reportedly land Christopher Nkunku for 2023

Todd Boehly is working hard to make sure his new manager gets his men, and Graham Potter will have former PSG starlet and current Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku come summer.

French international Nkunku, 25, missed the World Cup with torn knee ligaments but had scored 17 times with four assists in 23 appearances across all competitions for Leipzig early this season.

When he’s back fit and firing, it will likely be for the Blues in the Premier League

Follow @JPW_NBCSports